FTX’s Political Donations Came From Stolen Customer Funds, Testifies Company Insider Nishad Singh
Corinne Ramey ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 3 min read 17 Oct 2023, 02:33 PM IST
SummaryThe former FTX engineering director said he committed crimes alongside Sam Bankman-Fried.
FTX made political donations with stolen customer funds using signed blank checks and access to employee bank accounts, former FTX executive Nishad Singh testified in court Monday.
