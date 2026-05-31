From live translation to call summaries: 12 AI features hidden in your smartphone that you should start using

Artificial intelligence is no longer limited to chatbots and image generators. Over the past two years, smartphone makers have quietly added AI-powered tools that can help users write messages, edit photos, translate conversations and even summarise calls. Many of these features are built directly into Android and iPhone devices, yet remain largely underused.

Here are 12 AI features hidden inside your smartphone that can make everyday tasks easier.

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Circle to Search Available on select Android devices, Circle to Search allows users to search anything on their screen without switching apps. Simply circle, highlight or tap an object, image or text to get relevant search results instantly.

AI photo object removal Modern smartphones can identify unwanted people, wires, reflections and other distractions in photographs. AI fills the missing background automatically, helping users clean up images without requiring professional editing software.

Live language translation Many smartphones can now translate conversations in real time. Users can speak in one language while the device converts the speech into another language almost instantly, making communication easier during travel or international meetings.

AI-powered call transcripts Several premium smartphones automatically transcribe phone conversations. Instead of taking notes manually, users can revisit key points later through searchable transcripts generated by AI.

Writing assistance Built-in AI writing tools can rewrite sentences, fix grammar mistakes, change tone and summarise long text messages or emails. This feature is increasingly available across both Android and iOS ecosystems.

Voice recording summaries Recording an interview, lecture or meeting is now only half the task. AI can automatically generate concise summaries from long audio recordings, helping users quickly review important points.

Smart photo search Finding old photos has become much easier thanks to AI-powered search. Users can search terms such as "dog," "beach," "birthday" or "red car" without manually tagging images.

AI wallpaper generation Some smartphones can create customised wallpapers based on text prompts or preferred themes. Instead of selecting from preloaded backgrounds, users can generate unique designs within seconds.

Instant web page summaries AI-powered browsers and assistants can summarise lengthy articles and webpages into key points. This helps users consume information more efficiently without reading thousands of words.

Noise removal during calls Modern smartphones use AI to distinguish human voices from background noise. Whether users are travelling, working from a café or attending an outdoor event, AI can improve call clarity by suppressing unwanted sounds.

Predictive text and smart replies While predictive typing has existed for years, newer AI models provide far more accurate suggestions. Some devices can generate entire responses based on the context of a conversation, helping users reply faster.