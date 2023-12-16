10 best microwaves under ₹30000: Top picks for the Indian households

Whether solo, grill, or convection, "under ₹30,000" is such a range in which you can find a perfect microwave to cater to your culinary needs without breaking the bank. In this comprehensive guide, we bring you the 10 best microwaves under ₹30,000, carefully curated to meet the specific requirements of Indian households. Whether you are a busy professional looking for a quick meal solution, a home chef experimenting with recipes, or a family seeking convenience, our top picks are sure to delight you.

Microwaves have become an indispensable kitchen appliance, simplifying cooking and reheating tasks. The Indian market is flooded with options, making it a daunting task to choose the right one. That is where our expertise comes into play. We have scoured the market, considering factors like cooking technology, capacity, user-friendly features, and of course, affordability to bring you this list of the best microwaves under ₹30,000.

In this guide, we will walk you through the various types of microwaves available in this price range, including solo microwaves, grill microwaves, and convection microwaves. Each type has its unique set of features, and we will help you understand which one suits your cooking style and preferences best.

For those who prefer the simplicity of reheating and basic cooking, solo microwaves are the way to go. They are cost-effective and great for everyday tasks like warming up leftovers and making instant meals. On the other hand, grill microwaves are ideal for those who love the taste of grilled dishes. They come with additional features to help you achieve that perfect grill effect on your food. Convection microwaves, the most versatile of the bunch, combine microwave and convection oven capabilities, allowing you to bake, roast, and grill with ease.

Capacity is another crucial factor to consider. Depending on your family size and usage, you may opt for a microwave with a smaller capacity for personal use or a larger one to cater to family gatherings and parties. Our list includes microwaves with a range of capacities to suit your specific needs.

With technological advancements, microwaves now come equipped with smart features like pre-programmed cooking modes, touch controls, and even smartphone connectivity. We will delve into these features and help you understand how they can enhance your cooking experience.

So, whether you are a bachelor starting your culinary journey, a working professional seeking convenience, or a homemaker looking to upgrade your kitchen appliances, our list of the 10 best microwaves under ₹30,000 has got you covered. Explore our recommendations, and make an informed choice to elevate your cooking game.

1. Whirlpool 29 Litres Convection Microwave Oven With 300 Plus Auto Cook Menus (Magicook Pro 31CES-E, Black, Air Fryer)

This Whirlpool convection microwave oven is your one-way ticket to culinary genius. With 300+ auto cook menus and an air fryer function, you can whip up dishes you never thought possible using just this sleek black appliance. The 29-liter capacity means you can bake, grill and reheat for groups of 4-6, while the convection feature ensures even cooking so your meals come out perfectly cooked every time. The stylish turntable interior rotates food for more uniform heating, while the energy-efficient design keeps operating costs low. Whirlpool backs this genius machine with a 1-year warranty on the product and 5 years on the magnetron, so you're covered as you experiment with new recipes and cooking styles. Simply select from the wide variety of pre-programmed menus and let the Whirlpool magic cook do the work - you will be amazed at the delicious dishes you can now make with just the press of a button. Upgrade your kitchen and your cooking skills with this feature-packed Whirlpool genius in black.

Specifications of Whirlpool 29 Litres Convection Microwave Oven With 300 Plus Auto Cook Menus (Magicook Pro 31CES-E, Black, Air Fryer):

Capacity: 29 liters

Cooking Modes: Convection, Grill, Microwave, Air Fryer

Auto Cook Menus: 300+

Color: Black

Special Feature: Air Fryer functionality

Warranty: Standard warranty

Pros Cons Large 29-liter capacity May be bulky for smaller kitchens Versatile cooking modes including Air Fryer Higher price point Extensive auto cook menus May have a learning curve for some features Stylish black design

2. Kaff 20 Litre Built-in Microwave Oven with Microwave/Grill/Combination Programming Mode | Child Lock, Defrost Function with Time & Weight (KMW 5PJ, Black)

This space-saving Kaff microwave is designed to disappear into your kitchen cabinetry while keeping you company with its clever features. The 20-liter capacity and 800-watt output power make quick work of reheating leftovers and cooking meals for one or two. Programmable settings let you microwave, grill or combine the two for the perfect result every time. The digital clock and timer help you keep track of cooking progress while the child lock and defrost function by time and weight make this a safe and versatile appliance. Made from durable materials for long-lasting performance, this microwave offers convenient features like a push-open door and rotary control dial in a stylish black finish. Perfect for efficiency-minded cooks with limited counter space, this built-in microwave packs big performance into a compact design to make mealtimes easier.

Specifications of Kaff 20 Litre Built-in Microwave Oven with Microwave/Grill/Combination Programming Mode | Child Lock, Defrost Function with Time & Weight (KMW 5PJ, Black):

Capacity: 20 liters

Cooking Modes: Microwave, Grill, Combination

Child Lock: Yes

Defrost Function: Time & Weight-based

Color: Black

Pros Cons Compact 20-liter size, suitable for smaller kitchens Limited capacity for larger dishes Offers Microwave, Grill, and Combination modes Fewer preset cooking options Child lock for safety

3. Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus)

This compact countertop microwave from Panasonic is ready to upgrade your cooking. The 20-liter capacity means it's perfect for bachelors and small families, while the 800 watts of power cook food fast and evenly for delicious results. The 51 preset menu options - from snacks to desserts - make every meal a gourmet affair with the touch of a button. The Reheat and Defrost modes ensure your leftovers and frozen foods come out perfectly cooked without compromising texture or flavor. And the Vapor Clean function keeps the oven fresh and stain-free with just the push of a button. The glass turntable and compact design maximize interior space while minimizing counter footprint. Other convenient features include a touch keypad, digital display and everything you need in the box: turntable, rotating ring and user manual. Overall, this stylish yet practical microwave from Panasonic brings high performance to your kitchen in a small but mighty package.

Specifications of Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver, 51 Auto Menus):

Capacity: 20 liters

Cooking Mode: Solo Microwave

Auto Menus: 51

Color: Silver

Pros Cons Affordable price point Limited to solo microwave mode Compact size, ideal for small spaces Fewer auto cook menus 51 auto menus for convenience

4. Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty)

This Samsung convection microwave oven brings high-tech convenience to any kitchen. Its 28 liter capacity means it's spacious enough for large families while still fitting compactly on the counter. The convection function allows it to bake, grill, reheat and defrost just like a mini oven, taking your microwave cooking to the next level. Touch key controls make programming a cinch, while the easy-clean membrane panel is stylish and durable. A variety of auto-cook programs - including Indian recipes, dough proofing and curd making - make whipping up meals a snap. The 10-year warranty on the ceramic enamel cavity ensures this microwave will provide years of reliable performance. So say goodbye to dull, beige appliances and hello to a microwave that makes cooking fun again with its versatile functions, sleek design and helpful high-tech features.

Specifications of Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty):

Capacity: 28 liters

Cooking Modes: Convection, Grill, Microwave

Special Feature: Curd Making

Color: Black

Warranty: 10 years

Pros Cons Spacious 28-liter capacity Higher price point Convection, Grill, and Microwave modes May be bulky for smaller kitchens Special curd-making feature

5. IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, Silver)

The IFB 25L Solo Microwave Oven delivers reheating, melting and cooking power for families of 5 to 6 in a compact 25-liter capacity. Boasting a 1-year warranty on the microwave itself and 3 years on the magnetron and cavity, this little powerhouse comes with everything you need, including a turntable, wire rack and quick start guide. Use the intuitive push button and dial controls to access the multi-stage cooking, quick start, auto defrost and delay start functions - making meal prep a breeze. Child safety lock ensures peace of mind for homes with young children. 61 auto-cook menus help you cook just about anything while the disinfect, deodorize and timer options provide added convenience. Overheating protection, sensor malfunction protection and a power save mode help maximize efficiency. Compact yet mighty, this silver microwave is small in size but huge on performance.

Specifications of IFB 25 L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, Silver):

Capacity: 25 liters

Cooking Mode: Solo Microwave

Color: Silver

Pros Cons Adequate 25-liter capacity Limited to solo microwave mode Silver color design Fewer auto cook menus Affordable price

6. LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black)

This LG convection microwave oven puts a stylish spin on the basics. Its sleek black finish and minimalist design means it fits seamlessly into any kitchen esthetic, yet it delivers major conveniences like one-touch cooking options and a large 32-liter capacity. The convection feature ensures food is cooked evenly throughout, with heat circulating throughout the chamber, while the 10 power levels give you precise control over the cooking process. Whether you are reheating leftovers, melting butter, or making popcorn, the LG 32L will transform mundane tasks into moments of culinary creativity. Its stylish good looks and wide range of functions make it a versatile and valuable addition to any modern kitchen.

Specifications of LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black):

Capacity: 32 liters

Cooking Modes: Convection, Grill, Microwave

Color: Black

Pros Cons Spacious 32-liter capacity Higher price point Convection, Grill, and Microwave modes May be bulky for smaller kitchens Stylish black design

7. SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven (R220KNK/2023, Black, Ceramic Cavity, Digital Display, One-Touch Start)

This Sharp solo microwave makes reheating, defrosting and cooking quick and easy for one or two people. With a compact 20-liter capacity and ceramic enamel cavity for even heating, it's the perfect solution for small spaces. Simply use the touch key pad to select from programs like popcorn, baked potato and frozen vegetables, or use the one-touch start for manual timing. The digital LED display makes it simple to monitor progress and adjust settings. Plus, features like food warming, soften/melt and eco mode give you full control. Included are a glass turntable for easy loading and a quick guide to get you started. With a one-year warranty and sleek black design, this Sharp microwave is a stylish and convenient addition to any small kitchen.

Specifications of SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven (R220KNK/2023, Black, Ceramic Cavity, Digital Display, One-Touch Start):

Capacity: 20 liters

Cooking Mode: Solo Microwave

Cavity Type: Ceramic

Digital Display: Yes

One-Touch Start: Yes

Color: Black

Pros Cons Compact 20-liter size, suitable for small kitchens Limited to solo microwave mode Ceramic cavity for even cooking Fewer advanced features Digital display and one-touch start

8. IFB 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (20PG4S, Black/ Silver)

This 20-liter microwave oven from IFB is your new culinary sidekick. With its roomy interior, it's perfect for singles and small families who want to whip up quick yet flavorful meals. The multi-function design allows you to microwave, grill, defrost and reheat with ease, while the jog dials and push buttons make it simple to operate. The 10 preset programs - including grill mode, combination cooking and express cooking - make cooking different foods a snap. The child safety lock ensures little hands can't mess with the settings, giving parents peace of mind. Best of all, this microwave's space-saving design and sleek silver finish will look stylish in any kitchen. So upgrade your cooking routine with this powerful yet compact microwave oven from a brand you can trust - IFB.

Specifications of IFB 20 L Grill Microwave Oven (20PG4S, Black/ Silver):

Capacity: 20 liters

Cooking Mode: Grill Microwave

Color Options: Black or Silver

Pros Cons Compact 20-liter size, suitable for small kitchens Limited to grill microwave mode Offers grilling capability Fewer auto cook menus Choice of black or silver color

9. IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black, With Starter Kit), Standard

This convection microwave will revolutionize the way you cook. With a spacious 30L capacity, it is perfect for large families, whipping up meals for the whole crew in no time. The convection setting allows you to bake, grill and roast in addition to the standard microwave functions, so you can make everything from casseroles to cakes to crispy chicken. Touch key controls are easy to use and easy to clean, while a dozen presets make cooking simple. Features like delay start, keeping warm, and express cooking give you full control over the end result. Safety is a top priority with a child lock and IFB's reputable build quality. Backed by IFB's superior warranty, you can cook with confidence, knowing this microwave is built to last. So say goodbye to dull dinners and hello to culinary creativity, all thanks to this mighty 30L convection microwave that makes mealtime magic.

Specifications of IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black, With Starter Kit), Standard:

Capacity: 30 liters

Cooking Modes: Convection, Grill, Microwave

Special Features: Comes with a Starter Kit

Color: Black

Pros Cons Spacious 30-liter capacity Higher price point Convection, Grill, and Microwave modes May be bulky for smaller kitchens Comes with a starter kit

10. Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill)

The Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave promises 360 degree heat wrap for fast, even cooking from every angle. With 900 watts of high power, it crisps, bakes and defrosts your favorite foods with ease thanks to pre-programmed settings and the magic grill that makes meals juicy inside and crispy outside. The 101 pre-loaded menus make it simple to serve up healthy homemade dishes for the whole family while the reheat and defrost modes ensure food texture and flavor are never compromised. Its compact design means more interior space for your recipes and less counter space taken up. Plus, the vapor clean function keeps the interior fresh and spotless with the touch of a button. This high-performance microwave delivers innovative technology and fast results in a stylish black mirror finish, providing a versatile kitchen companion for your daily cooking needs.

Specifications of Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven(NN-CT645BFDG,,Black Mirror, 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill):

Capacity: 27 liters

Cooking Modes: Convection, Grill, Microwave

Special Features: 360° Heat Wrap, Magic Grill

Color: Black Mirror

Pros Cons Generous 27-liter capacity Higher price point Convection, Grill, and Microwave modes May be bulky for smaller kitchens Special features like 360° Heat Wrap and Magic Grill

Top 3 features for you

Product Features 1 Features 2 Features 3 Whirlpool 29L Convection Microwave (Magicook Pro 31CES-E, Black, Air Fryer) Large 29-liter capacity Air Fryer functionality Extensive auto cook menus Kaff 20L Built-in Microwave Oven (KMW 5PJ, Black) Compact 20-liter size Microwave, Grill, Combination modes Child lock for safety Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven (NN-ST26JMFDG, Silver) Affordable price Compact size, ideal for small spaces 51 auto menus for convenience Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven (MC28A5013AK/TL, Black) Spacious 28-liter capacity Convection, Grill, Microwave modes Special curd-making feature IFB 25L Solo Microwave Oven (25PM2S, Silver) Adequate 25-liter capacity Silver color design Affordable price LG 32L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black) Spacious 32-liter capacity Convection, Grill, Microwave modes Stylish black design SHARP 20L Solo Microwave Oven (R220KNK/2023, Black) Compact 20-liter size Ceramic cavity for even cooking Digital display and one-touch start IFB 20L Grill Microwave Oven (20PG4S, Black/Silver) Compact 20-liter size Offers grilling capability Choice of black or silver color IFB 30L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Spacious 30-liter capacity Convection, Grill, Microwave modes Comes with a starter kit Panasonic 27L Convection Microwave Oven (NN-CT645BFDG, Black Mirror) Generous 27-liter capacity Convection, Grill, Microwave modes Special features like 360° Heat Wrap and Magic Grill

Best value for money

Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave Oven will make everyday meals easier and more satisfying. The 800 watts of power provide fast, even cooking and delicious results without sacrificing textures or flavors. The 51 preset menu options mean you can reheat leftovers, make snacks, or whip up desserts with a push of a button. The auto defrost mode ensures food defrosts evenly without compromising quality. Its compact size means it uses less counter space while still offering a generous 20 liter capacity, perfect for singles or couples. Keep the interior fresh and clean using the vapor clean function with just the touch of a button. The glass turntable and touch controls make using this microwave a breeze. Included are everything you need to get cooking right away.

Best overall product

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven is perfect for big families who need an efficient appliance to handle large loads of food. The convection cooking allows you bake in addition to grill, reheating, defrosting and cooking, helping make meals for crowds quicker and easier. IFB provides an extended 1-year warranty for the microwave and 3-year warranty for the magnetron and cavity, ensuring this workhorse of an appliance will perform for years to come. The membrane touch controls are simple to operate and wipe clean, while the multiple presets like rotisserie, express cooking and steam clean make cooking and cleaning a breeze. The child safety lock ensures little hands can't accidentally activate the microwave, providing peace of mind for parents.

How to find the Best Microwaves under ₹ 30,000?

To find the best microwaves under ₹30,000, it's essential to begin your search with a clear understanding of your specific needs and preferences. First, determine the type of microwave that suits your cooking style. If you primarily use it for basic reheating and simple cooking tasks, a solo microwave should suffice. However, if you enjoy grilling and toasting, consider a grill microwave, and if you want the versatility of baking and roasting, opt for a convection microwave. This initial choice will narrow down your options significantly.

Next, consider the microwave's capacity. If you have a small family or plan to use it for personal cooking, a microwave with a capacity of 20-25 liters should be adequate. For larger families or those who entertain frequently, look for models with a higher capacity. Additionally, pay attention to energy-efficient features like inverter technology to save on electricity costs. Finally, read user reviews and expert recommendations to ensure the microwave you select is reliable, user-friendly, and offers the features you need within your budget. By combining your specific requirements with thorough research, you can confidently find the best microwave under ₹30,000 that suits your kitchen and cooking needs.

It is essential to highlight the importance of comparing prices and features across different brands and models. Given the wide range of microwaves available in this price category, it's crucial to compare not only the price tag but also the features, build quality, and customer support offered by various manufacturers. Look for brands with a reputation for producing durable and reliable appliances, as this ensures your microwave will stand the test of time. Additionally, explore any special features that align with your cooking habits, such as preset cooking modes or sensor technology that can simplify your culinary tasks. By conducting thorough research and making informed comparisons, you can confidently select the best microwave under ₹30,000 that perfectly fits your kitchen and lifestyle.

FAQs

Question : What's the primary difference between solo, grill, and convection microwaves under ₹30,000?

Ans : Solo microwaves are basic models for reheating, grill microwaves are suitable for grilling and toasting, while convection microwaves offer baking and roasting capabilities.

Question : Can I use the convection microwave for regular microwave cooking as well?

Ans : Yes, convection microwaves can perform regular microwave cooking tasks in addition to baking and roasting, making them versatile for various culinary needs.

Question : What's the ideal microwave capacity for a small family?

Ans : For a small family, a microwave with a capacity of 20-25 liters should suffice for everyday cooking and reheating.

Question : Are there any energy-efficient microwaves in this price range?

Ans : Yes, many microwaves under ₹30,000 come with energy-efficient features like inverter technology, which helps save on electricity bills.

Question : Do these microwaves have child safety locks?

Ans : Most microwaves in this price range are equipped with child safety locks to prevent accidental operation by children.

