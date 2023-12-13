10 best gaming laptops under ₹60,000 from different brands

Gaming enthusiasts often face a dilemma: finding a laptop that delivers on performance without burning a hole in their pockets. This quest becomes even more challenging when the budget is capped at ₹60,000. However, the current market offers a glimmer of hope with a range of gaming laptops that defy the stereotype of budget laptops being underpowered. This article is dedicated to unveiling the top 10 gaming laptops from various brands, each priced under ₹60,000, that manage to strike a rare balance between cost and high-end gaming performance.

Today's budget gaming laptops are not just about handling games; they are designed to offer an all-rounded performance. Equipped with robust processors, dedicated graphics, and features tailored for an immersive gaming experience, these laptops prove that high-quality gaming isn't exclusive to premium-priced machines. They come with optimizations such as advanced cooling systems for sustained performance and keyboards crafted for precision and durability - essentials for any serious gamer.

The variety available under ₹60,000 caters to a broad spectrum of gamers. From those who indulge in graphically-intensive AAA titles to esports enthusiasts looking for high frame rates and minimal lag, there's a laptop for every need. These machines are also versatile enough for content creation, making them ideal for gamers who double as creators.

Our exploration delves deep into what each of these top 10 gaming laptops has to offer, from their processing power and graphics capabilities to the nuances of memory and display technology. This guide is crafted to aid you in navigating the specs and finding a laptop that aligns with both your gaming preferences and budget constraints.

Ready to embark on a gaming journey that doesn't demand a fortune? Let's dive into this carefully curated list of gaming laptops under ₹60,000, where each model promises to elevate your gaming sessions to new heights. Prepare to be surprised by the power and capabilities these budget-friendly machines pack.

1. MSI Cyborg 15

MSI Cyborg 15 is a formidable contender for the title of the best gaming laptop under ₹60,000. This laptop combines the power of the 12th Generation Intel Core i5 processor with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, making it a strong choice for gamers seeking performance on a budget. The 15.6-inch FHD display, with its impressive 144Hz refresh rate, ensures smooth and immersive gaming visuals. The 8GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD provide ample memory and storage for modern games and applications. Its lightweight and sleek design make it a great portable option for gaming on the go. The MSI Cyborg 15, with its combination of performance and portability, is a solid choice for anyone looking for the best gaming laptop under ₹60,000.

Specifications of MSI Cyborg 15:

Processor: 12th Generation Intel Core i5

Display: 15.6 inches FHD, 144Hz

Memory & Storage: 8GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050, GDDR6 4GB

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Pros Cons High refresh rate FHD display Limited RAM for heavy multitasking Powerful RTX 2050 GPU

2. Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop

The Acer Aspire 5 stands out as an excellent choice for the best gaming laptop under ₹60,000, balancing performance and affordability. Powered by the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics, it is well-equipped to handle modern games with ease. The laptop's enhanced cooling system ensures sustained performance during intense gaming sessions. The 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display offers great visuals with its Acer Color Intelligence and BlueLightShield technology, making for a comfortable viewing experience. The Acer TNR Solution and PurifiedVoice with AI noise reduction add to its multimedia capabilities. With its combination of power, innovative cooling technology, and immersive display, the Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop is a top contender for anyone seeking the best gaming laptop under ₹60,000.

Specifications of Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop:

Processor: Intel Core i5 12th gen

Display: 15.6 inches Full HD IPS

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050, 4GB Graphics

Memory & Storage: 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Pros Cons Robust performance with RTX 2050 Might feel heavy for some users Enhanced cooling system

3. ASUS TUF Gaming F15

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 is a robust candidate for the best gaming laptop under ₹60,000, offering a blend of durability and performance. Equipped with a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, it's built to deliver a solid gaming experience. The 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate enhances gameplay with smooth, blur-free visuals. With 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers ample space and speed for gaming and multitasking. The TUF Gaming F15's sturdy build and honeycomb grip base are designed for longevity, making it a reliable choice for gamers. Its extended battery life, combined with advanced cooling technology, ensures sustained performance during prolonged gaming sessions. For gamers looking for a blend of toughness, performance, and value, the ASUS TUF Gaming F15 stands out as one of the best gaming laptops under ₹60,000.

Specifications of ASUS TUF Gaming F15:

Processor: 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz Refresh Rate

Memory & Storage: 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 VRAM

Operating System: Windows 11 Home, Office Home & Student Pre-installed

Pros Cons High-refresh-rate display for smooth gaming GTX 1650 GPU might struggle with very demanding games Durable build and advanced cooling system Limited RAM upgradability

4. Acer Aspire 5 Intel Core i5 13th Gen

The Acer Aspire 5, equipped with Intel's 13th Gen Core i5 processor, positions itself as a strong option for the best gaming laptop under ₹60,000. It strikes a fine balance between everyday use and gaming needs. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card ensures decent performance in most modern games. The laptop's 14-inch WUXGA display provides crisp and clear visuals, complemented by Acer's eye-care technologies for comfortable viewing. With 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers smooth multitasking and ample storage. Its elevated design and Thunderbolt-4 support make it a versatile choice for both gaming and productivity. The Acer Aspire 5 stands out for those seeking a compact and efficient gaming laptop under ₹60,000.

Specifications of Acer Aspire 5:

Processor: Intel Core i5 13th Gen

Display: 14-inch WUXGA

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050

Memory & Storage: 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Pros Cons Compact and lightweight design Smaller screen size may not suit all gamers Powerful 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor RTX 2050 might not handle ultra settings in newer games

5. HP [Smart Choice] Victus Gaming Laptop

As the name suggests, this HP Victus Gaming Laptop is a smart choice for people looking for the best gaming laptop under ₹60,000, balancing power and portability. It features a 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, adept at delivering smooth gaming and efficient multitasking. The 4 GB AMD Radeon RX 6500M graphics card provides competent performance for popular games, ensuring engaging gameplay. The laptop boasts a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate, offering sharp and fluid visuals. Upgraded with 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe SSD, it offers ample storage and fast boot times. The Victus' micro-edge display and long battery life, coupled with HP's Wide Vision HD camera and B&O audio, make it a great choice for gamers seeking a comprehensive gaming experience within a budget.

Specifications of HP [Smart Choice] Victus Gaming Laptop:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Display: 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX 6500M 4GB GDDR6

Memory & Storage: 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11

Pros Cons High-refresh-rate display for fluid gaming 4GB VRAM may limit performance in newer titles Strong AMD Ryzen 5 processor Could benefit from more RAM for demanding tasks

6. ASUS [SmartChoice] TUF Gaming F15

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 is a solid pick for those looking for the best gaming laptop under ₹60,000. This laptop is powered by an Intel Core i5-11400H processor, providing robust performance for gaming and multitasking. Its NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card enables smooth gameplay in most modern games. The 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate offers immersive gaming experiences. With 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, it provides ample space for games and quick data access. The TUF Gaming F15 also features a backlit keyboard and a range of I/O ports, making it versatile for gaming and other uses. Its sturdy build and efficient cooling system make it a reliable choice for gamers.

Specifications of ASUS [SmartChoice] TUF Gaming F15:

Processor: Intel Core i5-11400H

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050

Memory & Storage: 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Pros Cons Powerful processor for gaming Limited to RTX 2050 graphics High refresh rate display

7. MSI Gaming GF63 Thin

The MSI Gaming GF63 Thin is a standout choice for those seeking the best gaming laptop under ₹60,000. It features the 11th Generation Intel Core i7-11800H processor, offering high-end performance for gaming and multitasking. Paired with the NVIDIA GeForce GTX1650 Max Q GPU, it handles most modern games efficiently. The laptop's 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate ensures smooth and detailed visuals. With 8GB of expandable DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, it offers fast load times and ample storage. Its ultra-thin and light design makes it highly portable, suitable for gaming on the go. The MSI Gaming GF63 Thin combines performance with portability, making it a great option for gamers looking for a powerful yet sleek laptop under ₹60,000.

Specifications of MSI Gaming GF63 Thin:

Processor: Intel Core i7-11800H

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX1650 Max Q 4GB

Memory & Storage: 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 10 Home (Free upgrade to Windows 11)

Pros Cons High-performance i7 processor GTX 1650 GPU may not suit the most demanding gamers Lightweight and portable design 8GB RAM might need upgrading for optimal performance

8. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 with Intel Core i5-11320H

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is a strong contender for the best gaming laptop under ₹60,000, offering a blend of performance and functionality. Powered by an Intel Core i5-11320H processor, it delivers reliable performance for both gaming and productivity tasks. The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics card enables smooth gameplay in many contemporary titles. The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, providing crisp and fluid visuals. With 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures ample storage and efficient multitasking. The laptop's improved cooling system and durable build make it a practical choice for gamers. Its MIL-STD-810G certification further assures durability, making the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 an excellent option for those seeking the best gaming laptop under ₹60,000.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3:

Processor: Intel Core i5-11320H

Display: 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 144Hz

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 4GB GDDR6

Memory & Storage: 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11

Pros Cons High-refresh-rate for smooth gameplay 8GB RAM may need upgrading for heavy gaming Robust cooling system and build Limited graphics performance in ultra settings in heavy games

9. MSI GF63 Thin with Intel Core i5-11260H

MSI's GF63 Thin is an excellent choice for those searching for the best gaming laptop under ₹60,000. It features an Intel Core i5-11260H processor, providing a balanced blend of power and efficiency for gaming and general use. The NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card delivers solid gaming performance, making it suitable for most modern games. The 15.6-inch FHD display with a 144Hz refresh rate enhances the gaming experience with smooth and vibrant visuals. With 8GB DDR4 RAM and a 512GB NVMe SSD, it offers speedy performance and ample storage. The laptop's thin and light design adds to its appeal, making it easy to carry for gaming on the go. MSI GF63 Thin is a great option for gamers looking for a portable and capable gaming laptop under ₹60,000.

Specifications of MSI GF63 Thin:

Processor: Intel Core i5-11260H

Display: 15.6-inch FHD, 144Hz

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, GDDR6 4GB

Memory & Storage: 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11 Home

Pros Cons Lightweight and portable design GTX 1650 may struggle with demanding games as it is very old GPU High-refresh-rate display for gaming 8GB RAM might require an upgrade

10. Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 with Intel Core i5 11th Gen

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, powered by an Intel Core i5 11th Gen processor, is a noteworthy contender for the best gaming laptop under ₹60,000. This laptop offers a solid gaming experience with its NVIDIA GTX 1650 graphics card, suitable for mainstream gaming titles. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate provides smooth and clear visuals, enhancing the gaming and viewing experience. Equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it ensures fast boot times and efficient performance. The backlit keyboard and anti-glare screen are thoughtful additions for extended gaming sessions. The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 combines performance with user-friendly features, making it a great option for those seeking a capable and affordable gaming laptop.

Specifications of Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3:

Processor: Intel Core i5 11th Gen

Display: 15.6-inch FHD IPS, 120Hz

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 1650

Memory & Storage: 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Operating System: Windows 11

Pros Cons Good balance of performance and price 120Hz refresh rate, lower than some competitors Compact design with a backlit keyboard GTX 1650 may not handle ultra settings in newer games

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 MSI Cyborg 15 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 144Hz FHD Display Acer Aspire 5 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 16GB RAM Enhanced Cooling System ASUS TUF Gaming F15 10th Gen Intel Core i5 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 144Hz Refresh Rate Acer Aspire 5 (13th Gen) Intel Core i5 13th Gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 14" WUXGA Display HP Victus Gaming AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Radeon RX 6500M Graphics 144Hz FHD IPS Display ASUS TUF Gaming F15 (11th Gen) Intel Core i5-11400H NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 144Hz Refresh Rate MSI Gaming GF63 Thin (11th Gen) Intel Core i7-11800H NVIDIA GeForce GTX1650 Max Q 144Hz FHD Display Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 (11320H) Intel Core i5-11320H NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 144Hz FHD IPS Display MSI GF63 Thin (11260H) Intel Core i5-11260H NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 144Hz FHD Display Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 (11th Gen) Intel Core i5 11th Gen NVIDIA GTX 1650 120Hz FHD IPS Display

Best value for money

The Acer Aspire 5 with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics offers the best value for money. It's a blend of powerful performance, advanced cooling, and a significant 16GB of RAM, making it ideal for both gaming and productivity tasks. This laptop strikes a perfect balance between cost and performance for gamers on a budget.

Best overall product

The MSI Gaming GF63 Thin, with its 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and NVIDIA GeForce GTX1650 Max Q GPU, stands out as the best overall product. Its combination of a high-performance CPU, capable GPU, and 144Hz FHD display makes it a top choice for serious gamers looking for maximum performance under ₹60,000.

How to find the best gaming laptop under ₹ 60,000?

To find the best gaming laptop under ₹60,000, prioritize the processor and GPU, as these are crucial for gaming performance. Look for at least an Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5 CPU and a dedicated graphics card like NVIDIA GTX or RTX series. A high-refresh-rate display (120Hz or higher) is important for a smooth gaming experience. Check for sufficient RAM (at least 8GB, preferably upgradeable) and SSD storage for faster load times. Consider build quality and cooling solutions, as gaming can be resource-intensive. Don’t overlook battery life and portability if you plan to game on the go. Finally, read reviews and watch gameplay tests to ensure the laptop meets your gaming needs.

FAQs

Question : Is a dedicated GPU necessary in a gaming laptop under ₹60,000?

Ans : Yes, a dedicated GPU like NVIDIA GTX or RTX series significantly improves gaming performance compared to integrated graphics.

Question : Can I upgrade RAM and storage in these gaming laptops?

Ans : Most gaming laptops allow RAM and storage upgrades, but it’s best to check the specific model’s specifications.

Question : Are gaming laptops under ₹60,000 good for tasks other than gaming?

Ans : Yes, they are typically powerful enough for general use, multimedia tasks, and even some level of content creation.

Question : How important is the display refresh rate in a gaming laptop?

Ans : A higher refresh rate (120Hz or more) provides smoother visuals, which is especially beneficial in fast-paced games.

Question : Do these laptops come with pre-installed gaming software?

Ans : Some might come with gaming-optimized software or utilities, but generally, gaming software needs to be downloaded separately.

