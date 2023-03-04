From chatbot to manga: ChatGPT takes on the high seas in One Piece experiment

From chatbot to manga: ChatGPT takes on the high seas in One Piece experiment3 min read . Updated: 04 Mar 2023, 11:10 AM IST
- With remarkable speed, ChatGPT crafted a thrilling tale featuring brave protagonists encountering new allies and engaging in fierce combat against fresh foes, including the menacing ‘Shadow King’.
Renowned for its versatility, the AI program ChatGPT has already excelled in diverse fields such as acing exams, producing news articles and coding. Given its impressive track record, it's no surprise that "One Piece" creator Eiichiro Oda turned to ChatGPT for inspiration when he hit a writer's block last month. Known for his record-breaking manga, which has a massive global following, Oda's move highlights the potential of AI in creative fields.
