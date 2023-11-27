From Mivi to boAt: Best Bluetooth speakers under 2,000 this November 2023

Portable Bluetooth speakers are convenient for various occasions, such as parties, picnics, travel, or festive celebrations. As of November 2023, here are some of the top Bluetooth speakers accessible on Amazon, known for their ease of carrying and great audio performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mivi Roam 2

The Mivi Roam 2 Bluetooth 5W portable speaker is up for grabs at ₹999. It is claimed to offer compact design with a heavy bass for a powerful music experience and houses the 2000mAh rechargeable battery.

boAt Stone 352 Bluetooth Speaker

The boAt Stone 352 Bluetooth Speaker with 10W RMS stereo sound is priced at ₹1698.It delivers immersive 10W RMS stereo sound and supports IPX7 water-resistant rating. With a claimed 1.5-2 hours charging time, customers can enjoy up to 12 hours of playback at 60 percent volume.

JBL Go 2

The JBL Go 2, a wireless portable bluetooth speaker with Mic is priced at ₹1999.

With five hours of playtime at optimum audio settings, this portable device offers wireless Bluetooth streaming for convenient music enjoyment. Boasting an IPX7 waterproof design, the speaker is resilient against water exposure. Powered by a lithium-ion polymer battery (3.7V, 730mAh), it charges in just 2.5 hours, as per the company.

ZEBRONICS Sound Feast 91

This portable speaker is priced at ₹1999. It offers 24W output, Bluetooth 5.0, FM Radio, TWS, 6.3mm wired mic support, USB, mSD, AUX, Mobile Holder and RGB lights.

JBL Go 3

The JBL Go 3 is up for grabs at ₹2999. This speaker boasts a quick 2.5-hour charging time and is IP67 water and dust-resistant. It offers Bluetooth 5.1with playtime with up to five hours of battery backup under optimum audio settings on a single charge, as per the company.

