10 best Fire-boltt smartwatches for women to check out

As smartwatches continue their rise in popularity thanks to health-tracking capabilities and connectivity features, more brands have emerged with quality options catering specifically to women's needs and preferences. Fire-Boltt has made its mark with stylish and versatile smartwatches, packing robust specs at affordable price points. Fire-Boltt's catalog presents compelling choices if you're searching for a top-performing yet budget-friendly women's smartwatch that can match both active lifestyles and fashionable looks.

The Fire-Boltt brand first launched just 3 years ago, in 2020, but has quickly asserted itself as a competitor alongside big names. While headquartered in India, Fire-Boltt now distributes to over 70 countries worldwide. The company emphasizes creating feature-loaded smartwatches blending both tech innovation and contemporary style without the premium price tag. Their collection includes models with unique, eye-catching designs as well as more understated and minimalist options.

Across reviews, Fire-Boltt smartwatches routinely earn praise for offering advanced wellness tracking capabilities, smartphone integration and notifications, battery life lasting upwards of 7 days per charge, and bright, crisp HD color touchscreens. Their proprietary Fire-Boltt mobile app connects to your watch for accessing all data tracking, managing device settings, and more. You get access to over 100 sports modes monitoring running, cycling, yoga, hiking, and just about any activity, plus continual heart rate tracking and SpO2 blood oxygen saturation readings.

Must-have smart features provide direct wrist alerts for incoming calls and messaging apps with quick on-screen previews. The built-in voice assistant further allows hands-free use. GPS integration, music storage for playlists, do not-disturb modes, alarms, stopwatches, and other productivity timers prove handy for female users managing busy schedules across work, home, family, and fitness.

If you are interested in scoping out the most compelling Fire-Boltt smartwatches made for active, on-the-go women seeking both technology and trendy style, take a look at these 10 top-rated models showcasing the brand’s most popular and highest-performing options curated specifically for the ladies.

1. Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel, Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Gold) This high-tech yet classic smartwatch is perfect for the active go-getter. The stainless steel bracelet and glossy round display give it an ultra-sleek look, but it packs in all the functions you need to keep up with your busy lifestyle. Keep track of your workouts with over 120 sports modes, check notifications from apps like Whatsapp and Instagram without pulling out your phone, and monitor your health with heart rate and blood oxygen tracking. The bright display is easy to read, even in direct sunlight, and the long battery life means you’ll get about a week of regular use between charges. The metal body is durable enough to handle whatever your day throws at it, while the classy finish and rose gold or silver color options look polished at the office or out to dinner. Slip on this versatile smartwatch and keep up with calls, messages and your fitness goals, all while maintaining an elegant and sophisticated timepiece on your wrist.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel, Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Gold): Bluetooth Calling: Yes

AI Voice Assistant: Yes

Sports Modes: 120+

SpO2 (Blood Oxygen) Monitoring: Yes

Heart Rate Monitoring: Yes

Stainless Steel Body: Yes

Pros Cons Elegant design with a luxury stainless steel Relatively high price Bluetooth calling capability Limited app ecosystem AI Voice Assistant for convenience Not suitable for intense workouts 120+ sports modes for versatile use May be heavy for some users SpO2 and heart rate monitoring Limited color options

2. Fire-Boltt Encore Stainless Steel Smart Watch with Advanced 1.83" Full Touch Screen Display, 240*284 PPI, Bluetooth calling, 10-days battery life, IP67 Water Resistant, Upgraded Health Sensors (Rose Gold) The Encore smartwatch from Fire-Boltt packs a punch with its robust suite of health and fitness features in a stylish and durable package. The full 1.83-inch display makes interactions smooth and immersive, showing your chosen watch face design and providing quick access to health metrics. The built-in Bluetooth lets you make and take calls directly from your wrist or listen to music while on the go. The health sensors monitor key metrics like heart rate, blood oxygen levels and sleep quality to help you optimize your wellbeing, though they are not intended for medical use. The 27 sports modes track your workouts to provide feedback on improving your performance, whether you are an athlete or a casual exerciser. The IP67 water resistance means the Encore can handle splashes, rain and sweat during your daily activities and training. And with its 230mAh battery providing up to 10 days of juice between charges, you'll spend less time plugged in and more time making the most of your rose gold Encore watch.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Encore Stainless Steel Smart Watch with Advanced 1.83" Full Touch Screen Display, 240*284 PPI, Bluetooth calling, 10-days battery life, IP67 Water Resistant, Upgraded Health Sensors (Rose Gold): Bluetooth Calling: Yes

Display Size and Resolution: 1.83" Full Touch, 240*284 PPI

Battery Life: 10 days

Water Resistance: IP67

Upgraded Health Sensors: Yes

Stainless Steel Body: Yes

Pros Cons Advanced 1.83” full touch screen display Limited color options High-resolution display with 240*284 PPI Not ideal for heavy water exposure Bluetooth calling for added functionality Limited app ecosystem Long 10-days battery life May not track all fitness metrics Upgraded health sensors for accurate data

3. Fire-Boltt Jewel, Luxury Stainless Steel Smart Watch with a 1.85" Display Boasting 320x386 Resolution and 600 NITS Brightness, 60 HZ Refresh Rate, 120 Sports Modes, IP67 Rating This luxury smartwatch blends high performance with high style. Its 1.85-inch crystal-clear IPS display emits vivid visuals at 320x386 resolution and 600 NITS brightness for a dazzling viewing experience in any light. The premium stainless steel strap and zinc alloy frame elevate your look, while seamless Bluetooth calling and voice assistance ensure every interaction is effortless and hands-free. Track your fitness with 120 sports modes to enhance your performance, and monitor your health with features like heart rate, sleep quality and stress tracking. The IP67 rating means it's water resistant for activities in the rain or pool. The 250 mAh battery promises extended usage throughout your day, charging fully in 3 hours. In short, the Fire-Boltt Jewel smartwatch combines luxury design with cutting-edge features to make a stylish statement and keep up with your active lifestyle.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Jewel, Luxury Stainless Steel Smart Watch with a 1.85" Display Boasting 320x386 Resolution and 600 NITS Brightness, 60 HZ Refresh Rate, 120 Sports Modes, IP67 Rating: Sports Modes: 120+

Display Size and Resolution: 1.85", 320x386 Resolution

Water Resistance: IP67

Stainless Steel Body: Yes

Pros Cons High-resolution 1.85" display Limited color options Impressive 600 NITS brightness Not ideal for extreme water exposure Smooth 60 HZ refresh rate Limited app ecosystem 120 sports modes for diverse activities May be heavy for some users IP67 rating for dust and water resistance

4. Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel, Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Silver) This Fire-Boltt Pheonix Ultra is an absolute stunner. Its stainless steel links and rounded TFT display give it a sleek, luxury look that's ready to flaunt. But don't let the stylish metal body fool you - this smartwatch packs serious tech. The large, high-resolution display allows easy navigation of its 120+ sports modes to track your workouts with precision. Monitor your heart rate and blood oxygen levels with its health-tracking features, while Bluetooth calling enables you to take calls directly from your wrist. The long-lasting battery ensures you'll have enough power for a full week of fitness tracking, notifications from social apps like Instagram and WhatsApp, and call handling - all without needing a nightly charge. With a premium design inside and out, this feature-packed smartwatch truly has it all - looks, performance, and reliability in a single, stylish package ready to keep up with your active lifestyle.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel, Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Silver): Bluetooth Calling: Yes

AI Voice Assistant: Yes

Sports Modes: 120+

SpO2 (Blood Oxygen) Monitoring: Yes

Heart Rate Monitoring: Yes

Stainless Steel Body: Yes

Pros Cons Luxury stainless steel design Relatively high price Bluetooth calling for added convenience Limited app ecosystem AI Voice Assistant for hands-free control Not suitable for intense workouts 120+ sports modes for versatile use May be heavy for some users SpO2 and heart rate monitoring Limited color options

5. Fire-Boltt India's No 1 Smartwatch Brand Talk 2 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with Dual Button, Hands On Voice Assistance, 120 Sports Modes, in Built Mic & Speaker with IP68 Rating (Black)

This smartwatch brings big tech to your wrist at an affordable price. The HD display, high brightness, and 2D glass coating give you vibrant visuals from every angle. The Talk 2 boasts up to 3 days of battery with Bluetooth calling and 8 days without, enough power for your always-on lifestyle. Dual physical buttons make it easy to switch between menus, apps and sports modes. Track 60 sports like running, walking, yoga and more with built-in GPS and heart rate monitor. The built-in mic and speaker allow for HD calls right from your wrist. Voice commands let you control your phone hands-free. IP68 water resistance means you can wear it in the pool or shower. Overall, the Talk 2 offers a stylish, feature-packed package at a mid-range price, giving you access to essential smartwatch functions like call management, health tracking and activity monitoring in a sleek, user-friendly design.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt India's No 1 Smartwatch Brand Talk 2 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with Dual Button, Hands On Voice Assistance, 120 Sports Modes, in Built Mic & Speaker with IP68 Rating (Black):

Bluetooth Calling: Yes

Sports Modes: 120+

Built-in Mic and Speaker: Yes

IP68 Rating: Yes

Pros Cons Dual button design for easy navigation Limited color options Hands-free voice assistance Limited app ecosystem 120 sports modes for comprehensive tracking Not ideal for extreme water exposure In-built mic and speaker for calls May not have the best build quality IP68 rating for dust and water resistance

6. Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro 1.39" Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Gold Black) This Fire-Boltt Pheonix Pro is the ultimate companion for your active lifestyle. Its large 1.3 9" metal display lets you make and receive calls right from your wrist while tracking up to 120+ sports modes, keeping tabs on your heart rate and blood oxygen levels. The AI voice assistant responds to your commands with a tap, reading texts and giving you info on the go. Never miss a beat - get all phone notifications, control your music, and check the weather in an instant. And when you need a break, enjoy playing games directly on the watch face. The long-lasting battery ensures you have power through workouts, calls and more. Lightweight, durable and stylish, the Pheonix Pro is the do-it-all smartwatch that empowers you to live life to the fullest - without reaching for your phone.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro 1.39" Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Gold Black): Bluetooth Calling: Yes

AI Voice Assistant: Yes

Sports Modes: 120+

SpO2 (Blood Oxygen) Monitoring: Yes

Heart Rate Monitoring: Yes

Stainless Steel Body: Yes

Pros Cons Stylish metal body design Relatively high price Bluetooth calling for added functionality Limited app ecosystem AI Voice Assistant for convenience Not suitable for intense workouts 120+ sports modes for versatile use May be heavy for some users SpO2 and heart rate monitoring Limited color options

7. Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel, Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Blue) This stainless steel smartwatch is all style and substance. The large round face flaunts a bright 320 NIT display for stellar visibility, while the stainless steel magnetic closure band exudes luxury. Loaded with over 120 sports modes to track your workouts, the Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra monitors key health stats like heart rate and blood oxygen levels to help you stay on top of your well-being. Bluetooth calling lets you answer calls right from your wrist while the AI voice assistant and app notifications keep you connected. The metal body is durable and long-lasting to withstand the rigors of an active lifestyle. Yet for all its performance features, the Phoenix Ultra remains a stylish companion, putting panache and power in perfect balance.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel, Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch, AI Voice Assistant, Metal Body with 120+ Sports Modes, SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring (Blue): Bluetooth Calling: Yes

AI Voice Assistant: Yes

Sports Modes: 120+

SpO2 (Blood Oxygen) Monitoring: Yes

Heart Rate Monitoring: Yes

Stainless Steel Body: Yes

Pros Cons Luxury stainless steel design Relatively high price Bluetooth calling for added convenience Limited app ecosystem AI Voice Assistant for hands-free control Not suitable for intense workouts 120+ sports modes for versatile use May be heavy for some users SpO2 and heart rate monitoring Limited color options

8. Fire-Boltt Phoenix Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling 1.3",120+ Sports Modes, 240 * 240 PX High Res with SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring & IP67 Rating (Gold Pink)

This smartwatch from Fire-Boltt packs a powerful set of health and fitness features into a fashionable design. The vibrant 1.3-inch color touchscreen offers a sharp 240 by 240 pixel resolution and a peak brightness of 260 nits for excellent visibility both indoors and out. The gold-pink bezel and strap complement any wrist while the IP67 rating means this watch can handle splashes, sweat, and light rain. The Fire-Boltt Phoenix offers over 120 sports modes to track your workouts, including running, cycling, and hiking. Its built-in heart rate and blood oxygen sensors monitor your vital signs even during activity for a more complete picture of your fitness. The watch also tracks sleep stages and offers breathing exercises right from your wrist. With Bluetooth calling, you never need to pull out your phone again. Make and receive crystal clear calls directly from your watch. The built-in microphone and speaker enable hands-free communication while the smart notifications keep you up to date on messages, emails and more from your linked smartphone. Offering up to 7 days of typical usage between charges, the Fire-Boltt Phoenix smartwatch is fashionable, functional, and packed full of health and fitness features to keep up with your active lifestyle.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Phoenix Smart Watch with Bluetooth Calling 1.3",120+ Sports Modes, 240 * 240 PX High Res with SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring & IP67 Rating (Gold Pink):

Bluetooth Calling: Yes

Sports Modes: 120+

SpO2 (Blood Oxygen) Monitoring: Yes

Heart Rate Monitoring: Yes

IP67 Rating: Yes

Pros Cons 1.3" high-resolution display Limited color options 120+ sports modes for diverse activities Not ideal for heavy water exposure SpO2 and heart rate monitoring Limited app ecosystem IP67 rating for dust and water resistance May not have the best build quality

9. Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED 1.43" Display Smart Watch, with 700 NITS Brightness, Stainless Steel Rotating Crown, Multipe Sports Modes & 360 Health (Gold)

This sporty stainless steel smartwatch packs all the features you need to take your active lifestyle to the next level. The 1.43" AMOLED display provides sharp visuals and vivid colors, even in bright sunlight, thanks to its 700-nit brightness. The rotating crown makes navigating through apps, messages, and notifications easier than ever. Whether you're training for a marathon or just getting fit, there are over 110 sports modes to choose from. Blend into calls seamlessly from your wrist with Bluetooth calling and access call records directly from the watch face. While the watch can't store music, you can control your tunes on the go and ask the voice assistant for help setting reminders, checking the weather, and more.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED 1.43" Display Smart Watch, with 700 NITS Brightness, Stainless Steel Rotating Crown, Multipe Sports Modes & 360 Health (Gold):

Sports Modes: Multiple

AMOLED Display: Yes

Stainless Steel Rotating Crown: Yes

360-degree Health Tracking: Yes

Pros Cons AMOLED display with 700 NITS brightness Relatively high price Stainless steel rotating crown for navigation Limited app ecosystem Multiple sports modes for comprehensive use Not ideal for extreme water exposure 360-degree health tracking capabilities May be heavy for some users Limited color options

10. Fire-Boltt India's No 1 Smartwatch Brand Talk 2 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with Dual Button, Hands On Voice Assistance, 120 Sports Modes, in Built Mic & Speaker with IP68 Rating (Silver Grey)

This smartwatch from India's number one brand, Fire-Boltt boasts an impressive array of features at an affordable price. The large 1.28-inch crystal clear display with 2d hardened glass protects the watch face while allowing you to easily view notifications, health stats and data from over 60 sports modes. A full three days of battery life between charges, including when using the built-in Bluetooth calling, ensures this watch keeps up with your active lifestyle. The dual physical buttons allow you to efficiently navigate menus and switch between modes, while the built-in microphone and speaker let you answer calls and listen to music directly from the watch. The voice assistant integration allows you to control your phone right from your wrist, check the weather, make calls and more with just a tap. If you're looking for a smartwatch that combines style, durability and loads of useful features without breaking the bank, the Fire-Boltt smartwatch is a solid choice.

Specifications of Fire-Boltt India's No 1 Smartwatch Brand Talk 2 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch with Dual Button, Hands On Voice Assistance, 120 Sports Modes, in Built Mic & Speaker with IP68 Rating (Silver Grey):

Bluetooth Calling: Yes

Sports Modes: 120+

Built-in Mic and Speaker: Yes

IP68 Rating: Yes

Pros Cons Dual button design for easy navigation Limited color options Hands-free voice assistance Limited app ecosystem 120 sports modes for comprehensive tracking Not ideal for extreme water exposure In-built mic and speaker for calls May not have the best build quality IP68 rating for dust and water resistance

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel (Gold) Bluetooth Calling AI Voice Assistant Number of Sports Modes Fire-Boltt Encore Stainless Steel SmartWatch (Rose Gold) Bluetooth Calling 10-days Battery Life IP67 Water Resistant Fire-Boltt Jewel Luxury Stainless Steel Smart Watch (Silver) High Brightness Display 60 HZ Refresh Rate 120 Sports Modes Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel (Silver) Bluetooth Calling AI Voice Assistant Number of Sports Modes Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch (Black) Bluetooth Calling Hands-On Voice Assistance 120 Sports Modes Fire-Boltt Phoenix Pro Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch (Gold Black) Bluetooth Calling AI Voice Assistant Number of Sports Modes Fire-Boltt Phoenix Ultra Luxury Stainless Steel (Blue) Bluetooth Calling AI Voice Assistant Number of Sports Modes Fire-Boltt Phoenix Smart Watch (Gold Pink) Bluetooth Calling 240*240 PX High Res SpO2, Heart Rate Monitoring Fire-Boltt Phoenix AMOLED Display Smart Watch (Gold) AMOLED Display Stainless Steel Crown Multiple Sports Modes Fire-Boltt Talk 2 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch (Silver Grey) Bluetooth Calling Hands-On Voice Assistance 120 Sports Modes

Best value for money Fire-Boltt Jewel, Luxury Stainless Steel Smart Watch boasts a crystal clear display that emits sharp visuals at 320x386 resolution and up to 600 nits of brightness. This ensures you see every detail, even in bright sunlight. The premium stainless steel strap and zinc alloy frame lend an elegant yet durable look that is perfect for both work and play. With seamless Bluetooth calling and voice assistance at the press of a button, the Jewel makes every interaction effortless and hands-free. Leave your smartphone behind. Whether you're training for a marathon or just getting active, the 120 sports modes help you track and improve your performance across any activity. The Jewel also monitors your health around the clock, tracking metrics like heart rate, sleep quality, and stress levels to provide valuable insights into your overall well-being. Take charge of your health with this convenient gadget. (This watch is not a medical device.)Despite its dressy looks, the Jewel's IP67 water resistance means it can handle rain, sweat, and even splashes without issue. Wear it for workouts and adventures alike. The 250 mAh battery ensures extended usage throughout the day. The watch requires a 3 to 5-hour charge to reach 100% and can reach at least 20% with as little as 30 to 40 minutes connected to an adapter or laptop USB port.

Best overall product Bring the future to your wrist with the Fire-Boltt Encore Stainless Steel Smart Watch. Its massive 1. 3-inch full touch screen display boasts 240x284 resolution for stunning visuals, while up to 10 days of battery life means you'll rarely need to charge. Personalized watch faces let you express your style, and Bluetooth connectivity allows for calling and music playback directly from your wrist. Advanced health sensors monitor your heart rate, SpO2 levels, and sleep quality around the clock for better insight into your well-being. With 27 sports modes, the Encore helps you optimize your workouts. Water resistant up to 1 meter means this smartwatch can handle light splashes and sweat during any activity. Simply charge for 3 hours using the included USB charger for a full juiced-up companion that elevates your every day with smart features and performance in a stainless steel blend case that looks good on any wrist.

How to find the Best Fire-Boltt Smartwatch for Women? Finding the best Fire-Boltt smartwatch for women's needs can seem tricky given the range of models available. Here are some tips for picking the right option:

Consider Style Take a look at the different watch case shapes, strap designs, and color options to find one that matches your personal taste. Fire-Boltt offers both playful feminine styles along with more understated neutral looks. Select a style expressing your personality.

Prioritize Key Features Know what features matter most – health tracking, battery life, display type, smartphone connectivity, etc. Make must-have capabilities the priority rather than unnecessary bells and whistles. Common useful features for women are cycle tracks, slim form factor, and blood oxygen monitoring.

Compare Specifications Research the specifications like processor speed, display resolution, strap material, fitness tracking accuracy, water resistance rating, and sensors. Contrast these metrics across models fitting your style and feature preferences. This ensures you don’t sacrifice performance.

Check Reviews Look into expert watch reviewers and authentic consumer experiences with Fire-Boltt women’s smartwatch models you’re interested in. Reviews reveal real-world performance, pros vs cons, and longer-term durability. They also can confirm style and comfort considerations.

Evaluate the Budget Fire-Boltt delivers exceptional value at affordable prices, but costs still vary amongst models based on included technology. Having a spending budget helps narrow down options to find the model that offers you the optimal mix of features, aesthetics, and pricing alignment.

Choosing your Fire-Boltt smartwatch is about finding the best match at the intersection of your personal style, activity interests, smartphone ecosystem, and wallet. Doing your research makes picking the right women’s model much easier.

FAQs Question : What makes Fire-Boltt smartwatches a good option for women? Ans : Fire-Boltt smartwatches are designed with women's preferences in mind. They come in smaller case sizes with slim and lightweight profiles. They also offer fashionable colors and strap options to coordinate with women's personal styles. Importantly, they pack health and fitness tracking features like cycle tracking plus safety and connectivity perks that female users find beneficial. Question : Do Fire-Boltt smartwatches only come in pink, gold, and jewel-toned colors? Ans : While many Fire-Boltt ladies smartwatch models do come in the quintessential feminine colors, they offer neutral options too like black, white, silver, gray, and rose gold. The brand covers the style spectrum ranging from bright and playful to subtle and sophisticated. There are traditional round watch faces, but there are also square and curved choices. Question : How long does the battery last on a Fire-Boltt smartwatch? Ans : Battery life spans 5 to 10 days, depending on usage and model. Basic notifications and activity tracking enable the longer end, while heavy usage with GPS can mean recharging every 5-6 days. Either way, the battery lasts reliably long enough to avoid needing a daily charge. Question : Do Fire-Boltt smartwatches have a touchscreen and display capabilities? Ans : Yes, Fire-Boltt smartwatches come with full-color LCD or AMOLED touchscreen displays. Display clarity and brightness aim to rival top competitors. Watch face customization allows matching style preferences. Displays also enable smartphone notifications, app alerts, messages, incoming call notices with caller ID, media playback controls, and data readouts. Question : Can you make/receive calls directly on a Fire-Boltt smartwatch? Ans : Select high-end Fire-Boltt models like the Ring 3 Pro include built-in speakers and microphones for direct calling right from your wrist when paired to your smartphone. Otherwise, all models provide call notifications and the ability to disconnect calls from your wrist even if taking the call on your phone. Question : Do Fire-Boltt smartwatches come with mobile apps and software? Ans : Yes, Fire-Boltt offers companion apps for both iOS and Android mobile devices. Their apps synchronize all activity tracking, customize preferences, review historical data trends and metrics, and manage notifications. Some models also have Alexa built-in for using Amazon voice assistance via the smartwatch. Question : Can Fire-Boltt smartwatches track health metrics like heart rate and blood oxygen (SpO2) levels? Ans : Fire-Boltt smartwatches contain optical heart rate sensors and special SpO2 monitors to take on-demand readings or continual tracking measurements depending on setting configurations. Readings sync to the mobile app for further review. Select models even enable ECG readings for deeper heart health insight.

