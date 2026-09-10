From iPhone Duo to AirPods 5: Check US vs India prices of all new Apple products launched on Sept 9

At its “Surprise and Shine” event on September 9, Apple unveiled its next-generation hardware lineup, headlined by the company’s first-ever foldable smartphone—the iPhone Duo.
Alongside this historic debut, Apple announced the premium iPhone 18 Pro series, the health-focused Apple Watch Series 12, the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 4, and a more accessible AirPods 5.
For Indian consumers, the biggest talking point of the keynote is the pricing.
Apple has adjusted its iPhone pricing hierarchy, introducing significant upward price revisions that cement the brand's ultra-premium positioning in the country. While US buyers are seeing a relatively stable pricing structure compared to previous years, Indian buyers will need to stretch their budgets significantly.
|Apple Product
|US Starting Price (USD)
|India Starting Price (INR)
|Availability in India
|iPhone Duo (Foldable)
|$1,999
|₹2,99,900
|October 23
|iPhone 18 Pro
|$1,199
|₹1,19,900
|September 18
|iPhone 18 Pro Max
|$1,299
|₹1,29,900
|September 18
|Apple Watch Series 12
|$399
|₹56,900
|September 18
|Apple Watch Ultra 4
|$799
|₹1,09,900
|September 18
|AirPods 5 (Base Model)
|$129
|₹14,900
|September 18
|AirPods 5 (Wireless Charging Case)
|$149
|₹17,900
|September 18
Apple has officially entered the foldable market with the iPhone Duo, marking the largest design change to its flagship product in history. Designed to fold like a passport, the phone will come in multiple storage configurations up to 2TB.
The steep Indian pricing makes the iPhone Duo the most expensive Apple smartphone ever launched, squarely targeting ultra-premium buyers.
Key features:
The iPhone Duo will be available in India from October 23, with pre-orders starting October 16. It will also be available in the US from October 23.
The Pro series continues to push the boundaries of performance, housing the brand-new A20 Pro chip built on a cutting-edge 2nm process. Both devices feature a new variable aperture 48MP Fusion Main camera and an upgraded vapour-chamber cooling system.
Key features:
Apple also refreshed its wearables segment, focusing heavily on advanced fitness tracking and rugged utility.
Apple Watch Series 12: Features Apple's most accurate health-sensing system to date for heart rate monitoring.
Apple Watch Ultra 4: The durable, sports-focused smartwatch designed for extreme environments.
The new AirPods 5 finally bring Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to Apple's open-ear design. This makes them the most affordable entry point from the September event.
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