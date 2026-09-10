From iPhone Duo to AirPods 5: Check US vs India prices of all new Apple products launched on Sept 9

At its “Surprise and Shine” event on September 9, Apple unveiled its next-generation hardware lineup, headlined by the company’s first-ever foldable smartphone—the iPhone Duo.

Alongside this historic debut, Apple announced the premium iPhone 18 Pro series, the health-focused Apple Watch Series 12, the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 4, and a more accessible AirPods 5.

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For Indian consumers, the biggest talking point of the keynote is the pricing.

Apple has adjusted its iPhone pricing hierarchy, introducing significant upward price revisions that cement the brand's ultra-premium positioning in the country. While US buyers are seeing a relatively stable pricing structure compared to previous years, Indian buyers will need to stretch their budgets significantly.

Check the starting prices of the newly launched Apple products from the September 9 event:

Apple Product US Starting Price (USD) India Starting Price (INR) Availability in India iPhone Duo (Foldable) $1,999 ₹ 2,99,900 October 23 iPhone 18 Pro $1,199 ₹ 1,19,900 September 18 iPhone 18 Pro Max $1,299 ₹ 1,29,900 September 18 Apple Watch Series 12 $399 ₹ 56,900 September 18 Apple Watch Ultra 4 $799 ₹ 1,09,900 September 18 AirPods 5 (Base Model) $129 ₹ 14,900 September 18 AirPods 5 (Wireless Charging Case) $149 ₹ 17,900 September 18

Key features of top Apple launches on Sept 9 iPhone Duo

Apple's new iPhone Duo (Getty Images via AFP)

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Apple has officially entered the foldable market with the iPhone Duo, marking the largest design change to its flagship product in history. Designed to fold like a passport, the phone will come in multiple storage configurations up to 2TB.

The steep Indian pricing makes the iPhone Duo the most expensive Apple smartphone ever launched, squarely targeting ultra-premium buyers.

Key features:

7.6-inch internal display when unfolded and a 5.4-inch outer display when folded

iOS experiences designed around the foldable form factor

A20 Pro chip with advanced thermal management

Dual 48MP Fusion camera system

Titanium design with a thin foldable profile

Can be used in partially folded positions for different use cases The iPhone Duo will be available in India from October 23, with pre-orders starting October 16. It will also be available in the US from October 23.

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iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max smartphones (Bloomberg)

The Pro series continues to push the boundaries of performance, housing the brand-new A20 Pro chip built on a cutting-edge 2nm process. Both devices feature a new variable aperture 48MP Fusion Main camera and an upgraded vapour-chamber cooling system.

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Key features:

48MP Fusion Main camera with a new variable aperture (up to f/1.48) for enhanced low-light performance and depth control.

Powered by the A20 Pro chip and iOS 27, supporting Siri AI and advanced on-device intelligence.

Upgraded next-generation vapour chamber offering three times the surface area of the previous generation for superior heat dissipation.

Advanced C2 cellular modem for 15% more energy efficiency and significantly faster upload speeds.

New texture and grain controls in Photographic Styles for personalised image editing.

Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4

Titanium Apple Watch Series 12 (Bloomberg)

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Apple also refreshed its wearables segment, focusing heavily on advanced fitness tracking and rugged utility.

Apple Watch Series 12: Features Apple's most accurate health-sensing system to date for heart rate monitoring.

Apple Watch Ultra 4: The durable, sports-focused smartwatch designed for extreme environments.

AirPods 5

AirPods5 (AP Photo)

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The new AirPods 5 finally bring Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to Apple's open-ear design. This makes them the most affordable entry point from the September event.