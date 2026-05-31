From live translation to call summaries: 12 AI features hidden in your smartphone that you should start using

Artificial intelligence is no longer limited to chatbots and image generators. Over the past two years, smartphone makers have quietly added AI-powered tools that can help users write messages, edit photos, translate conversations and even summarise calls. Many of these features are built directly into Android and iPhone devices, yet remain largely underused.

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Here are 12 AI features hidden inside your smartphone that can make everyday tasks easier.

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Circle to Search Available on select Android devices, Circle to Search allows users to search anything on their screen without switching apps. Simply circle, highlight or tap an object, image or text to get relevant search results instantly.

AI photo object removal Modern smartphones can identify unwanted people, wires, reflections and other distractions in photographs. AI fills the missing background automatically, helping users clean up images without requiring professional editing software.

Live language translation Many smartphones can now translate conversations in real time. Users can speak in one language while the device converts the speech into another language almost instantly, making communication easier during travel or international meetings.

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AI-powered call transcripts Several premium smartphones automatically transcribe phone conversations. Instead of taking notes manually, users can revisit key points later through searchable transcripts generated by AI.

Writing assistance Built-in AI writing tools can rewrite sentences, fix grammar mistakes, change tone and summarise long text messages or emails. This feature is increasingly available across both Android and iOS ecosystems.

Voice recording summaries Recording an interview, lecture or meeting is now only half the task. AI can automatically generate concise summaries from long audio recordings, helping users quickly review important points.

Smart photo search Finding old photos has become much easier thanks to AI-powered search. Users can search terms such as "dog," "beach," "birthday" or "red car" without manually tagging images.

AI wallpaper generation Some smartphones can create customised wallpapers based on text prompts or preferred themes. Instead of selecting from preloaded backgrounds, users can generate unique designs within seconds.

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Instant web page summaries AI-powered browsers and assistants can summarise lengthy articles and webpages into key points. This helps users consume information more efficiently without reading thousands of words.

Noise removal during calls Modern smartphones use AI to distinguish human voices from background noise. Whether users are travelling, working from a café or attending an outdoor event, AI can improve call clarity by suppressing unwanted sounds.

Predictive text and smart replies While predictive typing has existed for years, newer AI models provide far more accurate suggestions. Some devices can generate entire responses based on the context of a conversation, helping users reply faster.

AI-powered photo enhancement AI can automatically improve brightness, sharpness, colours and detail in images. Some smartphones can even restore older photographs or upscale low-resolution pictures with minimal user input.

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About the Author Tarunya Sanjay Tarunya Sanjay is a journalist at Mint covering startups, business, consumer internet, artificial intelligence, and internet culture, with a focus on ...Read More ✕ Tarunya Sanjay Tarunya Sanjay is a journalist at Mint covering startups, business, consumer internet, artificial intelligence, and internet culture, with a focus on how digital products and platforms shape everyday life. Her reporting explores startup ecosystems, digital platforms, creator economy trends, AI-driven consumer shifts, and changing patterns in how people work, spend, communicate, and consume content. She is particularly interested in stories at the intersection of business, technology, and culture, with an emphasis on making fast-moving digital trends accessible and relatable.



Before joining Mint, she covered startups, entrepreneurship, venture capital, and technology for Outlook Business, reporting on business trends, emerging innovation, and India’s evolving startup landscape. She also worked with AIM Media House covering similar beats in the startup and digital economy space. She began her journalism career reporting city, civic, and human-interest stories for The Times of India and The Hindu before moving into business and technology journalism. Her work spans consumer internet trends, digital culture, AI products, and the evolving relationship between people and digital platforms in India.



While her core beat lies in tech, AI, business, and startups, she is not confined to a single niche and often explores stories across these interconnected domains.