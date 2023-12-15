10 Best Acer smart TVs for every budget: Enjoy the new smart viewing experience

In the evolving world of home entertainment, the Acer smart TV stands out as a front-runner, offering an exceptional balance of innovation, quality, and value. This guide delves into the top 10 best Acer TV models, each meticulously selected to cater to a variety of budgets while promising a new viewing experience that is nothing short of extraordinary.

As technology advances, the concept of a smart television has transcended from being a luxury to a necessity in modern households. Acer, a brand renowned for its commitment to technological excellence, has adeptly responded to this shift. Each Acer smart TV in our list is a testament to the brand's dedication to merging cutting-edge technology with user-friendly interfaces. Whether you are a movie enthusiast, a sports fan, or someone who loves binge-watching series, these TVs are designed to elevate your viewing experience to new heights.

Among the myriad of options available in the market, finding a budget smart TV that doesn't compromise on quality can be challenging. However, Acer's range of TVs stands out by offering high-resolution displays, immersive audio, and seamless connectivity - all within a price range that is accessible to a wide array of consumers. From the sleek design to the intuitive smart features, every aspect of these TVs is crafted to enhance your entertainment experience.

In this blog, we will explore the unique features of each model, helping you understand what sets them apart in the competitive world of smart televisions. Whether you are looking for a high-end model that serves as the centerpiece of your living room or a more modestly priced TV that still packs a punch in terms of features and performance, our list of the best Acer TV models is here to guide your decision.

Join us as we embark on a journey through Acer's innovative world, where quality meets affordability, ensuring that the next television you purchase not only meets but exceeds your expectations for a truly smart viewing experience.

1. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV AR32AR2841HDFL (Black)

Acer 32-inch smart TV delivers crisp HD visuals at an affordable price point. The 1366x768 resolution ensures that movies, TV shows and games appear detailed and sharp, while the 60Hz refresh rate minimizes motion blur. The wide 178-degree viewing angle means the picture remains clear from any seat in the room. The dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity allow for streaming content from mobile devices and connecting wireless speakers. The two HDMI ports make it simple to hook up a set top box, Blu-ray player, game console or other devices. The 24 watt audio output and Dolby Audio modes produce ample sound for an immersive viewing experience. However, the real star is the Android 11 smart TV software and remote. The built-in Google Assistant, Chromecast, and hotkeys for popular streaming apps let you control the TV and launch content using just your voice.

Specifications of Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV AR32AR2841HDFL (Black):

Display: 80 cm (32 inches), HD Ready (1366x768 resolution)

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Viewing Angle: 178-degree wide

Connectivity: Dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth

Audio: 24 watt output, Dolby Audio

Ports: 2 HDMI

Operating System: Android 11

Features: Google Assistant, Chromecast, hotkeys for streaming apps

Pros Cons Affordable price point HD Ready (1366x768) resolution, not Full HD 60Hz refresh rate for minimal motion blur Limited to 24-watt audio output Wide 178-degree viewing angle Dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity Android 11 with built-in Google Assistant Chromecast and hotkeys for streaming apps

2. Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR43GR2851UDFL (Black)

This Acer 43-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED TV is a visual feast for the eyes. The Ultra HD resolution and 178 degree wide viewing angle allow you to see every detail of the picture with stunning clarity and depth. The powerful Google TV operating system provides access to endless streaming content with intelligent recommendations, and the Google Assistant is built right in. The advanced MEMC technology and 30 watt audio system with Dolby Atmos create an immersive home theatre experience, while the Wide Colour Gamut and 1. 7 billion colours bring every scene to life. With 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage, this smart TV has enough processing power to handle all your media streaming and gaming needs. The Intelligent Frame Stabilization Engine and Dynamic Signal Calibration ensure you always get the best picture quality, while the super brightness and micro dimming optimize contrast in any lighting condition. This smart LED TV brings cutting-edge technology and stunning 4K Ultra HD clarity right to your living room.

Specifications of Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR43GR2851UDFL (Black):

Display: 109 cm (43 inches), 4K Ultra HD

Viewing Angle: 178-degree wide

Audio: 30 watt with Dolby Atmos

Colour: Wide Colour Gamut, 1.7 billion colours

Memory: 2GB RAM, 16GB storage

Features: Google TV, MEMC technology, Intelligent Frame Stabilization, Dynamic Signal Calibration

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD resolution for clear visuals May require external sound system for full audio experience Wide 178-degree viewing angle Limited onboard storage for apps and media Google TV operating system with smart features May not support all regional streaming services Advanced MEMC technology for smooth motion 30-watt audio system with Dolby Atmos Wide Colour Gamut and 1.7 billion colours

3. Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40GR2841FDFL (Black)

The 40 inch smart TV from Acer offers crisp, clear Full HD resolution in a sleek design. The wide 178 degree viewing angle allows the whole family to enjoy the immersive picture quality. Two HDMI ports make it easy to connect devices like gaming consoles or set top boxes, while the USB ports allow connecting external hard drives or charging devices. The 30 watt speakers with Dolby Audio deliver theatre-like sound quality. The built-in Google TV operating system offers content recommendations, a watchlist, voice search and control with the included remote. Users can also access popular streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video with the push of a button on the remote. The TV's intelligent features like HDR10, Wide Colour Gamut and Micro Dimming optimize the picture for a more realistic, vibrant image. The low blue light mode helps reduce eye strain while you binge watch your favourite shows.

Specifications of Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40GR2841FDFL (Black):

Display: 100 cm (40 inches), Full HD

Viewing Angle: 178-degree wide

Audio: 30 watt speakers with Dolby Audio

Ports: Multiple HDMI and USB

Features: Google TV, HDR10, Micro Dimming, Low blue light mode

Pros Cons Full HD resolution for sharp images May not be suitable for larger rooms due to screen size Wide 178-degree viewing angle Sound quality might need external enhancement 30-watt speakers with Dolby Audio Limited app storage capacity Google TV with voice search and control May lack advanced gaming features HDR10 and Micro Dimming for enhanced visuals Low blue light mode

4. Acer 127 cm (50 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR50AR2851UDFL (Black)

This 50-inch Acer Android smart TV packs in features galore for an immersive viewing experience. Its 4K Ultra HD resolution and wide colour gamut deliver sharp, vibrant images, while the MEMC technology reduces motion blur for smooth action scenes. Advanced features like Bluetooth, dual-band WiFi, and built-in streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube put endless entertainment right at your fingertips. The Dolby Audio and 30 watts of sound power deliver rich sound, while the Android OS and voice remote make navigating the home screen and controlling your TV simple and hands-free. All this, backed by Acer's solid 2-year warranty, makes this an ideal smart TV for those seeking a large, feature-packed display without the hefty price tag.

Specifications of Acer 127 cm (50 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR50AR2851UDFL (Black):

Display: 127 cm (50 inches), 4K Ultra HD

Connectivity: Bluetooth, dual-band WiFi

Audio: 30 watts, Dolby Audio

Operating System: Android

Features: MEMC technology, built-in streaming apps, voice remote

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD resolution with wide colour gamut Limited Android updates may affect app compatibility MEMC technology for reduced motion blur Additional sound system may be needed for richer audio Dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity May have limited regional streaming service support 30-watt sound power with Dolby Audio Android OS with voice remote control 2-year warranty

5. Acer 127 cm (50 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50GR2851UDFL (Black)

The crisp 4K ultra HD resolution and wide viewing angle creates an immersive experience whether you're streaming the latest shows or playing high graphics games. The Google TV platform provides personalized content recommendations and access to tons of apps like Netflix, YouTube and Disney+ right from the intuitive smart remote. The dual band WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity allows wireless streaming from devices and the 3 HDMI 2.1 ports let you hook up a set top box, gaming console or soundbar. The 36 watt speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver surround sound audio and the MEMC technology minimizes motion blur for smooth action scenes. The wide colour gamut and 1.07 billion colours give you vivid, true-to-life images while the HDR 10 and HLG formats boost brightness and contrast for better highlights and shadows. Other useful features include blue light reduction, picture modes for different content types and intelligent frame stabilization.

Specifications of Acer 127 cm (50 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50GR2851UDFL (Black):

Display: 127 cm (50 inches), 4K Ultra HD

Audio: 36 watt speakers, Dolby Atmos

Features: Google TV, MEMC technology, HDR 10, HLG formats

Ports: 3 HDMI 2.1

Viewing Angle: Wide

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD resolution for immersive viewing May need additional speakers for enhanced audio experience Google TV platform with smart remote Limited app storage capacity Dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity Potential compatibility issues with some external devices 36-watt speakers with Dolby Atmos MEMC technology for smooth action scenes Wide colour gamut and HDR 10 support

6. Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GR2851UDFL (Black)

The 55-inch TV delivers 4K Ultra HD visuals and smart features in a budget-friendly package. The 4K resolution ensures sharp, detailed images, while the 60 Hertz refresh rate minimizes motion blur. The wide viewing angle means the picture quality stays consistent no matter where you sit, and the high contrast ratio makes dark scenes come alive. The built-in Google TV operating system provides content recommendations and personalized profile options, and Google Assistant voice control makes searching for content quick and easy. The dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth allow for wireless streaming from mobile devices, and the multiple HDMI ports offer simple connectivity to devices like game consoles and media streamers. The 36 watt speakers and Dolby Atmos audio provide an immersive sound experience to complement the stunning visuals, and the MEMC technology reduces blur in fast-moving scenes. All in all, this TV delivers impressive picture and sound quality alongside essential smart features to enhance your viewing pleasure, at an affordable price.

Specifications of Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GR2851UDFL (Black):

Display: 139 cm (55 inches), 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Audio: 36 watt, Dolby Atmos

Features: Google TV, MEMC technology

Connectivity: Dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth

Ports: Multiple HDMI

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD visuals at an affordable price Sound quality might not match visual capability 60Hz refresh rate for minimal motion blur Large screen size may not be suitable for small spaces Wide viewing angle and high contrast ratio Limited app storage and processing power Google TV operating system with voice control Potential compatibility issues with some regional streaming services 36-watt speakers with Dolby Atmos MEMC technology for smooth scene transitions

7. Acer 109 cm (43 inches) H PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR43GR2851UDPRO (Black)

This Acer 43 inch smart TV with integrated Google TV provides an immersive 4K entertainment experience right in your living room. The vivid ultra high definition resolution and wide colour gamut produce over a billion shades of true-to-life colour while the 178 degree wide viewing angle means the picture looks great from anywhere on your couch. Three HDMI 2.1 ports make it simple to connect all your devices like streaming media players, gaming consoles and soundbars, while the powerful built-in 76 watt speakers with dolby atmos support fill the room with surround sound. The helpful Google TV interface and included voice enabled remote make finding movies, shows and live TV easier than ever, and the dual band wifi ensures smooth streaming.

Specifications of Acer 109 cm (43 inches) H PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR43GR2851UDPRO (Black):

Display: 109 cm (43 inches), 4K Ultra HD

Audio: 76 watt speakers, Dolby Atmos

Ports: 3 HDMI 2.1

Features: Google TV, dual-band WiFi

Warranty: 1-year product, 2-year panel

Pros Cons Immersive 4K UHD resolution May require additional audio setup for enhanced experience 178-degree wide viewing angle Limited internal storage for apps Three HDMI 2.1 ports for device connectivity May not support all gaming console features 76-watt speakers with Dolby Atmos Potential issues with app compatibility over time Google TV interface for easy content access Comprehensive warranty coverage

8. Acer 126 cm (50 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR50GR2851VQD (Black)

Acer smart TV delivers stunning 4K visuals and advanced features in one compact design. The QLED display produces over a billion rich colours and utilizes micro dimming and wide colour gamut for deep blacks and vivid brightness. The 178 degree wide viewing angle allows the entire room to enjoy the picture. Three HDMI 2.1 ports let you connect multiple devices like a game console or laptop, and dual band WiFi ensures fast streaming. Google TV allows easy access to Netflix, Prime Video and other apps, and the Google Assistant built into the remote lets you control playback and smart home devices using simple voice commands. The 30 watt speakers with Dolby Atmos surround sound technology immerse you in the action. Finally, the intelligent frame stabilization engine and MEMC technology reduce judder for smooth motion in fast-paced scenes. All in all, this Acer smart TV delivers an entertainment experience that goes above and beyond.

Specifications of Acer 126 cm (50 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR50GR2851VQD (Black):

Display: 126 cm (50 inches), 4K Ultra HD, QLED

Audio: 30 watt, Dolby Atmos

Features: Google TV, micro dimming, MEMC technology

Ports: 3 HDMI 2.1

Connectivity: Dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth

Pros Cons QLED display for vibrant colours Limited to 30-watt audio in a large TV Micro dimming and wide colour gamut for depth May require additional sound system for enhanced audio Google TV for streaming and app access 30-watt Dolby Atmos surround sound MEMC technology for smooth motion Dual band WiFi for fast streaming

9. Acer 139 cm (55 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR55GR2851VQD (Black)

The Acer 55-inch 4K smart TV delivers stunning visuals and intelligent features in a slim design. The QLED display produces over a billion vibrant colours and Dolby Vision HDR for exceptional contrast and clarity in every scene. The MEMC technology optimizes fast-moving content for smooth visuals, while the wide colour gamut and high refresh rate provide an immersive viewing experience. The Google TV operating system makes it easy to find movies, shows, live TV, and apps. Use your voice to search across apps and control compatible smart home devices with the Google Assistant built into the included remote. Dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth allow you to stream content wirelessly, and the HDMI 2.1 ports connect to external devices like game consoles and set-top boxes. Additionally, the 30 watt speakers with Dolby Atmos surround sound technology bring movies and shows to life with rich, spatial audio.

Specifications of Acer 139 cm (55 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR55GR2851VQD (Black):

Display: 139 cm (55 inches), 4K Ultra HD, QLED

Audio: 30 watt, Dolby Atmos

Features: Dolby Vision HDR, Google TV, MEMC technology

Ports: HDMI 2.1

Connectivity: Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth

Pros Cons Stunning 4K QLED visuals May need external soundbar for better audio experience Dolby Vision HDR for enhanced contrast Google TV operating system for easy navigation Built-in Google Assistant for voice control Dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity 30-watt speakers with Dolby Atmos

10. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32GR2841HDFL (Black)

This Acer Google TV LED display packs pixel-perfect performance into a compact frame. The 1366 x 768 resolution and wide viewing angle deliver crisp visuals from edge to edge, while the 30 watt speakers and Dolby Audio bring movies and shows to life. The integrated Chromecast and Google Assistant make it simple to stream content from your phone or search across apps with your voice. The quad core processor and 1. GB of RAM ensure smooth navigation of the Google TV interface and supported apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Spotify, while the 16GB of storage and dual band WiFi keep your smart TV experience snappy. All packed into a slim design with a stylish black finish, this Acer TV is a smart choice for those seeking superb visuals and Google's smart features at an affordable price.

Specifications of Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32GR2841HDFL (Black):

Display: 80 cm (32 inches), HD Ready (1366 x 768 resolution)

Audio: 30 watt, Dolby Audio

Features: Google TV, Chromecast, Google Assistant

Processor: Quad-core

Memory: 1.5 GB RAM

Pros Cons HD Ready resolution suitable for small spaces HD Ready (1366x768) resolution, not Full HD Wide viewing angle Limited to 30-watt audio output Dolby Audio for clear sound May need external speakers for larger rooms Chromecast and Google Assistant integration Quad-core processor for smooth operation 1.5 GB RAM and 16GB storage

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV AR32AR2841HDFL (Black) Android 11 Operating System Dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 60Hz Refresh Rate Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR43GR2851UDFL (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution Google TV Operating System 30 Watt Audio with Dolby Atmos Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40GR2841FDFL (Black) Full HD Resolution Google TV Interface HDR10 and Micro Dimming Acer 127 cm (50 inches) I Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV AR50AR2851UDFL (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution MEMC Technology Android OS with Voice Remote Acer 127 cm (50 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50GR2851UDFL (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution Google TV Platform MEMC Technology Acer 139 cm (55 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR55GR2851UDFL (Black) 4K Ultra HD Display Google TV Operating System MEMC Technology Acer 109 cm (43 inches) H PRO Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR43GR2851UDPRO (Black) 4K Ultra HD Resolution Google TV Interface 76 Watt Speakers with Dolby Atmos Acer 126 cm (50 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR50GR2851VQD (Black) 4K Ultra HD QLED Display Google TV Operating System 30 Watt Dolby Atmos Audio Acer 139 cm (55 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR55GR2851VQD (Black) 4K Ultra HD QLED Display Google TV with Voice Control Dolby Vision HDR Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced I Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV AR32GR2841HDFL (Black) Google TV Operating System Quad-core Processor 30 Watt Audio with Dolby Audio

Best overall product

Among the diverse range of Acer smart TV models, the Acer 109 cm (43 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR43GR2851UDFL (Black) emerges as the best overall product. This smart television excels in offering a harmonious blend of high-end features, making it an ideal choice for a wide array of viewers. Its standout 4K Ultra HD resolution guarantees a viewing experience that is both immersive and visually stunning, bringing lifelike detail and clarity to every scene. Coupled with the advanced Google TV operating system, this model provides a user-friendly interface and access to a vast range of streaming content, ensuring that users have endless entertainment options at their fingertips.

The Acer TV's additional features further solidify its top spot. The incorporation of a 30-watt audio system with Dolby Atmos offers an auditory experience that matches the visual prowess of the TV, providing clear, rich sound that enhances any movie or show. Furthermore, the elegant design and smart connectivity options, including dual-band WiFi and multiple HDMI ports, make it a versatile addition to any living space. Whether it's for gaming, binge-watching, or enjoying live sports, this Acer smart TV model stands out for its all-around performance and user-centric design.

Best value for money

The Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV AR32AR2841HDFL (Black) stands out as the best value for money product in the Acer smart TV lineup. This model strikes an excellent balance between affordability and quality features, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious consumers seeking a smart television experience. The HD Ready resolution, while not the highest on the market, still delivers crisp and clear visuals, suitable for a variety of content including movies, TV shows, and casual gaming. The inclusion of Android 11 as the operating system offers users access to a wide array of apps and streaming services, further enhancing the value proposition of this TV.

Moreover, this Acer TV model boasts dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth connectivity, which allows for seamless streaming and easy connection to a range of devices, such as soundbars and gaming consoles. The 60Hz refresh rate is another notable feature, ensuring smooth playback and minimal motion blur, a must-have for fast-paced content. All these features are packed into a sleek design that can easily fit into various room sizes and aesthetics. Considering its competitive price point, the Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV AR32AR2841HDFL offers an impressive array of features, making it the best choice for those who want to enjoy a good quality smart TV experience without breaking the bank.

How to buy the best Acer smart TV?

Finding the best Acer smart TV that suits your needs can be a straightforward process if you consider the following key aspects:

Determine Your Budget: Establish how much you're willing to spend. Acer offers a range of smart televisions from budget-friendly models to more premium options. Setting a budget helps narrow down your choices.

Screen Size and Resolution: Depending on the size of your room and viewing distance, choose an appropriate screen size. Opt for higher resolutions like 4K for larger screens to get the best viewing experience.

Smart Features and Connectivity: Look for a smart TV with the latest operating system, like Android or Google TV, for access to various streaming apps. Also, consider models with multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, USB, and wireless connections for greater flexibility.

Audio Quality: Don't overlook the sound. A good Acer smart TV should have quality audio output, preferably with technologies like Dolby Audio for an immersive experience.

Read Reviews and Compare: Check out customer reviews and expert opinions. Comparing different models and their features can give you a clearer picture of what each Acer TV offers.

FAQs

Question : What makes an Acer smart TV a good choice for a budget smart TV?

Ans : Acer smart TVs are an excellent choice for budget-conscious consumers due to their competitive pricing while still offering features like high-definition resolution, smart connectivity options, and user-friendly interfaces. They provide a perfect blend of affordability and technology, making them accessible without compromising on quality.

Question : How does the picture quality of Acer smart TV models enhance the new viewing experience?

Ans : Acer smart TVs are designed to enhance the new viewing experience with their high-resolution displays, often featuring 4K Ultra HD or Full HD, wide colour gamuts, and advanced technologies like MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation) for smoother action. This results in sharper, more vibrant images, bringing content to life.

Question : Can I easily stream my favourite shows on an Acer smart TV?

Ans : Absolutely! Most Acer smart TV models come equipped with popular streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube, and Amazon Prime Video. With integrated smart platforms such as Android or Google TV, users can enjoy a wide range of streaming content with ease.

Question : Are there any Acer TV models specifically designed for gaming?

Ans : Yes, some Acer smart TV models are well-suited for gaming, offering features like low input lag, high refresh rates, and HDR support. These features ensure smooth, responsive gameplay, making them a great addition to a gamer's setup.

Question : What is the difference between the various Acer TV models in terms of audio quality?

Ans : Audio quality in Acer smart TVs can vary depending on the model. Higher-end models typically feature advanced audio technologies like Dolby Audio or Dolby Atmos, providing richer, more immersive sound. Budget models may have standard audio outputs, but they still offer clear and decent sound quality for everyday viewing.

