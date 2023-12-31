As we welcome the upcoming year filled with joy, the quest for the ideal gift is heightened, especially in tech-savvy markets like India. If you are thinking about gifting something special to your loved ones, look no further! We have compiled a selection of the top five fantastic gift ideas {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1) iPhone 15: The latest flagship from Apple, the iPhone 15 comes with many improvements over its predecessor including almost doubling the peak outdoor brightness to an impressive 2,000 nits. The iPhone comes with a 6.1-inch display along with the new Dynamic Island technology that offers a more intuitive way to interact with their iPhones.

The smartphone which was launched in September this year at the Wonderlust event for a price of ₹79,990 is now listed on a discount of ₹5,000 at all major e-commerce platforms. However, during the recent Apple Days on Vijay Sales, it can be bought for a price of ₹67,990 for the 128GB storage variant.

2) Sony PlayStation 5: Surprise your loved in the New Year with the ultimate gaming marvel – the PlayStation 5. Boasting 4K graphics, fast SSD, the innovative DualSense controller introduces haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, allowing players to feel the pulse of the game, claims the company. Elevate the holiday spirit with the gift of a PlayStation 5 which is available on Amazon for ₹54, 990 with some attractive bank offers.

3) Samsung Galaxy S23FE: This premium smartphone from Samsung is retailing at ₹59999 on Amazon. The device features a 6.40-inch FHD+ touchscreen display with a high refresh rate of 120 Hz and Gorilla Glass protection. Equipped with an octa-core processor, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE comes with 8GB of RAM. Running on Android 13, it is fueled by a non-removable 4500mAh battery.

4) boAt Smartring Gen-1 This smart ring is up for grabs at ₹8999. It features a control with smart touch functionality for music, social media, and PowerPoint. The 6-axis motion sensor is claimed to ensure natural interaction. Crafted with premium ceramic, the smart ring blends durability and sophistication, as per the company. It offers fitness tracking, features emergency SOS for safety, and supports 5ATM water resistance for aquatic adventures. Customers can also monitor their health with real-time tracking of heart rate, blood oxygen, body recovery, temperature, and sleep patterns.

5) Apple iPad 10th Generation: The iPad 10th Gen boasts of a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and is powered by the A14 Bionic chipset. The Apple tablet has a 12MP camera to the back with up to 5x Digital zoom and other necessary features like Autofocus with Focus Pixels, Panorama (up to 63MP), Smart HDR 3, Photo geotagging, Auto image stabilisation, Burst mode

The tablet is currently available on a massive discount during Apple Days on Vijay Sales and can be purchased at an effective price of ₹33,430.

6) Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker: Echo Dot smart speakers are currently offered on Amazon for a limited-time deal of just ₹4,499 onwards. The 4th generation Amazon Echo Dot speaker comes with the ability to be operated by voice commands and is equipped with Alexa's bilingual capabilities. The Echo Dot is equipped with an improved bass performance and versatile features, such as voice-controlled smart appliances, automatic lighting, and personal assistance.

7) OnePlus 11R 5G The OnePlus 11R 5G is priced at ₹39999. It boasts a powerful camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, 8MP ultrawide, and macro lens, along with a 16MP front camera. This device features a 6.7-inch 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB UFS3.1 storage, and a 5000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging. Running OxygenOS based on Android 13, it offers various camera modes.

8) Sony Alpha ILCE-7M3 Full-Frame 24.2MP Mirrorless Digital SLR Camera Body: The Sony Alpha ILCE-7M3 is a full-frame mirrorless digital SLR camera body boasting a 24.2MP sensor, ensuring top-notch image quality. This versatile camera excels in low-light conditions and offers impressive 4K capabilities, making it a powerful tool for vloggers and content creators. Real-time Eye Auto Focus enhances portrait photography. Its tiltable LCD adds flexibility to your shooting angles. With its sleek black design, this camera is a superb choice for those seeking professional-level performance in a compact and versatile package, whether for low-light photography, vlogging, or capturing high-quality content.

9) Zebronics Pixaplay 22: The vertical Smart-LED Projector from Zebronics howcases a sleek and compact design, along with built-in robust speakers. The ZEB-PixaPlay 22 features a quad-core processor, dual-band connectivity, and support for mirroring. The user-friendly UI design is claimed to enhance the experience of enjoying movies, games, and multimedia content.

Featuring a maximum screen size of 406cms, this device is available on Amazon at an effective price of Rs12,999.

10) Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote It is currently priced at ₹5499.The device offers vibrant 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10+ support. Customers can immerse themselves in home theater audio with Dolby Atmos on select titles. The Alexa Voice Remote allows easy control and smart home management and can get simple setup with compact design.

