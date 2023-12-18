10 best dishwashers in India: Say goodbye to dirty dishes

In the bustling rhythm of life in India, where each day brims with activity, the modern kitchen has become a hub of innovation, striving to balance traditional culinary practices with contemporary needs. Amidst this evolution, dishwashers have emerged as a beacon of convenience, transforming the mundane task of washing dishes into a seamless, efficient process. As we delve into the world of dishwashers, it's not just about finding an appliance that cleans well; it's about discovering a tool that integrates seamlessly with the Indian kitchen, accommodating heavy utensils and oil-laden pots typical of Indian cooking.

Our journey through the top 10 dishwashers in India isn't merely a list; it's an exploration of features, efficiency, and suitability for Indian kitchens. We look beyond the basic functionality to understand how these machines cope with the challenges of tough stains and varied cookware, ensuring sparkling cleanliness without compromising the integrity of delicate crockery.

From energy-efficient models that save on electricity and water to innovative designs that offer customizable racks and versatile washing options, each dishwasher in our list stands out for its unique qualities. Some boast advanced technology with sensors that adapt the washing cycle to the load, while others impress with their quiet operation, ensuring your kitchen remains a peaceful haven.

Whether you're a novice in the world of dishwashers or looking to upgrade your existing machine, this comprehensive guide aims to assist you in navigating the array of options available in the Indian market. We consider factors like capacity, water consumption, noise levels, and, crucially, the effectiveness in dealing with stubborn masala stains and ghee residue, which are the bane of manual dishwashing. Embrace the ease and efficiency as we embark on a journey to find the perfect dishwasher that suits your lifestyle, culinary habits, and kitchen aesthetics, making the chore of washing dishes a thing of the past.

1. Bosch Dishwasher SMS66GI01I

The Bosch Dishwasher SMS66GI01I emerges as a top contender for the title of the best dishwasher in India. Catering to families of 4–5 members, it includes a convenient adjustable cutlery box and has 13 place settings. This model is tailored for Indian kitchens, effectively accommodating a variety of utensils including kadhais. Its Intensive Kadhai Programme is particularly effective against stubborn oily and masala stains. With six wash programs and options like Half Load and Extra Dry, it offers versatility and efficiency. The EcoSilence Drive ensures energy efficiency and quiet operation, making it an ideal kitchen companion. Its ability to save water is notable, using just 9.5 litres compared to manual washing's 60 litres. The comprehensive warranty and in-built water softening device add to its appeal.

Specifications of Bosch Dishwasher SMS66GI01I

Place Settings: 13, suitable for 4-5 member families

Wash Programs: 6 with 3 additional options

Special Features: Intensive Kadhai Programme, EcoSilence Drive, DosageAssist

Water Efficiency: 9.5 litres per cycle

Warranty: 2 years comprehensive, 10 years against rust on inner tub

Pros Cons Specifically designed for Indian utensils May be pricey for some budgets EcoSilence Drive for quiet operation Requires specific detergents for optimal function

2. Faber 12 Place Settings Dishwasher

Faber's 12 Place Settings Dishwasher is a strong candidate in the Indian market for those seeking the best dishwasher. Its sleek Neo Black design houses six wash programs, accommodating a variety of cleaning needs. The adjustable upper rack and foldable racks provide flexibility for different utensil sizes. Its eco-friendly profile, with a water consumption range of 10–17 litres and energy efficiency of A++/A/A, makes it an environmentally conscious choice. The dishwasher's comprehensive warranty and rust-through protection ensure long-term reliability. The inclusion of salt and rinse aid indicators is a thoughtful touch, enhancing user convenience.

Specifications of Faber 12 Place Settings Dishwasher

Capacity: 12 Place Settings

Wash Programs: 6, including Eco and Rapid

Energy Efficiency: A++/A/A

Water Consumption: 10-17 litres per cycle

Warranty: 2 years comprehensive, 5 years rust through

Pros Cons Energy and water-efficient Requires maintenance for optimal performance Height adjustable upper rack Might not be suitable for larger families

3. Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Table Top Dishwasher

Voltas Beko's DT8S dishwasher is a compact solution for smaller Indian kitchens, offering the best balance between size and efficiency. It comes with eight place settings and six wash programs, including Intensive and Eco modes. The Intensive 70-degree Celsius program ensures hygienic cleaning of heavily soiled dishes. Its compact size is ideal for limited spaces, yet it doesn't compromise on cleaning power. The dishwasher's water consumption is impressively low at 8 litres per cycle. It's particularly suitable for households with fewer members or those with space constraints. The manufacturer's comprehensive warranty further assures reliability.

Specifications of Voltas Beko DT8S Dishwasher

Place Settings: 8, ideal for small households

Wash Programs: 6, including Eco and Glassware

Water Consumption: 8 litres per cycle

Warranty: 2 years comprehensive, 5 years on motor

Special Features: Compact design, Intensive 70-degree Celsius program

Pros Cons Ideal for small kitchens and households Limited place settings for larger families Low water consumption Less suitable for heavy-duty cleaning

4. Bosch Dishwasher SMS66GW01I

Bosch's SMS66GW01I stands out as an exceptional dishwasher option in India. Designed with a 13-place setting, it's perfectly suited for medium-sized families. Its Intensive Kadhai Programme is specifically engineered for Indian cooking, adept at removing tough greasy stains. The six wash programmes, including options for half loads and extra drying, provide versatile cleaning options. The EcoSilence Drive feature guarantees energy efficiency and a quiet operation, making it unobtrusive in a busy kitchen. Additionally, the 2-year comprehensive warranty ensures peace of mind. Its ability to accommodate various Indian utensils seamlessly makes it an excellent choice for Indian kitchens.

Specifications of Bosch Dishwasher SMS66GW01I

Place Settings: 13, suitable for medium-sized families

Wash Programs: 6, with additional options like Half Load

EcoSilence Drive: Offers energy efficiency and quiet operation

Special Features: Intensive Kadhai Programme, adjustable cutlery box

Warranty: 2 years comprehensive

Pros Cons Tailored for Indian utensils and cooking styles Higher price range Energy-efficient with EcoSilence Drive Bulky size may not fit in smaller kitchens

5. LG 14 Place Settings Dishwasher

The LG 14 Place Settings Dishwasher is a top contender for the best dishwasher in India, especially for larger households. It features 9 wash programs, including specialized settings like True Steam and Quad Wash, making it adept at handling a variety of Indian utensils. Its adjustable racks and TrueSteam technology ensure both efficiency and hygiene. The inverter direct drive motor guarantees silent operation, a boon in a busy household. The comprehensive warranty of 2 years on the product and 10 years on the motor adds to its appeal. For those needing a robust and versatile dishwasher, this LG model is an excellent choice.

Specifications of LG 14 Place Settings Dishwasher

Place Settings: 14, ideal for larger families

Wash Programs: 9, including True Steam and Quad Wash

Motor: Inverter Direct Drive, Wi-Fi Enabled

Special Features: Silent Operation, Tough Stain Removal, Adjustable racks

Warranty: 2 years on product, 10 years on motor

Pros Cons Wide range of wash programs for different needs May be expensive for some budgets Silent operation with inverter motor Large size requires ample space

6. Godrej Eon Dishwasher

Godrej's Eon Dishwasher is a compact yet efficient option, fitting for smaller Indian families. It offers 8 place settings with 7 wash programs, including Intensive 70 for heavy-duty cleaning and Eco Wash for energy efficiency. The compact size makes it ideal for kitchens with limited space, and the Anti-Bacterial Filter ensures hygienic washing. It also features a delay start option and multiple wash levels, adding to its convenience. The 2-year comprehensive warranty assures quality and longevity. This dishwasher is perfect for those who want a blend of compact design and effective cleaning.

Specifications of Godrej Eon Dishwasher

Place Settings: 8, suitable for small families

Wash Programs: 7, including Intensive 70 and Eco Wash

Special Features: Anti-Bacterial Filter, Delay Start, Compact Size

Warranty: 2 years comprehensive

Design: Ideal for Indian Kitchens, accommodates Indian utensils

Pros Cons Compact size suitable for small kitchens Limited capacity compared to larger models Multiple wash programs for versatility Not ideal for large or heavily soiled loads

7. Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Dishwasher

Voltas Beko's 8 Place Settings Dishwasher is a standout choice for compact living spaces, yet it offers robust features. It's ideal for small families or couples, efficiently fitting up to 96 vessels. With six wash programs, including Eco and Intensive 70C, it caters to various cleaning needs, especially for Indian kitchens. The low water consumption of 8 litres per cycle is impressive, promoting eco-friendliness. Its compact design doesn't compromise on capacity, making it a smart choice for those with space constraints. The 2-year comprehensive and 5-year motor warranty is a significant bonus.

Specifications of Voltas Beko DT8B

Place Settings: 8, ideal for small families or couples

Wash Programs: 6, including Eco and Intensive 70C

Water Consumption: 8 liters per cycle

Warranty: 2 years comprehensive, 5 years on motor

Design: Compact, suitable for small spaces

Pros Cons Space-efficient design, ideal for compact kitchens Limited place settings might not suit larger families Eco-friendly with low water consumption Less feature-rich compared to higher-end models

8. Faber 8 Place Setting Dishwasher

Faber's 8 Place Setting Dishwasher emerges as a practical solution for average-sized Indian families. It offers a balance between size and functionality with six wash programs, including intensive and eco-modes. The black finish and multi-function 3rd layer cutlery tray add a touch of elegance and practicality. It's energy-efficient and designed for Indian utensil types, making it a fitting choice for everyday use. The 2-year comprehensive and 5-year inner cavity warranty reflects its durability and reliability.

Specifications of Faber FFSD 6PR 8S Ace Black

Place Settings: 8, suitable for average-sized families

Wash Programs: 6, including intensive and eco

Design: Black finish with a multi-function 3rd layer cutlery tray

Warranty: 2 years comprehensive, 5 years on inner cavity

Features: Energy-efficient, designed for Indian utensils

Pros Cons Compact design with sufficient capacity for daily use Limited place settings for larger gatherings Energy-efficient, reducing utility costs Black finish may require more maintenance to keep clean

9. Havells-Lloyd 13 Place Settings Dishwasher

The Havells-Lloyd 13 Place Settings Dishwasher is a solid choice for large families or frequent entertainers. Its Hot Wash feature at 70-degree Celsius ensures a hygienic wash every time, which is crucial in Indian cooking with its oil and masala stains. The dishwasher offers a variety of programs, including Half Load and a 30-minute quick wash, catering to different washing needs. The 13 place settings accommodate a large number of dishes, making it suitable for busy households. The advanced features like Hot & Cold Air Circulation and 360 Degree Water Spray Arms ensure thorough cleaning and drying.

Specifications of Havells-Lloyd LDWF13PSE1DD

Place Settings: 13, ideal for large families

Wash Programs: Multiple, including Hot Wash and Quick 30

Features: Hot & Cold Air Circulation, 360 Degree Water Spray Arms

Wash Temperature: 70°C Hot Wash for hygienic cleaning

Design: Suitable for heavy Indian cooking utensils

Pros Cons Large capacity for big families or parties May be too large for smaller kitchens or families Hot Wash feature ensures sanitary cleaning Higher energy and water consumption than smaller models

10. Hisense 15 Place Settings Dishwasher

The Hisense 15 Place Settings Dishwasher is a powerhouse, perfect for large households or those who entertain frequently. Its massive 15 place settings capacity and 6 wash programs, including Eco and Rapid, make it an ideal choice for diverse washing needs. The Electronic control with LED display adds a modern touch, while the Height Adjustable Upper Basket accommodates different utensil sizes. With features like Half Load and Delay Start, it offers flexibility and convenience. The Child Lock feature ensures safety, and the 1-year warranty on the product underscores its reliability.

Specifications of Hisense H15DSS

Place Settings: 15, great for large families

Wash Programs: 6, including Eco and Rapid

Features: Electronic control, LED display, Height Adjustable Upper Basket

Special Features: Half Load, Delay Start, Child Lock

Warranty: 1 year on product

Pros Cons High capacity for extensive use May be too bulky for smaller kitchens Versatile wash programs for different needs Higher initial investment due to large size

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Bosch Dishwasher SMS66GI01I 13 Place Settings Intensive Kadhai Programme EcoSilence Drive Faber 12 Place Settings Dishwasher 6 Wash Programs Water Consumption: 10-17L Height Adjustable Upper Rack Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Dishwasher 6 Wash Programs Compact Size 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty Bosch Dishwasher SMS66GW01I 13 Place Settings Intensive Kadhai Programme 6 Wash Programmes & 3 Options LG 14 Place Settings Dishwasher 9 Wash Programs Special Features: Quad Wash, True Steam 14 Place Settings Godrej Eon Dishwasher 8 Place Settings 7 Wash Programs Anti-Bacterial Filter Voltas Beko DT8B Dishwasher 8 Place Settings Compact Design, High Capacity 6 Wash Programs Faber 8 Place Setting Dishwasher 6 Wash Programs 8 Place Settings Black Finish, Multifunction 3rd Layer Cutlery Tray Havells-Lloyd 13 Place Settings Dishwasher Hot Wash at 70 Deg Water Spray Arms rotate 360 Degree Half Load Program Hisense 15 Place Settings Dishwasher 15 Place Settings 6 Wash Programs Electronic Control with LED Display

Best value for money

The Voltas Beko 8 Place Settings Dishwasher stands out as the best value for money. It offers a perfect balance between compact size and functionality, making it ideal for smaller Indian kitchens. Its 6 wash programs cater to various cleaning needs, and the 8 place setting is adequate for small to medium-sized families. The efficient use of water and energy, coupled with a comprehensive warranty, makes it a budget-friendly choice without compromising on quality.

Best overall product

The Bosch Dishwasher SMS66GI01I emerges as the best overall product. It's suitable for families of 4-5 members, offering 13 place settings and an Intensive Kadhai Programme specifically designed for Indian utensils. The EcoSilence Drive ensures energy-efficient and quiet operation, making it an ideal appliance for modern Indian households. Its various wash programmes, including the half-load option, and superior build quality, position it as a top contender in the dishwasher market.

How to find the best dishwasher in India?

When looking for the best dishwasher in India, consider several key factors. First, assess the size and capacity that fits your household needs; typical Indian families might opt for 12-15 place settings. Look for dishwashers offering specialized programs for Indian cooking utensils, like the Intensive Kadhai Programme. Water and energy efficiency are crucial, so check for dishwashers with eco-friendly modes and low water consumption. Prioritize models with adjustable racks for accommodating various utensil sizes. Opt for brands with good after-sales service and a comprehensive warranty. Review user feedback and ratings for real-world insights. Lastly, balance your budget with the features you need for an effective, convenient cleaning experience.

FAQs

Question : How much water does a dishwasher use compared to manual washing?

Ans : Dishwashers use significantly less water, typically around 9-17 litres per cycle, compared to 60 litres or more for manual washing.

Question : Can Indian utensils like kadhais be washed in a dishwasher?

Ans : Yes, many modern dishwashers have special programs designed for Indian utensils, such as the Intensive Kadhai Programme.

Question : Is pre-rinsing required before loading the dishwasher?

Ans : Most modern dishwashers do not require pre-rinsing. Scraping off food residues is usually sufficient.

Question : Can I adjust the racks in the dishwasher to fit large pots?

Ans : Yes, many dishwashers come with adjustable racks to accommodate larger pots and pans.

Question : What should I consider when buying a dishwasher for a small kitchen?

Ans : For small kitchens, consider compact or countertop models with a place setting suitable for your family size and essential wash programs.

