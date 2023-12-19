10 best green dial watches for unique style statement

Trends rise and fall like the tides in the world of fashion. But some, like the green dial watch, leave a lasting impression, transcending fleeting trends to become timeless classics. Once considered unconventional, green dials are now injecting a splash of personality into the traditional watch scene. For centuries, watches have represented more than just timepieces. They've served as symbols of status, expressions of individual style, and even tools for navigation and exploration. While their core function – telling time – remains constant, the aesthetic and functional world of watches has undergone continuous evolution. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Green dials have the remarkable ability to transform an outfit, adding a pop of color that can elevate even the simplest ensemble. However, the rise of green dials reflects a deeper desire for watches that transcend mere functionality, becoming personal statements that reflect individual tastes and connect us to the natural world. Green, with its inherent connection to nature, evokes feelings of peace, tranquility, and growth.

But the allure of green dials goes beyond symbolism. The versatility of the color is another major factor in its growing popularity. From the deep, rich hues of a forest at dusk to the light, refreshing tones of olive green, the spectrum of green offers a vast array of options to suit diverse styles and personalities. Whether you prefer the classic elegance of a minimalist dress watch with a subtle emerald green dial or the sporty sophistication of a chronograph with an earthy forest green, there's a green dial watch out there that speaks to your sense of style. This is why we have compiled a list of unique green dial watches to help you find one that speaks to you and makes everyone who catches a glimpse of green with envy.

1. TIMEX Analog Green Dial Watch-TWEG19905 Timex’s analog green dial watch is a perfect blend of classic design and modern functionality. This 44mm stainless steel timepiece features a vibrant green dial with hour indices and stick numerals for easy timekeeping. Luminous hands provide effortless visibility in low-light conditions. The watch is water resistant to 30 meters and boasts a reliable quartz movement powered by an SR626SW battery. The adjustable stainless steel strap, secured by a fold-over clasp with double push-button safety release, ensures a comfortable and secure fit. This green dial watch, with its timeless style and practical features, is an ideal choice for those who appreciate quality and durability.

Specifications of TIMEX Analog Green Dial Watch-TWEG19905 Material: Stainless steel

Dial: Green, Stick numerals, luminous hands

Crystal: Mineral glass

Movement: Quartz

Display Type: Analog

Case Diameter: 44 Millimetres

Item Weight: 0.3 Kilograms

Case Thickness:11.5 Millimetres

Band Width: 5 Inches

Water resistance: 30 meters (100 feet)

Pros Cons Durable construction Lacks date window Easy to read

2. Citizen Analog Green Dial Men's Watch-BI1031-51X The Citizen BI1031-51X green dial watch boasts a round sleek stainless steel case measuring 42mm in diameter and 11mm thick, making it a comfortable fit for most wrists. Its vibrant green dial features luminous silver-tone hands and Arabic numeral hour markers for easy time-telling in any light conditions. It also has minute markers around the outer rim. At the 6 o'clock position sits a handy date window, adding to the watch's functionality. This watch houses a reliable quartz movement, ensuring precise timekeeping. The mineral glass crystal provides clear visibility, while the 100 meters water resistance protects it from splashes and accidental spills. The stainless steel strap with a fold-over clasp with double push-button safety release ensures comfortable and secure wear. Lastly, it is also equipped with practical features like screw-down crown and solid case back for protection and durability.

Specifications of Citizen Analog Green Dial Men's Watch-BI1031-51X Material: Stainless steel

Dial: Green with numeric markers

Crystal: Mineral glass

Movement: Quartz

Water resistance: 100 meters

Display Type: Analog

Case Dimension: 42 mm

Case Thickness:11 Millimetres

Case Shape: Round

Pros Cons Timeless design Mineral glass crystal is not as scratch resistant Comfortable and secure Reliable quartz movement

3. Fossil Everett Analog Green Dial Men's Watch-FS5983 The Fossil Everett Analog Green Dial Men's Watch - FS5983 exudes timeless elegance with its 42mm stainless steel case and vibrant green dial. Featuring luminous stick indices and hands hours in Roman numbers this watch ensures clear timekeeping in any lighting. The convenient date window at the 6 o'clock position adds functionality, while the water resistance of 50 meters allows for everyday wear without worry. The watch is secured by a comfortable and secure stainless steel strap with a single pusher fold-over clasp. Powered by a reliable quartz movement, the Fossil Everett is a perfect blend of style and practicality, making it a compelling choice for the modern gentleman.

Specifications of Fossil Everett Analog Green Dial Men's Watch-FS5983 Material: Stainless steel

Dial: 24 hour, green, stick indices, luminous hands, date window at 6 o'clock

Crystal: Mineral glass

Movement: Quartz

Case: 42mm

Strap: 18 mm width

Display Type: Analog

Pros Cons Classic design Limited water resistance Resistant to wear and tear

4. Casio Analog Green Dial Men's Watch-MTP-VT01GL-3BUDF (A1782) This innovative green watch from Casio’s Enticer series, boasts a classic casual style. This Casio quartz timepiece, with a water resistance of 30 meters, features a stainless-steel case housing a green dial protected by mineral glass. Measuring 46 mm in diameter and 11mm thick and weighing approximately 41 grams, it's a practical and lightweight choice for daily wear. Its minimalistic design offers a subtle and versatile look that complements various styles. The genuine premium leather band not only adds a touch of class but also ensures comfortable wear. Additionally, the gold ion-plated stainless-steel case provides durability against corrosion, making it suitable for everyday use.

Specifications of Casio Analog Green Dial Men's Watch-MTP-VT01GL-3BUDF (A1782) Case: Stainless steel, round, green dial and mineral glass

Band: Genuine leather, green, pin buckle, 20mm wide

Bezel Function: 12 hour time display

Movement: Quartz

Display Type: Analog

Clasp: Buckle

Case Diameter: 46 Millimeters

Case Material: Gold Plated

Case Thickness: 11 Millimeters

Water Resistance: 30 meters

Pros Cons Comfortable leather band Limited color options Long battery life

5. Titan Analog Green Dial Men's Watch-1805WP01/NR1805WP01 This Titan watch offers a classic and sophisticated design with a vibrant green dial that adds a pop of color. The stainless-steel case provides durability and is complemented by a comfortable and breathable fabric strap, perfect for all-day wear without any irritation or discomfort. The inclusion of quartz movement guarantees precise timekeeping, a vital feature for punctuality and efficiency in daily life. Its water resistance capability ensures resilience against everyday splashes, adding to its practicality. The analog display with stick numerals offers ease of reading, ensuring quick and effortless time checks. Stay on top of your schedule with the convenient date and month dials, providing quick access to the current date at a glance.

Specifications of Titan Analog Green Dial Men's Watch-1805WP01/NR1805WP01 Case material: Stainless Steel

Dial: Green

Strap Material: Fabric

Movement: Quartz

Case Diameter: 49.2 Millimetres

Case Thickness: 11.05 Millimetres

Display Type: Analog with stick numerals

Band Width: 24.6 Millimeters

Water Resistance: 30 meters

Pros Cons Comfortable fabric strap Fabric strap may not be as durable as leather or steel Sophisticated design

6. NAVIFORCE Analog Men's Watch (Green Dial Green Colored Strap) This green dial watch goes beyond just telling time. It features a chronograph, allowing you to measure elapsed time with precise accuracy. Whether you're timing your workout, tracking cooking times, or simply measuring increments of time for any activity, the chronograph function adds a layer of functionality to your timepiece. Additionally, the multifunction feature may offer features such as a 24-hour time format, alarm options, or stopwatch functionalities. Its luminous hands are ideal for late-night outings, navigating dimly lit spaces, or simply checking the time quickly without needing additional light. The 46mm case diameter strikes a perfect balance between boldness and comfort. It's large enough to make a statement on your wrist but not so large that it feels cumbersome or bulky.

Specifications of NAVIFORCE Analog Men's Watch (Green Dial Green Colored Strap) Display type: Analog, stick numerals and luminous hands

Case Diameter: 46 Millimetres

Case: Round, green, aluminium

Case Thickness: 17 Millimeters

Movement: Quartz

Water Resistance: 30 meters

Crystal Material: Mineral Glass

Strap: Leather, green, pin buckle

Band Width: 22 Millimeters

Clasp: Deployment Clasp

Pros Cons Sporty design Leather strap may require more care than other types of straps Multifunction capabilities

7. Seiko Analog Green Dial Men's Watch-SRPD63K1 The Seiko SRPD63K1 green dial watch is housed within a sturdy stainless-steel case. Its self-winding mechanism harnesses your movement, delivering a satisfyingly mechanical timekeeping experience. The dependable Calibre 4R36 movement, LumiBrite hands, and sophisticated stainless strap give this watch a professional air. Ideal for timing dives or various activities, this watch ensures precise tracking of elapsed time. The transparent case back allows for a captivating view of the intricate automatic movement in action. Stay informed throughout your day with the day and date conveniently displayed on the dial at the 3 o’clock position. Additionally, the stop seconds hand function facilitates precise time setting. Enhanced with luminescent elements on hands and markers, navigating in low-light conditions becomes effortless.

Specifications of Seiko Analog Green Dial Men's Watch-SRPD63K1 Dial Color: Green

Case Material: Stainless Steel

Case Diameter: 42.5 mm

Case Thickness: 13.4 mm

Strap Width: 22mm

Strap Material: Stainless Steel

Clasp: Three-fold clasp with secure lock, push button release

Display type: Analog, stick numerals and luminous hands

Water Resistance: 100 meters

Pros Cons Made with high quality materials Higher price point See-through case back Self-winding automatic movement

8. LONGBO Master Royale Analog Stainless Steel Watch For Men The LONGBO Master Royale, crafted with a sleek stainless steel case comes with a gorgeous green dial, that complements any business or casual attire. Its reliable quartz movement ensures precise timekeeping, while the 30-meter water resistance allows you to wear it confidently through everyday splashes and rain. The Master Royale is not just a pretty face. It boasts luminous hands and hour markers for enhanced visibility in low-light conditions, while the convenient date window keeps you on top of your schedule. But the true star is the chronograph function, allowing you to measure elapsed time with precision, making it ideal for any aspiring athlete or professional.

Specifications of LONGBO Master Royale Analog Stainless Steel Watch For Men Case Material: Stainless Steel

Case Diameter: 43 Millimetres

Case Thickness: 13 Millimeters

Display Type: Analog

Movement: Quartz

Band Width: 22 Millimeters

Dial Color: green

Dial Window Material Type: Mineral Hardened Glass

Strap Material: Stainless Steel

Clasp Type: Push Button Folding Clasp

Water Resistance: 50 meters

Pros Cons Elegant design Not for those searching for a minimalistic watch Reliable quartz movement

9. Fastrack Casual Analog Green Dial Men's Watch-3255SM02/NR3255SM02 The Fastrack casual analog green dial is not just aesthetically pleasing; it's also comfortable and practical. The metal strap provides a secure fit while offering a touch of modern elegance. The watch features a light green dial with a mesh look that is sure to catch the eye. A sleek stainless steel case houses the vibrant green dial, ensuring long-lasting durability and a sophisticated look. The reliable quartz movement keeps you on time, while the date window conveniently displays the current date at a glance. When the sun sets, the luminous hands and hour markers take over, ensuring clear readability even in low-light conditions.

Specifications of Fastrack Casual Analog Green Dial Men's Watch-3255SM02/NR3255SM02 Display type: Analog, stick numerals

Movement: Quartz

Case Material: Stainless Steel

Case Diameter: 46.5 mm

Case Thickness: 7.7 mm

Dial Color: Green

Dial Window Material: Mineral glass

Strap Material: Metal

Strap Width: 23 mm

Clasp: Fold-over clasp with double push-button safety

Water Resistance: 30 m

Pros Cons Stylish stainless steel case The 46mm case diameter may be too large for some users with smaller wrists Comfortable metal strap

10. Mathey-Tissot Analog Green Dial Men's Watch-H810BV The Mathey-Tissot Analog Green Dial Men's Watch-H810BV is a timepiece that blends classic design with everyday practicality. Crafted with a durable stainless steel case and bracelet, it boasts a stylish green dial protected by a scratch-resistant mineral crystal. The two-tone strap offers a wider range of outfit pairings compared to a single-tone strap. Powered by a reliable Swiss-made Ronda Caliber 515 quartz movement, it provides accurate timekeeping and features luminous hands and markers for easy reading in low-light conditions. The convenient date window at 3 o'clock keeps you informed, while the 30-meter water resistance ensures this green dial watch withstands everyday splashes and light rain.

Specifications of Mathey-Tissot Analog Green Dial Men's Watch-H810BV Display type: Analog, stick numerals

Movement: Quartz

Bezel Material: Yellow Gold PVD Stainless Steel

Dial Color: Green

Dial Window Material: Mineral Crystal

Case Dimension: 40 mm

Case Shape: Round

Case Thickness: 5 mm

Strap Material: Two-tone (silver-tone and yellow gold PVD) stainless steel

Strap Width: 20mm

Clasp: Fold-over clasp

Water Resistance: 30 meters / 100 feet

Pros Cons Swiss made May look small on some wrists Scratch-resistant mineral crystal Accurate timekeeping

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 TIMEX Analog Green Dial Boy's Watch-TWEG19905 Multifunctionality with date window and luminous hands Stainless steel construction Earthy green dial Citizen Analog Green Dial Men's Watch-BI1031-51X Sleek 42mm Stainless Steel Case Date window at 3 o'clock position Unidirectional rotating bezel Fossil Everett Analog Green Dial Men's Watch-FS5983 Emerald green sunray dial Silver tone stainless steel bracelet Quartz movement Casio Analog Green Dial Men's Watch-MTP-VT01GL-3BUDF (A1782) Leather Strap with Buckle Clasp Movement accuracy of ±20 seconds per month Gold ion-plated stainless steel Titan Analog Green Dial Men's Watch-1805WP01/NR1805WP01 Comfortable Fabric Strap 49.2mm bold case Green dial with date NAVIFORCE Analog Men's Watch (Green Dial Green Colored Strap) Chronograph functionality Luminous hands and markers Stainless steel construction Seiko Analog Green Dial Men's Watch-SRPD63K1 Automatic Movement 42.5mm stainless steel case 100M water resistance LONGBO Master Royale Analog Stainless Steel Watch For Men Unique hour mark design Push button foldover clasp with safety 43 mm stainless steel case Fastrack Casual Analog Green Dial Men's Watch-3255SM02/NR3255SM02 Fold-over with double push button safety Luminous numerals and stick markers 46.5mm stainless steel case Mathey-Tissot Analog Green Dial Men's Watch-H810BV High precision quartz analogue movement Green mesh look on the dial Stainless steel back cover

Best overall product Seiko's analog green dial watch’s timeless design, reliable functionality, and exceptional value make it one of the top green dial luxury watches out there. Its self-winding automatic movement eliminates the need for batteries, offering a satisfying mechanical experience and ensuring precise timekeeping. The unidirectional rotating bezel adds a sporty touch, ideal for timing activities or simply adding a touch of personality. It also boasts a captivating green dial housed within a sleek stainless steel case, creating an elegant look. Luminous hands and markers ensure effortless timekeeping in low-light conditions, while the date window and day/date display offer instant access to essential information. Moreover, the stop seconds hand function enhances accuracy when setting the time, making sure that you're always on schedule.

Best value for money The Casio analog green dial watch prioritizes practicality and affordability, making it a suitable choice for individuals with a value-oriented mindset. Its sleek stainless steel case and bracelet offer a touch of sophistication, complementing both casual and formal attire. The reliable quartz movement ensures accurate timekeeping, while the mineral glass crystal safeguards the dial from the wear and tear of everyday use. Moreover, it features a vivid green dial that provides clear timekeeping at a glance. Beyond its aesthetics, the luminous hands and hour markers guarantee clear visibility in low-light conditions, while the date window conveniently displays the current date. Its focus on practical features and value makes it one of the top green face watches available at a great price.

How to find the best green dial watch? With the rise of trendy green dial timepieces, finding the perfect one can feel overwhelming. To navigate this vast ocean of options, consider these key factors:

Budget: Green dial watches come in a range of prices, from budget-friendly Casios to luxury Seikos. Determine your maximum spending limit to narrow down your search.

Style: Do you prefer a classic, sporty, or modern look? Green dials can be found in countless designs, from minimalist to intricate. Choose one from the stylish green watches that reflect your individual personality and wardrobe.

Features: Consider the features you prioritize, such as water resistance, date window, or automatic movement. These features will impact the watch's price and functionality.

Brand: From established names like Seiko and Tissot to rising stars like Longbo and Fastrack, research various brands to find one that aligns with your values and budget.

Read Reviews: Reviews offer insights into real-world experiences with different green dial watches. Look for reviews that highlight the watch's performance, style, and value for money.

FAQs Question : How to care for a green dial watch? Ans : Watches don’t require cleaning too often, but to keep your green dial watch looking brand new, you can clean the case and bracelet with a soft cloth. Avoid harsh chemicals and abrasives and store it in a dry and cool place. Question : Which green dial watches won’t be damaged in case of rain? Ans : Most watches, like the Mathey-Tissot analog green dial watch, can withstand light splashes and have water resistance up to 30 meters. There are also watches with water resistance of 100 meters or more, like the Seiko SRPD63K1, which can withstand the rain. Question : Which green dial watch can tell me the date? Ans : Many green-dial watches feature a date window or a smaller dial that can help tell the day and month. Some popular options are the Fossil Everett analog green dial watch-FS5983, which has a date window at the 6 o’clock position, and the Titan analog green dial watch, which has a day and month dial. Question : What green dial watches offer automatic movements? Ans : Automatic movements make for a traditional experience and precise timekeeping. Consider the Seiko SRPD63K1 with a self-winding movement or the Tissot H810BV powered by a Swiss-made Ronda caliber 515 quartz movement. Question : What green dial watch size should I buy? Ans : Green dial watches come in various sizes. The NAVIFORCE analog men's watch features a 46mm case, while the Mathey-Tissot H810BV has a smaller 40mm case. Choose a size that fits your wrist comfortably. Question : Can I change the band on my green dial watch? Ans : There are green dial watches that come with the ability to change the band, such as the Fossil green dial watch. This can be useful if you wish to customize your watch according to your outfit.

