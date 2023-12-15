10 best-budget TVs under 20,000: Top picks for you

Televisions now have become a central part of our lives, offering entertainment, news, and a way to connect with the world. However, finding a TV under ₹20000 that doesn't compromise on quality can be challenging. This blog is dedicated to helping you navigate through the plethora of options to find a TV under ₹20000 that not only fits your budget but also offers excellent value for money. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The quest for a budget-friendly TV often leads to a trade-off between cost and features. But what if you could have both? That's where our curated list comes into play. We have scoured the market to bring you the best value TV options that promise to deliver on performance, quality, and affordability. Whether you're looking for a TV for your living room, bedroom, or even a compact option for your kitchen, our list has something for everyone.

Our focus on affordable quality TV models ensures that you don't have to settle for less. These TVs are selected based on rigorous criteria, including picture quality, sound performance, user interface, and durability. We understand that a TV is not just a purchase but an investment in your home and entertainment experience. Therefore, we ensure that each of our top budget TV recommendations offers a blend of reliability and modern features, such as smart connectivity, high-resolution displays, and user-friendly interfaces.

In addition to providing you with the best TV options under ₹20000, this blog will also guide you through important aspects to consider when making your purchase, such as screen size, resolution, connectivity options, and more. We aim to equip you with all the necessary information, making your buying decision easier and more informed.

Stay tuned as we delve into the world of budget-friendly, high-quality televisions, ensuring you get the most bang for your buck without sacrificing on the viewing experience. Welcome to your ultimate guide to finding the perfect TV within a budget of ₹20000.

1. VW 101 cm (40 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW40F1 (Black)

This smart TV brings frameless design to life. The 40-inch Full HD display features Quantum Lucent technology for stunning clarity and true-to-life colour that pops right off the screen. Powered by Android, it offers access to thousands of apps like Prime Video, Hotstar and Zee5 with just one click of the remote. The 8GB RAM and 1GB graphics processor ensure smooth streaming and gaming, while dual band WiFi ensures seamless connectivity. Two HDMI ports, two USB ports and an optical output connect all your devices and home theatre system. The 24W stereo speakers provide immersive surround sound so you feel like you're at the cinema. All packed in a sleek, minimalist frameless body that disappears into your wall or sits elegantly on its table stand. This smart TV has everything you need to transform your living room into an entertainment oasis.

Specifications of VW 101 cm (40 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW40F1 (Black):

Display: 40-inch Full HD

Technology: Quantum Lucent

Operating System: Android

RAM: 8GB

Graphics Processor: 1GB

Connectivity: Dual band WiFi, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Optical output

Sound: 24W stereo speakers

Design: Frameless body

Pros Cons Frameless design for a sleek look Limited to 1GB graphics processor Quantum Lucent technology for enhanced clarity Only 8GB RAM which might be less for advanced tasks Access to thousands of apps through Android OS Dual band WiFi for seamless connectivity 24W stereo speakers for immersive sound Multiple connectivity options with HDMI, USB, and optical output

2. MI 80 Cm (32 Inches) A Series Hd Ready Smart Google LED TV L32M8-5Ain (Black)

This MI Smart TV packs vivid visuals and clever features into a compact 32-inch frame. The HD-ready resolution and HDR 10 support deliver crisp images, while the 20W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD provide surround sound for an immersive experience. The Google TV operating system allows you to easily access all your favourite streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube right from the home screen. The built-in Chromecast and Bluetooth 5. connectivity let you cast or pair your devices, and the dual-band Wi-Fi ensures smooth streaming. With 1. GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, this smart TV has plenty of power under the hood. So whether you're binge-watching the latest shows or streaming your favourite music, this MI TV brings vivid visuals and clever features at an affordable price.

Specifications of MI 80 Cm (32 Inches) A Series Hd Ready Smart Google LED TV L32M8-5Ain (Black):

Display: 32-inch HD ready, HDR 10 support

Sound: 20W speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS-HD

Operating System: Google TV

Connectivity: Built-in Chromecast, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual-band Wi-Fi

RAM: 1. GB

Storage: 8GB

Pros Cons Compact 32-inch frame, suitable for small spaces HD-ready resolution, not Full HD HDR 10 support and 20W speakers with Dolby Audio 1 GB of RAM may limit multitasking performance Google TV OS for easy access to streaming apps Built-in Chromecast and Bluetooth 5.0 Dual-band Wi-Fi for reliable streaming

3. Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40GR2841FDFL (Black)

With Full HD resolution and a wide 178 degree viewing angle, you'll enjoy crystal clear picture quality from anywhere in the room. The 30 watt high fidelity speakers with Dolby Audio provide immersive sound that feels like you're right in the action. The Google TV operating system and voice-enabled remote make finding and launching your favourite streaming apps and content quick and easy. Just say "Ok Google" to instantly search for something to watch using voice commands. The 1.5 GB RAM, 16 GB of storage, and dual band WiFi ensure smooth performance and easy connectivity to your home network. What's more, the built-in noise reduction, micro dimming, and blue light reduction technologies help minimize eye strain and enhance contrast for a more comfortable viewing experience. Add this 40 inch smart Acer LED TV to your living room and upgrade your daily binge watching sessions.

Specifications of Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40GR2841FDFL (Black):

Display: 40-inch Full HD, 178-degree viewing angle

Sound: 30 watt high fidelity speakers with Dolby Audio

Operating System: Google TV

RAM: 1.5 GB

Storage: 16 GB

Connectivity: Dual band WiFi

Features: Noise reduction, micro dimming, blue light reduction

Pros Cons Full HD resolution with a wide viewing angle Only 1.5 GB RAM which could affect multitasking 30 watt high fidelity speakers with Dolby Audio Google TV OS with voice-enabled remote Noise reduction, micro dimming, and blue light reduction technologies 16 GB of storage for apps and media

4. TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40S5400A (Black)

TCL 40-inch smart TV packs a punch. Its bezel-less design and A+ grade panel deliver stunning, true-to-life 1080p HD picture quality with Dolby Audio, HDR 10 and micro dimming for deep blacks and sharp contrasts. The 24 watt speakers provide room-filling sound. An Android TV operating system, quad-core processor and 1GB of RAM ensure smooth navigation of the built-in apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. The USB port, two HDMI ports and Bluetooth connectivity give you plenty of options to stream content from your devices. But the real magic lies in the smart features. Google Assistant allows you to control the TV using just your voice while T-cast allows you to mirror your smartphone screen. All wrapped up in a sleek, minimalist design - this TCL TV transforms your living room into a smart home entertainment hub.

Specifications of TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40S5400A (Black):

Display: 40-inch Full HD, Bezel-less design

Technology: Dolby Audio, HDR 10, Micro dimming

Sound: 24 watt speakers

Operating System: Android TV

RAM: 1GB

Connectivity: USB port, 2 HDMI ports, Bluetooth

Features: Google Assistant, T-cast

Pros Cons Bezel-less design with A+ grade panel 1GB RAM may not be sufficient for heavy usage Dolby Audio, HDR 10, and micro dimming features 24 watt speakers for quality sound Android TV OS with Google Assistant T-cast for smartphone screen mirroring

5. TOSHIBA 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32V35MP (Black)

Experience cinema-like visuals on your living room wall with this bezel-less Toshiba 32-inch Android TV. Its ultra-bright HD LED panel delivers vibrant colours and crisp contrasts, while the 20W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X create an immersive soundscape. Powered by an Android TV 11 processor, this smart TV gives you access to over 5,000 apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+ through the Google Play Store. The built-in Chromecast and Bluetooth let you cast or mirror content from your smartphone, while dual-band Wi-Fi ensures smooth streaming. With two HDMI ports and two USB ports, connecting your devices is a snap. All backed by Toshiba's comprehensive two-year warranty, this TV offers big screen entertainment with a stylish and clever design.

Specifications of TOSHIBA 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32V35MP (Black):

Display: 32-inch HD LED, Bezel-less

Sound: 20W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual:X

Operating System: Android TV 11

Connectivity: Chromecast, Bluetooth, Dual-band Wi-Fi

Warranty: Two-year

Pros Cons Bezel-less HD LED panel for vibrant visuals HD Ready resolution, not Full HD 20W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X Android TV 11 for access to a wide range of apps Built-in Chromecast and Bluetooth connectivity Backed by Toshiba's two-year warranty

6. Nu 109 cm (43 inch) WebOS Series Full HD Smart LED TV LED43FWA1 (Black) 2023 Model

The Nu smart TV transforms your living room into a theatre with breathtaking colour and razor-sharp 1080p resolution. Powered by WebOS, its intuitive interface gives you instant access to all your favourite streaming apps, while the built-in Google Assistant lets you search for shows, adjust volume, and control compatible smart home devices using just your voice. The 20W speakers deliver room-filling sound with Dolby Atmos for an immersive audio experience, and the HDR 10+ and HLG displays bring movies and shows to life with enhanced contrast and colour. With multiple HDMI ports, USB ports, WiFi, and Bluetooth, it seamlessly connects to your media devices and accessories. In short, this smart LED TV offers a stunning visual and audio experience along with smart features that make it easy and enjoyable to stream, game, and stay connected.

Specifications of Nu 109 cm (43 inch) WebOS Series Full HD Smart LED TV LED43FWA1 (Black) 2023 Model:

Display: 43-inch Full HD

Operating System: WebOS

Sound: 20W speakers, Dolby Atmos

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, WiFi, Bluetooth

Features: HDR 10+, HLG, Google Assistant

Pros Cons Large 43-inch Full HD display for sharp visuals WebOS interface for easy access to streaming apps Dolby Atmos and HDR 10+ for enhanced audio-visual experience Multiple connectivity options with HDMI, USB, WiFi, and Bluetooth Built-in Google Assistant for voice control

7. Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN (Black)

This small-screened smart TV packs a big entertainment punch. Powered by Fire OS 7, you get instant access to over 12,000 apps like Prime Video, Netflix and more from the app store. The included Alexa voice remote lets you search for movies and shows, control your smart home and get answers just by speaking. Switch seamlessly between live DTH TV and streaming apps right from the home screen. Wirelessly mirror content from your phone or tablet with Airplay and Miracast. The sharp 720p HD resolution and 178-degree viewing angle make for an immersive viewing experience. And with 20 watts of Dolby Audio built-in, you'll hear every sound effect and dialogue clearly. All in all, this affordable smart TV gives you endless entertainment options in a compact design that easily fits any space.

Specifications of Redmi 80 cm (32 inches) F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN (Black):

Display: 32-inch HD Ready, 178-degree viewing angle

Operating System: Fire OS 7

Sound: 20 watts Dolby Audio

Connectivity: Airplay, Miracast, Built-in WiFi

Features: Alexa voice remote

Pros Cons Fire OS 7 with access to a vast range of apps 720p HD resolution, not Full HD Alexa voice remote for easy control Airplay and Miracast for content mirroring 178-degree viewing angle for broad visibility 20 watts of Dolby Audio for clear sound

8. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced N Series HD LED TV AR32NSV53HDFL (Black)

This smart 32 inch Acer TV offers great value, with full high definition viewing plus essential connectivity options.The frameless design maximizes the viewing area while the wide 178 degree angle allows everyone in the room to see the screen clearly. The built-in 24 watt speakers provide powerful surround sound for an immersive viewing experience. Two HDMI ports make it simple to connect devices like set top boxes, gaming consoles and media players. Additional features like dynamic contrast and noise reduction enhance the picture quality while the USB ports allow playback of content from external drives. Backed by a one year warranty, this Acer TV is a budget-friendly choice for those wanting the essentials in a basic but stylish package.

Specifications of Acer 80 cm (32 inches) Advanced N Series HD LED TV AR32NSV53HDFL (Black):

Display: 32-inch Full HD, Frameless design

Sound: 24 watt speakers

Connectivity: 2 HDMI ports, USB ports

Features: Dynamic contrast, noise reduction

Warranty: One year

Pros Cons Full HD resolution for clear picture quality Basic model with essential features Frameless design maximizes viewing area 24 watt speakers for powerful sound Dynamic contrast and noise reduction for enhanced picture Budget-friendly option

9. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA (Black)

This budget-friendly 32-inch smart LED TV offers the essentials to make your binge-watching sessions comfortable. The HD-ready display and 16 watt speakers deliver clear visuals and sound, while the 1.5 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage ensure seamless navigation of the webOS smart TV platform. The built-in WiFi and unlimited OTT app support through Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and others give you endless entertainment options at your fingertips. The AI processor, HDR10 technology and Game Optimizer feature further enhance the viewing experience. Two USB ports and Bluetooth allow for wireless connections to accessories, making this smart TV a simple and affordable solution for basic entertainment needs.

Specifications of LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA (Black):

Display: 32-inch HD ready

Operating System: WebOS

Sound: 16 watt speakers

RAM: 1.5 GB

Storage: 8 GB

Connectivity: USB ports, Bluetooth

Features: AI processor, HDR10, Game Optimizer

Pros Cons HD-ready display suitable for basic viewing needs Not Full HD resolution WebOS smart TV platform for easy navigation AI processor and HDR10 technology Game Optimizer feature for enhanced gaming experience Multiple connectivity options

10. Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black)

This Samsung Smart TV packs serious picture punch into a slim design. The HD ready screen delivers sharp images and vivid colours, while the PurColour technology ensures accurate hues. The 20W speakers and Dolby Digital Plus audio mean your shows and movies sound as good as they look. The built-in WiFi and Ethernet connect you to a world of streaming content through apps like Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video, and the multiple HDMI ports let you link up your set top box and game console. The Tizen operating system offers an intuitive interface with personalized recommendations and content guides. Overall, this Samsung TV delivers big on performance, connectivity and smart features to transform your living room into a home theatre.

Specifications of Samsung 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL (Glossy Black):

Display: HD ready screen, PurColour technology

Sound: 20W speakers, Dolby Digital Plus

Operating System: Tizen

Connectivity: WiFi, Ethernet, HDMI ports

Features: Slim design, personalized recommendations

Pros Cons Sharp HD ready screen with PurColour technology Not Full HD resolution 20W speakers with Dolby Digital Plus Multiple streaming apps and connectivity options Intuitive Tizen operating system Slim design with personalized content recommendations

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 VW 101 cm (40") Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW40F1 Frameless Design Quantum Lucent Technology 24W Stereo Speakers MI 80 Cm (32") A Series Hd Ready Smart Google LED TV L32M8-5Ain HDR 10 Support 20W Speakers with Dolby Audio Google TV OS Acer 100 cm (40") Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40GR2841FDFL 30W High Fidelity Speakers with Dolby Audio Full HD with 178-degree Viewing Angle Google TV OS with Voice-enabled Remote TCL 101 cm (40") Bezel-Less S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40S5400A Bezel-less Design HDR 10 and Micro Dimming Android TV OS with Google Assistant TOSHIBA 80 cm (32") V Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV 32V35MP Bezel-less HD LED Panel 20W Stereo Speakers with DTS Virtual:X Android TV 11 Processor Nu 109 cm (43") WebOS Series Full HD Smart LED TV LED43FWA1 Large 43-inch Full HD Display Dolby Atmos WebOS Interface Redmi 80 cm (32") F Series HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV L32R8-FVIN Fire OS 7 with Alexa Voice Remote 720p HD Resolution with 178-degree Viewing Angle 20W Dolby Audio Acer 80 cm (32") Advanced N Series HD LED TV AR32NSV53HDFL Full HD Resolution Frameless Design 24W Speakers for Powerful Sound LG 80 cm (32") HD Ready Smart LED TV 32LQ643BPTA WebOS Smart TV Platform AI Processor and HDR10 Technology Game Optimizer Feature Samsung 80 cm (32") HD Ready Smart LED TV UA32T4380AKXXL PurColour Technology 20W Speakers with Dolby Digital Plus Tizen Operating System

Best overall product Selecting the best overall TV under ₹20000 from our list, the VW 101 cm (40 inches) Playwall Frameless Series Full HD Android Smart LED TV VW40F1 stands out. This model marries affordability with advanced technology, making it a top budget TV in its category. Its frameless design is a clear winner for those seeking a modern, sleek look in their living spaces. The Quantum Lucent technology enhances the viewing experience with stunning clarity and vibrant colours, bringing content to life. Additionally, the 24W stereo speakers deliver an immersive audio experience, rivalling more expensive models. With Android OS, users gain access to a plethora of streaming apps, ensuring endless entertainment options. The combination of these features, coupled with its affordable price point, makes the VW40F1 an exceptional choice for anyone looking for an affordable quality TV without compromising on performance and style.

Best value for money When considering the best value for money in the category of TV under ₹20000, the Acer 100 cm (40 inches) Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV AR40GR2841FDFL stands out significantly. This TV strikes an excellent balance between affordability and performance, making it an ideal choice for budget-conscious consumers looking for economic TV choices. The 40-inch Full HD display ensures crisp and clear visuals, perfect for both daily viewing and immersive movie nights. Enhanced by its 30W high fidelity speakers with Dolby Audio, it offers an audio experience that is both rich and immersive, usually found in higher-priced models. The inclusion of the Google TV operating system adds a layer of convenience with easy access to a wide range of streaming services and apps. These features, combined with a user-friendly interface and reliable performance, make the Acer Advanced I Series an unbeatable value proposition in its price range.

How to buy the best TV under ₹ 20000? Finding the best TV under ₹20000 requires careful consideration of several factors. Here's how you can ensure you get the best value for your money:

Determine the Right Size: The size of the TV should be suitable for the room it's intended for. A larger screen is preferable for spacious rooms, while a compact TV suits smaller spaces better.

Check the Display Quality: Look for Full HD resolution for sharper images. TVs with HDR support offer better colour and contrast.

Smart Features: Opt for a smart TV that provides access to streaming services and has an intuitive interface. This is crucial for a seamless viewing experience.

Connectivity Options: Ensure the TV has multiple ports (HDMI, USB) for connecting external devices like soundbars, gaming consoles, or streaming sticks.

Sound Quality: Good sound is essential for an immersive experience. Look for TVs with better wattage speakers or support for advanced audio technologies like Dolby Audio.

Brand and Warranty: Choose a reputable brand offering a comprehensive warranty for reliability and peace of mind.

FAQs Question : What are the key features to look for in a TV under ₹20000? Ans : When searching for a TV under ₹20000, key features to consider include Full HD resolution for clear picture quality, smart connectivity for access to streaming apps (making it a budget-friendly TV), a good sound system, preferably with technologies like Dolby Audio, and multiple connectivity options like HDMI and USB ports. Question : Can I get a good quality smart TV under ₹20000? Ans : Absolutely! Many brands offer affordable quality TVs under ₹20000, featuring smart capabilities such as built-in WiFi, access to popular streaming apps, and user-friendly interfaces. These TVs often provide excellent value for money, balancing cost and modern functionalities. Question : How do I decide between HD Ready and Full HD TVs under ₹20000? Ans : The choice between HD Ready and Full HD in TVs under ₹20000 depends on your viewing preferences. Full HD TVs offer better resolution and clarity, ideal for movie enthusiasts and gamers. HD Ready TVs, while slightly lower in resolution, are more economical TV choices and are suitable for regular TV viewing. Question : Are there any TVs under ₹20000 with high-quality sound systems? Ans : Yes, some TVs under ₹20000 come with high-quality sound systems. Look for TVs featuring enhanced audio technologies like Dolby Audio or DTS Studio Sound, which provide a more immersive and surround sound experience, making them top budget TV choices for audio quality. Question : What warranty can I expect with TVs under ₹20000? Ans : Most TVs under ₹20000 come with a standard one-year warranty. However, some brands might offer extended warranties or additional services at a price. Always check the warranty details for your affordable quality TV to ensure coverage for any potential issues.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

