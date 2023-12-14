10 best CCTV cameras under ₹1,000: Secure your home with security solutions

Stepping into the realm of home security can often feel like navigating a labyrinth, especially when the budget is tight. But safeguarding your haven, your cosy corner in this bustling world, shouldn't mean emptying your wallet. It's about making smart, savvy choices. Enter the world of CCTV cameras – compact guardians that don't cost a fortune. This article isn't just a list; it's a gateway to finding the best CCTV cameras under ₹1,000, blending affordability with vigilant security.

Imagine this: a tiny sentinel, perched quietly in a corner of your room or by your front door, keeping a watchful eye without drawing attention. These budget-friendly CCTV cameras, hand-picked for you, are no less than marvels of modern technology. They are the unsung heroes in a world where safety is paramount. From capturing the soft footsteps in your garden under the moonlit sky to being your eyes when you’re miles away, these cameras are your silent guardians. They’re not just gadgets; they’re your peace of mind, encapsulated in sleek, unassuming designs.

Our selection here is an eclectic mix. Each camera, with its unique set of features, tells a different story. Some whisper tales of advanced night vision, while others boast about their motion sensors and smart connectivity. The magic lies in their ability to offer so much, yet ask for so little. Whether you're dipping your toes into the waters of home security or looking to add a new member to your security ensemble without splurging, this list has your back.

So, let’s embark on a journey together, a journey to find that perfect CCTV camera that doesn’t just fit your budget but also fits seamlessly into your life. It’s time to turn your home into a fortress of safety and serenity, one small gadget at a time.

1. SONATA GOLD WiFi CCTV Security Camera

The SONATA GOLD WiFi CCTV Security Camera emerges as a top contender for the best CCTV camera under ₹1,000, blending compactness with high-end features. It's a marvel in the world of mini spy cameras, offering an impressive 1-hour battery life on a full charge and continuous recording when connected to a power source. What sets it apart is its real-time motion detection alerts, ensuring you never miss a crucial moment. The ability to support multiple users and record without Wi-Fi makes it versatile for various settings. Its night vision capability and 120-degree wide-angle view, combined with a discreet design, make it an excellent choice for those seeking a budget-friendly yet efficient surveillance solution.

Specifications of SONATA GOLD WiFi CCTV Security Camera:

Battery Life: Approximately 1 hour (250mah battery)

Connectivity: WiFi to 2.4GHz router, USB charging

Camera Quality: 1920X1080P HD at 30 frames per second

Features: Motion detection, infrared night vision, magnetic mount, 120-degree wide angle

Storage: SD card support (not included)

Pros Cons Real-time motion detection alerts Limited battery life without power source Multi-user support Requires Wi-Fi for some features

2. DDLC WiFi CCTV Security Camera

The DDLC WiFi CCTV Security Camera stands out as an ideal choice for those searching for the best CCTV camera under ₹1,000. It's a game-changer for budget-conscious consumers, offering advanced features like push notifications for motion detection and the ability to operate without Wi-Fi using an SD card. This mini spy camera excels with its built-in infrared lights, providing clear low-light visibility up to 5 meters. The 120-degree wide-angle lens ensures comprehensive coverage, making it perfect for monitoring homes or small offices. Its compact size and magnetic mount option add to its versatility, making it a hidden gem in the realm of affordable surveillance technology.

Specifications of DDLC WiFi CCTV Security Camera:

Battery: 250mah, 1-hour runtime, USB charging

Connectivity: WiFi, supports offline recording with SD card

Camera: 1920X1080P HD at 30 fps

Features: Motion detection, infrared night vision, magnetic mount, 120-degree angle

Storage: SD card capability (not included)

Pros Cons Infrared night vision up to 5 meters Short battery life on standalone use Offline recording with SD card Requires consistent power source for extended use

3. SINLOE 2 MP Color Night Vision Wired CCTV Camera

SINLOE's 2 MP Color Night Vision Wired CCTV Camera is a remarkable choice for those seeking the best CCTV camera under ₹1,000. This wired camera delivers clear, full-colour HD video, both day and night, with its powerful array LEDs. It boasts a 60-degree field of view, providing a broad surveillance area. The adjustable stand allows for versatile installation angles, ideal for both indoor and outdoor settings. Compatibility with various DVRs makes this camera a versatile option for expanding existing surveillance systems. Its weather resistance and wide temperature tolerance further enhance its appeal as a reliable, budget-friendly security solution.

Specifications of SINLOE 2 MP Color Night Vision Wired CCTV Camera:

Video Quality: 1080P HD with colour night vision

Field of View: 60-degree angle

Compatibility: Works with 1080N/1080P DVRs

Features: OSD Menu for video output change, weather-resistant, adjustable stand

Usage: Suitable for indoor and outdoor use

Pros Cons High-quality 1080P HD colour night vision Requires connection to a DVR Wide 60-degree field of view Not standalone; part of a larger system

4. NXXTTNK WiFi Smart Wireless CCTV Security Camera

The NXXTTNK WiFi Smart Wireless CCTV Security Camera is a standout option for those seeking the best CCTV camera under ₹1,000. It brings a blend of high-quality surveillance and user-friendly technology to your fingertips. This camera offers a 720p high-definition resolution, ensuring clear images and videos, with the added benefit of night vision up to 10 meters. Its two-way audio feature is a game-changer, allowing seamless communication. The ability to remotely view live video on multiple devices simultaneously, along with motion detection alerts, makes it a reliable choice for home security. Compact and versatile, this camera ensures that you can keep an eye on your space anytime, anywhere.

Specifications of NXXTTNK WiFi Smart Wireless CCTV Security Camera:

Resolution: 720p High Definition

Night Vision: Up to 10 meters

Features: Two-way audio, remote viewing, motion detection alerts

Connectivity: WiFi-enabled

Additional: PAN/Tilt Control, supports MicroSD Card Storage

Pros Cons High-definition resolution with night vision May require frequent recharging or power source Two-way audio communication Limited to 720p resolution

5. SINLOE 2 MP Color Night Vision Wired CCTV Camera

SINLOE's 2 MP Color Night Vision Wired CCTV Camera is a top pick for those looking for the best CCTV camera under ₹1,000. This wired camera excels in delivering crisp, full-colour 1080p HD video around the clock. It stands out with its built-in OSD Menu, allowing for flexible video output adjustments. The 60-degree field of view ensures broad surveillance coverage, and its weather-resistant design makes it suitable for both indoor and outdoor use. Easy to install and adjust, this camera is compatible with most 1080N/1080P DVRs, making it a versatile addition to home or business security systems.

Specifications of SINLOE 2 MP Color Night Vision Wired CCTV Camera:

Video Quality: 1080p Full HD with colour night vision

Field of View: 60-degree wide angle

Compatibility: Most 1080N/1080P DVRs

Features: OSD Menu for video output adjustments, weather-resistant design

Usage: Ideal for indoor and outdoor security

Pros Cons High-quality 1080p colour night vision Wired setup may limit placement options Versatile OSD Menu for video output Requires DVR connection for operation

6. Hevalls 360-degree WiFi CCTV Security Camera

Hevalls 360-degree WiFi CCTV Security Camera is a strong contender in the best CCTV camera under ₹1,000 category. It's a mini Wi-Fi camera that boasts a 250mah battery, offering about an hour of operation on a full charge, and can also be continuously powered via USB. Its standout feature is the 360-degree coverage, ensuring no blind spots in monitoring. The camera provides real-time motion detection alerts, enhancing home security. With its built-in infrared lights, it delivers clear low-light visibility, making it suitable as a discreet nanny or spy cam. Its compact design and magnetic mounting option add to its versatility, making it a practical choice for various surveillance needs.

Specifications of Hevalls 360-degree WiFi CCTV Security Camera:

Battery Life: 1 hour (250mah), USB continuous power

Connectivity: WiFi and offline SD card recording

Camera Quality: 1920X1080P HD at 30 fps

Features: 360-degree coverage, motion detection, infrared night vision, magnetic mount

Storage: SD card support (not included)

Pros Cons 360-degree coverage for comprehensive monitoring Limited battery life without continuous power Infrared night vision for clear low-light visibility SD card required for recording, not included

7. CP PLUS Weatherproof Outdoor Wired Bullet Security Camera

The CP PLUS Weatherproof Outdoor Wired Bullet Security Camera is an exceptional pick for those looking for an affordable CCTV solution under ₹1,000. This camera is a powerhouse, offering 1080 FULL HD recordings with a 3.6 MM lens for wide-angle coverage. The IR range of 20 meters makes it a vigilant guard during the night. Its standout feature is the two-way talk system, enhancing communication security. Designed to withstand harsh weather conditions, it's perfect for outdoor surveillance. The package includes all necessary components for installation, making it a practical choice for those who need a robust, reliable, and easy-to-install CCTV camera.

Specifications of CP PLUS Weatherproof Outdoor Wired Bullet Security Camera:

Video Quality: 1080 FULL HD

IR Range: 20 meters

Features: Two-way talk system, weather-resistant design

Lens: 3.6 MM for wide-angle coverage

Extras: Comes with power adapter, manual, and installation components

Pros Cons High-resolution 1080 FULL HD video Wired setup may limit installation options 20-meter IR range for night vision Specific to outdoor use only

8. AUSHA® FHD 1080P HomePortable Camera

AUSHA® FHD 1080P HomePortable Camera stands out in the under ₹1,000 CCTV camera segment for its portability and versatile features. It's a nimble surveillance tool, offering quick installation and HD 1080p recording. Night vision and motion detection capabilities make it a vigilant watcher for your home. The camera's 90-degree adjusting and 350-degree rotating features ensure you don't miss a spot. It's designed for ease of use, perfect for quick setups in various indoor settings. The camera supports up to a 32G Micro SD Card, making it an excellent choice for those needing a compact, efficient, and adaptable security solution.

Specifications of AUSHA® FHD 1080P HomePortable Camera:

Resolution: Full HD 1080P

Features: Night vision, motion detection, 90-degree adjusting, 350-degree rotating

Storage: Supports up to a 32G Micro SD Card (not included)

Usage: Suitable for indoor use, portable and versatile

Extras: DVR Accident Video Recorder, Easy to store or carry

Pros Cons Full HD 1080P resolution with night vision Micro SD Card not included Flexible adjusting and rotating features Primarily suitable for indoor use only

9. SKY HUB Full HD Smart WiFi Wireless IP CCTV Security Camera

The SKY HUB Full HD Smart Wi-Fi Wireless IP CCTV Security Camera is an ideal choice for those seeking a budget-friendly CCTV camera under ₹1,000. This wireless camera offers seamless connectivity with mobile and tablet devices, making it user-friendly and accessible. It features day and night vision capabilities and a 16-feet IR range for comprehensive monitoring. The motion detection feature adds an extra layer of security, alerting you to any unusual activity. With its easy setup and versatile functionality, it's perfect for those who need a straightforward, effective, and affordable home security solution.

Specifications of SKY HUB Full HD Smart WiFi Wireless IP CCTV Security Camera:

Resolution: Full HD

Night Vision: Up to 16-feet IR range

Features: Seamless mobile/tablet connectivity, motion detection

Connectivity: WIFI-enabled

Additional: Easy setup, supports Micro SD Card storage

Pros Cons Easy setup and seamless connectivity Limited range of IR night vision Full HD resolution with day and night vision Depends on Wi-Fi connectivity for best performance

10. TECHNOVIEW Full HD Wi-Fi Wireless Security Camera

The TECHNOVIEW Full HD Wi-Fi Wireless Security Camera is a commendable choice for those searching for the best CCTV camera under ₹1,000. This camera is a testament to how advanced technology can be accessible at an affordable price. Offering 1080p resolution, it provides clear and crisp video quality, ensuring that no detail is missed. The camera's ability to provide real-time preview via a smartphone app enhances its convenience, making it ideal for those who need to monitor their home or office remotely. Its wide-angle lens and efficient low-light vision ensure comprehensive coverage. The camera’s ability to support a 64GB micro SD card for extended recording and its user-friendly interface make it a standout choice for first-time users and seasoned security enthusiasts alike.

Specifications of TECHNOVIEW Full HD Wi-Fi Wireless Security Camera:

Resolution: Full High Definition 1080p

Connectivity: Wi-Fi enabled for remote viewing

Storage: Supports up to 64GB micro SD card (not included)

Features: Wide-angle lens, low-light vision, real-time preview via app

Usage: Suitable for both indoor and outdoor settings

Pros Cons High-resolution 1080p video quality Micro SD card for storage not included Wide-angle lens for comprehensive coverage Dependent on Wi-Fi for remote viewing

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 SONATA GOLD WiFi CCTV Security Camera Real-time motion detection alerts Infrared night vision, no glow in use 120° wide angle view DDLC WiFi CCTV Security Camera Push notification for motion detection Can record without Wi-Fi (SD card) 6 infrared lights for low light SINLOE 2 MP Color Night Vision Wired Camera 1080P HD color video, day and night 60-degree wide angle view Weather-resistant design NXXTTNK WiFi Smart Wireless CCTV Camera Two-way audio communication 720p High Definition resolution Remote viewing on multiple devices Hevalls 360° WiFi CCTV Security Camera 360-degree coverage Infrared night vision up to 5m Magnetic mount option CP PLUS Weatherproof Outdoor Wired Camera 1080 FULL HD recordings 20 meters IR range Two-way talk system AUSHA® FHD 1080P HomePortable Camera Night vision and motion detection 90° adjusting/350° rotating Supports up to 32G Micro SD Card SKY HUB Full HD Smart WiFi Wireless Camera Seamless mobile/tablet connectivity Motion detection Day and night vision TECHNOVIEW Full HD Wi-Fi Wireless Camera Real-time preview via smartphone app Wide-angle lens Supports up to 64GB micro SD card

Best value for money

The Hevalls 360° WiFi CCTV Security Camera offers the best value for money. Its 360-degree coverage ensures no blind spots in monitoring. The infrared night vision and magnetic mount make it versatile for various surveillance scenarios. Plus, the capacity for remote viewing and real-time alerts provide a comprehensive security solution at an affordable price.

Best overall product

The TECHNOVIEW Full HD Wi-Fi Wireless Security Camera stands out as the best overall product. It offers excellent 1080p video quality, a wide-angle lens for broad coverage, and a user-friendly interface with real-time smartphone app previews. This camera is a perfect blend of high functionality, ease of use, and advanced features.

How to find the best CCTV camera under ₹ 1,000?

Finding the best CCTV camera under ₹1,000 involves assessing key features relative to your security needs. Prioritize cameras with high-resolution video for clear footage. Night vision capability is crucial for round-the-clock surveillance. Consider connectivity options like Wi-Fi for remote viewing and alerts. Look for additional features like motion detection, wide-angle lenses, and weather resistance for outdoor use. Check compatibility with storage options like SD cards for continuous recording. Finally, read user reviews and product descriptions carefully to ensure the camera meets your specific requirements.

FAQs

Question : Can CCTV cameras under ₹1,000 provide good quality video?

Ans : Yes, many CCTV cameras in this price range offer high-resolution video, sufficient for basic home security needs.

Question : Do these cameras require professional installation?

Ans : Most are designed for easy DIY installation, but some may benefit from professional setup, especially wired models.

Question : Can I access the camera footage remotely?

Ans : Yes, many models offer Wi-Fi connectivity allowing remote access via smartphone apps.

Question : Do these cameras come with night vision?

Ans : Many models in this price range include night vision, using infrared LEDs to capture clear footage in low light.

Question : Is it possible to store footage without continuous internet access?

Ans : Yes, some cameras support SD cards for offline recording, allowing footage storage without internet connectivity.

