In today's fast-paced world, having a reliable and efficient microwave in the kitchen has become a necessity. However, finding a high-quality microwave under ₹10000 that doesn't compromise on functionality can be a challenge. This blog aims to simplify your search by presenting the top 10 microwaves under ₹10000. These models are not just affordable but also packed with features that cater to the needs of modern Indian households.

The concept of cost-effective microwave solutions has evolved significantly in recent years. Gone are the days when lower prices mean lower quality. Now, you can expect these budget-friendly appliances to offer a range of functionalities, from basic reheating to complex cooking modes, all within the economical microwave ovens under ₹10000 category. The microwaves listed here are carefully selected to ensure they meet the daily demands of a busy kitchen while being light on the pocket.

Our selection criteria for these microwaves focus on more than just the price tag. We consider factors like capacity, power consumption, design, user-friendliness, and additional features. This ensures that you get a microwave that's not just affordable but also scores high on performance and usability. Whether you're a student living in a dorm, a small family, or someone who loves to cook and experiment with recipes, these microwaves under ₹10000 will cater to your needs without breaking the bank.

Moreover, these best budget microwaves in India are from reputable brands known for their durability and after-sales service. So, while you're investing in an affordable microwave, you're also ensuring peace of mind with a reliable appliance that lasts.

In the following sections, we'll dive deeper into each of these top 10 picks. From compact models perfect for small spaces to more advanced options with multiple cooking modes, there's something for everyone in this list of value microwave models below 10000. Prepare to elevate your kitchen experience with these budget-friendly yet efficient microwaves, carefully selected to combine cost-effectiveness with quality performance.

1. IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Silver, 69 Indian and Continental Auto Cook Recipes)

Unleash the chef within with this compact yet mighty IFB microwave. In just 24 liters, it packs 900 watts of power and 69 Indian and Continental auto-cook programs that take the guesswork out of reheating, melting and cooking to perfection. The touch keypad and sensor malfunction protection make this stainless-steel wonder a joy to operate while the child safety lock ensures peace of mind. Whether you're rejuvenating leftovers, whipping up a quick cup of tea or defrosting a frozen meal, its multi-stage cooking, timer options and delay start make light work of everyday essentials. Get ready for perfectly cooked solo meals, hassle-free reheats and delicious one-pot wonders in a fraction of the time - all with the culinary creativity and precision of a five-star chef.

Specifications of IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Silver, 69 Indian and Continental Auto Cook Recipes):

Capacity: 24 Liters

Power: 900 Watts

Auto Cook Menus: 69 Indian and Continental

Control Type: Touch Keypad

Safety Feature: Child Lock

Additional Features: Sensor Malfunction Protection, Multi-stage Cooking, Timer Options, Delay Start

Pros Cons 900 watts of power for efficient cooking Limited to solo functionalities, no grill or convection 69 Indian and Continental auto-cook programs 24 L capacity might be small for larger families Touch keypad and sensor malfunction protection for ease of use Stainless steel design requires regular cleaning to maintain appearance Child safety lock feature Multi-stage cooking with timer and delay start options

2. Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus)

This compact countertop microwave is ready to make everyday meals magical. Its 20-liter capacity is perfect for bachelors and small families, while the 800 watts of power ensure food is cooked evenly and deliciously. The 51 auto cook menus cover everything from snacks to desserts so you can make gourmet dishes with the touch of a button. When you need to reheat or defrost, the auto programs do it perfectly without compromising taste or texture. Meanwhile, the vapor clean feature keeps the interior fresh and spotless. The silver finish and space-saving design complement any kitchen style while the touch controls and digital display offer intuitive operation. This Panasonic microwave may be solo in size but it delivers big on convenience, performance and innovation.

Specifications of Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus):

Capacity: 20 Liters

Power: 800 Watts

Auto Cook Menus: 51

Design: Compact Countertop

Cleaning Feature: Vapor Clean

Control Type: Touch Controls, Digital Display

Pros Cons Compact size suitable for small families and bachelors Lower power at 800 watts 51 auto cook menus for a variety of dishes Limited to solo functions; no grill or convection Vapor clean feature for easy maintenance 20 L capacity may not be sufficient for larger food items Stylish silver finish and intuitive touch controls

3. Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL, Black)

The 23-liter capacity is perfect for families of 3-4, while features like ECO mode, quick defrost, 30-second plus cooking and deodorization make it easy to cook and clean. The browning plus grill function crisps food to perfection, while keep warm keeps dishes at the right temperature. All of this is backed by a 1-year warranty on the product and 10 years on the durable ceramic enamel cavity. With its stylish black finish and convenient right-side door swing, this Samsung microwave is designed to seamlessly fit your modern kitchen while delivering the power and precision you need to elevate your everyday meals in an instant.

Specifications of Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL, Black):

Capacity: 23 Liters

Special Features: ECO Mode, Quick Defrost, 30-Second Plus Cooking, Deodorization

Grill Function: Browning Plus

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 10 Years on Cavity

Door Swing: Right-Side

Additional Feature: Keep Warm Function

Pros Cons Grill function for additional cooking versatility Slightly higher price point within the under ₹10000 range ECO mode and quick defrost features Grill function may require learning for new users 10-year warranty on ceramic enamel cavity 23 L capacity might not be enough for larger households Stylish black design with right-side door swing

4. Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-SM25JBFDG, Black)

Cook meals faster than ever with this compact, high-powered Panasonic solo microwave. The 800 watts of power allow for quick, even cooking results, while the 20-liter capacity accommodates meals for bachelors and small families. Use the 5 power levels to control the intensity of the microwave as needed. The auto reheat and defrost modes ensure food reheats and defrosts perfectly without compromising texture or taste. The vapor clean function keeps the interior spotless with minimal effort. Simply set the quick minute timer and monitor cooking progress easily. The sleek black stainless steel and glass design is compact yet durable, providing years of microwave magic from this countertop wonder.

Specifications of Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-SM25JBFDG, Black):

Capacity: 20 Liters

Power: 800 Watts

Power Levels: 5

Features: Auto Reheat, Defrost Modes

Cleaning Feature: Vapor Clean

Timer: Quick Minute Timer

Pros Cons 800 watts of power for efficient cooking Limited to solo microwave functions 5 power levels for cooking flexibility 20 L capacity may be small for some users Auto reheat and defrost modes Black design might require more frequent cleaning Vapor clean function for easy maintenance

5. Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven (1702 MT, White), Timer

Affordably reheat, defrost and cook your favorite dishes with this solo microwave from Bajaj. The white 17-liter capacity is suitable for small spaces and families, with multiple programmable settings and power levels for customizing your cook times. The 1200 watt output and multiple auto menus make it easy to cook everything from leftovers to a full meal. The compact 32 x 44.5 x 24 cm size fits on any countertop while the included turnable roller, glass tray and instruction manual give you everything you need to get started enjoying this convenient kitchen helper right out of the box.

Specifications of Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven (1702 MT, White), Timer:

Capacity: 17 Liters

Power: 1200 Watts

Settings: Multiple Programmable Settings

Included Accessories: Turntable Roller, Glass Tray

Design: Compact

Dimensions: 32 x 44.5 x 24 cm

Pros Cons Ideal for small spaces and families with its 17 L capacity Lower capacity may not suit larger households 1200 watt output for effective cooking Basic model with limited advanced features Multiple programmable settings for versatility White color may require more cleaning to maintain appearance Compact size fits easily on countertops

6. Samsung 21L, Convection Microwave Oven with Triple Distribution System (CE73JD-B1/XTL, Black, 10 Yr warranty)

With a compact yet roomy 21 liter capacity, this microwave is perfect for bachelors and small families alike. The triple distribution system ensures even heating and cooking from all sides, while the convection function allows you to bake, grill and roast as well as microwave. The touch control panel and child lock ensure safety and ease of use. With auto cook programs, preset temperature settings and a keep warm function, this microwave makes cooking simple. The stainless steel and ceramic interior provides durability as well as easy cleaning. So say goodbye to soggy leftovers and burnt meals - the Samsung 21L Convection Microwave Oven packs big performance into a small, stylish and energy efficient package.

Specifications of Samsung 21L, Convection Microwave Oven with Triple Distribution System (CE73JD-B1/XTL, Black, 10 Yr warranty):

Capacity: 21 Liters

Cooking Modes: Convection for Baking, Grilling, Roasting

Distribution: Triple Distribution System

Control Panel: Touch Control with Child Lock

Interior: Stainless Steel and Ceramic

Additional Features: Preset Temperature Settings, Keep Warm Function

Pros Cons Convection function for baking, grilling, and roasting Slightly complex operation for beginners Triple distribution system ensures even cooking 21 L capacity might be small for larger families Touch control panel and child lock for safety Convection mode may consume more electricity Stainless steel and ceramic interior for durability

7. IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, Silver)

Cook up a storm with this solo powerhouse from IFB. The 25-liter capacity and 61 auto-cook menus make light work of reheating, melting and cooking for families of 5 to 6. The push button and jog dial controls are sensitive and simple to use. Safety features like child lock and overheat protection give you peace of mind, while the 1-year warranty on the microwave itself and 3-year warranty on the magnetron ensure lasting performance. Made from durable stainless steel and boasting quick defrost and delay start functions, this microwave is a versatile and reliable kitchen companion. So upgrade your cooking arsenal with this silver solo microwave that delivers big on features, performance and value.

Specifications of IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, Silver):

Capacity: 25 Liters

Auto Cook Menus: 61

Control Type: Push Button and Jog Dial

Safety Features: Child Lock, Overheat Protection

Warranty: 1 Year on Microwave, 3 Years on Magnetron

Material: Stainless Steel

Pros Cons Large 25 L capacity suitable for families Solo microwave without grill or convection features 61 auto-cook menus for diverse cooking options Silver finish requires regular cleaning to avoid smudges Sensitive controls with child lock and overheat protection Might be bulky for very small kitchen spaces 3-year warranty on the magnetron

8. LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043DB, Black)

This little kitchen workhorse solo microwave packs a punch. At only 20 liters, it's perfect for singletons or couples looking to reheat leftovers, warm up frozen meals, and soften butter in a jiff. Five power levels give you options from gentler defrost to full-on cook mode. The 700 watts gets the job done without being too hefty. An assortment of auto cook programs handle dishes like popcorn, soup, and veggies while keeping things simple. The i-wave tech and anti bacteria lining make for a clean, efficient reheat. The size, price point, and warranty make this little solo microwave a smart choice for cooks on a budget wanting something straightforward that gets the job done.

Specifications of LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043DB, Black):

Capacity: 20 Liters

Power: 700 Watts

Power Levels: 5

Cooking Programs: Assortment of Auto Cook Programs

Technology: i-Wave Technology

Features: Anti Bacteria Lining

Pros Cons Compact and ideal for small households Limited to solo functions with no grill or convection 700 watts suitable for basic cooking needs 20 L capacity might be insufficient for larger meals Assortment of auto cook programs for convenience Black exterior might show fingerprints and smudges i-wave technology for efficient reheating

9. Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 20L, 700W smart solo Microwave oven (MS20MPW10, White)

The Voltas Beko 20-liter, 700-watt solo microwave brings convenience and efficiency to any kitchen, with features like multiple cooking modes, a defrost setting, and a large capacity to handle family meals. The sleek white design fits beautifully on any countertop while the left-swinging door and compact dimensions make it easy to use in tight spaces. Powerful yet precise, this solo microwave delivers even heating through inverter technology and an advanced turntable system. The result is perfect popcorn, baked potatoes, and reheated leftovers - cooked just how you like them - in no time at all. A must-have for any modern kitchen, the Voltas Beko microwave combines power, versatility, and smart design to make mealtimes easier and tastier.

Specifications of Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 20L, 700W smart solo Microwave oven (MS20MPW10, White):

Capacity: 20 Liters

Power: 700 Watts

Cooking Modes: Multiple, Including Defrost

Design: Sleek, Space-Efficient

Technology: Inverter Technology, Advanced Turntable System

Door Swing: Left-Side

Pros Cons Features multiple cooking modes and defrost setting 700 watts might be less powerful for some cooking needs Sleek design suitable for modern kitchens Solo functionality without additional grill or convection Inverter technology for even heating White color may require frequent cleaning to maintain appearance Compact and space-efficient

10. SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven (R220KNK/2023, Black, Ceramic Cavity, Digital Display, One-Touch Start)

Cook up tasty treats in a flash with the Sharp 20L Solo Microwave Oven. This compact countertop microwave features a variety of auto cook functions, shortcut keys, and a digital LED display for easy operation. Simply choose from the presets for popcorn, baked potato, pizza, and more, or use the defrost and reheat options to quickly prepare leftovers. The 20-liter ceramic cavity provides enough space for family-sized portions, while the concealed quartz heater and turntable ensure even cooking. Use the auto cook menu to prepare a quick dinner plate or warm up your morning coffee in just 30 seconds. The simple touch controls and child lock safety feature give you peace of mind, while the one-year warranty provides added value and reliability. Small but mighty, this microwave makes cooking and reheating quick and convenient, so you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time enjoying your meal.

Specifications of SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven (R220KNK/2023, Black, Ceramic Cavity, Digital Display, One-Touch Start):

Capacity: 20 Liters

Auto Cook Functions: Variety Including Presets for Popcorn, Baked Potato, Pizza

Display: Digital LED

Cavity: Ceramic

Features: Concealed Quartz Heater, Turntable, Shortcut Keys

Warranty: One Year

Pros Cons Variety of auto cook functions and shortcut keys 20 L capacity may not be enough for larger families Digital LED display for easy operation Solo microwave, lacking grill or convection features Ceramic cavity for even cooking and easy cleaning Black color might show fingerprints and smudges One-year warranty for reliability

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Silver) 900 Watts Power 69 Auto Cook Menus Child Lock Safety Feature Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver) 800 Watts Power 51 Auto Cook Menus Vapor Clean Feature Samsung 23 L Grill Microwave Oven (MG23A3515AK/TL, Black) Grill Function 10-Year Warranty on Cavity ECO Mode and Quick Defrost Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-SM25JBFDG, Black) 800 Watts Power 5 Power Levels Vapor Clean Function Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven (1702 MT, White) 1200 Watts Power Compact Design Multiple Programmable Settings Samsung 21L Convection Microwave Oven (CE73JD-B1/XTL, Black) Convection Cooking Mode Triple Distribution System Touch Control Panel with Child Lock IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, Silver) Large 25 L Capacity 61 Auto Cook Menus 3-Year Warranty on Magnetron LG 20 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS2043DB, Black) 700 Watts Power i-Wave Technology Antibacterial Lining Voltas Beko 20L Solo Microwave Oven (MS20MPW10, White) 700 Watts Power Inverter Technology Compact and Space-Efficient Design SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven (R220KNK/2023, Black) Variety of Auto Cook Functions Digital LED Display Ceramic Cavity

Best overall product

The IFB 24 L Solo Microwave Oven (24PM2S, Silver) stands out as the best overall microwave under ₹10000, offering an impressive blend of power, versatility, and safety features. With its robust 900 watts of cooking power and a generous 24-liter capacity, it caters to both small and medium-sized families efficiently. The highlight of this model is its 69 Indian and Continental auto-cook programs, which make it incredibly user-friendly and versatile for a variety of cuisines. Safety is also a priority with its child lock feature, ensuring peace of mind for families with young children. The touch keypad adds to its modern appeal, making operation smooth and hassle-free. This IFB model exemplifies the best budget microwaves in India, striking an ideal balance between functionality, safety, and value, making it a top choice for consumers looking for a high-quality microwave within the 10K range.

Best value for money

The Bajaj 17L Solo Microwave Oven (1702 MT, White) emerges as the best value for money product in the category of microwaves under ₹10000. This compact and efficient appliance is a perfect fit for smaller kitchens or households prioritizing space-saving solutions without compromising on performance. Despite its modest 17-liter capacity, it boasts a high 1200 watts power output, ensuring that your food is cooked or reheated quickly and evenly.

What makes this microwave stand out in the economical microwave ovens under ₹10000 segment is its blend of simplicity and functionality. It offers multiple programmable settings, allowing users to customize their cooking experience according to their needs. The straightforward design and ease of use make it ideal for those who prefer a no-frills, efficient microwave for daily tasks like reheating, defrosting, and simple cooking.

Moreover, the Bajaj 17L model is from a well-known brand, assuring reliability and durability. The white color and sleek design add to its aesthetic appeal, fitting seamlessly into any kitchen decor. This microwave oven is a testament to the fact that you don't need to spend a fortune to get a high-quality kitchen appliance. It represents a smart choice for consumers seeking cost-effective microwave solutions that deliver on both performance and price.

Selecting the best microwave under ₹10000 requires careful consideration of various factors to ensure you get the most value for your money. Here’s a guide to help you make an informed choice:

Assess Your Needs: Determine the size and type (solo, grill, or convection) based on your cooking habits and family size.

Power Efficiency: Look for a microwave with adequate power (wattage) for efficient cooking, yet energy-saving.

Auto Cook Features: Consider models with auto cook menus, especially those offering a range of Indian and Continental recipes for convenient cooking.

Brand Reliability: Choose from reputable brands known for their quality and after-sales service in the best budget microwaves in India category.

Safety Features: Prioritize models with safety features like child lock, especially if you have young children at home.

Design and Usability: A user-friendly interface and a design that complements your kitchen aesthetics are important.

Warranty and Service: Check the warranty period and the availability of service centers nearby.

By focusing on these key aspects, you can find a microwave that not only fits your budget but also meets your cooking needs and lifestyle.

FAQs

Question : What are the best features to look for in a microwave under ₹10000?

Ans : When shopping for a microwave under ₹10000, look for features like adequate capacity for your household size, energy-efficient power settings, and user-friendly controls. Auto-cook menus with Indian and Continental recipes are a bonus for convenient cooking. Also, prioritize safety features like a child lock, especially for households with children.

Question : Can I find a good quality convection microwave under ₹10000?

Ans : While most microwaves under ₹10000 are solo or grill types, there are a few convection models available in this range. They might have fewer features compared to higher-end models, but they can still offer great value for money and are suitable for basic baking, grilling, and roasting.

Question : Are there any economical microwave ovens under ₹10000 that are good for large families?

Ans : Yes, several models offer a larger capacity within the economical microwave ovens under ₹10000 category. Look for options with a capacity of 20-25 liters, which are suitable for families of 4-6 members, offering a balance between size and affordability.

Question : How do I maintain my budget-friendly microwave and ensure its longevity?

Ans : To maintain your best budget microwave in India, clean it regularly with mild detergent, avoid using metal containers, and ensure proper ventilation during use. Also, follow the manufacturer's guidelines for care and maintenance to prolong its life.

Question : Are there any energy-efficient microwaves under ₹10000 suitable for daily use?

Ans : Absolutely! Many microwaves under ₹10000 come with energy-efficient features like ECO mode or power-saving settings. These models are designed to reduce electricity consumption while still providing sufficient power for daily cooking and reheating needs.

