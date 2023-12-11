10 best laptops under 60,000 to ensure performance in budget

Finding a laptop that strikes the perfect balance between performance and budget can be a daunting task. The quest for the ideal computing companion becomes even more critical when you're working within a budget constraint. For those seeking an optimal blend of power, functionality, and affordability, the market offers a myriad of options, and our guide to the best laptops under ₹60,000 is here to streamline your decision-making process. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Navigating the vast array of laptops in the sub- ₹60,000 range requires a discerning eye for specifications that cater to diverse needs. From students requiring a portable powerhouse for assignments to professionals engaging in resource-intensive tasks, this budget segment accommodates a range of users.

Our curated list delves into laptops that don't just meet the financial criteria but also deliver exceptional performance, ensuring that every rupee spent translates into tangible computing power. These laptops boast powerful processors, ample RAM, and versatile storage options to tackle multitasking, demanding applications, and data storage needs effectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Beyond raw performance, factors like display quality, build design, and battery life are pivotal in crafting a seamless user experience. Our recommendations take into account the nuances of display technology, ensuring vibrant visuals and comfortable viewing experiences. Moreover, we delve into the durability and aesthetics of each laptop, recognizing that a device's build contributes significantly to its longevity and user satisfaction.

As we explore the best laptops under ₹60,000, the goal is to empower you with the knowledge needed to make an informed decision. Whether you're a student, professional, or casual user, this guide aims to simplify the journey of finding a laptop that not only fits your budget but elevates your computing experience without compromise. Join us as we unravel the possibilities and unveil the laptops that stand out in delivering performance within the constraints of a reasonable budget.

1. HP Victus Gaming Laptop {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Considered among the best laptops under ₹60,000, the HP Victus Gaming Laptop ensures a powerful gaming experience. Equipped with a 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 5600H and 4 GB AMD Radeon RX 6500M graphics, it effortlessly handles demanding games like Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends. The micro-edge 15.6-inch display, with a 144Hz refresh rate, delivers crisp visuals and reduced image ghosting. Enhanced by Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2, connectivity is seamless. The laptop is sustainably made, incorporating recycled plastics, and comes preloaded with Windows 11 and MS Office.

Specifications of HP Victus Gaming Laptop:

Processor: 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 5600H {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Graphics: 4 GB AMD Radeon RX 6500M

Display: 15.6 inches FHD, 144Hz

Memory: 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2

Battery: 3-cell, 52.5Wh

Pros Cons Powerful gaming performance Average battery life High-quality micro-edge display Limited storage for gaming enthusiasts

2. Lenovo ThinkPad E14 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

An exemplary choice among the best laptops under ₹60,000, the Lenovo ThinkPad E14 blends robustness with performance. Tested for rugged usage, it boasts an AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch WUXGA display ensures clarity, complemented by AMD Radeon Graphics. With a variety of ports and a backlit keyboard, it caters to professional needs. The ThinkPad E14, preloaded with Windows 11, is a lightweight powerhouse for those prioritizing durability and performance.

Specifications of Lenovo ThinkPad E14:

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 7530U {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Display: 14 inches WUXGA IPS

Memory: 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ports: USB, HDMI, Ethernet

Weight: 1.41 kg

Pros Cons Rugged design for durability Slightly heavier than competitors Ample RAM and storage capacity Average battery life

3. HP Pavilion X360 11th Gen Intel Core i3 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As one of the best laptops under ₹60,000, the HP Pavilion X360 stands out with its 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB PCIe SSD. The 14-inch FHD multitouch display, coupled with Intel UHD graphics, offers an immersive experience. The 360-degree hinge enables versatile usage, and Wi-Fi 6 ensures reliable connectivity. Fast charging, a 3-cell battery, and preloaded Windows 11 and MS Office enhance its appeal, making it an ideal 2-in-1 laptop for various tasks.

Specifications of HP Pavilion X360:

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1125G4 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics

Display: 14 inches FHD multitouch

Memory: 8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5

Battery: 3-cell, 43Wh

Pros Cons Versatile 2-in-1 design Moderate RAM for heavy multitasking Fast charging and long battery life Integrated graphics for casual gaming Touchscreen display with FHD clarity

4. ASUS Vivobook 16X (2022)

Positioned as one of the best laptops under ₹60,000, the ASUS Vivobook 16X (2022) impresses with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 16-inch FHD+ display, combined with AMD Radeon Vega 7 Graphics, provides a visual feast. Thin and light, it features a backlit keyboard and extensive connectivity options. The laptop, preloaded with Windows 11 and Office 2021, offers a compelling package for those seeking performance and portability.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 16X (2022): {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS

Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 7

Display: 16 inches FHD+, 60Hz {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Memory: 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Ports: USB, HDMI, 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack

Weight: 1.88 kg {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Powerful AMD Ryzen processor Average battery life Large FHD+ display with thin design Slightly heavier for ultraportable category

5. Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop

A standout among the best laptops under ₹60,000, the Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop boasts an Intel Core i5 13th Gen processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 14-inch WUXGA display, coupled with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 graphics, delivers immersive visuals. Featuring Thunderbolt-4, it ensures elevated connectivity. The laptop, with its elevated design, is a sleek gaming solution preloaded with Windows 11, making it an enticing choice for gaming enthusiasts.

Specifications of Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Processor: Intel Core i5-1335U

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050

Display: 14 inches WUXGA {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Memory: 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Connectivity: Thunderbolt-4

Pros Cons Powerful Intel Core i5 processor Moderate battery life for gaming Dedicated graphics for gaming

6. Xiaomi Notebook Ultra Max 11th Gen Intel Core i5 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Regarded as one of the best laptops under ₹60,000, the Xiaomi Notebook Ultra Max impresses with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The 15.6-inch 3.2K resolution display, with 90Hz refresh rate, ensures vivid visuals. Featuring Thunderbolt 4, a fingerprint sensor, and preloaded Windows 11, it offers a premium computing experience. Weighing only 1.7 kg, it strikes an excellent balance between performance and portability.

Specifications of Xiaomi Notebook Ultra Max:

Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11320H {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Display: 15.6 inches 3.2K resolution, 90Hz

Memory: 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD

Connectivity: Thunderbolt 4 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Weight: 1.7 kg

Pros Cons 3.2K resolution with high refresh rate Moderate battery life for the display Lightweight design with premium features Limited graphics for heavy gaming

7. HP Laptop 15s, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Exhibiting prowess as one of the best laptops under ₹60,000, the HP Laptop 15s features an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD. The 15.6-inch FHD micro-edge display ensures vibrant visuals, while AMD Radeon graphics enhance the viewing experience. With a durable 3-cell battery, Wi-Fi 5, and preloaded Windows 11, it caters to users seeking both performance and reliability.

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s:

Processor: 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 5700U {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics

Display: 15.6 inches FHD micro-edge

Memory: 16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0

Battery: 3-cell, 41Wh

Pros Cons Powerful AMD Ryzen 7 processor Average battery life Micro-edge FHD display for immersive visuals Heavier compared to ultraportable laptops

8. MSI Modern 14, Intel 12th Gen. i7-1255U {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Positioned as one of the best laptops under ₹60,000, the MSI Modern 14 boasts a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. With a 36CM FHD display and Intel Iris Xe Graphics, it offers an immersive visual experience. Weighing only 1.4 kg, it prioritizes portability without compromising performance. Preloaded with Windows 11, this laptop caters to users seeking a balance between power and sleek design.

Specifications of MSI Modern 14:

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Display: 36CM FHD

Memory: 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Weight: 1.4 kg

Pros Cons Powerful Intel Core i7 processor Average battery life Lightweight design for portability Integrated graphics for casual gaming

9. HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U

Counted among the best laptops under ₹60,000, the HP Laptop 15s features a 6-core 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor, 8GB RAM, and a 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. The 15.6-inch FHD micro-edge display ensures clarity, and Intel UHD graphics enhance the visual experience. With Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 3-cell battery, it prioritizes seamless connectivity and efficiency for a variety of tasks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of HP Laptop 15s:

Processor: 6-core 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U

Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Display: 15.6 inches FHD micro-edge

Memory: 8GB RAM, 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Battery: 3-cell, 41Wh

Pros Cons Efficient 12th Gen Intel Core i3 processor Average battery life Micro-edge FHD display for immersive visuals Integrated graphics for casual gaming

10. Samsung Galaxy Book2 (NP750) Intel 12th Gen core i5

Standing tall among the best laptops under ₹60,000, the Samsung Galaxy Book2 boasts a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor, 8GB RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. The 15.6-inch FHD display, along with Intel Iris Xe Graphics, offers stunning visuals. Featuring a thin and light design, a backlit keyboard, and Windows 11 pre-installed, it caters to users seeking both style and performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Book2:

Processor: 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U

Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Display: 15.6 inches FHD

Memory: 8GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD

Design: Thin and light, backlit keyboard {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Weight: 1.55 kg

Pros Cons Powerful Intel Core i5 processor Average battery life Thin and light design for portability Integrated graphics for casual gaming

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 1. HP Victus AMD Ryzen 5 5600H Processor 4 GB AMD Radeon RX 6500M Graphics 144Hz Micro-edge Display 2. Lenovo ThinkPad AMD Ryzen 5 7530U Processor 14-inch WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Display 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage 3. HP Pavilion X360 11th Gen Intel Core i3-1125G4 Processor 14-inch FHD Multitouch Display 360° Hinge, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage 4. ASUS Vivobook 16X AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS Processor 16-inch FHD+ Display 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage 5. Acer Aspire 5 13th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor 14-inch WUXGA Display 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 6. Xiaomi Notebook Ultra Max 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11320H Processor 15.6-inch 3.2K Resolution Display 16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD 7. HP Laptop 15s 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Processor 15.6-inch FHD Micro-edge Display 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD Storage 8. MSI Modern 14 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U Processor 14-inch FHD 60Hz Display 16GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD Storage 9. HP Laptop 15s 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Processor 15.6-inch FHD Micro-edge Display 8GB RAM, 1TB SSD Storage 10. Samsung Galaxy Book2 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Processor 15.6-inch FHD LED Display 8GB RAM, 512GB NVMe SSD Storage

Best value for money The HP Victus Gaming Laptop offers the best value for money under ₹60,000. Boasting a potent AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, 144Hz micro-edge display, and dedicated 4GB AMD Radeon RX 6500M graphics, it delivers exceptional gaming performance and multitasking capabilities. With a perfect blend of specifications, this laptop ensures an immersive gaming experience and efficient daily use at an affordable price point, making it the top choice for budget-conscious gamers and users seeking high performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Best overall product The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 emerges as the best overall product in the sub-60,000 price range. Its reliability, tested against MIL-STD-810H standards, ensures durability. Featuring the powerful AMD Ryzen 5 7530U processor, a vibrant 14-inch WUXGA IPS display, and ample 16GB RAM with a 512GB SSD, it excels in performance and functionality. The ThinkPad's robust build, coupled with powerful specifications, makes it an ideal choice for users seeking a laptop that combines durability, performance, and a professional aesthetic.

How to find the best laptop under ₹ 60,000? Finding the best laptop under ₹60,000 requires a strategic approach to align your needs with available options. Start by identifying your primary usage – whether it's gaming, productivity, or content creation. Look for laptops with powerful processors such as AMD Ryzen or Intel Core, ensuring they meet your specific performance requirements. Consider factors like RAM size, storage type, and display quality, tailoring them to your preferences. Read reviews and expert opinions to gauge real-world performance.

Comparing features and specifications across different models is crucial. Look for versatile laptops with a balance of processing power, sufficient RAM, and SSD storage for optimal speed. Additionally, prioritize build quality, battery life, and portability based on your usage patterns. Utilize online platforms, reviews, and expert recommendations to make an informed decision aligned with your budget and computing needs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

FAQs Question : What factors should I consider when buying a laptop under ₹60,000? Ans : Consider the processor (CPU), RAM size, storage type, display quality, and build durability to match your specific needs. Question : Can these laptops handle modern games and heavy applications? Ans : Yes, many of these laptops feature powerful processors and dedicated graphics, making them suitable for gaming and resource-intensive tasks. Question : Are these laptops suitable for professional use and content creation? Ans : Absolutely, several laptops in this range offer powerful processors, ample RAM, and high-quality displays, making them suitable for professional tasks and content creation. Question : How do I choose between AMD and Intel processors? Ans : Consider the specific requirements of your applications, as both AMD and Intel processors offer competitive options in this price range. Question : Is it advisable to upgrade components in these laptops? Ans : While some laptops allow upgrades, it's recommended to choose a configuration that meets your needs initially, as upgrading may be limited.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.