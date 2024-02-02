10 best Android TVs in India for 2024: Get the best picture quality

With the increasing demand for smart TVs, Android TVs have become a popular choice for consumers. These TVs offer a wide range of features, including access to streaming services, voice control, and smart home integration. In this article, we will explore the top 10 Android TVs available in India, comparing their features, pros, and cons to help you make an informed decision. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Inches Ultra Smart Android TV

The Inches Ultra Smart Android TV offers stunning picture quality and seamless integration with Google Assistant. With its sleek design and advanced features, it's a top choice for entertainment enthusiasts.

Specifications of Inches Ultra Smart Android TV 43 inches display

Ultra HD resolution

Dolby Audio

Android TV OS

Google Play Store access

2. Visio World inches VW32S Ready

The Visio World inches VW32S Ready TV is a budget-friendly option that doesn't compromise on quality. With its vibrant display and built-in Chromecast, it offers great value for money.

Specifications of Visio World inches VW32S Ready 32 inches display

HD resolution

Built-in Chromecast

Google Assistant support

USB and HDMI ports

Also read: New Year deals extravaganza at Amazon: Upgrade with 9 best Android TVs, save big 3. iFFALCON inches Bezel-Less Android TV

The iFFALCON inches Bezel-Less Android TV offers a sleek design and immersive viewing experience. With its bezel-less display and powerful sound, it's a stylish addition to any living room.

Specifications of iFFALCON inches Bezel-Less Android TV 32 inches display

HD Ready resolution

Bezel-less design

Dolby Audio

Google Play Store access

4. OnePlus 43 inches Android TV Pro

The OnePlus 43 inches Android TV Pro combines cutting-edge technology with a premium design. With its 4K resolution and advanced features, it's a top choice for tech-savvy users.

Specifications of OnePlus 43 inches Android TV Pro 43 inches display

4K Ultra HD resolution

Dolby Vision

Android TV OS

OnePlus Connect app

5. TCL inches Bezel-Less Android TV

The TCL inches Bezel-Less Android TV is designed to impress with its stunning visuals and minimalist design. With a range of smart features and powerful performance, it's a great addition to any home.

Specifications of TCL inches Bezel-Less Android TV 40 inches display

Full HD resolution

Bezel-less design

Dolby Audio

Google Assistant support

6. TOSHIBA inches Ready Android TV

The TOSHIBA inches Ready Android TV offers a blend of style and performance for a premium viewing experience. With its advanced features and user-friendly interface, it's a top choice for entertainment enthusiasts.

Specifications of TOSHIBA inches Ready Android TV 32 inches display

HD Ready resolution

Dolby Audio

Android TV OS

Voice remote control

Also read: Android TV for feature-rich watching: Pick from top 8 options 7. Redmi inches Ultra Android TV

The Redmi inches Ultra Android TV offers an immersive viewing experience with its stunning visuals and powerful sound. With built-in Google Assistant and a range of smart features, it's a great addition to any home.

Specifications of Redmi inches Ultra Android TV 43 inches display

4K Ultra HD resolution

Dolby Audio

Android TV OS

Chromecast built-in

8. MI inches Smart Android TV

The MI inches Smart Android TV offers a seamless entertainment experience with its high-quality display and smart functionality. With access to a wide range of apps and easy connectivity, it's a versatile choice for any home.

Specifications of MI inches Smart Android TV 40 inches display

Full HD resolution

Dolby Audio

Android TV OS

Google Assistant support

9. Kodak Inches Certified Android TV

The Kodak Inches Certified Android TV offers a seamless entertainment experience with its high-quality display and smart functionality. With access to a wide range of apps and easy connectivity, it's a versatile choice for any home.

Specifications of Kodak Inches Certified Android TV 32 inches display

HD Ready resolution

Dolby Audio

Android TV OS

Google Assistant support

10. Westinghouse Inches Certified Android TV

The Westinghouse Inches Certified Android TV offers a seamless entertainment experience with its high-quality display and smart functionality. With access to a wide range of apps and easy connectivity, it's a versatile choice for any home.

Specifications of Westinghouse Inches Certified Android TV 32 inches display

HD Ready resolution

Dolby Audio

Android TV OS

Google Assistant support

Comparison Table

Product Display Resolution Audio Inches Ultra Smart Android TV 43 inches Ultra HD Dolby Audio Visio World inches VW32S Ready 32 inches HD Dolby Audio iFFALCON inches Bezel-Less Android TV 32 inches HD Ready Dolby Audio OnePlus 43 inches Android TV Pro 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Dolby Vision TCL inches Bezel-Less Android TV 40 inches Full HD Dolby Audio TOSHIBA inches Ready Android TV 32 inches HD Ready Dolby Audio Redmi inches Ultra Android TV 43 inches 4K Ultra HD Dolby Audio MI inches Smart Android TV 40 inches Full HD Dolby Audio Kodak Inches Certified Android TV 32 inches HD Ready Dolby Audio Westinghouse Inches Certified Android TV 32 inches HD Ready Dolby Audio

Best value for money: The Visio World inches VW32S Ready TV offers the best value for money with its affordable price and convenient features. It's a great choice for budget-conscious buyers looking for quality entertainment.

Best overall product: The OnePlus 43 inches Android TV Pro stands out as the best overall product with its high-quality display, advanced features, and seamless connectivity. It's the perfect choice for tech enthusiasts and entertainment lovers.

How to find the perfect best android TV: To find the perfect Android TV, consider the following objective factors:

Screen Size: Choose a size that fits your viewing distance and room dimensions.

Resolution: Opt for at least Full HD (1080p) or 4K for sharp visuals.

Performance: Look for a TV with a powerful processor and sufficient RAM for smooth app navigation and multitasking.

Operating System: Ensure it runs the latest Android TV version for access to a wide range of apps and updates.

Connectivity: Check for multiple HDMI and USB ports, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth support.

Audio Quality: Consider built-in Dolby Atmos or DTS audio for immersive sound.

Smart Features: Look for Google Assistant and Chromecast integration for voice control and casting.

Brand Reputation: Choose a reputable manufacturer known for quality and customer support.

FAQs Question : What is the price range of Android TVs? Ans : The price of Android TVs in India ranges from Rs. 15,999 to Rs. 49,999, depending on the brand, size, and features. Question : Do these TVs support streaming services? Ans : Yes, all the listed Android TVs support popular streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. Question : What are the key factors to consider when buying an Android TV? Ans : When buying an Android TV, consider the display size, resolution, audio quality, smart features, and connectivity options to find the right fit for your needs. Question : Are these TVs easy to set up and use? Ans : Yes, the listed Android TVs are designed for easy setup and user-friendly operation, making them suitable for all types of users.

