Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan became the latest technocrat to embrace quantum computing on Thursday as privately held PsiQuantum announced he would be joining the company’s board.
From Intel to Nvidia, tech CEOs are embracing quantum. Why it matters.
SummaryIntel CEO Lip-Bu Tan joins the board of PsiQuantum, a privately held quantum computing company.
Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan became the latest technocrat to embrace quantum computing on Thursday as privately held PsiQuantum announced he would be joining the company’s board.
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