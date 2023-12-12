10 best countertop microwaves: Compact solutions for your modern kitchen

Countertop microwaves come with multiple advantages. As convenience and efficiency in the kitchen have become paramount, the countertop microwave oven, a versatile appliance, has emerged as an essential tool for households and office spaces alike.

These compact culinary companions have evolved significantly over the years. Gone are the days when microwaves were mere popcorn-popping machines. Modern countertop microwaves are designed to offer a plethora of cooking options, making them indispensable in our daily lives. Whether you're a busy professional looking to whip up a quick meal or a culinary enthusiast experimenting with new recipes, these countertop microwaves have something to offer everyone. One of the standout features of countertop microwaves is their space-saving design. They neatly fit on your kitchen counter, allowing you to maximize your kitchen's layout without sacrificing valuable cooking space. In a world where every inch of counter space counts, these compact solutions are a blessing.

Furthermore, countertop microwaves have become increasingly user-friendly. The controls are intuitive, and many models now come equipped with smart technology, allowing you to control them remotely through your smartphone. Imagine starting the reheating process for your dinner while still at the office, so it's ready as soon as you walk through the door.

When it comes to cooking performance, countertop microwaves have raised the bar. With advanced cooking modes and precise temperature control, they can handle a wide range of culinary tasks. From defrosting frozen ingredients to cooking a delicious meal in minutes, these microwaves have become true kitchen workhorses.

In this comprehensive guide, we will delve into the world of countertop microwaves and present to you the top 10 options available in the market. We've scoured the market, considering factors like cooking power, size, design, and user feedback to bring you a curated list that caters to various needs and preferences. Whether you're in search of a budget-friendly option or a high-end microwave loaded with features, our list has something for everyone. Join us as we explore the compact culinary wonders that are countertop microwaves and discover how they can simplify and elevate your cooking experience.

Also Read: 32L microwave ovens: Top 5 cooking solutions for heavy cooking

1. Kaff 20 Litre Built-in Microwave Oven with Microwave/Grill/Combination Programming Mode | Child Lock, Defrost Function with Time & Weight (KMW 5PJ, Black)

This Kaff microwave just might become your new best friend in the kitchen. With a spacious 20-liter capacity, it can defrost your frozen dinners by time or weight and microwave them to perfection using its combination programming mode. Multiple functions like microwave, grill and combination modes give you endless cooking possibilities, while the child lock ensures little hands stay away from the heat. The jet black exterior has a stylish yet practical design that will complement any décor. Simply put your ingredients inside, program the settings and let this mighty microwave work its magic. Say goodbye to tedious reheating - with this space-saving appliance on your counter, every meal can be a culinary triumph.

Specifications of Kaff 20 Litre Built-in Microwave Oven with Microwave/Grill/Combination Programming Mode | Child Lock, Defrost Function with Time & Weight (KMW 5PJ, Black):

Capacity: 20 liters

Cooking Modes: Microwave, Grill, Combination

Child Lock

Defrost Function (Time & Weight)

Pros Cons Multiple cooking modes Relatively small capacity (20 liters) Child lock for safety Limited color options Defrost function with time/weight

2. Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty)

This Samsung microwave makes cooking and baking a breeze. Its 28 liter capacity fits large dinner plates, making it perfect for large families. The convection function allows you to bake cakes and roast meats to perfection while the various auto programs simplify cooking common foods like popcorn, pizza and reheating. The touch controls are easy to use and clean while the 10 year warranty on the ceramic enamel cavity ensures long-lasting performance. With options like grill, defrost and power levels, you'll be whipping up meals in no time. The Samsung 28L microwave brings new life to your kitchen with its stylish design, clever features and large enough capacity to satisfy even the biggest appetites.

Specifications of Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty):

Capacity: 28 liters

Convection Cooking

Curd Making Feature

10-Year Warranty

Pros Cons Convection cooking for versatile use Relatively large size (28 liters) Curd making feature No specific color options Long 10-year warranty

3. Whirlpool 29 Litres Convection Microwave Oven With 300 Plus Auto Cook Menus (Magicook Pro 31CES-E, Black, Air Fryer)

This Whirlpool convection microwave oven boasts enough power to transform your kitchen into a culinary lab. With over 300 auto cook menus, it will cook your meals to perfection with the touch of a button. The spacious 29 liter capacity means you can cook large family meals at once while the convection fan ensures food is cooked evenly throughout. Beyond microwaving and baking, the integrated air fryer lets you make crispy, fried foods with little to no oil. The jet black finish gives it a sleek, futuristic look that will elevate any kitchen decor. So whether you're reheating leftovers, baking a cake or making crispy chicken wings, the Magicook Pro has you covered with speed, even heat and smart technology that takes the guesswork out of cooking.

Specifications of Whirlpool 29 Litres Convection Microwave Oven With 300 Plus Auto Cook Menus (Magicook Pro 31CES-E, Black, Air Fryer):

Capacity: 29 liters

Convection Cooking

Air Fryer Function

300+ Auto Cook Menus

Pros Cons Convection cooking Larger size (29 liters) Air Fryer function Limited color options Extensive auto cook menus

4. IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, Silver)

This pint-sized microwave boasts big performance into a small, stylish package. The IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven delivers the perfect blend of power, precision and convenience to simplify your cooking. A spacious interior and variable power levels allow you to heat and defrost a wide range of foods with ease, while the convenient one-touch operation and digital timer make it simple to use. The sleek silver finish and compact design make it an attractive addition to any modern kitchen, fitting seamlessly into tight spaces. Whether you're reheating leftovers, popping popcorn, or making quick snacks, this microwave delivers the power and control you need in a space-saving size that won't clutter your countertop. Enjoy efficient, versatile cooking that fits your lifestyle with the feature-packed IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven.

Specifications of IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, Silver):

Capacity: 25 liters

Solo Microwave

Silver Finish

Pros Cons Solo microwave for basic tasks Smaller capacity (25 liters) Silver finish for a sleek look Limited features compared to others

5. LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black)

This LG microwave, with its spacious 32 liter capacity and 1,000 watts of power, whips up meals and snacks in no time at all. Its stylish black exterior complements any kitchen decor while the sleek digital display and easy-to-use control panel make operation a breeze. Beyond the basics, this microwave features six preset cooking functions for foods like popcorn, pizza, and vegetables. The large turntable ensures even heating, while the convection fan circulates heat for crispy results you'd expect from a conventional oven. Best of all, the sleek design doesn't sacrifice LG's reputation for reliability, with an enamel interior that's easy to clean and electronic parts built to last. With the LG 32L convection microwave, you'll enjoy the perfect balance of performance, style, and convenience for all your culinary creations.

Specifications of LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black):

Capacity: 32 liters

Convection Cooking

Black Finish

Pros Cons Large capacity (32 liters) Relatively larger size Convection cooking for versatility Higher power consumption Sleek black design

6. IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black, With Starter Kit), Standard

This IFB convection microwave oven offers big convenience in a compact package. Its 30-liter capacity and 8 power levels provide enough flexibility to cook everything from leftovers to a full family meal. The convection fan circulates heat evenly so your food bakes, roasts and browns to perfection while the 1000W microwave power ensures fast reheating and cooking. An easy-to-use control panel and auto cook menu make it simple to get started, while the auto defrost by weight option takes the guesswork out of thawing frozen items. The stainless steel interior and durable metal body provide lasting durability you can count on for years, and the tempered glass door allows you to monitor your food without opening it and releasing heat. Compact yet mighty, this microwave oven delivers the essentials for preparing quick and delicious meals for your family in a space-saving design.

Specifications of IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black, With Starter Kit), Standard:

Capacity: 30 liters

Convection Cooking

Comes with a Starter Kit

Black Finish

Pros Cons Convection cooking Larger size (30 liters) Comes with a starter kit Higher power consumption Black finish for an elegant look Limited color options

7. SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven (R220KNK/2023, Black, Ceramic Cavity, Digital Display, One-Touch Start)

This sleek, high-performance microwave oven from SHARP is ready to make your cooking life easier and more fun. With its 20-liter capacity ceramic cavity and digital display, you can cook everything from leftovers and popcorn to full meals with one-touch ease. The ceramic interior is durable yet delivers fast, even heating for all your cooking needs. Simply set the clock and timer and let this kitchen wonder work its magic on your food. Whether you're reheating yesterday's stew or whipping up some popcorn for movie night, the SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven brings speed, precision and style to your kitchen. Its jet black finish with subtle curves looks great on any countertop while its space-saving design keeps things clutter-free.

Specifications of SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven (R220KNK/2023, Black, Ceramic Cavity, Digital Display, One-Touch Start):

Capacity: 20 liters

Solo Microwave

Ceramic Cavity

Digital Display

One-Touch Start

Pros Cons Compact size (20 liters) Limited features and functions Ceramic cavity for even cooking Smaller capacity for larger meals Digital display for convenience

8. Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus)

This sleek silver microwave from Panasonic packs big power into a compact 20-liter cavity. With 51 preprogrammed menus covering everything from popcorn to pizza reheating, this solo microwave makes cooking easy and precise. The large space allows you to cook family-sized portions while the inverter technology and 1000W of power heat food evenly and efficiently. The one-touch sensor button starts the oven with the press of a finger so you can get cooking fast. The easy-clean stainless steel interior wipes clean in seconds so you can get back to enjoying your creations. Perfect for small spaces, dorm rooms, or as a second microwave, this Panasonic solo oven combines stylish good looks with the power and convenience you need to cook healthy meals in a snap.

Specifications of Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus):

Capacity: 20 liters

Solo Microwave

Silver Finish

51 Auto Menus

Pros Cons Compact size (20 liters) Limited features and functions Silver finish for a modern look Smaller capacity for larger meals 51 Auto Menus for convenience

Also Read: Microwaves under ₹25,000: Top 10 affordable choices

9. Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)

This Panasonic convection microwave is a cooking companion that makes meal prep fast, fun, and flavorful. It features a spacious 27-liter capacity to feed the whole family with ease and a 360-degree Heat Wrap system that ensures even heating from edge to edge. The convection fan circulates heat for quick, consistent cooking while the Magic Grill lets you toast, grill, and brown foods to perfection. The black mirror finish and sleek design fits seamlessly into any modern kitchen, while the touch controls and easy-to-use programs make operation a breeze. Whether you're reheating leftovers, baking cupcakes, or roasting a whole chicken, this Panasonic microwave cooks food faster and tastier than conventional microwaves. Its powerful yet efficient performance, versatile functions, and stylish design make it a must-have for any home chef looking to upgrade their cooking arsenal.

Specifications of Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill):

Capacity: 27 liters

Convection Cooking

360° Heat Wrap

Magic Grill Function

Black Mirror Finish

Pros Cons Convection cooking for versatility Larger size (27 liters) 360° Heat Wrap for even cooking Limited color options Magic Grill function

10. IFB 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (20PG4S, Black/ Silver)

This IFB 20L grill microwave is ready to take your cooking to the next level. The spacious 20-liter capacity and 1200W of power mean you can crisp, bake and reheat to perfection. The sleek black and silver finish adds modern style to your kitchen, while the intuitive controls and one-touch programs make operation a breeze. Whether you're grilling a steak, baking potatoes or reheating leftovers, this versatile countertop appliance delivers even heating and consistent results every time. With advanced features like auto-cook menus, a digital display and timer function, you get all the convenience of a microwave with the ability to grill like a pro.

Specifications of IFB 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (20PG4S, Black/ Silver):

Capacity: 20 liters

Grill Microwave

Available in Black and Silver

Pros Cons Grill microwave for versatility Smaller capacity (20 liters) Available in Black and Silver Limited features compared to others

Top 3 features for you

Product Features 1 Features 2 Features 3 Kaff 20L Built-in Microwave Microwave/Grill/Combination Cooking Modes Child Lock Defrost Function with Time & Weight Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Convection Cooking Curd Making Feature 10-Year Warranty Whirlpool 29L Convection Microwave Convection Cooking 300+ Auto Cook Menus Air Fryer Function IFB 25L Solo Microwave Solo Microwave Silver Finish Basic Cooking Functions LG 32L Convection Microwave Large Capacity (32 liters) Convection Cooking Sleek Black Design IFB 30L Convection Microwave Convection Cooking Comes with Starter Kit Black Finish SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Compact Size (20 liters) Ceramic Cavity Digital Display, One-Touch Start Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Compact Size (20 liters) Silver Finish 51 Auto Menus Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Convection Cooking 360° Heat Wrap Magic Grill Function IFB 20L Grill Microwave Grill Microwave Available in Black and Silver Basic Grill Function

Best value for money

Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making is perfect for baking and reheating food for larger families, with its spacious 28L capacity. The convection mode allows you to bake cakes and roast meats like a conventional oven, while also grilling, defrosting, and cooking with microwaves. Various auto programs and convenient features like preheat and a 30-second button make cooking simple and precise. The electronic touch controls are easy to use and clean, while the ceramic enamel cavity is durable enough for everyday use. Whether you need to reheat leftovers, bake cookies or make fresh curd, this versatile microwave oven from a reputable brand will help make meal prep effortless.

Best overall product

Panasonic microwaves are known for their reliability and durability, and this Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven lives up to the name. With 51 pre-programmed menus at the touch of a button, heating up leftovers, cooking meals and baking snacks has never been easier. Choosing the perfect heat and time settings is a thing of the past, simply select the food type and weight and let this microwave do the rest. The sleek silver finish means it will fit right in with your modern kitchen appliances, without taking up too much precious counter space. Now you have everything you need to make solo dinners that little bit more convenient.

How to find the Best Countertop Microwave?

To find the best countertop microwave, follow these steps:

Set a Budget: Determine how much you're willing to spend. Countertop microwaves come in various price ranges.

Consider Size: Measure the available space in your kitchen. Ensure the microwave you choose fits comfortably on your counter.

Cooking Power: Look for microwaves with at least 900 watts for faster and more even cooking.

Capacity: Consider your typical usage. A larger family might need a microwave with a capacity of 1.5 cubic feet or more.

Features: Decide on the features you need, such as convection cooking, sensor cooking, presets, and smart technology.

Reviews and Ratings: Research online reviews and customer ratings to gauge user satisfaction and reliability.

Brand Reputation: Stick to reputable brands known for quality and durability.

Warranty: Check the warranty terms, as a longer warranty can provide peace of mind.

Energy Efficiency: Look for the Energy Star label to save on energy costs.

Ease of Use: Ensure the microwave has user-friendly controls and a clear display.

Safety Features: Verify that it has safety features like child lock and door sensors.

Cleaning Convenience: Consider models with easy-to-clean interiors and removable turntables.

Noise Level: Some microwaves can be noisy; check for quieter models if noise is a concern.

Aesthetics: Choose a design and finish that complements your kitchen decor.

Compare Prices: Compare prices from different retailers and look for promotions or discounts.

Read the Manual: Once you've made your purchase, read the user manual thoroughly for proper usage and maintenance instructions.

FAQs

Question : Are countertop microwaves easy to install?

Ans : Yes, they are plug-and-play appliances. Just find a suitable electrical outlet and place the microwave on a stable surface.

Question : What's the average lifespan of a countertop microwave?

Ans : Typically, a well-maintained countertop microwave can last around 7-10 years.

Question : Do all countertop microwaves have the same cooking power?

Ans : No, the cooking power varies among models. It can range from 600 to 1200 watts or more, affecting cooking speed and efficiency.

Question : Are there microwaves suitable for small kitchens?

Ans : Yes, many countertop microwaves are designed for compact spaces, offering a balance of functionality and size.

Question : Can countertop microwaves replace traditional ovens?

Ans : They are great for reheating and quick cooking, but not ideal for all baking and roasting tasks due to their size and limited functions.

Question : Are there microwaves with advanced features like convection cooking?

Ans : Yes, some countertop microwaves come with convection capabilities, allowing you to bake and brown foods like a traditional oven.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.