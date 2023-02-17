Fyn Mobility partners with Exponent Energy to roll out 1,500 EVs with quick recharge feature
- The new fleet of Altigreen’s neEV Tez along with Exponent’s e-pump network will make Fyn the world’s first logistics player to operate a fleet of 15-minute full-charge EVs
Fyn Mobility on Thursday announced a partnership with Exponent Energy to roll out 1,500 Altigreen-manufactured electric three-wheelers, which could be fully charged in 15 minutes. The new fleet of Altigreen’s neEV Tez along with Exponent’s e-pump network will make Fyn the world’s first logistics player to operate a fleet of 15-minute full-charge EVs, the company said in a statement.
