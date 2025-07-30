Few Hours to Go! Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale brings up to 55% off on laptops from Dell, HP, and more

Only 1 day left for Amazon Sale. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 early deals on all top laptop brands are live with up to 55% off, extra bank discounts, cashback offers, and no cost EMI options available now.

Kanika Budhiraja
Updated30 Jul 2025, 06:47 PM IST
Amazon Sale 2025 early deals revealed on laptops across all types and brands.
Amazon Sale 2025 early deals revealed on laptops across all types and brands.

Only 1 day to go and just a few hours left for the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 to begin. This is your cue to start preparing your wishlist, because the biggest laptop deals of the season are about to go live. From gaming to business, budget to premium, every category is expected to see major price drops.

Our Picks

FAQs

Our Picks

ProductRatingPrice

Lenovo V15 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD 250 Nits Antiglare Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/Arctic Grey/1.63 Kg), 83CQ000XINView Details...

₹26,990

...
Get This

HP 15, AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB LPDDR5, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, Micro-Edge, 15.6"/39.6cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.59kg, fc0154AU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 1080p FHD Camera LaptopView Details...

₹30,280

...
Get This

2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop with M2 chip: 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera. Works with iPhone and iPad; MidnightView Details...

...
Get Price

Acer [SmartChoice Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 5-5625U Processor, 16 GB/512 GB, Full HD, 15.6"/39.62 cm, Windows 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.59 kg, AL15-41, Metal Body, Thin and Light LaptopView Details...

₹35,990

...
Get This

HP 15s, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) FHD, Anti-Glare, 15.6''/39.6 cm, Win 11, Office 21, Silver, 1.69 kg, eq2144AU, AMD Radeon Graphics, HD Camera, Dual Speakers LaptopView Details...

₹35,900

...
Get This
View More...

If you missed your chance during the last sale, don’t let this one slip by. With early deals already revealed and offers across top brands, this sale is shaping up to be one of the year’s biggest for laptop buyers.

Top deals revealed on laptops before Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale starts 31st July, noon:

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

HP laptop pre deals revealed before Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 with up to 41% off

Just a few hours left before the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 begins, and HP laptop pre deals are already live. With up to 41% off on select models, this is the right time to explore options across business, student, and everyday use categories.

As part of the Amazon Sale 2025, early offers on HP laptops are now out. These pre deals under the Amazon Sale bring serious value before the main event begins.

Top pre deals on HP laptops from 30,000 to 1K:

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Dell laptop pre deals unveiled ahead of Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 with up to 41% off

The countdown is on with just a few hours left for the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. Dell laptops are now part of the early spotlight, with pre deals live on a wide range of models including Inspiron, Vostro, and XPS.

Amazon Sale 2025 brings these offers ahead of the rush. If a Dell laptop has been on your list, the Amazon Sale is already offering strong deals before the festival officially begins.

Top pre deals on Dell laptops from 30,000 to 95,000:

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Lenovo laptop pre deals live before Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 with up to 55% off

With only a few hours remaining before Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 goes live, Lenovo has dropped its pre deals early. From IdeaPad to Legion series, models are seeing deep price cuts with offers up to 55% off.

These early deals on Lenovo laptops are already available under Amazon Sale 2025. If you're planning to buy a reliable machine, now is the moment to grab one before prices shift during the main sale.

Top pre deals on Lenovo laptops from 30,000 to 95,000:

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

ASUS laptop pre deals revealed ahead of Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 with up to 41% off

ASUS joins the early lineup as pre deals go live just before the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. From VivoBook to ROG gaming series, ASUS laptops are now listed with up to 41% off, covering both performance and portability needs.

These early offers are part of Amazon Sale 2025 and available for a limited time. With only a few hours left before the sale begins, now is the best time to check them out.

Top pre deals on ASUS laptops from 30,000 to 1K:

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Acer laptops now on pre deal ahead of Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 with up to 45% discount

Acer has stepped in early with solid pre deal drops on its top selling laptops. With only hours left before Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 kicks off, buyers can already explore offers on models like Acer Aspire, Swift, and gaming ready Predator.

Amazon Sale 2025 brings these early price cuts to the spotlight. If you're eyeing an Acer machine, this is your chance to grab one well before the big sale rush begins.

Top pre deals on Acer laptops from 25,000 to 1K:

Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...
Loading Suggestions...

Similar stories for you:

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 starts in 2 days: Up to 63% off on laptops

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale countdown begins as early projector deals go LIVE with top brands and up to 76% off

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale starts on July 31st| Up to 65% off on ACs, refrigerators and other appliances

Top 10 high performance gaming laptops deals on Amazon; up to 32% off

Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Follow Live updates on OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2025.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsFew Hours to Go! Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale brings up to 55% off on laptops from Dell, HP, and more
MoreLess
FAQs
Yes, early deals on laptops from top brands are already live before the main sale.
HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, Acer, Apple, and more are part of the early deals.
Yes, popular gaming laptops from ASUS ROG, Acer Predator, and others are on offer.
Yes, Amazon Pay and select bank offers provide cashback on eligible purchases.
Yes, the pre deals cover student-friendly, business, and premium laptop segments.

Meet your Guide

Kanika Budhiraja

As an experienced tech writer with five years of experience, I specialise in simplifying complex subjects into compelling stories. My portfolio is packed with whitepapers, shopping guides, explainers, and analyses aimed at informing and engaging readers. My writing principle is simple: ‘your shopping problem is my shopping problem’....Read more

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.