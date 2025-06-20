10 best 240Hz high refresh rate monitors from Lenovo, Acer and more

Any gamer would know the significance of a high refresh rate in games. Those buttery smooth visuals not only please the eyes but are also important to get an edge during online multiplayer FPS games. If you are planning to build a gaming rig for yourself, then today we are listing the best monitors with a 240Hz refresh rate.

We listed monitors from different brands, including BenQ, ViewSonic, Lenovo and more, so you can pick one according to your preferences.

The Lenovo Legion R25f-30 is a 25-inch FHD gaming monitor with a VA panel, offering a 240Hz refresh rate (overclockable to 280Hz) and 0.5ms response time. It boasts excellent contrast, good out-of-box colour accuracy, and a wide colour gamut covering 99% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3. Adaptive-Sync ensures smooth gameplay, while the 3W speakers and ergonomic stand add convenience.

Despite its budget price, the R25f-30 delivers a surprisingly smooth and responsive gaming experience. It lacks USB ports and advanced features but compensates with reliable performance and strong value for competitive gamers.

Specifications Panel 25" VA, FHD (1920x1080) Refresh Rate 240Hz (OC 280Hz) Response Time 0.5ms (MPRT) Color Gamut 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3 Connectivity 2x HDMI 2.1, 1x DP 1.4 Reason to buy Excellent value for high refresh gaming Wide color gamut and strong contrast Reason to avoid No USB ports Basic speaker quality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the picture quality, colour accuracy, and sturdy stand. The 165Hz refresh rate is appreciated, though some note it’s capped at 144Hz. HDMI cable not included.

Why choose this product?

Offers excellent visuals, accurate colours, and solid performance, making it a great pick for gaming or design—just be aware an HDMI cable isn’t provided.

The Lenovo Legion R27fc-30 is a 27-inch curved FHD VA panel monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate (overclockable to 280Hz) and 0.5ms response time. It supports AMD FreeSync, NVIDIA G-Sync, and VESA Adaptive Sync, ensuring smooth gaming. The monitor covers 99% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3, with a brightness of 350 nits.

It offers solid build quality, a versatile ergonomic stand, and decent speakers. The main drawback is the overclocked refresh rate reverting to 240Hz every 30 minutes, which can disrupt gaming sessions.

Specifications Panel 27" Curved VA, FHD (1920x1080) Refresh Rate 240Hz (OC 280Hz) Response Time 0.5ms (MPRT) Color Gamut 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3 Connectivity 2x HDMI, 1x DP Reason to buy Superb price/performance ratio Wide color gamut and strong contrast Reason to avoid Overclock resets every 30 minutes No USB ports

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the monitor delivers great picture quality, accurate colours, and a sturdy stand. The 165Hz refresh rate is appreciated, though some note it's limited to 144Hz. No HDMI cable included.

Why choose this product?

A solid option for gamers and creatives, with excellent visuals and colour precision. Just remember to buy an HDMI cable separately.

The BenQ MOBIUZ EX270M is a 27-inch FHD IPS gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It features 99% sRGB coverage, HDRi technology, and FreeSync Premium for smooth, vibrant visuals. The monitor includes premium treVolo speakers and a versatile stand for ergonomic adjustments.

It stands out with customizable audio modes, console compatibility, and a suite of image optimization features. However, the HDR is emulated, and the 1ms response time is typical for IPS panels.

Specifications Panel 27" IPS, FHD (1920x1080) Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 1ms (MPRT) Color Gamut 99% sRGB Connectivity 2x HDMI 2.0, 1x DP 1.4, USB hub Reason to buy Excellent audio and visual customization Wide connectivity and ergonomic stand Reason to avoid Emulated HDR, not true HDR Standard IPS response time

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers consider it the best Full HD IPS monitor with excellent HDR picture quality, smooth 165Hz refresh rate, and strong build. Speaker volume divides opinion.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for 1080p gaming with superb visuals, HDR support, and reliable performance. Great value, though external speakers may be needed for better sound.

The Samsung Odyssey G4 is a 25-inch FHD IPS gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It offers vibrant colors, a 400-nit brightness, and 99% sRGB coverage. The monitor supports G-Sync and FreeSync for tear-free gaming and features an adjustable stand.

The G4 excels in viewing angles and visual clarity but has average black uniformity and contrast. It’s ideal for fast-paced gaming but less suited for those needing deep blacks or pro-level color accuracy.

Specifications Panel 25" IPS, FHD (1920x1080) Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 1ms (GTG) Brightness 400 nits Connectivity 2x HDMI, 1x DP Reason to buy Wide viewing angles and vibrant colors G-Sync and FreeSync support Reason to avoid Mediocre black uniformity Average contrast ratio

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the 240Hz refresh rate, strong build, and excellent picture quality. It’s bright and colour-accurate, though the lack of built-in speakers is a drawback.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for competitive gaming with smooth 240Hz visuals and great clarity. A top pick under ₹20,000, but external speakers will be needed.

The ViewSonic VX3219-PC-MHD is a 32-inch curved FHD VA gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms MPRT. It features a 1500R curvature, adaptive sync, and dual 2W speakers. The monitor delivers solid color accuracy for sRGB and is well-suited for immersive gaming.

While it performs well for its price, the built-in speakers are basic, and the 1ms mode is less effective. The VX3219 is a strong choice for budget-conscious gamers seeking a large, fast display.

Specifications Panel 32" Curved VA, FHD (1920x1080) Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 1ms (MPRT) Curvature 1500R Connectivity HDMI, DP Reason to buy Large, immersive curved display Good value and color accuracy Reason to avoid Weak built-in speakers 1ms mode less useful

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find the monitor great for its price and gaming use, praising the screen quality and design. However, some report poor speaker output, dead pixels, and pixelation issues.

Why choose this product?

A budget-friendly option with solid display quality and a curved design for immersive gaming. Sound quality and occasional screen defects may disappoint some users.

The ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM is a 32-inch 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate and ultra-fast 0.03ms response time. It boasts outstanding picture quality, deep blacks, and vivid colours, with 99% DCI-P3 coverage and true 10-bit colour. Features include HDMI 2.1, USB-C with 90W PD, and advanced OLED care.

It’s ideal for both PC and console gaming, offering low input lag and a robust feature set. However, VRR flicker can occur, and OLED burn-in remains a long-term concern.

Specifications Panel 32" QD-OLED, 4K (3840x2160) Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 0.03ms (GTG) Color Gamut 99% DCI-P3, 10-bit Connectivity HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4, USB-C (90W PD) Reason to buy Incredible color and black levels Extensive connectivity and features Reason to avoid Potential VRR flicker OLED burn-in risk

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers rave about the monitor’s 4K OLED display, vibrant colours, and high refresh rate. It’s praised for gaming, though a few mention the high price and bulky stand.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for serious gamers and professionals seeking top-tier visuals and smooth performance. Premium price, but unmatched clarity, colour depth, and advanced features make it worth it.

The MSI MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E2 is a 26.5-inch WQHD gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate and a rapid 0.03ms response time. Its QD-OLED panel covers 99% DCI-P3 and achieves up to 1000 nits peak brightness, ensuring vibrant visuals and deep blacks. Features include a fanless graphene heatsink, OLED Care 2.0, and versatile connectivity.

It excels in colour accuracy and gaming performance, though OLED burn-in and premium pricing may concern some users.

Specifications Panel 26.5" QD-OLED, WQHD (2560x1440) Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 0.03ms (GTG) Color Gamut 99% DCI-P3, 10-bit Connectivity HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4a, USB-C (15W PD) Reason to buy Superb color accuracy and speed Fanless cooling and OLED care features Reason to avoid OLED burn-in risk High price

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the monitor’s vibrant QD-OLED colours, smooth 240Hz performance, and gaming features. Some report concerns over burn-in and warranty service experiences.

Why choose this product?

Perfect for gamers and content creators with stunning visuals, low response time, and premium build. OLED care features help manage burn-in risk effectively.

The ViewSonic VX2758A-2K-PRO-3 is a 27-inch QHD IPS gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It features 137% sRGB coverage, HDR10 support, and FreeSync for smooth visuals. The monitor offers tilt adjustment, eye care features, and multiple connectivity options.

It stands out for vibrant colors and fast performance, making it suitable for immersive gaming. However, HDR is basic, and the stand lacks full ergonomic adjustments.

Specifications Panel 27" IPS, QHD (2560x1440) Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 1ms Color Gamut 137% sRGB Connectivity Connectivity Reason to buy Wide color gamut and fast refresh Good value for QHD gaming Reason to avoid Basic HDR implementation Limited stand adjustability

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the vivid colours, sharp 2K resolution, and smooth 240Hz refresh rate, calling it excellent for gaming, work, and overall value.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for gamers and professionals, offering vibrant visuals, sturdy build, and high refresh rate—all at a price that delivers great value.

The Acer ED320Q X2 is a 31.5-inch curved FHD VA gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms VRB. It offers a 1500R curvature, AMD FreeSync Premium, and dual 2W speakers. The monitor features eye care technologies and multiple connectivity options.

It’s a budget-friendly choice for gamers seeking a large, immersive screen. However, the speakers are basic and the color accuracy is standard for the price.

Specifications Panel 31.5" Curved VA, FHD (1920x1080) Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 1ms (VRB) Curvature 1500R Connectivity 2x HDMI, 1x DP Reason to buy Large curved screen and high refresh rate Affordable price point Reason to avoid Basic speaker quality Standard color accuracy

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the sharp visuals, fast 165Hz refresh rate, and build quality, though some report inaccurate colours and inconsistent audio output.

Why choose this product?

Great for gaming with smooth performance and strong build, but colour accuracy and speaker quality may not meet everyone's expectations.

The Acer Predator XB253Q GX is a 24.5-inch FHD IPS gaming monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate and 0.5ms response time. It features NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility, DisplayHDR 400, and 99% sRGB coverage. The monitor includes stereo speakers, a versatile stand, and multiple connectivity options.

It delivers fast, smooth gameplay and vibrant visuals, ideal for competitive gamers. However, the speakers are average, and the HDR performance is limited by the panel type.

Specifications Panel 24.5" IPS, FHD (1920x1080) Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 0.5ms Color Gamut 99% sRGB Connectivity 2x HDMI, 1x DP, USB hub Reason to buy Fast response and G-Sync support Versatile stand and connectivity Reason to avoid Average speakers Limited HDR performance

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers see it as a good-value gaming monitor with vivid colours, though some report poor HDR, uneven brightness, and noticeable IPS glow.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for budget-conscious gamers seeking decent visuals and performance, but may disappoint in HDR quality and brightness consistency.

Factors to consider when buying a 240Hz refresh rate monitor Panel Type: IPS offers better colours and viewing angles, while TN panels are faster but with weaker visuals.

Resolution: Higher resolution means sharper images – go for 1080p or 1440p depending on your GPU.

Response Time: Look for 1ms response time to reduce motion blur and ghosting.

Connectivity: Ensure it has the right ports – DisplayPort or HDMI 2.0+ for full 240Hz support.

Adaptive Sync: G-SYNC or FreeSync helps eliminate screen tearing and keeps things smooth during gameplay. Is 240Hz really worth it for casual gamers? If you're playing slower-paced or story-driven games, 240Hz might feel like overkill. But for anyone who enjoys competitive titles or wants ultra-smooth visuals, the upgrade can be surprisingly noticeable, even outside of esports.

Do I need powerful hardware to run games at 240Hz? Yes – hitting 240 frames per second consistently requires a strong GPU and CPU, especially in modern titles. Without capable hardware, the monitor won't reach its full potential, so it's important to balance both for the best experience.

Does a higher refresh rate improve input lag and response? Absolutely. A 240Hz monitor reduces input lag and makes your reactions feel more immediate. This is especially beneficial in competitive games where every millisecond counts, helping you stay ahead in fast-twitch situations.

Top 3 features of best 240Hz refresh rate monitor

240Hz refresh rate monitor Panel Type & Size Refresh Rate Response Time Lenovo Legion R25f-30 25" VA, FHD 240Hz (280Hz OC) 0.5ms Lenovo Legion R27fc-30 27" Curved VA, FHD 240Hz (280Hz OC) 0.5ms BenQ MOBIUZ EX270M 27" IPS, FHD 240Hz 1ms Samsung Odyssey G4 25" IPS, FHD 240Hz 1ms ViewSonic VX3219-PC-MHD 32" Curved VA, FHD 240Hz 1ms ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM 32" QD-OLED, 4K 240Hz 0.03ms MSI MAG 271QPX QD-OLED E2 26.5" QD-OLED, WQHD 240Hz 0.03ms ViewSonic VX2758A-2K-PRO-3 27" IPS, QHD 240Hz 1ms Acer ED320Q X2 31.5" Curved VA, FHD 240Hz 1ms (VRB) Acer Predator XB253Q GX 24.5" IPS, FHD 240Hz 0.5ms

