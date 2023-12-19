10 best gaming computer set for enthusiasts: Buying guide

The realm of gaming has transcended into a universe where the only limit is the imagination. For gaming enthusiasts who crave an immersive experience, the right gaming computer set is not just a purchase; it's an investment into a world of limitless adventures and breathtaking graphics. In this article, we'll guide you through the 10 best gaming computer sets, tailored to meet the diverse needs of gaming enthusiasts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Navigating through the vast sea of gaming rigs can be overwhelming. From powerhouse processors to high-octane graphics cards, the anatomy of a top-tier gaming setup is complex. We delve into the crux of gaming excellence, dissecting each component to ensure you make an informed decision. Whether you're a professional gamer seeking to dominate leaderboards or a casual player looking to enhance your gaming escapades, understanding the nuances of what makes a great gaming computer set is crucial.

Our curated list of the 10 best gaming computer sets is more than just a rundown of high-spec machines. It's a comprehensive buying guide, shedding light on the synergy between the processor, GPU, RAM, storage, and cooling systems, ensuring your gaming experience is not just about playing but relishing every frame and pixel. Each set has been meticulously evaluated, considering not just the raw power but also the design aesthetics, upgradability, and value for money.

Whether you're inclined towards futuristic designs, the custom-build precision, or the budget-friendly yet powerful options from numerous brands, this guide covers a spectrum of choices. We understand that the best gaming computer set is not just about the specs - it's about matching your gaming style, preferences, and budget.

So, buckle up and prepare to explore the best gaming computer sets that promise to elevate your gaming sessions. From immersive VR readiness to whisper-quiet operation, these machines are engineered to keep you at the forefront of gaming technology. Let's embark on this journey to find your perfect gaming companion.

1. CHIST I5 Extreme Gaming Pc Full Setup

The CHIST I5 Extreme Gaming Pc Full Setup, a formidable contender in the realm of gaming, offers an impressive blend of power and style. Equipped with an Intel Core i5 11400F CPU, it delivers robust performance for even the most demanding games. The choice between 16GB and 32GB RAM, coupled with a potent RX580 8GB Graphics Card, ensures smooth gameplay and vivid visuals. The inclusion of a 512GB SSD and a 22-inch monitor completes the package, making it one of the best gaming computer sets for those seeking a balance of performance and price.

Specifications of CHIST I5 Extreme Gaming Pc Full Setup:

Processor: Core i5 11400F 4.4Ghz Turbo SIX Core (Base Clock 2.6GHz)

Memory: 16GB/32GB RAM 3200MHz DDR4

Graphics: RX580 8GB

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 22-inch Monitor

Operating System: Windows 11 (trial)

Extras: RGB Gaming Cabinet, WiFi, 800W PSU

Pros Cons High-performance i5 processor Limited storage capacity with 512GB SSD Capable RX580 graphics card for gaming Windows 11 trial version, not full

2. HP OMEN 25L Gaming Desktop PC

The HP OMEN 25L Gaming Desktop PC is a powerhouse, ideal for gaming enthusiasts. Its 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card provide top-tier performance for the most graphics-intensive games. With 16GB RAM and a combination of 1TB HDD and 512GB SSD, it offers ample storage and speed. The Windows 11 OS and inclusion of Microsoft Office Home & Student 2021 add to its value, making it a top choice for those seeking the best gaming computer set with no compromises.

Specifications of HP OMEN 25L Gaming Desktop PC:

Processor: Intel Core i7-12700F (2.1 - 4.9 GHz, 25 MB L3 cache)

Memory: HyperX 16GB DDR4-3200 MHz XMP RGB Heatsink RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 (8 GB GDDR6)

Storage: 1TB 7200 rpm SATA HDD, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home 64

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5, multiple USB and HDMI ports

Pros Cons Powerful i7 processor and RTX 3070 GPU Higher price point Large storage capacity with dual drives Heavier, less portable design

3. Ant PC Argentine Al700 Gaming Desktop Pc

The Ant PC Argentine Al700 Gaming Desktop Pc stands out for its impressive performance and build quality. Powered by an Intel Core i7 12700 processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GPU, it caters to hardcore gamers. The dual-channel 16GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB NVMe SSD offer quick load times and efficient multitasking. Its 30-day Windows 10 Professional trial and 3-year warranty make it a reliable and powerful choice for gamers searching for the best gaming computer set.

Specifications of Ant PC Argentine Al700 Gaming Desktop Pc:

Processor: Intel Core i7 12700 (12 Core, Up to 4.9 GHz)

Memory: 16GB DDR4 3200MHz

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 12GB GDDR6

Storage: 256GB NVMe m.2 SSD, 1TB HDD 7200 RPM

Power Supply: 750W 80+ Gold PSU

Operating System: Windows 10 Pro (30-day trial)

Cooling: 240mm AIO Liquid Cooler

Pros Cons Powerful i7 processor and RTX 3060 GPU for gaming Limited SSD storage might require expansion Efficient liquid cooling system Windows 10 Pro is only a 30-day trial

4. CHIST I5 Extreme Gaming Pc Full Setup (12th Gen)

The CHIST I5 Extreme Gaming Pc Full Setup, with its 12th Gen Core i5-12400F, is a robust choice for gamers who demand high performance. This model, upgraded with the latest generation CPU, provides enhanced processing power suitable for modern gaming. It includes a potent RX580 8GB Graphic Card and offers a choice of 16GB or 32GB RAM, ensuring smooth gameplay. The 1TB SSD storage is a significant upgrade, providing ample space for games and fast load times, making it one of the best gaming computer sets for those who prioritize speed and storage.

Specifications of CHIST I5 Extreme Gaming Pc Full Setup (12th Gen):

Processor: Core i5 12400F 4.4Ghz Turbo SIX Core (Base Clock 2.5GHz)

Memory: 16GB/32GB RAM 3200MHz DDR4

Graphics: RX580 8GB Graphic Card

Storage: 1TB SSD

Display: 27-inch Monitor

Operating System: Windows 11 (trial)

Extras: RGB Gaming Cabinet, WiFi, 800W PSU

Pros Cons Latest 12th Gen i5 processor for enhanced performance Windows 11 is a trial version Large 1TB SSD for ample storage RGB gaming cabinet style may not suit all preferences

5. CHIST I5 Extreme Gaming Pc Full Setup (6th Gen)

The CHIST I5 Extreme Gaming Pc Full Setup, featuring a 6th Gen Core i5-6500, is a reliable option for gamers on a budget. While it offers slightly older technology, it still delivers solid performance with its 3.6GHz Turbo 4 Core CPU. Equipped with 16GB or 32GB RAM and an RX580 8GB Graphics Card, it caters to most gaming needs. The inclusion of a 512GB SSD and a 24-inch monitor makes it a complete package, providing a good balance between price and performance for those seeking the best gaming computer set within a reasonable budget.

Specifications of CHIST I5 Extreme Gaming Pc Full Setup (6th Gen):

Processor: Core i5 6500 3.6Ghz Turbo 4 Core (Base Clock 3.20GHz)

Memory: 16GB/32GB RAM 3200MHz DDR4

Graphics: RX580 8GB Graphic Card

Storage: 512GB SSD

Display: 24-inch Monitor

Operating System: Windows 10 (trial)

Extras: Gaming Keyboard/Mouse, 800W PSU

Pros Cons Good value for a full gaming setup Older 6th Gen processor may not handle latest games as effectively Includes a 24-inch monitor for an immersive experience Limited storage with a 512GB SSD

6. CHIST I7 Extreme Gaming PC Full Setup

The CHIST I7 Extreme Gaming PC Full Setup is an excellent choice for gamers who require high processing power and multitasking capability. Powered by a 6th Gen Core i7 6700 Processor and equipped with a GT 730 DDR5 Graphic Card, it delivers reliable performance for gaming and other intensive tasks. The generous 32GB RAM and the combination of 512GB SSD and 1TB HDD offer substantial storage and smooth operation. With a 22-inch monitor and gaming peripherals included, it's a comprehensive package for those seeking the best gaming computer set with robust specifications.

Specifications of CHIST I7 Extreme Gaming PC Full Setup:

Processor: Core i7 6700 2.80GHz Up to 3.60GHz 4Core 8 Threats

Memory: DDR4 32GB RAM

Graphics: GT 730 DDR5 4GB Graphic Card

Storage: 512 GB SSD, 1TB HDD 7200RPM

Display: 22-inch Monitor

Operating System: Windows 11 (trial)

Extras: WiFi-Bluetooth, Gaming Keyboard/Mouse, Speakers

Pros Cons Powerful i7 processor for advanced computing GT 730 GPU may not be suitable for latest high-end games Ample storage with 32GB RAM and dual drives Windows 11 provided as a trial version

7. REO Gaming Desktop

The REO Gaming Desktop, equipped with an Intel Core i7 3770 and a Nvidia 1030 Graphics card, offers a solid entry-level gaming experience. This desktop caters to gamers who need a budget-friendly option without compromising too much on performance. The 16 GB DDR3 RAM and combination of 120 GB SSD and 1.0 TB HDD provide sufficient memory and storage for most games. Although it's not the latest in terms of hardware, it's a great choice for casual gaming and everyday computing, making it a contender for the best gaming computer set for budget-conscious enthusiasts.

Specifications of REO Gaming Desktop:

Processor: Intel Core i7 3770 3.1 GHz

Memory: 16 GB DDR3 RAM

Graphics: Nvidia 1030 with 2 GB RAM

Storage: 120 GB SSD and 1.0 TB HDD

Operating System: Windows 10 Pro

Extras: WiFi ready, Slim design

Pros Cons Affordable price point for a gaming setup Older generation processor and graphics card Ample storage with SSD and HDD combination May not run latest high-end games smoothly

8. Kuro Starter Gaming PC Pro

The Kuro Starter Gaming PC Pro, powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor and Radeon Graphics, is an excellent choice for gamers looking for a balance between price and performance. This desktop is designed to handle modern games at decent settings, thanks to its 6 cores and 12 threads processor. The 16GB RAM and 120GB SSD ensure quick boot times and responsive gaming experiences. Its compatibility with 4K gaming is an added bonus for enthusiasts looking for the best gaming computer set within a mid-range budget.

Specifications of Kuro Starter Gaming PC Pro:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G (6 cores & 12 threads)

Memory: 16GB DDR4 RAM

Graphics: Radeon Graphics (Onboard)

Storage: 120GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10 Pro (Trial)

Extras: WiFi, 4K Compatible

Pros Cons Efficient Ryzen 5 processor for smooth gaming Limited storage with only 120GB SSD Supports 4K gaming Onboard graphics may not suffice for intense gaming

9. Lenovo IdeaCentre 3 Desktop

The Lenovo IdeaCentre 3 Desktop, featuring a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-12100 processor, is a versatile and powerful gaming computer set for both gaming and general use. Its modern processor ensures efficient performance, and the 16GB DDR4 RAM coupled with a 512GB SSD provides ample speed and storage for most gaming needs. The integrated UHD Graphics 730, while not designed for high-end gaming, still offers decent performance for casual gaming. This desktop is ideal for those who want a reliable, well-built machine for both work and play.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaCentre 3 Desktop:

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i3-12100

Memory: 16GB DDR4 RAM

Graphics: Integrated UHD Graphics 730

Storage: 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 with MS Office 2021

Connectivity: WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2

Pros Cons Latest 12th Gen Intel processor Integrated graphics not suitable for high-end gaming Generous 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage May require an external GPU for advanced gaming

10. Zoonis Gaming Tower PC

The Zoonis Gaming Tower PC stands as a formidable choice for gaming enthusiasts seeking a reliable and robust gaming rig. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G processor, this desktop is well-suited for a variety of modern games, offering a solid balance between performance and affordability. Its 16GB DDR3 RAM ensures smooth multitasking, while the combination of 500 GB HDD and 256GB SSD storage caters to both fast boot times and ample storage space. This setup makes it a strong contender for those seeking the best gaming computer set, especially for gamers who prioritize both performance and storage.

Specifications of Zoonis Gaming Tower PC:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600G

Memory: 16GB (8x2) DDR3 RAM

Storage: 500 GB HDD and 256GB SSD

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Operating System: Windows 10 Pro

Power Supply: 600 Watt PSU

Pros Cons Efficient AMD Ryzen 5 processor DDR3 RAM, not the latest DDR4/DDR5 Balanced storage with SSD and HDD May need an external GPU for intensive gaming

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 CHIST I5 Extreme (11th Gen) 11th Gen Core i5-11400F CPU RX580 8GB Graphic Card 32GB RAM & 512GB SSD HP OMEN 25L (12th Gen) 12th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Graphics HyperX 16GB RAM & 1TB HDD/512GB SSD Ant PC Argentine Al700 Intel Core i7 12700 CPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 12GB Graphics 16GB DDR4 RAM & 256GB NVMe SSD CHIST I5 Extreme (12th Gen) 12th Gen Core i5-12400F CPU RX580 8GB Graphic Card 32GB RAM & 1TB SSD CHIST I5 Extreme (6th Gen) 6th Gen Core i5-6500 CPU RX580 8GB Graphic Card 32GB RAM & 512GB SSD CHIST I7 Extreme 6TH Gen Core i7 6700 CPU GT 730 DDR5 4GB Graphic Card 32GB RAM & 512GB SSD REO Gaming Desktop Intel Core i7 3770 CPU Nvidia 1030 Graphics with 2GB RAM 16GB DDR3 RAM & 120GB SSD Kuro Starter Gaming PC Pro AMD Ryzen 5 5600G CPU Radeon Graphics (Onboard) 16GB RAM & 120GB SSD Lenovo IdeaCentre 3 12th Gen Intel Core i3-12100 CPU Integrated UHD Graphics 730 16GB RAM & 512GB SSD Zoonis Gaming Tower PC AMD Ryzen 5 5600G CPU AMD Radeon Graphics 16GB RAM & 256GB SSD

Best value for money The HP OMEN 25L emerges as the best value for money, offering a high-performance 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics. This combination, along with a substantial memory and storage configuration, provides an optimal balance between cost and high-end gaming performance.

Best overall product The Ant PC Argentine Al700 stands out as the best overall product. It combines an Intel Core i7 12700 CPU with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, making it exceptionally powerful for gaming. The inclusion of fast DDR4 RAM and a NVMe SSD ensures quick loading times and a smooth gaming experience.

How to find the best gaming computer set? To find the best gaming setup, consider the type of games you play and the performance required. High-end games demand powerful processors like Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 5 and above, coupled with advanced graphics cards such as Nvidia GeForce RTX or AMD Radeon series. RAM is crucial, with 16GB being a sweet spot for gaming. Solid State Drives (SSDs) offer faster load times than HDDs. Look for systems with good cooling solutions to maintain performance. Finally, balance your budget with the performance needs, and consider future-proofing your setup for upcoming game releases.

FAQs Question : What's the ideal processor for a gaming PC? Ans : High-performance CPUs like Intel Core i7 or AMD Ryzen 5 and above are ideal for gaming. Question : How much RAM do I need for gaming? Ans : Generally, 16GB RAM is sufficient for most modern games. Question : Is an SSD important for a gaming PC? Ans : Yes, an SSD significantly reduces game load times compared to traditional HDDs. Question : Should I prioritize CPU or GPU for gaming? Ans : Both are important, but the GPU has a more direct impact on gaming performance. Question : Can I upgrade my gaming PC later? Ans : Yes, most gaming PCs are upgradeable, but check compatibility before purchasing new components.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.