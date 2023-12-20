Selecting the right television can transform your living room into a cinematic paradise, and when it comes to supreme picture quality, the 65-inch QLED TV stands out as a prime choice. This guide offers an in-depth look at the top selections in this category, showcasing why each model deserves its spot on our list.

The 65-inch QLED TV, known for its vibrant colours and deep contrasts, has become a popular choice among consumers seeking a high-quality home cinema experience. These TVs use Quantum Dot technology to enhance the viewing experience, providing brighter and more vivid images compared to traditional TVs. Whether you're a movie buff, a sports fan, or a gaming enthusiast, the finest QLED TV selections promise to elevate your visual experience to new heights.

In our roundup of the best 65-inch TV models, we have meticulously evaluated a range of factors such as picture quality, smart features, design, and value for money. Our selection criteria are stringent, ensuring that only the top QLED models make it to our list. Each TV has been assessed for its ability to deliver an immersive viewing experience, combining cutting-edge technology with user-friendly features.

Moreover, we understand that purchasing a quality QLED TV is an investment. Hence, our guide not only highlights the technical prowess of these televisions but also delves into their aesthetic appeal and durability. A 65-inch QLED TV is more than just an electronic device; it's a centerpiece of your home entertainment setup, blending seamlessly with your interior decor while offering a gateway to endless hours of high-definition content.

As you read through our curated list of QLED TV picks, remember that each selection represents the pinnacle of current television technology. These TVs are not just about watching your favourite shows and movies; they are about experiencing them in a way that is as close to real life as possible. So, sit back, relax, and let us guide you through the best 65-inch QLED TV options available in the market today.

Also read: HD TVs for good viewing in a budget? Choose from top 8 options for your family

1. Vu 189 cm (75 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 75QMP (Armani Gold) (2022 Model) | Built-in 4.1 Speaker

This 75-inch Vu QLED TV brings cinematic thrills to your living room. Its 4K ultra HD resolution and QLED technology deliver stunning picture quality with sharp contrast and vibrant colours that leap off the screen. The 3GB RAM and advanced GPU ensure smooth performance, while the 120Hz refresh rate minimizes motion blur for crisp action scenes. Android OS gives you access to thousands of apps, including Netflix, YouTube and Spotify, and far-field voice control lets you search and launch content hands-free. The built-in Dolby Atmos audio system with 100W of power immerses you in your favourite shows and movies with surround sound. The ultra-slim design complements any decor, while the wall mount and table stand options give you flexibility on where to place it. All in all, this smart TV delivers an entertainment experience that makes you feel like you have your own personal movie theatre at home.

Specifications of Vu 189 cm (75 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 75QMP (Armani Gold) (2022 Model) | Built-in 4.1 Speaker:

Display: 75-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels

Sound: Built-in 4.1 Speaker System, 100W power

RAM: 3GB

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Operating System: Android

Voice Control: Far-field voice control

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Design: Armani Gold finish, wall mount, and table stand options

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD resolution ensures superior image quality. Larger size may not be suitable for smaller rooms. Advanced Quantum LED technology for vibrant colours. Premium price point. Built-in 4.1 speaker system with 100W power provides immersive sound. 3GB RAM and advanced GPU for smooth performance. 120Hz refresh rate for crisp, clear action scenes. Access to a wide range of apps via Android OS.

2. Kodak 164 cm (65 inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65MT5033

The Kodak 65-inch QLED TV unleashes cinematic colour and clarity right in your living room. With 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, every scene bursts to life in brilliant detail and over a billion shades of colour. The fast 60Hz refresh rate ensures smooth motion when streaming sports or gaming. Powered by Google TV, it gives you access to 500,000+ movies and shows from across your apps, so you can find something to watch in seconds. The built-in Chromecast and Bluetooth allow you to mirror content from your mobile devices and pair wireless speakers. The 40W speakers with Dolby Atmos create an immersive soundstage to match the stunning picture. The parental controls and Kids Mode lets you tailor the experience for your family. Overall, this smart TV delivers a big-screen entertainment experience that will captivate, enlighten and inspire.

Specifications of Kodak 164 cm (65 inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65MT5033:

Display: 65-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels

Sound: 40W speakers with Dolby Atmos

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Operating System: Google TV

Connectivity: Chromecast, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB

Features: HDR10+, Dolby Vision, parental controls, Kids Mode

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. 60Hz refresh rate might not be ideal for high-end gaming. Wide range of colours with over a billion shades. 40W speakers may require an external sound system for larger rooms. Google TV platform for easy access to streaming services. Built-in Chromecast and Bluetooth for easy content mirroring and audio pairing. Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience. Parental controls and Kids Mode for family-friendly viewing. Sleek design suitable for modern living spaces.

3. ALT 164 cm (65 inch) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google Smart TV 65QUGA1 (Black) 2023 Model

This 164 centimeter ALT 4K Ultra HD QLED Google Smart TV boasts cutting-edge features, delivering a stunning 4K viewing experience. With 4K X-Reality Pro technology and over 16 million colours, pictures come to life in sharp clarity and vibrant hues. Speedy processing and 60 hertz refresh rate ensure smooth motion with minimal blur for an immersive viewing experience. Connectivity options abound with 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports and built-in Wi-Fi for easy access to your favourite streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more via Android TV. Voice control makes finding content effortless. The QLED display produces deeper blacks and wider viewing angles for a theatre-like setup right in your living room, while the built-in Bluetooth allows pairing with compatible soundbars or speakers. Backed by a full one-year warranty, this premium smart TV delivers all the features you need for superior home entertainment.

Specifications of ALT 164 cm (65 inch) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google Smart TV 65QUGA1 (Black) 2023 Model:

Display: 65-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED

Technology: 4K X-Reality Pro

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Operating System: Android TV with voice control

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi

Sound: Bluetooth compatibility for external audio devices

Warranty: 1-year

Pros Cons 4K X-Reality Pro technology for enhanced clarity and colour. 60Hz refresh rate may not be ideal for high-speed gaming. Over 16 million colours for lifelike picture quality. May require an additional sound system for larger rooms. Multiple connectivity options with HDMI, USB, and Wi-Fi. Android TV with voice control for convenient operation. The QLED display provides deep blacks and wide viewing angles.

4. OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV 65 Q2 Pro (Black)

Bringing movie night to life, this 65-inch smart QLED TV features vivid 4K resolution and an ultra bright display. Hands-free voice control through Google TV lets you switch inputs, adjust volume and search through content with just your voice. HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision imaging technologies combine with a wide colour gamut to deliver deep blacks, vibrant colours and sharp contrasts. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connect you to all your devices and streaming apps like Netflix for endless entertainment options. The three HDMI ports make hooking up extra devices a cinch, while the powerful audio system with Dolby Atmos envelops you in surround sound. Sleek and slim, this OnePlus TV acts as a stylish centerpiece for your living room.

Specifications of OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV 65 Q2 Pro (Black):

Display: 65-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels

Sound: Dolby Atmos audio system

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Operating System: Google TV with voice control

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI ports

Features: HDR 10+, Dolby Vision

Pros Cons Vivid 4K resolution with ultrabright display. 60Hz refresh rate, less suitable for very fast-paced content. Hands-free voice control with Google TV. Additional sound system might be needed for an enhanced audio experience. HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision for deep blacks and vibrant colours. Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for seamless connectivity. Three HDMI ports for easy connection of multiple devices.

5. Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65U6K (Gray)

The Hisense 65-inch 4K UHD QLED TV delivers a stunning image and immersive sound that transforms your living room. With 32 local dimming zones, 1 billion colours and quantum dot technology, this TV displays a brilliant 4K picture with deep contrast and vivid colour. The quad-core processor, MEMC and 120Hz refresh rate ensure a smooth viewing experience with reduced motion blur. The built-in Google TV platform provides easy access to all your favourite streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video. The 24 watt surround sound speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver an immersive audio experience. All the essential connectivity options like HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth ensure seamless connectivity with all your devices. With the light sensing feature and hands-free voice control through Google Assistant, this TV enhances the entertainment experience.

Specifications of Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65U6K (Gray):

Display: 65-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED

Technology: Quantum Dot, 32 local dimming zones

Processor: Quad-core

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

Operating System: Google TV

Sound: 24 watt surround sound speakers with Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Pros Cons 1 billion colours and quantum dot technology for superior image quality. 60Hz refresh rate may not satisfy all gaming needs. 32 local dimming zones for enhanced contrast. 24W speakers might require an external sound system for full audio immersion. Google TV platform for vast streaming options. Light sensing feature and voice control for ease of use. Multiple connectivity options including HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

6. TOSHIBA 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED QLED TV 65M650MP (Black)

Toshiba 65-inch 4K Mini LED QLED TV elevates your viewing experience with stunning quantum dot colour, 192 local dimming zones and 600 nits peak brightness. Its VIDAA smart TV platform provides access to all your favourite streaming apps while MEMC and ALLM technologies optimize motion and gaming performance. The Quantum Dot technology produces over 1 billion colours for a vivid and lifelike picture, while the 4K Ultra HD resolution and ultra-sharp images bring you closer to the action. With an integrated REGZA sound system featuring 49 watts of powerful audio output and 2.0 channels, this TV delivers an immersive audiovisual experience that surrounds you with crisp, clear and dynamic sound. The slim design, wall mount options and connectivity features make this TV an ideal centrepiece for any modern living room.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED QLED TV 65M650MP (Black):

Display: 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Mini LED QLED

Technology: Quantum Dot, 192 local dimming zones

Brightness: 600 nits peak brightness

Operating System: VIDAA smart TV platform

Sound: 49 watts REGZA sound system

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Features: MEMC, ALLM

Pros Cons Quantum Dot colour technology with 192 local dimming zones. Might be on the higher end of the price spectrum. 600 nits peak brightness for excellent visibility. Integrated sound system may not be enough for large rooms. VIDAA smart TV platform for easy streaming access. MEMC and ALLM for optimized motion and gaming.

7. Vu 164 cm (65 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 65QMP (Armani Gold)

This 65-inch Vu 4K smart TV is the masterpiece to rule them all. Its QLED display brings out brilliant colours and razor-sharp details, while the Android operating system gives you access to thousands of apps like Amazon Prime Video with just a click of the dedicated button. The 100W surround sound system with Dolby Atmos delivers an immersive audio experience to transport you into the action on screen. The advanced graphics processor ensures smooth performance for gaming, streaming or just browsing the web. The stylish Armani Gold finish adds a touch of elegance to your living space, and the wall mount capability allows you to place it exactly where you want. In short, this big screen TV offers big entertainment value through a stunning 4K picture, smart features, and cinematic sound - all in a beautifully designed package ready to become the centerpiece of your home theatre.

Specifications of Vu 164 cm (65 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 65QMP (Armani Gold):

Display: 65-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED

Sound: 100W surround sound system with Dolby Atmos

Processor: Advanced graphics processor

Operating System: Android

Design: Armani Gold finish, wall mount capability

Pros Cons QLED display for brilliant colours and sharp details. Android systems may require regular updates. 100W surround sound system with Dolby Atmos. Might be expensive compared to other models. Advanced graphics processor for smooth performance. Stylish Armani Gold finish adds elegance. Wall mount capability for flexible placement.

8. Nu 164 cm (65 inch) Google Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV LED65QUGNX (Black) 2023 Model

This Nu 4K QLED Smart TV combines pixel-packed brilliance into a sleek design that unleashes the full visual potential of your content. With 4K Ultra HD resolution and Quantum Dot technology, you'll enjoy stunning clarity, over a billion shades of colour and incredible brightness and contrast for an immersive viewing experience. The Android TV operating system gives you access to thousands of apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube, while the built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant let you control your TV and smart home with just your voice. The 30 watts of audio power and bass reflex speakers deliver room-filling sound while the Game Optimized mode reduces input lag for an edge in fast-paced gaming. The 178-degree wide viewing angle and Motionflow XR technology ensure smooth action and crisp visuals from any seat in the house. With the Nu Google Series 4K QLED Smart TV, entertainment comes alive.

Specifications of Nu 164 cm (65 inch) Google Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV LED65QUGNX (Black) 2023 Model:

Display: 65-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED

Technology: Quantum Dot technology

Operating System: Android TV

Sound: 30 watts audio power with bass reflex speakers

Features: Game Optimized mode, Motionflow XR technology

Connectivity: Chromecast, Google Assistant, HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD resolution with Quantum Dot technology for stunning clarity. 60Hz refresh rate may not be optimal for high-end gaming. Android TV OS for access to a vast array of apps. Sound system may need an upgrade for a more immersive experience. Built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant for convenience. 30W audio power with bass reflex speakers for good sound quality. Game Optimized mode for better gaming performance.

9. Sansui 165 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV JSW65GSQLED (Black)

The Sansui QLED TV transforms any room into a theatre with its stunning 4K Ultra HD picture and built-in Google TV OS. The 65-inch screen delivers vibrant colours and deep blacks, while Dolby Vision and Atmos bring movies and shows to life with greater brightness, contrast and immersive audio. The smart features don't disappoint either, with built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and more. The 2GB RAM and 16GB storage provide ample processing power, while the Bluetooth and multiple HDMI ports ensure easy connectivity to your devices. Overall, this QLED TV offers a stylish, cinema-like experience right in your home, turning any night into a movie night worth remembering.

Specifications of Sansui 165 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV JSW65GSQLED (Black):

Display: 65-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED

Sound: Dolby Vision and Atmos

Operating System: Google TV OS

Connectivity: Bluetooth, multiple HDMI ports

RAM: 2GB; Storage: 16GB

Design: Modern, sleek

Pros Cons Brilliant 4K Ultra HD picture quality. 2GB RAM may limit the performance of more demanding apps. Dolby Vision and Atmos for enhanced visual and audio experience. Additional sound system might be needed for larger rooms. Built-in access to popular streaming services. Ample connectivity with Bluetooth and multiple HDMI ports. Sleek design suitable for modern interiors.

Also read: LED TVs for better viewing: Want to buy new one? Check out top 8 options

10. Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) Tornado Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 65E7K PRO (Dark Grey)

This Hisense 65-inch QLED TV brings cinematic thrills to your living room. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR support, and 240Hz refresh rate deliver stunning clarity and fluid motion. The floating bezel-less design gives you an immersive visual experience, while the powerful 40W speakers with Dolby Atmos provide room-filling sound. The Hi-View Engine processor enables smart features like FreeSync Premium, ALLM, and Light Sensing to optimize your gaming and content viewing. Use voice commands with the Google Assistant remote to search for shows, change channels, and control smart home devices. Connectivity options include multiple HDMI ports, USB ports, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi for streaming all your favourite entertainment from apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube.

Specifications of Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) Tornado Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 65E7K PRO (Dark Grey):

Display: 65-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED

Refresh Rate: 240Hz

Sound: 40W speakers with Dolby Atmos

Processor: Hi View Engine

Operating System: Google TV

Features: FreeSync Premium, ALLM, Light Sensing

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD resolution with HDR support for excellent picture quality. 240Hz refresh rate might be more than needed for average viewing, affecting price. Floating bezel-less design for an immersive viewing experience. 40W speakers might not suffice for an audio enthusiast's needs. Powerful 40W speakers with Dolby Atmos. Advanced processor with smart features like FreeSync Premium and ALLM. Voice commands and Google Assistant for easy control.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Vu 189 cm (75 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 75QMP 75-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED Display Built-in 4.1 Speaker System, 100W Power 120Hz Refresh Rate Kodak 164 cm (65 inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65MT5033 HDR10+ and Dolby Vision Support 65-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED Display Google TV Platform with Chromecast and Bluetooth ALT 164 cm (65 inch) Premium Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Google Smart TV 65QUGA1 4K X-Reality Pro Technology Android TV with Voice Control Multiple Connectivity Options (HDMI, USB, Wi-Fi) OnePlus 163 cm (65 inches) Q Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart Google TV 65 Q2 Pro 65-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED Display HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision Technologies Hands-free Voice Control with Google TV Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65U6K Quantum Dot Technology with 32 Local Dimming Zones 120Hz Refresh Rate Google TV Platform with Voice Control TOSHIBA 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED QLED TV 65M650MP Quantum Dot Colour Technology with 192 Local Dimming Zones 600 Nits Peak Brightness VIDAA Smart TV Platform Vu 164 cm (65 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 65QMP 65-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED Display 100W Surround Sound System with Dolby Atmos Advanced Graphics Processor Nu 164 cm (65 inch) Google Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV LED65QUGNX Quantum Dot Technology for 4K UHD Resolution Android TV OS with Voice Control 30W Audio Power with Bass Reflex Speakers Sansui 165 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV JSW65GSQLED 65-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED Display Dolby Vision and Atmos Built-in Google TV OS Hisense 164 cm (65 inches) Tornado Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 65E7K PRO 240Hz Refresh Rate 65-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED Display Powerful 40W Speakers with Dolby Atmos

Best overall product

The Vu 189 cm (75 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 75QMP stands out as the best 65-inch QLED TV in our selection. This magnificent television not only boasts an expansive 75-inch screen but also excels in delivering unparalleled picture quality with its 4K Ultra HD resolution. The integration of Quantum Dot technology ensures that colours are not just vibrant but leap off the screen with life-like accuracy. Furthermore, the built-in 4.1 speaker system, with an impressive 100W output, creates an immersive audio environment that rivals any cinema experience. The high 120Hz refresh rate makes fast-moving scenes appear extraordinarily smooth, making this TV an ideal choice for sports fans and movie buffs alike. Combining top-notch visual performance with superior sound quality, the Vu Masterpiece Glo Series emerges as the finest QLED TV pick for those seeking a premium home theatre experience.

Best value for money

The Kodak 164 cm (65 inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65MT5033 represents exceptional value for money in the 65-inch QLED TV category. This model balances affordability with high-end features, making it a smart choice for budget-conscious consumers looking for quality QLED TV options. The TV's 65-inch 4K Ultra HD display, enhanced with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, offers stunning visual clarity and colour depth, rivalling more expensive counterparts. Its integration with Google TV provides a seamless and user-friendly interface, granting access to a wide array of streaming services and apps. Moreover, the inclusion of Chromecast and Bluetooth functionality adds to its value, allowing for easy content sharing and connectivity with other devices. This Kodak QLED TV stands out as a top pick for those seeking a high-quality viewing experience without breaking the bank.

How to choose the best 65 inch QLED TV?

Choosing the best 65-inch QLED TV involves considering several key factors to ensure you get the most out of your viewing experience. Here's a guide to help you make an informed decision:

Picture Quality: The primary allure of a 65-inch QLED TV is its superior picture quality. Look for high resolution (preferably 4K), HDR support, and advanced colour technology like Quantum Dot for vibrant and accurate colours.

Refresh Rate: A higher refresh rate, such as 120Hz, is crucial for smoother motion. This is especially important for action-packed movies and sports.

Smart Features: Opt for a QLED TV with a user-friendly interface and smart features. Check if it supports your preferred streaming services and has voice control functionality for ease of use.

Sound Quality: While QLED TVs offer excellent picture quality, ensure the audio experience matches. Consider models with built-in Dolby Atmos or those compatible with external sound systems.

Connectivity Options: Look for multiple HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity. This ensures your TV can easily connect with other devices and home theatre systems.

Design and Mounting: Consider the design and mounting options. A sleek design that fits your space and wall-mounting capability can enhance your room's aesthetics.

Price and Brand Reputation: Balance the cost with the brand's reputation for quality and customer service. Sometimes, investing a bit more in a reliable brand ensures a better quality QLED TV pick and long-term satisfaction.

FAQs

Question : What makes a 65-inch QLED TV a better choice compared to other TV technologies?

Ans : A 65-inch QLED TV stands out due to its Quantum Dot technology, which offers brighter colours and deeper contrasts. This technology enhances the viewing experience by producing a wider range of colours and higher brightness levels, making it superior to traditional LED or LCD screens. Additionally, QLED TVs are known for their longevity and less susceptibility to screen burn-in.

Question : How do I decide between a 65-inch QLED TV and a larger model?

Ans : Choosing between a 65-inch QLED TV and a larger model depends on your room size and viewing distance. A 65-inch TV is often the best choice for medium-sized living spaces, providing an immersive experience without overwhelming the room. Consider the finest QLED TV models in this size for a balanced blend of size and performance.

Question : What are the key features to look for in the best 65-inch TV for gaming?

Ans : For gaming, prioritize a 65-inch QLED TV with a high refresh rate (at least 120Hz) for smoother motion, low input lag for responsive gameplay, and support for gaming-specific technologies like AMD FreeSync or NVIDIA G-Sync. HDR support is also important for enhanced visual detail in games.

Question : Can I find a quality QLED TV that's also environmentally friendly?

Ans : Yes, you can find quality QLED TVs that are environmentally friendly. Look for models with energy-efficient certifications, sustainable manufacturing processes, and eco-friendly packaging. Brands are increasingly focusing on reducing their carbon footprint, offering eco-friendly options without compromising on quality.

Question : Are there affordable options among the top QLED models that don't compromise on quality?

Ans : Absolutely! While QLED TVs are generally positioned as premium products, there are affordable options available that don't compromise on quality. These models may have slightly fewer features or a simpler design, but they still offer the core benefits of QLED technology, such as vibrant colours and sharp contrast. It's possible to find a great balance between cost and quality among the QLED TV picks.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!