10 best laptops under ₹45000 in India to buy during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Top picks, deals and discounts

India’s Diwali shopping rush is on as the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale continues. If you are eyeing a new machine, this guide to the 10 best laptops under ₹45,000 in India brings together strong options with real savings. Prices have dropped sharply across popular models, and extra bank offers, coupons, and exchange deals push totals even lower.

Demand for budget laptops is high this season, so the best buys balance fast processors, SSD storage, clear displays, and solid battery life. We picked each laptop on facts and user feedback to help you grab the right deal today.

Top 10 best laptops under ₹ 45,000 deals

HIGHEST OFF ON DELL

Dell 15 2025 runs Intel Core i3 1215U with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for quick starts and smooth daily work. Its 15.6 inch HD display and smoky black finish suit office, classes, and travel without fuss.

Windows 11 Home, UHD Graphics, and MS Office 2021 cover tasks and streaming. At 1.8 kg, it fits laptops under ₹45,000 for the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale with extra exchange offers. Get it at a 58% price drop.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3 1215U 12th Gen Memory 16GB DDR4 Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Preinstalled software Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021

TOP DEAL ON LENOVO

Lenovo V15 with AMD Ryzen 7 7730U delivers quick multitasking with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. The 15.6 inch FHD 250 nits anti glare screen stays easy on the eyes. At 1.65 kg, this light laptop travels well.

Windows 11, Free MS Office lifetime licence, and 1 year warranty add confidence. In Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 sale, 45% off puts it among the best laptops under ₹45,000.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7730U Display 15.6 inch FHD, 250 nits, anti glare Graphics AMD Radeon integrated Software Free MS Office lifetime licence

GREAT LAPTOP AMAZON DEAL

HP 15 with Intel Core i3 1315U (13th Gen) brings 15.6 inch FHD, anti glare, micro edge visuals plus fast 512GB SSD and 8GB DDR4 for everyday work, study, and browsing.

Windows 11, Microsoft 365 Basic (1 year), and Office Home 2024 included. During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, 33% off makes it one of the best laptops under ₹45,000, with bank offers today. Best deal on HP laptop you should definitely consider in this sale.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3 1315U, 13th Gen Memory 8GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6 inch FHD, anti glare, micro edge Preinstalled software Microsoft 365 Basic (1 year), Office Home 2024

Acer Aspire Lite AL15 53 brings 13th Gen Intel Core i5 1334U power with 16GB RAM and a fast 512GB SSD. The 15.6 inch Full HD screen renders sharp detail for classes, reports, browsing, and shows.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, Acer Aspire Lite sees a massive 48% price drop. Added bank discounts and exchange deals make it one of the best laptops under ₹45,000 in India for students and professionals looking for solid performance at a smart price.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i5 1334U, 13th Gen Graphics Intel integrated OS Windows 11 Home Body Metal chassis, thin and light

ASUS Vivobook 15 Smartchoice with AMD Ryzen 7 5825U handles tabs and docs smoothly with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Its 15.6 inch FHD display stays sharp for study, office work, streaming, and editing.

Windows 11, Office Home 2024, and M365 Basic one year included. AMD Radeon graphics and a 42Whr battery complete setup. With 28% off in Great Indian Festival, it ranks among best laptops under ₹45,000.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 7 5825U Graphics AMD Radeon iGPU Graphics AMD Radeon iGPU Battery 42Whr

Acer Aspire Lite AL15 41 runs on AMD Ryzen 7 7730U with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, giving it solid speed for multitasking. The 15.6 inch Full HD IPS display brings clear visuals for work, study, and entertainment.

Preloaded with Windows 11 Home and MS Office, it’s ready out of the box. During Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, a 35% discount makes it one of the best laptops under ₹45,000 in India.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7730U Storage 512GB SSD Graphics AMD Radeon integrated Operating system Windows 11 Home Display 15.6 inch Full HD IPS

LATEST DELL LAPTOP DEAL

The New Dell 15 Laptop powered by Intel Core 3 100U packs 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD, ensuring fast boot ups and quick file handling. The 15.6 inch FHD 120Hz IPS anti glare display delivers clear, smooth visuals for daily work and streaming.

Running on Windows 11 with Office Home & Student 2024, it’s ready for productivity. Now at 26% price drop in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, it ranks among the best laptops under ₹45,000.

Specifications Processor Intel Core 3 100U Display 15.6 inch FHD, 120Hz IPS, anti glare, 250 nits Graphics Intel UHD Graphics OS Windows 11 Home Build Thin and light Software Microsoft Office Home & Student 2024

Lenovo ThinkBook 16 pairs AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD for quick boots and steady multitasking. The 16 inch WUXGA IPS display at 300 nits gives a sharp canvas for spreadsheets, slides, and streaming.

Windows 11 Home, Office 2024, backlit keyboard and fingerprint login complete package. With 50 percent off during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, it ranks among the best laptops under ₹45,000.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS Display 16 inch WUXGA IPS, 300 nits Keyboard Backlit with fingerprint sensor Build Aluminium top, thin and light

BEST LAPTOP UNDER 45K

HP 255 G10 lifts day-to-day work with AMD Ryzen 7 7730U octa core, 16GB RAM, and a quick 512GB SSD. A 15.6 inch FHD anti glare display keeps documents, classes, and calls clear, with Radeon graphics for light visuals.

Windows 11 and MS Office are preloaded. With 32% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 plus bank and exchange perks, it ranks among the best laptops under ₹45,000 for students.

Specifications Display 15.6 inch Full HD, anti glare Graphics AMD Radeon integrated Software MS Office included Processor AMD Ryzen 7 7730U Octa Core

ASUS Vivobook Go 14 runs on AMD Ryzen 5 7520U with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, keeping apps and tabs responsive. The 14 inch FHD panel suits study, work notes, and streaming.

Windows 11, Office Home 2024, and Microsoft 365 Basic are included. AMD Radeon graphics and a 42WHrs battery complete the setup. At 28% off in the Amazon Great Indian Festival, it fits laptops under ₹45,000.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 5 7520U RAM 16GB Storage 512GB SSD Display 14 inch FHD Graphics AMD Radeon iGPU

