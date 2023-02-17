Home / Technology / Fyn Mobility partners with Exponent Energy to roll out 1,500 EVs with quick recharge feature
Back

Fyn Mobility partners with Exponent Energy to roll out 1,500 EVs with quick recharge feature

1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2023, 10:20 AM IST Saurav Anand
With quick recharge feature, Fyn will be able to minimise idle time and enable multiple trips (Getty Images via AFP)Premium
With quick recharge feature, Fyn will be able to minimise idle time and enable multiple trips (Getty Images via AFP)

  • The new fleet of Altigreen’s neEV Tez along with Exponent’s e-pump network will make Fyn the world’s first logistics player to operate a fleet of 15-minute full-charge EVs

Fyn Mobility on Thursday announced a partnership with Exponent Energy to roll out 1,500 Altigreen-manufactured electric three-wheelers, which could be fully charged in 15 minutes. The new fleet of Altigreen’s neEV Tez along with Exponent’s e-pump network will make Fyn the world’s first logistics player to operate a fleet of 15-minute full-charge EVs, the company said in a statement.

With this partnership, Fyn plans to roll out these EVs to be cross-utilised making the overall cost of operations to businesses much more affordable, and open up new opportunities within the industry.

With a 15-minute full charge, Fyn will be able to minimise idle time and enable multiple trips with a single Altigreen neEV Tez, it added.

To support the fleet, Exponent has already installed 20 e-pump charging facilities across Bengaluru and plans to add 80 more in the next six months.

Fyn is helping businesses and delivery agglomerates in the e-commerce, quick-commerce, grocery, pharma and Courier sectors to solve the last mile and micro mobility challenges in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.

“This energy packed partnership will redefine the last-mile logistics industry. With Fyn’s unique EV ecosystem platform and Exponent’s 15-minute full charge technology, we are re-tuning the EV-as-a-service industry to look at cross utilisation of EVs as a metric of scale rather than just the number of EVs deployed," said Visakh Sasikumar, Founder and CEO, Fyn Mobility.

This collaboration enables Fyn to use a single commercial EV for two shifts covering close to 18 hours of service, which has now steadily become a reality, he said.

“We believe cross utilisation is the more sustainable and eco-friendly approach in the EV logistics industry for the long run," Sasikumar added.

“This partnership is about how our rapid charging tech & e^pump network perfectly complement FYNs platform to drive cross-utilization & redefine last-mile logistics. Last month, in partnership with Altigreen, we launched the neEV Tez - the world’s fastest charging 3W. We now have our e-pump network live across Bangalore, and are opening up other vehicle segments, with a core focus on logistics," said Arun Vinayak, Co-founder, & CEO, Exponent Energy.

Our seamless charging experience will power Fyn’s fleet and deliver unparalleled value to end users," he added.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x