From iPhone 17e to MacBook Air M5: Full list of Apple products launched this week

Apple's ‘big week’ of launches has most likely come to an end with the company unveiling 6 new products during the marathon run in the last two days. The blitz started off with the much-awaited iPhone 17e on Monday evening and Apple summed it up with four other product launches on Tuesday.

Apple products launched this week: 1) iPhone 17e: Apple unveiled the iPhone 17e on Monday with the new A19 processor, MagSafe charging, Ceramic Shield 2 front glass, and a higher 256GB base variant. The global pricing of the iPhone 17e remained the same at $599 but the Indian pricing of the device has now increased to ₹64,900.

The phone will be available for pre-orders from today and will go on sale from 11 March onwards.

2) iPad Air M4: The Cupertino-based tech giant also gave an M4 chip-powered makeover to the iPad Air. The tablet still comes in 11-inch and 13-inch display variants and sadly the display is still stuck at a 60Hz refresh rate.

The tablet comes in four colour variants: Blue, Purple, Starlight, and Space Grey. It starts at the $599 price point ( ₹64,900 in India) and goes up to $799 ( ₹84,900) for the top-end variant.

3) MacBook Air M5: MacBook Air also got a performance-focused makeover with the introduction of the new M5 chip which Apple claims is up to 9.5x faster than the MacBook Air with M1. The new MacBook also comes with double the base storage at 512GB and a faster SSD. Apple is also giving the option to configure up to 4TB of storage with the MacBook Air.

As for the pricing, the 13-inch variant starts at $1,099 ( ₹1,19,900) while the 15-inch model begins from $1,299 ( ₹1,44,900).

4) MacBook Pro M5 Pro, M5 Max: Apple also refreshed its heavy-duty MacBook Pro lineup with the new M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets. The new MacBook Pro models are said to offer 4x better AI performance compared to the last generation, and up to 8x AI performance compared to M1 models.

The MacBook Pro also doubles the storage on the base variant to 1TB on the M5 Pro and 2TB on the M5 Max. The laptops also come with two times faster SSDs than the last generation while coming in the same 14-inch and 16-inch variants.

The 14-inch M5 Pro variant starts at $2,199 ( ₹2,49,900) while the 16-inch model begins from $2,699 ( ₹2,99,900).

5) Studio Display 2: Apple's monitor lineup also got a professional makeover with the introduction of Studio Display 2 and Studio Display XDR. The Studio Display 2 comes with a 27-inch 5K Retina display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 600 nits of brightness.

View full Image New Studio Display and Display XDR