10 best business printers with fast print speed for effortless printing

A slow and unreliable printer slows everyone down and no one has time for that. Whether it is daily reports, invoices or last-minute presentations, a solid printer that just works is essential to keeping the office running smoothly without constant interruptions.

This list pulls together 10 of the best printers for business that deliver on speed, consistency and cost efficiency. No fluff, no gimmicks, just reliable machines that handle the workload, cut the faff and help your team stay focused on what really matters.

The HP Laserjet Pro M126nw is a reliable all-in-one monochrome laser printer designed for home and small office use. It offers print, scan, and copy functions, with a flatbed scanner for easy document handling. The printer supports Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and USB connectivity, ensuring seamless integration into any setup.

With a print speed of up to 21 ppm and a 150-sheet input tray, it efficiently handles everyday tasks. The included HP 88A toner yields up to 700 pages, and the 2-line LCD makes operation straightforward. Its compact design and robust build provide dependable performance for daily needs.

Specifications Print speed Up to 21 ppm Connectivity Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB 2.0 Functions Print, scan, copy Input tray 150 sheets Toner yield Up to 700 pages (HP 88A) Reason to buy Versatile connectivity options Easy-to-use interface Reason to avoid No automatic duplex printing Limited colour printing (monochrome only)

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it good for home use with decent print quality and value, though WiFi setup and scan speed raise concerns for some.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for home or small office use with quality prints and budget pricing, but setup and scanning speed may not suit everyone.

The Brother HL-L2321D is a single-function monochrome laser printer known for its fast print speeds and automatic duplexing. It delivers up to 30 ppm and features a 250-sheet input tray, making it ideal for high-volume printing in small offices.

The printer connects via USB and is compatible with various paper sizes. Its high-yield TN-2365 toner supports up to 2,600 pages, reducing running costs. The HL-L2321D is compact and energy-efficient, but lacks wireless connectivity and scanning or copying functions.

Specifications Print speed Up to 30 ppm Connectivity USB 2.0 Duplex Automatic Input tray 250 sheets Toner yield Up to 2,600 pages (TN-2365) Reason to buy Fast printing with duplex Large paper tray Reason to avoid No wireless or network connectivity Print-only functionality

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its print quality, duplex feature, and value, though some face issues with double-sided printing reliability.

Why choose this product?

Great for home and small office use, offering sharp prints and low running costs. Duplex printing is handy, but may not always function smoothly.

The Brother DCP-L2541DW is a multifunction monochrome laser printer offering print, scan, and copy capabilities. It supports Wi-Fi, LAN, and USB connections, making it flexible for various environments. With a print speed of 30 ppm and automatic duplexing, it suits busy offices.

The device features a 250-sheet input tray and a 35-sheet ADF for efficient document handling. It supports mobile printing and has a high-yield toner option. However, it is relatively heavy and may be overkill for low-volume users.

Specifications Print speed Up to 30 ppm Connectivity Wi-Fi, LAN, USB Functions Print, scan, copy Duplex Automatic Input tray 250 sheets Reason to buy Multifunction with wireless connectivity Fast duplex printing Reason to avoid Bulky and heavy Higher price for low-volume users

Why choose this product?

Buyers like its sturdy build, scanning quality, and wireless range.

Why choose this product?

A reliable printer with strong scanning and WiFi features, suitable for home use. Setup and slow duplex printing may be drawbacks for some

The Brother DCP-T525W is an ink tank printer designed for high-volume colour and monochrome printing. It provides print, scan, and copy functions, with Wi-Fi and USB connectivity for flexible access. The refillable ink system offers up to 15,000 black and 5,000 colour prints per refill.

With a 150-sheet input tray and support for various paper sizes, it’s ideal for home and small office use. The print speed is moderate, and the included extra black ink bottle adds value. However, colour print speeds are slower compared to laser models.

Specifications Print speed Up to 30 ppm (mono), 12 ppm (color) Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Functions Print, scan, copy Ink yield Up to 15,000 (black), 5,000 (color) Input tray 150 sheets Reason to buy High ink yield and low running cost Wireless printing Reason to avoid Slower colour print speeds No automatic duplex

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find it easy to use and good for office work, but report mixed results with print speed, scanning, and build quality.

Why choose this product?

A cost-effective option for office use with simple setup, though scanning issues and inconsistent speed may affect some users.

The HP Smart Tank 720 is an all-in-one ink tank printer with print, scan, and copy functions. It features auto duplexing, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity, making it versatile for office use. The printer is designed for eco-conscious users, with recycled materials and efficient ink management.

It offers up to 30 ppm (mono) and 24 ppm (color) print speeds, and the integrated ink tanks are easy to refill. The smart guided buttons and HP Smart app enhance usability. However, it is bulkier and costlier than basic models.

Specifications Print speed Up to 30 ppm Connectivity Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Functions Print, scan, copy Ink management Integrated, refillable tanks Duplex Automatic Reason to buy Auto duplex and smart features Eco-friendly design Reason to avoid Bulky size Higher initial cost

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the printer’s features and wireless use, but report mixed views on print quality, setup, and frequent paper jams.

Why choose this product?

Offers useful features and wireless convenience, but inconsistent print quality and frequent paper jams may affect user experience.

The Epson EcoTank L6270 is a compact all-in-one ink tank printer with print, scan, and copy functions. It supports Wi-Fi and USB connectivity and features auto duplex printing for efficiency. The printer offers high print speeds—up to 33 ppm (mono) and 20 ppm (color).

With a 250-sheet input tray and low-cost ink bottles, it’s suitable for home and office use. The high print resolution ensures sharp output, but the initial price is higher due to its advanced features.

Specifications Print speed Up to 33 ppm (mono), 20 ppm (color) Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Functions Print, scan, copy Duplex Automatic Input tray 250 sheets Reason to buy Fast print speeds and duplexing High input capacity Reason to avoid Higher upfront cost Larger footprint

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its ease of use and compact size, but report mixed experiences with print quality, speed, and long-term functionality.

Why choose this product?

A space-saving printer ideal for light tasks, though slow high-resolution printing and inconsistent performance may not suit everyone.

The HP Laser MFP 1188fnw is a multifunction monochrome laser printer with print, scan, copy, and fax capabilities. It supports Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and USB connectivity, offering flexibility for office environments. The 40-sheet ADF and 21 ppm print speed boost productivity.

The printer includes a 150-sheet input tray and supports various media sizes. Its robust build and comprehensive features make it suitable for small businesses, but it lacks colour printing and is relatively heavy.

Specifications Print speed Up to 21 ppm Connectivity Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB Functions Print, scan, copy, fax Input tray 150 sheets ADF 40 sheets Reason to buy Multifunction with ADF and fax Strong connectivity options Reason to avoid Monochrome only Heavy and bulky

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its ease of use and compact size, but report mixed experiences with print quality, speed, and long-term functionality.

Why choose this product?

A space-saving printer ideal for light tasks, though slow, high-resolution printing and inconsistent performance may not suit everyone.

The Epson EcoTank L3256 is an all-in-one ink tank printer offering print, scan, and copy functions. It supports Wi-Fi and USB connectivity and provides high print speeds—up to 33 ppm (mono) and 15 ppm (color). The printer is cost-effective, with low per-page costs.

Ideal for home and small office use, it supports a wide range of media sizes and manual duplex printing. The compact design is a plus, but it lacks automatic duplex and has a smaller input tray.

Specifications Print speed Up to 33 ppm (mono), 15 ppm (color) Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Functions Print, scan, copy Input tray 100 sheets Print resolution 5760 x 1440 dpi Reason to buy Low running cost Compact and lightweight Reason to avoid No automatic duplex Smaller input tray

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise the print quality and easy setup, calling it a productivity booster for home and office use.

Why choose this product?

Delivers sharp prints and quick installation, making it a great choice for boosting efficiency in daily tasks.

The Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2730 is an inkjet all-in-one printer with print, scan, and copy capabilities. It features refillable ink tanks for high-yield, cost-effective printing. The printer connects via USB and supports a variety of media sizes.

With print speeds of 11 ppm (mono) and 6 ppm (color), it’s best for home or small office use. The compact design and borderless printing are highlights, but it lacks wireless connectivity and automatic duplex.

Specifications Print speed 11 ppm (mono), 6 ppm (color) Connectivity USB 2.0 Functions Print, scan, copy Ink yield High-yield refillable tanks Input tray 100 sheets Reason to buy High ink yield, low cost per page Compact design Reason to avoid No wireless connectivity Slower print speeds

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers value the printer’s quality and low-cost printing with refillable ink, though ease of use varies across users.

Why choose this product?

Ideal for economical printing with good output quality, but setup and operation may not be intuitive for everyone.

The Epson EcoTank L6490 is a multifunction ink tank printer with print, scan, and copy features. It supports Wi-Fi and USB connectivity and offers fast print speeds—up to 37 ppm (mono) and 17 ppm (color). The printer is designed for heavy usage, with a robust build and high input capacity.

It supports a wide range of media sizes and manual duplex printing. The high print resolution ensures quality output, but the device is relatively large and expensive compared to entry-level models.

Specifications Print speed 37 ppm (mono), 17 ppm (color) Connectivity Wi-Fi, USB Functions Print, scan, copy Input tray Large capacity Print resolutio 4800 x 1200 dpi Reason to buy Very fast print speeds High input capacity Reason to avoid Expensive Large and heavy

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its print quality, waterproof ink, and value for money. Some face issues with maintenance costs, paper jams, and service support.

Why choose this product?

Great for small offices with crisp prints and efficient duplex features. However, high maintenance costs and occasional jams may be a drawback.

Factors to consider when buying a printer for business Print volume: Make sure the printer can handle your average monthly output without breaking a sweat.

Running costs: Look beyond the price tag and check cost per page and ink or toner efficiency.

Connectivity: Look for WiFi, Ethernet and mobile printing options that suit your setup.

Speed and quality: Balance fast print speeds with crisp and professional results.

Reliability: Go for models known for fewer jams and longer life spans. What type of printer is best for business use, inkjet or laser? Laser printers are usually the better pick for businesses. They handle high volumes more efficiently, print faster and have lower running costs over time. Inkjet printers can be useful for colour heavy tasks but tend to be slower and more expensive to maintain.

How important is print speed for a business printer? Very. Slow printers hold up the entire workflow, especially in busy offices. Print speed, measured in pages per minute, gives you a good idea of how quickly the machine can deliver. Aim for at least 20 to 30 pages per minute for standard business needs.

Do I need wireless printing in a business printer? If your team uses laptops, phones or multiple devices, wireless printing is essential. It makes things easier and reduces cable clutter. Features like WiFi Direct, AirPrint or mobile app printing offer more flexibility, especially in shared workspaces or hybrid office setups.

Top 3 features of best printers for business

Printer for business Print Speed (Mono/Color) Connectivity Functions HP Laserjet Pro M126nw 21 ppm / N/A Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB Print, Scan, Copy Brother HL-L2321D 30 ppm / N/A USB Print Brother DCP-L2541DW 30 ppm / N/A Wi-Fi, LAN, USB Print, Scan, Copy Brother DCP-T525W 30 ppm / 12 ppm Wi-Fi, USB Print, Scan, Copy HP Smart Tank 720 30 ppm / 24 ppm Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Print, Scan, Copy Epson EcoTank L6270 33 ppm / 20 ppm Wi-Fi, USB Print, Scan, Copy HP Laser MFP 1188fnw 21 ppm / N/A Wi-Fi, Ethernet, USB Print, Scan, Copy, Fax Epson EcoTank L3256 33 ppm / 15 ppm Wi-Fi, USB Print, Scan, Copy Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2730 11 ppm / 6 ppm USB Print, Scan, Copy Epson EcoTank L6490 37 ppm / 17 ppm Wi-Fi, USB Print, Scan, Copy

