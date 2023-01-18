From Microsoft to Amazon, layoffs dominate tech world in 2023

Just 18 days into the New Year but the list of tech companies cutting jobs as recession fears loom large is only getting bigger. As a part of the scaling back, one of the big names to recently join the list is Microsoft. Microsoft Corp plans to cut thousands of jobs in human resources and engineering divisions. While no specific number of layoffs at Microsoft this year has been revealed, a source privy to the development said the reduction will be significantly larger than other rounds at Microsoft in the past year.

