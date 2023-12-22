10 best 75-inch smart TV trends: Ultimate watching experience

In today's fast-evolving digital landscape, the 75-inch smart TV stands as a towering example of how home entertainment has transformed. Embracing the blend of size and sophistication, these large smart TVs have become a centerpiece in modern homes, offering an immersive viewing experience that is unparalleled. This introduction delves into the dynamic world of 75-inch smart TVs, highlighting why they are not just televisions but a gateway to an ultimate TV experience.

The allure of a 75-inch smart TV lies in its ability to bring cinema-quality visuals into the comfort of your living room. With their expansive screens, these televisions capture every detail, from the subtlest color gradation to the most dynamic action sequences, making every viewing session a spectacle in its own right. This size, coupled with smart technology, offers a versatile platform for entertainment, education, and even social connection, adapting to the diverse needs of every household.

Moreover, the trends in smart TV technology have been pivotal in elevating these devices beyond traditional expectations. Today's best 75-inch TVs are not just about size; they are about an ecosystem that integrates streaming services, voice commands, and even home automation. This seamless integration transforms the TV into a hub of digital life, where the boundaries between broadcast and online content blur, creating a holistic and interactive entertainment experience.

This exploration into the world of 75-inch smart TVs will guide you through the nuances of selecting the perfect model for your needs. From understanding the key features that set premium smart TVs apart to navigating the latest trends, this blog aims to provide a comprehensive overview. Whether you are a movie enthusiast, a sports fan, or someone who cherishes family movie nights, understanding the capabilities and offerings of these large smart TVs is essential in choosing a device that will not just meet but exceed your expectations in delivering an ultimate TV experience.

Also read: Samsung smart TV for unmatched viewing experience? 10 best picks to choose from

1. Hisense 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED QLED TV 75U7K (Black)

This Hisense Mini LED 4K TV brings cinema-like visuals to your living room. Its 75-inch display features 512 local dimming zones for deep blacks and vibrant colors, quantum dot technology for over a billion shades of color, and Mini LED backlighting for stunning brightness up to 1000 nits. The 240Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium technology minimize blur and judder for smooth gaming, while Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ provide lifelike HDR performance. Built-in WiFi, Bluetooth, dual-band WiFi, and 3 HDMI 2. ports make connecting devices easy. The powerful 61W audio system with Dolby Atmos immerses you in your content with cinematic sound. The VIDAA smart TV platform provides access to all your favorite streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. So whether you're binge-watching the latest shows, gaming competitively, or simply wanting an impressive centerpiece for your living room, this Hisense Mini LED TV delivers the ultimate entertainment experience.

Specifications of Hisense 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED QLED TV 75U7K (Black):

Display: 75-inch 4K Ultra HD

Local Dimming Zones: 512

Technology: Quantum dot, Mini LED backlighting

Brightness: Up to 1000 nits

Refresh Rate: 240Hz

AMD FreeSync Premium technology

HDR: Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+

Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth, 3 HDMI 2.1 ports

Audio: 61W with Dolby Atmos

Smart Platform: VIDAA with streaming apps

Pros Cons 512 local dimming zones for enhanced contrast Limited brand recognition compared to competitors Quantum dot technology for a billion shades of color Mini LED backlighting with up to 1000 nits brightness 240Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync for smooth gaming Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ for lifelike HDR performance Powerful 61W audio system with Dolby Atmos VIDAA smart TV platform with popular streaming apps

2. Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-75X82L (Black)

With its brilliant 4K HDR display and powerful X1 processor, this Sony Bravia TV transports you to the center of the action. The 178-degree wide viewing angle means everyone gets an immersive experience whether seated close or far. Google TV provides intuitive access to your favorite streaming apps while the built-in Chromecast and 4 HDMI ports make it simple to connect devices. Dolby Atmos and 20 watts of sound bring movies alive with surround clarity and depth. Plus, Alexa and Google Assistant support allow hands-free operation for a truly smart TV experience. With features like ALLM for reducing input lag and Triluminos Pro for lifelike colors, this Sony TV delivers the ultimate home theater experience in stunning ultra-high definition.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-75X82L (Black):

Display: 75-inch 4K HDR

Processor: X1

Viewing Angle: 178-degree

Chromecast and 4 HDMI ports

Audio: Dolby Atmos, 20 watts

Smart Assistant: Alexa, Google Assistant

ALLM for reduced input lag

Triluminos Pro color technology

Pros Cons Brilliant 4K HDR display with powerful X1 processor 20 watts sound may be less powerful compared to others 178-degree wide viewing angle Built-in Chromecast and 4 HDMI ports for connectivity Dolby Atmos and Alexa & Google Assistant support Features like ALLM for reduced input lag Triluminos Pro for lifelike colors

3. TCL 189 cm (75 inches) Bezel-Less Full Screen Series Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Google TV 75P635 Pro (Black)

This isn't your run-of-the-mill TV - it's a cinematic experience wrapped up in a bezel-less package. The TCL 75P635 Pro boasts a 4K Ultra HD resolution and an advanced AI Picture Engine for vivid, true-to-life colors that pop right off the screen. But what really steals the show is the Google TV operating system, giving you access to over 7,000 apps including Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video - that's over a million hours of content at your fingertips. The integrated Google Assistant lets you search for movies and shows with just your voice, while the dual-band Wi-Fi ensures fast streaming and loading. All that technology comes together in a stunning, slim design that disappears into your wall or sits elegantly on a table - the choice is yours. This big screen TV redefines what it means to watch, transporting you into a world of limitless entertainment.

Specifications of TCL 189 cm (75 inches) Bezel-Less Full Screen Series Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Google TV 75P635 Pro (Black):

Display: 75-inch 4K Ultra HD, Bezel-less

AI Picture Engine

Google TV with over 7,000 apps

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi

Google Assistant integration

Pros Cons Bezel-less design for an immersive viewing experience AI Picture Engine may not match the performance of higher-end models 4K Ultra HD resolution with advanced AI Picture Engine Access to over 7,000 apps via Google TV Dual-band Wi-Fi for fast streaming Integrated Google Assistant for voice control

4. Acer 189 cm (75 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR75GR2851UDFL (Black)

This Acer 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV has been engineered to elevate your home entertainment experience. With stunning 4K UHD resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, and 1. 7 billion colors, images come to life with incredible clarity and vividness. The 40W speakers with Dolby Atmos create an immersive soundscape that transports you into the action onscreen. Google TV's intelligent recommendations surface the perfect shows and movies based on your tastes, while Google Assistant lets you search and control across apps and devices using just your voice. The 3 HDMI 2.1 ports, WiFi, Bluetooth, and USB connections give you plenty of ways to hook up your favorite devices. Acer's Advanced Intelligent Frame Stabilization Engine reduces judder and blur, while MEMC technology smooths out the motion for a more cinematic experience. All backed by Acer's 1-year warranty, this smart TV delivers an advanced audio-visual experience with a stylish yet sophisticated design.

Specifications of Acer 189 cm (75 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR75GR2851UDFL (Black):

Display: 75-inch 4K UHD with Dolby Vision HDR

Colors: 1.7 billion

Google TV with intelligent recommendations

Audio: 40W with Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: 3 HDMI 2.1 ports, WiFi, Bluetooth

Frame Stabilization Engine and MEMC technology

1-year warranty

Pros Cons Stunning 4K UHD resolution with Dolby Vision HDR 40W speakers may not provide the most powerful audio experience 1.7 billion colors for vivid image quality Google TV's intelligent recommendations and voice control 3 HDMI 2.1 ports for high-quality connectivity Advanced Intelligent Frame Stabilization Engine

5. Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-75X90K (Black)

This 75-inch Sony 4K smart TV features ultra high definition picture quality and 120 hertz refresh rate for smooth motion and reduced blur.The Full Array LED backlighting provides deep blacks and accurate colors while the XR Cognitive Processor ensures images are clear, crisp and natural. The 4 HDMI ports allow you to connect devices like Blu-ray players and gaming consoles, while the Google TV operating system provides easy access to entertainment apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+. The built-in Chromecast and Apple Airplay compatibility lets you mirror content from mobile devices to the big screen. The 30 watt sound system with Acoustic Multi Audio and Dolby Atmos delivers immersive sound to match the stunning visuals. The gesture control and built-in mic make navigating menus and searching for content hands-free and convenient. The 1 year warranty ensures peace of mind and reliability to enjoy crisp images and surround sound for years to come.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 189 cm (75 inches) XR Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Full Array LED Google TV XR-75X90K (Black):

Display: 75-inch 4K UHD, 120Hz refresh rate

Full Array LED backlighting

Processor: XR Cognitive

Google TV OS

Chromecast, Apple Airplay compatibility

Audio: 30 watt with Acoustic Multi Audio, Dolby Atmos

Gesture control and built-in mic

1-year warranty

Pros Cons Ultra high definition quality with 120Hz refresh rate Gesture control may have a learning curve Full Array LED backlighting for deep blacks and accurate colors XR Cognitive Processor for clear and natural images Google TV operating system for easy app access Built-in Chromecast and Apple Airplay compatibility

6. Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Smart QLED TV with Full Array Local Dimming & 120Hz Refresh Rate (Metallic Grey)

This massive 75 inch smart TV from Mi packs in a stunning array of 4K picture technology to transform your living room. Featuring QLED display with full array local dimming and a fast 120Hz refresh rate, you'll enjoy brilliant brightness, contrast and razor-sharp detail in your favorite shows and movies. Add in Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound, plus built-in WiFi and app capability for streaming all your favorite content, and you're in for an immersive big screen experience without the bulky size of a traditional 75 inch set. Simply connect up the included stand, plug it into the wall, sync your smartphone to the built-in Android OS remote, and sit back as this metallic gray smart behemoth transforms your living room entertainment.

Specifications of Mi 189.34cm (75 inches) Q1 Series 4K Smart QLED TV with Full Array Local Dimming & 120Hz Refresh Rate (Metallic Grey):

Display: 75-inch 4K QLED with full array local dimming

Refresh Rate: 120Hz

HDR: Dolby Vision

Audio: Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: Built-in WiFi, app capability

Operating System: Android OS remote

Pros Cons QLED display with full array local dimming Brand may not be as established in the premium TV market Fast 120Hz refresh rate for sharp details Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos sound Built-in WiFi and app capability for streaming Android OS remote for easy navigation

7. Vu 189 cm (75 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 75QMP (Armani Gold) (2022 Model) | Built in 4.1 Speaker

A stunning centerpiece for your living room, this 75 inch 4K QLED smart tv from Vu features an elegant Armani gold design and amazing picture clarity from its 3840 x 2160 resolution. The premium 178 degree wide viewing angle makes it easy to watch from any spot, while the 4.1 speaker system delivers immersive surround sound. The triple tuner allows access to over-the-air TV channels, and connections like Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI, and ethernet let you stream from apps like YouTube, Netflix and Spotify. Voice search and Google Assistant built right in lets you find your favorite shows, change inputs and control compatible smart home devices using just your voice.

Specifications of Vu 189 cm (75 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 75QMP (Armani Gold) (2022 Model) | Built in 4.1 Speaker:

Display: 75-inch 4K QLED, 178-degree viewing angle

Audio: 4.1 speaker system

Triple tuner for TV channels

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, HDMI, ethernet

Voice search and Google Assistant

Design: Armani Gold

Pros Cons Elegant Armani gold design with 4K QLED display Sound system (4.1 speaker) may not match up to high-end models 178-degree wide viewing angle Access to streaming apps like YouTube, Netflix, and Spotify Voice search and Google Assistant integration Triple tuner and multiple connectivity options

8. Cornea Frameless 190 cm (75 inch) Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android LED TV (with No Cost EMI Offer on All Major Banks) | Dolby Atoms | Theatre Like Experience, Black

Experience theater-like visuals and immersive sound at home with the Cornea 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV. Featuring a stunning 4K display with wide viewing angles, 100% color volume, and Dolby Vision HDR, this TV brings movies and shows to life with vivid clarity and depth. The Android 9.0 operating system gives you access to 5000+ apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, and YouTube, while 3 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, Bluetooth, and WiFi connectivity pair your favorite devices. The 30-watt stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver surround sound audio that envelops you in the action. Plus, the bezel-less metal design adds style to your space. With features like Universal Search, IMDb integration, and OK Google voice control, this big screen TV offers an experience that rivals the cinema.

Specifications of Cornea Frameless 190 cm (75 inch) Ultra HD (4K) Smart Android LED TV (with No Cost EMI Offer on All Major Banks) | Dolby Atoms | Theatre Like Experience, Black:

Display: 75-inch 4K UHD, bezel-less

HDR: Dolby Vision

Operating System: Android 9.0

Audio: 30-watt stereo with Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, WiFi

Design: Bezel-less metal

Pros Cons Bezel-less design with a 4K display and Dolby Vision HDR Brand not as well-known as competitors Android 9.0 with access to 5000+ apps 30-watt stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos Wide viewing angles and 100% color volume Bezel-less metal design for a stylish appearance

Also read: 10 best 55-inch TV for grand viewing experience at home

9. Samsung 190 cm (75 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA75LS03BAKXXL (Black)

This beast of a TV is ready to transform your viewing experience. Samsung's 75-inch Frame QLED TV features 4K Ultra HD resolution, Quantum Processor 4K, and Quantum HDR 24x for stunning clarity and a billion shades of color. The 100 Hz refresh rate and Motion Xcelerator Turbo Pro ensure smooth motion and minimal blur. Plus, adaptive sound and Dolby Atmos speakers deliver an immersive audio experience. But when you're not watching movies or gaming, this TV can display your favorite artwork and transform into a decorative frame, blending seamlessly into the background. With smart capabilities like voice control, mobile mirroring, and WiFi connectivity, this stylish TV boasts performance to match its good looks. So bring your content to life on a massive canvas, and reimagine the role a TV can play in your home.

Specifications of Samsung 190 cm (75 inches) The Frame Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA75LS03BAKXXL (Black):

Display: 75-inch 4K UHD QLED, Quantum HDR 24x

Processor: Quantum Processor 4K

Art Mode for displaying artwork

Audio: Adaptive sound, Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: Voice control, mobile mirroring, WiFi

Refresh Rate: 100 Hz

Pros Cons Art mode to display artwork and blend into the background The unique art mode may not appeal to all users 4K Ultra HD resolution with Quantum Processor 4K Quantum HDR 24x for stunning clarity Adaptive sound and Dolby Atmos speakers Smart capabilities including voice control and mobile mirroring

10. Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA75QN800CKXXL (Titan Black)

This 75-inch Samsung Neo QLED TV is a sight for sore eyes. With 8K Ultra HD resolution and Quantum Dot technology, it delivers spectacular brightness, colors and contrast for an immersive viewing experience. Its Neural Quantum Processor 8K upscales all content to near 8K picture quality, while Neo QLED and Quantum Matrix Technology Pro provide perfect blacks and 100% color volume. Plus, HDR 10+ and Neo Quantum HDR 8K Plus bring scenes to life with incredible depth and realism. The 70W 4.2 channel speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver surround sound from a slim design. Smart features include a built-in voice assistant, WiFi, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2 and more. With 4 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports and wireless screen mirroring, it's ready to connect all your devices. This Samsung TV combines innovative technology and stunning 8K picture with thoughtful features that enhance your entertainment.

Specifications of Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) 8K Ultra HD Smart Neo QLED TV QA75QN800CKXXL (Titan Black):

Display: 75-inch 8K UHD, Neo QLED

Processor: Neural Quantum Processor 8K

HDR: HDR 10+, Neo Quantum HDR

Audio: 70W 4.2 channel speakers with Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, WiFi

Screen Mirroring: Wireless

Quantum Dot technology for enhanced colors

Quantum Matrix Technology Pro for perfect blacks

Pros Cons 8K Ultra HD resolution and Quantum Dot technology 8K content is still limited Neural Quantum Processor 8K for upscaling content Neo QLED with Quantum Matrix Technology Pro HDR 10+ and Neo Quantum HDR 8K Plus 70W 4.2 channel speakers with Dolby Atmos Multiple connectivity options including HDMI and USB

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Hisense 75U7K 512 local dimming zones Quantum dot technology 240Hz refresh rate Sony Bravia KD-75X82L 4K HDR display with X1 processor 178-degree wide viewing angle Dolby Atmos & Alexa/Google Assistant TCL 75P635 Pro Bezel-less 4K Ultra HD display Advanced AI Picture Engine Google TV with 7,000+ apps Acer AR75GR2851UDFL 4K UHD with Dolby Vision HDR Google TV with intelligent recommendations 40W Dolby Atmos audio Sony Bravia XR-75X90K 4K UHD with 120Hz refresh rate Full Array LED backlighting XR Cognitive Processor Mi Q1 Series QLED with full array local dimming 120Hz refresh rate Android OS remote Vu 75QMP 4K QLED with 178-degree angle Armani Gold design 4.1 speaker system Cornea Frameless 4K UHD bezel-less display Android 9.0 with 5000+ apps 30-watt Dolby Atmos stereo Samsung The Frame QA75LS03BAKXXL Art Mode for displaying artwork Quantum Processor 4K Adaptive sound & Dolby Atmos Samsung QA75QN800CKXXL 8K UHD with Quantum Dot technology Neural Quantum Processor 8K 70W 4.2 channel Dolby Atmos audio

Best overall product

The Hisense 189 cm (75 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED QLED TV 75U7K emerges as the best overall product in the large smart TV category. This 75-inch smart TV combines cutting-edge technology with outstanding performance, offering viewers an unparalleled ultimate TV experience. Its 512 local dimming zones ensure deep blacks and vibrant colours, making every scene more lifelike and immersive. The quantum dot technology displays over a billion shades of color, providing a visual feast that is both sharp and rich in detail.

Moreover, the 240Hz refresh rate, backed by AMD FreeSync Premium, guarantees exceptionally smooth motion, making this TV ideal not just for watching movies and sports, but also for gaming. Its integration of Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ enhances the HDR performance, delivering a picture quality that rivals cinematic experiences. Coupled with its powerful 61W audio system featuring Dolby Atmos, it encapsulates the essence of a premium smart TV.

In summary, the Hisense 75U7K stands out for its superior picture quality, advanced features, and overall value, making it a top choice for those seeking the best 75 inch TV for a truly immersive viewing experience.

Best value for money

The TCL 189 cm (75 inches) Bezel-Less Full Screen Series Ultra HD 4K Smart LED Google TV 75P635 Pro represents the best value for money in the large smart TV segment. This 75-inch smart TV strikes a perfect balance between affordability and high-end features, catering to those who seek a smart TV trend without breaking the bank. Its bezel-less design not only offers a modern aesthetic but also maximizes the screen area, providing an immersive viewing experience that is hard to match at this price point.

Equipped with a 4K Ultra HD resolution and an advanced AI Picture Engine, the TCL 75P635 Pro delivers vivid, true-to-life colors and crisp details, enhancing the overall viewing experience. The inclusion of Google TV adds significant value, offering access to over 7,000 apps including popular streaming services like Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video. This ensures that users have a plethora of content at their fingertips, making it a versatile choice for entertainment.

In essence, the TCL 75P635 Pro stands out as the best value for money product, offering a superb balance of features, performance, and affordability. It's an ideal choice for those who want to enjoy the ultimate TV experience without a hefty investment, making it a smart choice in the competitive large smart TV market.

How to buy the best 75-inch smart TV?

When looking to buy the best 75-inch smart TV, it's essential to consider several key factors. Firstly, picture quality is paramount. Look for a TV with high resolution, preferably 4K or above, to ensure crisp, clear images. HDR compatibility is also important for better color and contrast. Next, consider the smart features. A good 75-inch smart TV should have a user-friendly interface with access to a wide range of streaming services and apps, aligning with the smart TV trends of today. Additionally, connectivity options like HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth are crucial for a seamless experience. The TV's sound quality shouldn't be overlooked; opt for models with built-in high-quality speakers or compatibility with external sound systems. Finally, read reviews and compare prices to get the best value for your investment. By carefully evaluating these aspects, you can choose a 75-inch smart TV that meets your entertainment needs and enhances your viewing experience.

FAQs

Question : What makes a 75-inch smart TV the best choice for home entertainment?

Ans : A 75-inch smart TV is ideal for home entertainment due to its large screen size, which provides an immersive viewing experience. The latest models often come with 4K resolution, offering crystal-clear images. Additionally, these TVs are equipped with smart features that allow access to streaming services and apps, aligning with current smart TV trends. The combination of a large display and smart capabilities makes them a top choice for a premium home cinema experience.

Question : How do I ensure I'm choosing a 75-inch smart TV with the ultimate TV experience?

Ans : To ensure your 75-inch smart TV provides the ultimate TV experience, look for high resolution (like 4K or 8K), HDR support for enhanced color and contrast, and a high refresh rate for smoother motion. Also, consider smart functionalities like voice control, a user-friendly interface, and a variety of streaming apps. Good sound quality, either through built-in speakers or external sound systems, also contributes to a more immersive experience.

Question : Are there specific brands known for the best 75-inch TV models?

Ans : Several brands are recognized for producing high-quality 75-inch TVs. Popular brands include Samsung, Sony, LG, and TCL. These brands are known for their advanced technology, superior picture quality, and comprehensive smart features, making them solid choices for anyone looking to invest in a large smart TV.

Question : What smart TV trends should I look for in a 75-inch TV?

Ans : Key smart TV trends to look for in a 75-inch TV include advanced AI capabilities for personalized viewing recommendations, integration with smart home devices, and voice assistant compatibility. Look for TVs with the latest versions of operating systems like Android TV or Samsung's Tizen for a more integrated and user-friendly experience. Enhanced connectivity options, such as multiple HDMI ports and wireless streaming capabilities, are also trending.

Question : Can a 75-inch smart TV be too large for my living room?

Ans : The suitability of a 75-inch smart TV for your living room depends on the size of the room and viewing distance. As a general rule, the ideal viewing distance for a 75-inch 4K TV is about 9.5 to 12.5 feet. If your seating area is within this range, a 75-inch TV should offer a comfortable and immersive viewing experience without overwhelming the space.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!