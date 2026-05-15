From Essential to Fire Phone: 10 smartphone startups and brands that failed despite massive hype

The smartphone industry has created some of the world’s biggest technology giants. But for every Apple Inc. or Samsung Electronics success story, there are several ambitious startups and tech brands that burned through millions of dollars before disappearing entirely. Many of these companies entered the market with bold promises, celebrity founders, futuristic designs, or “revolutionary” features, only to collapse under poor execution, weak ecosystems, or brutal competition from Android and the iPhone.

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Here are 10 smartphone startups and ambitious mobile ventures that failed despite massive hype.

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Essential Founded by Android creator Andy Rubin, Essential Products was expected to become the next big premium Android brand. The Essential Phone launched in 2017 with a titanium body, edge-to-edge display, and modular accessories. Critics praised the hardware, but the company struggled with weak marketing, software bugs, and poor camera performance. Reports later revealed weak sales, and Essential shut down in 2020 after cancelling its second phone project.

Amazon Fire Phone When Amazon entered the smartphone market in 2014, expectations were enormous. The Fire Phone featured “Dynamic Perspective” 3D effects and deep Amazon integration. But consumers disliked its limited app ecosystem, premium pricing, and gimmicky features. The device reportedly sold so poorly that Amazon slashed prices within months and discontinued it roughly a year later.

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RED Hydrogen One Camera company RED Digital Cinema generated huge excitement when it announced the Hydrogen One smartphone. It promised a holographic “4V” display and cinema-grade features. However, the final product was bulky, expensive, and underwhelming. Reviews criticised its software and display quality, and RED eventually abandoned its smartphone ambitions altogether.

Windows Phone While not a traditional startup, Microsoft treated Windows Phone as a fresh challenger to Android and iOS. The platform had a unique tile-based interface and strong hardware partnerships with Nokia. Yet developers ignored the ecosystem, creating the infamous “app gap.” Despite billions in investment, Windows Phone faded away by the late 2010s.

Nextbit Robin Nextbit gained attention through Kickstarter with the Robin smartphone, marketed as a “cloud-first” device that could intelligently manage storage. The colourful design and startup branding attracted tech enthusiasts, but the company struggled to scale. Gaming company Razer eventually acquired Nextbit, ending its independent smartphone journey.

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HTC’s Smartphone Decline There was a time when HTC was among Android’s biggest innovators. Phones like the HTC One series were critically acclaimed and hugely hyped. But pricing issues, hardware problems, and fierce competition from Samsung and Chinese brands slowly crushed the company’s momentum. By the late 2010s, HTC had largely exited the mainstream smartphone race.

BlackBerry 10 BlackBerry Limited once dominated the smartphone market, especially among business users. The BlackBerry 10 operating system was supposed to revive the company with modern touch-based devices. Instead, the platform arrived too late. Consumers had already moved to Android and iPhones, while developers ignored BlackBerry’s app ecosystem. The company eventually abandoned its own smartphone hardware business.

Palm Palm, Inc. helped pioneer smartphones before the iPhone era. Years later, Palm attempted a comeback with a tiny companion phone targeted at digital minimalists. Despite strong nostalgia and media coverage, the device failed to gain traction due to weak battery life, confusing positioning, and limited demand.

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Microsoft Kin Before Windows Phone, Microsoft launched the Kin series aimed at young social media users. The phones focused heavily on messaging and social networking but lacked key smartphone features. Sales were disastrous, and Microsoft reportedly pulled the devices after only weeks on the market, making Kin one of the shortest-lived smartphone projects ever.

Ubuntu Phone Canonical Ltd. tried to bring Linux enthusiasts into mobile computing with Ubuntu Phone. The project generated enormous excitement among developers and open-source fans. However, limited app support, weak hardware partnerships, and Android’s dominance prevented mass adoption.