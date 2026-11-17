CHICAGO (AP) — The telephone book started as a one-page list of 50 telephone subscribers in 1878 in New Haven, Connecticut. It was later, in the late 1900s, when it became the utilitarian device that was ever-present in my household.

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And then they were gone — quietly, over the course of a few years in the early 2000s.

I wish I could share pictures of phone books in use, but in my mind’s eye I see myself sitting on a stack to reach the table at big family meals. On other occasions, usually after school before mom came home, there I was, teetering on a fat LA edition, trying to reach something delicious like Ritz Crackers tucked out of reach high on a kitchen shelf.

When the huge sturdy book landed on our doorstep, the first thing we would do is find our family. It was a validation that we were a part of this community of thousands and thousands — millions, really. It was Los Angeles, after all.

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They were also a source of wonder and mischief. My friends and I would try to find the phone numbers of celebrities and give them a ring. When we had crushes, we’d find them in the phone book just to call and hang up. And of course, we would crank-call classmates — and, for those of a certain age, try to figure out who belonged to the number 867-5309.

As I got older, I recognized phone books as a resource for savvy journalists. Shelves teeming with Yellow and White pages editions were the analog ancestor of a Nexis search. “Let your fingers do the walking. It’s a snap!”

As the digital age descended in the 1990s, lots was changing. Area codes went mandatory and phones went cellular. The internet developed search engines. Use of the old book use began to wane. Now all that information and an eternity more is held in our hands.

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Yet I can't help but appreciate how we've adjusted with the times. I live in Chicago now, and I just spent an evening with friends from home. One mentioned how she finally intersected with David Lee Roth. Back in the days of the phone book, she might have found him in the phone book.

Now it was her keen eye in the parking lot of a drugstore spying the rock star in a Prius then sharing the great news with four mature women giggling like teenagers. Things change and tools disappear, yet the threads that create community endure. And fortunately, I no longer need a booster at the dinner table.

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Part of a recurring series, “American Objects,” marking the 250th anniversary of the United States. For more American objects, click here. For more stories on the anniversary, click here.

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