10 best computer sets under ₹30000 in 2025 for work, study and entertainment

Owning a reliable computer doesn’t have to break the bank. With technology becoming more affordable, computer sets under ₹30000 now offer smooth performance for work, online learning, and even light entertainment. From browsing and video calls to office applications and streaming, these systems cover the essentials without compromising too much on speed or quality.

Our Picks Best overall Best for gaming Budget friendly value for money FAQs

Our Picks Product Rating Price Best overall CHISTPOWERPC AMD Ryzen 5 3400G 4-Core 8 Thread|16GB DDR4 Ram |1TB NVME SSD | Wi-Fi Bluetooth | Radeon Vega 11 Graphics | Windows 11 Pro View Details ₹29,500 Check Details Best for gaming KRYNORCXY Gaming Pc Desktop Computer Full Set Core I7 3770 |16GB Ram |512GB SSD|Windows 10| GT 4GB 730 DDR5 Graphics Card with 19 inches led Monitor RGB Keyboard RGB Mouse Wi-fi Ready to Play View Details ₹24,890 Check Details Cyntexia Computer Desktop PC (Core i7-6th Gen || 16GB RAM || 256GB SSD || HDMI || VGA || Ethernet || HD Graphics 530 || USB 3.0 || Win 11) Basic Software Installed View Details ₹20,699 Check Details KRYNORCXY Gaming Pc Desktop Computer Full Set Intel Core I7 3770|16GB Ram|Windows 10|GT 4GB 730 DDR5 Graphics Card With 22Inches Led Monitor RGB Keyboard Mouse Wi-Fi Ready To Play(512GB SSD/1TB HDD) View Details ₹28,990 Check Details METHEI® Gaming Desktop Pc Computer (Core i5 8th gen // 16 GB DDR4 RAM // H-310 Motherboard // 512GB M.2 SSD // GT 730 4gb Graphic Card // Win 11 pro // VGA, HDMI) View Details ₹24,492 Check Details View More

In 2025, many budget-friendly desktops and all-in-one sets come with modern processors, ample storage, and user-friendly designs. Whether you’re a student, a home user, or someone starting out with remote work, these affordable setups provide a balanced experience at a price point that’s hard to beat.

The CHISTPOWERPC is built around the AMD Ryzen 5 3400G, a 4-core, 8-thread processor capable of speeds up to 4.2 GHz, offering solid CPU performance for gaming and multitasking. Equipped with 16GB DDR4 RAM and a 1TB NVMe SSD, it delivers fast load times and smooth workflow. The inclusion of Radeon Vega 11 integrated graphics supports reliable 1080p gaming without a dedicated GPU.

The system comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Pro, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, and utilizes an A520M-A PRO motherboard for efficient connectivity and expansion. With a 650W 80+ Bronze power supply, it caters to stable power delivery for extended use.

Specifications CPU AMD Ryzen 5 3400G (4-core/8-thread, up to 4.2 GHz) RAM 16 GB DDR4 Storage 1 TB NVMe SSD Graphics Radeon Vega 11 integrated OS Windows 11 Pro Reasons to buy Good multitasking with 16GB RAM Fast NVMe storage with ample capacity Reason to avoid Integrated graphics limit high-end gaming Motherboard limited to A520 chipset features

Why choose this product?

Choose it for balanced CPU performance, fast storage, and good multitasking capabilities suitable for budget gaming and productivity without needing a dedicated GPU.

Equipped with an Intel Core i7 3770 processor offering four cores with hyper-threading at 3.9 GHz, the KRYNORCXY PC delivers capable gaming and multitasking performance for everyday use. It includes 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for smooth system responsiveness. The dedicated 4GB GT 730 DDR5 graphics card enhances visual performance for light to moderate gaming.

It comes as a full set with a 19-inch LED monitor, RGB keyboard, mouse, and Wi-Fi connectivity, offering a ready-to-play setup with Windows 10 Pro installed.

Specifications CPU Intel Core i7 3770 (3.9 GHz) RAM 16 GB Storage 512 GB SSD Graphics GT 730 4GB DDR5 OS Windows 10 Pro Reasons to buy Powerful processor for multitasking Dedicated GPU for entry-level gaming Reason to avoid Older CPU generation GPU limits gaming to low settings

Why choose this product?

Ideal for users seeking a complete desktop with capable CPU and moderate gaming support plus peripherals included.

The Cyntexia desktop runs on a 6th Gen Intel Core i7-6700 CPU providing 4 cores and 8 threads at up to 4.0 GHz, suitable for gaming and productivity tasks. It houses 16GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, ensuring quick load times and efficient multitasking. Graphics are integrated Intel HD Graphics 530, adequate for everyday use but limited for gaming.

Pre-installed with Windows 11 and basic software, it supports multiple connectivity ports including HDMI and VGA, suitable for diverse display setups.

Specifications CPU Intel Core i7-6700 (3.4 - 4.0 GHz) RAM 16 GB Storage 256 GB SSD Graphics Intel HD Graphics 530 integrated OS Windows 11 Reasons to buy Efficient CPU for multitasking Variety of output ports Reason to avoid Integrated graphics limit gaming Limited storage size

Why choose this product?

Great for users needing solid CPU performance for business or light gaming with stable Windows 11 setup.

This gaming desktop features a high-performance Intel Core i7 3770 CPU backed by 16GB RAM and combined storage including 512GB SSD and 1TB HDD for capacity and speed. The GT 730 4GB dedicated graphics delivers decent visual performance. It includes a 22-inch LED monitor, RGB keyboard, and mouse, packaged in an RGB-black cabinet for gamers needing a complete setup.

Windows 10 Pro and Wi-Fi support ensure connectivity and usability for gaming, editing, and streaming tasks.

Specifications CPU Intel Core i7 3770 (3.4 GHz) RAM 16 GB Storage 512 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD Graphics GT 730 4GB DDR5 OS Windows 10 Pro Reasons to buy Large mixed storage for fast access and capacity Full gaming-ready peripherals with RGB lighting Reason to avoid Old CPU architecture Limited performance from GT 730 card

Why choose this product?

Complete gaming and editing package with good multitasking, large storage, and full RGB setup.

Powered by the 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8400 processor, this METHEI desktop offers solid performance for gaming and multitasking, supported by 16GB DDR4 RAM and fast 512GB M.2 SSD. NVIDIA GT 730 4GB graphics card handles casual gaming and multimedia tasks. Connectivity includes VGA and HDMI, running Windows 11 Pro pre-installed.

The H310 motherboard supports essential features for everyday gaming and productivity along with efficient memory handling.

Specifications CPU Intel Core i5-8400 (2.8 GHz) RAM 16 GB DDR4 Storage 512 GB M.2 SSD Graphics NVIDIA GT 730 4GB OS Windows 11 Pro Reasons to buy Balanced specs for gaming and productivity NVMe SSD for fast boot Reason to avoid Budget GPU limits graphics performance Older motherboard chipset

Why choose this product?

Perfect for users seeking an affordable gaming and office desktop with speedy storage.

This desktop features the 9th Gen Intel Core i5-9400 processor running at 2.9 GHz, with 16GB RAM and a large 1TB SSD for fast performance and ample storage. The NVIDIA GT 730 4GB GPU is suitable for lightweight gaming. Pre-loaded Windows 11 Pro and Microsoft Office 2021 allow instant productivity.

The reliable H310 motherboard supports core functions with expansion potential for additional upgrades.

Specifications CPU Intel Core i5-9400 (2.9 GHz) RAM 16 GB Storage 1 TB SSD Graphics NVIDIA GT 730 4GB OS Windows 11 Pro Reasons to buy Large SSD for fast file storage Latest Windows with Office included Reason to avoid Dedicated GPU is low-end Motherboard limits high-end upgrades

Why choose this product?

Great for casual gamers or professionals requiring large fast storage with decent processing power.

The MegaDesk all-in-one desktop features a 6th Gen Intel Core i7-6700 CPU paired with 8GB RAM and dual storage combining a 256GB SSD with a 1TB HDD. The 19-inch HD LED monitor offers sharp visuals with 1600x900 resolution. It includes a wireless keyboard and mouse and runs Windows 11 Pro with MS Office pre-installed.

This compact design bundles performance and convenience fit for business, education, or multimedia users requiring space-saving all-in-one form.

Specifications CPU Intel Core i7-6700 (2.8 GHz) RAM 8 GB Storage 256 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD Graphics Integrated Monitor 19" HD LED (1600x900) Reasons to buy Space-saving all-in-one design Dual storage for speed and capacity Reason to avoid Lower RAM compared to others Screen resolution limited to HD

Why choose this product?

Ideal for users valuing compactness and balanced performance for business or general use.

Reliance RDU510 is a powerful mini tower featuring a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10400F CPU with 4.3 GHz max speed and 16GB RAM for smooth multitasking. It has 1TB NVMe SSD providing fast data access. A 2GB dedicated graphics card supports business and casual uses. Windows 11 Pro is pre-installed for enhanced security.

Its compact form factor is ideal for office and education users needing upgrade flexibility with multiple RAM/SSD slots.

Specifications CPU Intel Core i5-10400F (4.3 GHz) RAM 16 GB Storage 1 TB NVMe SSD Graphics 2GB dedicated Graphics OS Windows 11 Pro Reasons to buy Strong CPU for multitasking Large, fast SSD storage Reason to avoid Minimal dedicated graphics memory Compact case limits cooling expansion

Why choose this product?

Choose it for professional use needing speed, storage, and Windows 11 security in a mini tower.

The Reliance RDU500 features Intel Core i5-8500 8th Gen processor clocked at 4.1 GHz and 16GB RAM for efficient multitasking. It includes 1TB SSD for fast system responsiveness and integrated graphics for light image tasks. Windows 11 Pro is pre-installed, and its white ultra mini tower design blends discreetly into office environments with multiple connectivity ports.

This PC prioritizes compactness and upgrade potential, suited for business and general use.

Specifications CPU Intel Core i5-8500 (4.1 GHz) RAM 16 GB Storage 1 TB SSD Graphics Integrated OS Windows 11 Pro Reasons to buy Compact and space-saving Large fast SSD storage Reason to avoid Integrated graphics limit gaming Small form factor restricts upgrades

Why choose this product?

Best for office users wanting fast storage and performance in a very small PC.

The Fusionit Desktop features AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor with 6 cores and 12 threads, running at 3.6 GHz for strong multitasking and gaming. It includes 8GB DDR4 RAM, 500GB NVMe SSD, and 1TB HDD for balanced speed and capacity. The system comes with a 20-inch monitor and runs Windows, providing a solid all-purpose computing experience.

Expandable memory and storage options enhance future-proofing, promising smooth performance for daily productivity and light gaming.

Specifications CPU AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (6-core/12-thread) RAM 8 GB DDR4 Storage 500 GB NVMe SSD + 1 TB HDD Graphics Integrated Monitor 20" included Reasons to buy Strong CPU for price Balanced SSD + HDD combo Reason to avoid Limited RAM for heavy multitasking Integrated graphics limit gaming

Why choose this product?

Stable all-round PC geared for productivity and casual gaming with upgrade potential.

Reasons to consider when buying a computer under ₹ 30000 Budget-friendly : Complete setups under ₹ 30000 fit student and family needs.

: Complete setups under 30000 fit student and family needs. Balanced performance : Suitable for everyday tasks and light multitasking.

: Suitable for everyday tasks and light multitasking. Ample storage : Many offer HDD or SSD options for speed and space.

: Many offer HDD or SSD options for speed and space. Compact designs : Sleek builds save desk space at home or office.

: Sleek builds save desk space at home or office. Easy upgrades: Expand RAM or storage later for better performance. Can a computer set under ₹ 30000 handle multitasking? Yes, most can manage everyday multitasking like web browsing, video streaming, and office apps, though heavy gaming or editing may push limits.

Are budget computer sets durable? Many sets under ₹30000 are designed for long-term use with sturdy builds. Proper care and occasional upgrades can extend their life further.

Do these sets come with a monitor and accessories? Some models are bundled with monitors, keyboards, and mice, while others only include the CPU. Always check before purchasing.

Top 3 features of best computer under ₹ 30000

Computer set under ₹ 30000 CPU Model RAM Storage CHISTPOWERPC Ryzen 5 3400G AMD Ryzen 5 3400G (4C/8T) 16 GB DDR4 1 TB NVMe SSD KRYNORCXY Core i7 3770 (19" Set) Intel Core i7 3770 (4C/8T) 16 GB 512 GB SSD Cyntexia Core i7 6700 Intel Core i7-6700 (4C/8T) 16 GB 256 GB SSD KRYNORCXY Core i7 3770 (22" Set) Intel Core i7 3770 (4C/8T) 16 GB 512 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD METHEI Core i5 8400 Gaming PC Intel Core i5-8400 (6C) 16 GB DDR4 512 GB M.2 SSD METHEI Core i5 9400 Gaming PC Intel Core i5-9400 (6C) 16 GB 1 TB SSD MegaDesk All-in-One (Core i7 6700) Intel Core i7-6700 (4C/8T) 8 GB 256 GB SSD + 1 TB HDD Reliance RDU510 Mini Tower Intel Core i5-10400F (6C) 16 GB 1 TB NVMe SSD Reliance RDU500 Ultra Mini Tower Intel Core i5-8500 (6C) 16 GB 1 TB SSD Fusionit Ryzen 5 3600 Desktop AMD Ryzen 5 3600 (6C/12T) 8 GB DDR4 500 GB NVMe SSD + 1 TB HDD

Similar articles for you Top 10 best gaming laptops in 2025 for smooth, high-performance gameplay