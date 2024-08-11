From Gaming to Digital Assets: How Web 3.0 is transforming India's tech industry through metaverse
The Web 3.0 industry is evolving rapidly, focusing on blockchain, decentralized finance, and tokenization to create a user-centric internet. String Metaverse aims to drive digital asset innovation, host global gaming tournaments, and offer new monetization opportunities.
The Web 3.0 industry is rapidly transforming the digital landscape, leveraging blockchain, decentralized finance (DeFi), and tokenisation to create a more open, user-centric internet. It emphasizes data ownership, privacy, and decentralized control, allowing users to interact with the web through peer-to-peer networks without relying on centralised entities.