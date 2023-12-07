10 best fridge in India with less than 200L capacity

Embarking on the search for the best fridge in India with less than 200L capacity can be a thrilling yet challenging journey. This segment of the market caters to a diverse range of consumers, from those living in compact urban apartments to individuals seeking energy-efficient solutions for their daily needs. In this blog, we focus on unveiling the finest models that not only fit snugly into smaller spaces but also come equipped with advanced fridge stabilizers. These stabilizers are crucial in ensuring the longevity and efficiency of your refrigerator, especially in areas with fluctuating power supply. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Moreover, we'll delve into the significance of top refrigerator stabilizers, another essential feature that contributes to the overall performance of these compact refrigerators. In a country like India, where the climate and power conditions vary greatly, having a reliable stabilizer system is indispensable for maintaining the optimal functioning of your fridge.

As we navigate through the options, our emphasis will be on providing you with a well-rounded perspective, considering factors such as design, functionality, energy efficiency, and, of course, the advanced stabilization technology. Whether you're a first-time buyer or looking to upgrade your existing setup, our insights will guide you towards making an informed decision in choosing the best fridge in India that aligns with your lifestyle and requirements. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE CLS 2S SAPPHIRE BLUE-Z, Blue,2023 Model)

Made of stainless steel and powered by Whirlpool's Intellisense Inverter Technology, it delivers up to 25 years of reliable performance while keeping energy costs low. With a spacious 184-litre capacity, 4 shelves, a large crisper drawer, and bottle storage space, this refrigerator has room for all your daily essentials. Its adjustable glass shelves, spill-proof shelves, and anti-bacterial gasket ensure your food stays organized and fresh, while the sapphire blue hue adds a touch of modern elegance. Power interruptions are no match for this fridge - it can retain cooling for up to 9 hours, so your groceries stay just right. Perfect for smaller families looking for a reliable, energy-efficient refrigerator that delivers lasting value in an attractive design.

Specifications of Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE CLS 2S SAPPHIRE BLUE-Z, Blue,2023 Model): {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Capacity: 184 liters

Energy Rating: 2 Star

Cooling Technology: Intellisense Inverter Technology {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shelves: 4, adjustable glass

Additional Features: Large crisper drawer, bottle storage, spill-proof shelves

Color: Sapphire Blue {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cooling Retention: Up to 9 hours during power cut

Pros Cons Equipped with Whirlpool's Intellisense Inverter Technology for energy efficiency 2-star energy rating might not be the most energy-efficient Spacious 184-liter capacity with multiple shelves and storage options Limited advanced features compared to higher-end models

2. Samsung 189 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR21C2H25CR/HL, Camellia Purple, Base Stand Drawer, 2023 Model) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This Samsung single door refrigerator offers powerful cooling and energy efficiency in a stylish yet economical package. It has a total capacity of 189 liters with 171 liters of fresh food and 18 liters for freezing, making it suitable for families of two to three. The five-star energy rating means this refrigerator consumes 50% less power thanks to the digital inverter compressor, backed by a 20 year warranty. The refrigerator features a base stand drawer for additional storage of non-refrigerated food items along with toughened glass shelves, an anti-bacterial gasket, and ample bottle storage. With its clear view lamp, stabilizer free operation and easy clean back, this refrigerator provides dependable cooling, organization and style to any kitchen.

Specifications of Samsung 189 L, 5 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR21C2H25CR/HL, Camellia Purple, Base Stand Drawer, 2023 Model):

Capacity: 189 liters (171L fresh food, 18L freezer) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Compressor: Digital Inverter, 20-year warranty

Additional Features: Base stand drawer, toughened glass shelves, anti-bacterial gasket {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Color: Camellia Purple

Features: Stabilizer-free operation, clear view lamp, easy clean back

Pros Cons 5-star energy rating and digital inverter compressor for high energy efficiency Smaller freezer compartment of 18 liters Base stand drawer for extra non-refrigerated storage

3. Samsung 183 L, 2 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C2412GS/NL, Gray Silver, 2023 Model) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samsung's 183-liter Inverter refrigerator brings stylish digital cooling to your kitchen. The Direct Cool system keeps food fresh for up to 15 days, while the Digital Inverter Compressor uses up to 50% less energy. Two glass shelves, a vegetable drawer, and a freezer compartment with 18-liter capacity provide ample organization for your groceries. The Fresh Room crisper keeps fruits and veggies fresh and the anti-bacterial gasket helps keep germs at bay. With a large 10-bottle capacity, this refrigerator has plenty of space for your favorite drinks. The Easy Clean back, stabilizer-free operation and auto-connect inverter ensure hassle-free use and reliability for your family. Samsung's 1-year warranty and 20-year compressor warranty provide peace of mind for years to come.

Specifications of Samsung 183 L, 2 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C2412GS/NL, Gray Silver, 2023 Model):

Capacity: 183 liters {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Energy Rating: 2 Star

Compressor: Digital Inverter, saves up to 50% energy

Shelves: 2 glass shelves {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additional Features: Fresh Room crisper, anti-bacterial gasket, 10-bottle capacity

Color: Gray Silver

Warranties: 1-year on refrigerator, 20-year on compressor {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Keeps food fresh for up to 15 days with Direct Cool system 2-star energy rating is less efficient than higher-rated models Digital Inverter Compressor saves up to 50% energy Large 10-bottle capacity and anti-bacterial gasket for hygiene

4. Haier 190 L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance (2023 Model, HED-204DS-P, Dazzle Steel)

This sleek, stylish refrigerator makes cooling and storing food easy and efficient. The external bar handle and satin steel construction give it an architectural and timeless look that fits any kitchen decor. At 190 liters, it has plenty of capacity for families and roommates, with 14 liters of freezer space and 176 liters for fresh food. The 4-star energy rating means lower electricity bills. Inside you'll find one drawer and three tempered glass shelves to organize groceries, a large vegetable box, and an anti-bacterial gasket to keep food fresher longer. The stand with an additional drawer provides extra room for non refrigerated items. Stabilizer-free operation ensures it runs smoothly without fluctuations. The 1 hour icing technology produces ice quickly when needed. Overall, this Haier refrigerator balances style, functionality and affordability for everyday use.

Specifications of Haier 190 L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance (2023 Model, HED-204DS-P, Dazzle Steel): {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Capacity: 190 liters

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Design: External bar handle, satin steel construction {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Storage: One drawer, three tempered glass shelves

Additional Features: Large vegetable box, anti-bacterial gasket, stand with drawer

Technology: 1 hour icing technology {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Color: Dazzle Steel

Pros Cons 4-star energy rating for efficient power consumption Freezer capacity is limited to 14 liters External bar handle and satin steel construction for a stylish look Stand with additional drawer for extra storage

5. Godrej 180 L 2 Star Advanced Capillary Technology, With Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, RD EDGE 205B WRF PP BL, Pep Blue)

This energy-efficient Godrej refrigerator keeps your food fresh and delicious with advanced Direct Cool technology and Capillary cooling. The large 20L vegetable tray allows you to store all your fruits and veggies, while the 2. 5L bottle shelf fits those extra-large bottles of water and soda. The anti-bacterial removal gasket and wide, wired shelves make for easy cleaning and storing of all sizes of containers. The recess handle and temperature control give it a sleek look and precise cooling. All this in a stylish Pep Blue finish that will complement any kitchen décor. So get ready to enjoy your groceries longer with this eco-friendly 180L Godrej refrigerator. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of Godrej 180 L 2 Star Advanced Capillary Technology, With Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, RD EDGE 205B WRF PP BL, Pep Blue):

Capacity: 180 liters

Energy Rating: 2 Star {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Cooling Technology: Advanced Capillary Technology

Storage: Large 20L vegetable tray, 2.5L bottle shelf

Additional Features: Anti-bacterial removal gasket, wide wired shelves {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Color: Pep Blue

Design: Recess handle, temperature control

Pros Cons Features advanced Direct Cool technology and Capillary cooling 2-star energy rating, less energy-efficient Large 20L vegetable tray and 2.5L bottle shelf for storage Limited features compared to other models Easy cleaning and storing with anti-bacterial removal gasket

6. Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance (2023 Model, HED-205MFB-P, Marine Peony, Base Stand with Drawer) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Haier 190L Direct Cool Single Door model brings style and efficiency with its external bar handle and marine peony finish. Inside, a spacious 176L fresh food capacity and 14L freezer keep your groceries organized on 3 toughened glass shelves and 2 drawers. The 1 Hour Icing Technology delivers ice up to 60% faster, while the 5-star energy rating helps lower your electricity bills. With features like a stabilizer-free operation, anti-bacterial gasket, and fruit/vegetable box, this Haier refrigerator ensures your food stays fresh and delicious for longer. The base drawer provides extra storage for pantry items, completing this eye-catching yet efficient appliance that will keep your kitchen modern for years to come.

Specifications of Haier 190 L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance (2023 Model, HED-205MFB-P, Marine Peony, Base Stand with Drawer):

Capacity: 190 liters {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Features: 1 Hour Icing Technology, stabilizer-free operation

Storage: 3 toughened glass shelves, 2 drawers {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additional Features: Anti-bacterial gasket, fruit/vegetable box

Color: Marine Peony

Design: External bar handle, base drawer for extra storage {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons 5-star energy rating, highly energy-efficient Freezer space might be limited for some users 1 Hour Icing Technology for quick ice making Base drawer for additional pantry storage

7. LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-D201APZU, Shiny Steel, Base stand with drawer)

Its sleek Shiny Steel finish and spacious 185-liter capacity make it perfect for families. The direct cool technology keeps food fresh longer using less energy for impressive savings. The 5-star rating means it's among the most efficient models available. Features like the base stand drawer, Moist & Fresh crisper, and Fast Ice Maker technology provide added convenience and performance, while the inverter compressor runs silently and smoothly. The Smart Connect feature lets you connect to a home inverter for backup power during outages. Store fruits and veggies in the Vegetable basket and close the door - this LG refrigerator works hard and stylishly so you don't have to.

Specifications of LG 185 L 5 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, GL-D201APZU, Shiny Steel, Base stand with drawer): {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Capacity: 185 liters

Energy Rating: 5 Star

Technology: Inverter Direct Cool, Fast Ice Maker technology {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Additional Features: Base stand drawer, Moist & Fresh crisper

Connectivity: Smart Connect for home inverter backup

Color: Shiny Steel {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Design: Sleek finish, Vegetable basket

Pros Cons 5-star energy efficiency rating and inverter compressor for low energy consumption Capacity might be slightly less for larger families Features like Moist & Fresh crisper and Fast Ice Maker technology Smart Connect for backup power during outages

8. Haier 165 L 1 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance (2023 Model, HED-171RS-P, Red Steel)

This Haier direct-cool refrigerator is economical and stylish, with a red steel exterior and external bar handle. The 150-liter fresh food capacity and 15-liter freezer capacity provide ample storage for your daily essentials in a compact 165-liter package suitable for bachelors. The one-star energy rating helps keep electricity bills low while the non-inverter technology and stabilizer-free operation provide reliable performance. Interior features include two wire shelves, a vegetable box, and an anti-bacterial gasket. The diamond edge freezing technology ensures firm ice formation and better cooling retention. This Haier refrigerator comes with an egg tray, ice tray, user manual, warranty card, and keys, providing everything you need to keep your food fresh and organized. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of Haier 165 L 1 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator Appliance (2023 Model, HED-171RS-P, Red Steel):

Capacity: 165 liters (150L fresh food, 15L freezer)

Energy Rating: 1 Star {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Technology: Non-inverter, stabilizer-free operation

Storage: Two wire shelves, a vegetable box

Additional Features: Anti-bacterial gasket, diamond edge freezing technology {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Color: Red Steel

Included Accessories: Egg tray, ice tray, user manual, warranty card, keys

Pros Cons Economical and stylish with red steel exterior 1-star energy rating, least energy-efficient Diamond edge freezing technology for better cooling retention Smaller overall capacity, more suited for individuals or small households Anti-bacterial gasket and wire shelves for easy cleaning

9. Whirlpool 192 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Intellisense Inverter Technology (215 IMPC ROY 4S INV Sapphire Abyss-Z, Sapphire Mulia, Base Stand with Drawer, 2023 Model)

This Whirlpool refrigerator chills with style. The 192-liter capacity keeps food fresh for a family of three, while 4 stars of energy efficiency mean lower utility bills. Insulated Capillary Technology surrounds the refrigerant lines with supercold gas for faster chilling and up to 9 hours of cooling retention during power cuts. The special Quick Chill zone freezes ice cream fast, while the Honeycomb Lock-in Technology and anti-bacterial gasket help lock in freshness. The interior features 2 shelves, 1 drawer and a large vegetable crisper to keep fruits and veggies fresh for longer. The Inverter Direct Cool technology ensures temperature stability, while the stabilizer-free design handles voltage fluctuations. With a sleek sapphire blue finish and enough space for 3 two-liter bottles, this smart fridge brings you innovative cooling in an eye-catching design.

Specifications of Whirlpool 192 L 4 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Intellisense Inverter Technology (215 IMPC ROY 4S INV Sapphire Abyss-Z, Sapphire Mulia, Base Stand with Drawer, 2023 Model): {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Capacity: 192 liters

Energy Rating: 4 Star

Technology: Insulated Capillary, Inverter Direct Cool {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Storage: 2 shelves, 1 drawer, large vegetable crisper

Additional Features: Honeycomb Lock-in Technology, stabilizer-free design

Color: Sapphire Abyss-Z (Sapphire Mulia) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Design: Quick Chill zone, space for 3 two-liter bottles

Pros Cons 4-star energy efficiency and Insulated Capillary Technology for effective cooling Slightly lower total capacity compared to some other models Honeycomb Lock-in Technology to retain freshness Stabilizer-free design and inverter technology for consistent performance

10. Godrej 180 L 3 Star Farm Fresh Crisper Technology With Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, RD R190C THF FR BL, Floral Blue)

This economical, stylish 180 liter direct cool refrigerator from Godrej comes in an eye-catching floral blue hue. The three-star energy efficiency makes it simple on your monthly bills, while the tall base and ample storage space make organization and cleaning a breeze. The farm fresh crisper technology helps keep fruits and veggies fresh and crisp up to five times longer than normal by regulating humidity, keeping them from drying out. Plus, the advanced capillary tech ensures faster and more consistent cooling throughout for long-lasting freshness. Together, these features mean less food waste and more time enjoying what matters most. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of Godrej 180 L 3 Star Farm Fresh Crisper Technology With Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (2023 Model, RD R190C THF FR BL, Floral Blue):

Capacity: 180 liters

Energy Rating: 3 Star {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Technology: Farm Fresh Crisper, Advanced Capillary Tech

Storage: Tall base, ample storage space, large vegetable tray

Additional Features: Regulates humidity, keeping fruits and veggies fresh {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Color: Floral Blue

Design: Economical and visually appealing with a sleek floral blue finish

Pros Cons Three-star energy efficiency and farm fresh crisper technology for prolonged freshness Less advanced cooling technology compared to digital inverters Ample storage space with a tall base and large vegetable tray Design may not appeal to all tastes Economical and visually appealing in floral blue

Top 3 features for you {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Refrigerator Intellisense Inverter Technology 184-liter capacity with multiple storage options Up to 9 hours cooling retention during power cuts Samsung 189 L 5 Star Refrigerator 5-star energy rating and digital inverter compressor Base stand drawer for extra storage Stabilizer-free operation Samsung 183 L 2 Star Refrigerator Direct Cool system keeps food fresh for up to 15 days Digital Inverter Compressor saves energy Large 10-bottle capacity Haier 190 L 4 Star Refrigerator 4-star energy rating Stylish satin steel construction 1 hour icing technology Godrej 180 L 2 Star Refrigerator Advanced Direct Cool technology and Capillary cooling Large 20L vegetable tray and 2.5L bottle shelf Anti-bacterial removal gasket Haier 190 L 5 Star Refrigerator 5-star energy rating for high efficiency 1 Hour Icing Technology Base drawer for additional storage LG 185 L 5 Star Refrigerator 5-star energy efficiency with inverter compressor Fast Ice Maker technology Smart Connect for home inverter backup Haier 165 L 1 Star Refrigerator Economical with a stylish red steel exterior Diamond edge freezing technology Anti-bacterial gasket for hygiene Whirlpool 192 L 4 Star Refrigerator 4-star energy efficiency and Insulated Capillary Technology Honeycomb Lock-in Technology Inverter Direct Cool technology Godrej 180 L 3 Star Refrigerator Farm Fresh Crisper Technology Advanced Capillary cooling technology Stylish floral blue design

Best overall product Among the diverse range of options, the Samsung 189 L 5 Star Digital Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator stands out as the best fridge in India with less than 200L capacity. Its five-star energy rating, underscored by the advanced fridge stabilizer technology, ensures exceptional energy efficiency and reliable performance. This model is not just about saving power; it also offers ample storage space with a total capacity of 189 liters, including a convenient base stand drawer for additional storage. The digital inverter compressor, backed by a 20-year warranty, promises longevity and quieter operation. With its combination of energy efficiency, innovative features, and stylish design, this Samsung refrigerator offers an optimal balance for smaller households looking for a high-quality, compact cooling solution.

Best value for money In the category of the best fridge in India under 200L capacity, the Haier 190 L 4 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator emerges as the best value for money option. This refrigerator combines several key aspects: a 4-star energy rating for efficient power consumption, a practical 190-liter capacity, and the essential feature of stabilizer-free operation, making it a smart choice for those conscious of both performance and budget. The inclusion of 1 hour icing technology also sets it apart, offering rapid cooling capabilities. Its sleek design, with satin steel construction and an external bar handle, adds a modern touch to any kitchen. For consumers seeking a blend of efficiency, style, and affordability, this Haier model offers an impressive package, making it an excellent investment in the competitive Indian refrigerator market.

How to find the best fridge with less than 200L capacity? Finding the best fridge in India with less than 200L capacity requires considering several key factors. First, assess your space and storage needs. A compact fridge is ideal for smaller kitchens or as a secondary refrigerator. Look for an energy-efficient model, ideally with a 4 or 5-star energy rating, to save on electricity bills over time. An essential aspect is the cooling technology; opt for models with advanced fridge stabilizers, especially if you live in areas with frequent power fluctuations. Check for additional features like adjustable shelves, spill-proof design, and an anti-bacterial gasket, which contribute to convenience and hygiene. Don't forget to consider the design and finish of the fridge, as it should complement your kitchen's aesthetics. Lastly, read customer reviews and compare prices across different brands to ensure you are getting the best value for your money. By weighing these considerations, you can find a fridge that perfectly fits your needs and budget. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FAQs Question : What makes a fridge the best fridge in India under 200 L capacity? Ans : The best fridge in India with less than 200L capacity combines energy efficiency, ideally with a high star rating, advanced fridge stabilizers for consistent performance, and smart space management with adjustable shelves and compartments. It should also offer durability and a design that fits seamlessly into your kitchen aesthetics. Question : How important are advanced fridge stabilizers in refrigerators under 200L? Ans : Advanced fridge stabilizers are crucial in less than 200L refrigerators, especially in areas with frequent power fluctuations. They protect the fridge from voltage spikes and ensure consistent cooling, which prolongs the lifespan of the appliance and keeps food fresher for longer. Question : Can I find a good refrigerator with top refrigerator stabilizers in the under 200L category? Ans : Yes, several models in the under 200L category come equipped with top refrigerator stabilizers. These models offer enhanced protection against power variations and help maintain optimal cooling efficiency, making them a reliable choice for varying electrical conditions. Question : Are there energy-efficient options in the best fridge in India under 200L segment? Ans : Absolutely! Many fridges in this segment come with high energy efficiency ratings, like 4 or 5 stars, which means they consume less electricity. This not only helps in reducing your carbon footprint but also cuts down on your electricity bills. Question : What additional features should I look for in the best fridge in India under 200L? Ans : Besides the basic functionalities, look for features like spill-proof shelves, anti-bacterial gasket for hygiene, and adequate bottle storage space. Some models also offer quick cooling features and specialized compartments for fruits and vegetables, adding to their convenience and functionality.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.