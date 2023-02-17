Fyn Mobility on Thursday announced a partnership with Exponent Energy to roll out 1,500 Altigreen-manufactured electric three-wheelers, which could be fully charged in 15 minutes. The new fleet of Altigreen’s neEV Tez along with Exponent’s e-pump network will make Fyn the world’s first logistics player to operate a fleet of 15-minute full-charge EVs, the company said in a statement.
With this partnership, Fyn plans to roll out these EVs to be cross-utilised making the overall cost of operations to businesses much more affordable, and open up new opportunities within the industry.
With a 15-minute full charge, Fyn will be able to minimise idle time and enable multiple trips with a single Altigreen neEV Tez, it added.
To support the fleet, Exponent has already installed 20 e-pump charging facilities across Bengaluru and plans to add 80 more in the next six months.
Fyn is helping businesses and delivery agglomerates in the e-commerce, quick-commerce, grocery, pharma and Courier sectors to solve the last mile and micro mobility challenges in Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad.
“This energy packed partnership will redefine the last-mile logistics industry. With Fyn’s unique EV ecosystem platform and Exponent’s 15-minute full charge technology, we are re-tuning the EV-as-a-service industry to look at cross utilisation of EVs as a metric of scale rather than just the number of EVs deployed," said Visakh Sasikumar, Founder and CEO, Fyn Mobility.
This collaboration enables Fyn to use a single commercial EV for two shifts covering close to 18 hours of service, which has now steadily become a reality, he said.
“We believe cross utilisation is the more sustainable and eco-friendly approach in the EV logistics industry for the long run," Sasikumar added.