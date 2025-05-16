10 Best noise cancelling headphones with a microphone to consider in 2025: Premium yet affordable headphones

From budget-friendly picks to high-end models, find the perfect pair of headphones that suits your needs and lifestyle. Explore our selection of the 10 best noise-cancelling headphones with a microphone to consider in 2025.

Aishwarya Faraswal
Published16 May 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Check out the 10 best headphones with a microphone that balance affordability, premium features, and versatility.
Check out the 10 best headphones with a microphone that balance affordability, premium features, and versatility.(Unsplash)

Best headphones

₹5,999

Best battery life

Marshall Major IV Wireless On-Ear Headphones with 80+ Hours of Playtime, Multi-Dimensional Control Knob, Wireless Charging- BlackView Details...

₹9,998

Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 35Hrs Battery- BlueView Details...

₹8,490

Sennheiser HD 450BT (ANC) Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic, Designed in Germany, Alexa Built-in - Active Noise Cancellation, 30h Battery,Fast Charging, Foldable, 2Yr WARRANTY - BlackView Details...

₹7,140

Best value for money

soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black)View Details...

₹4,499

Tired of background noise during calls or want better sound while listening to music, a good pair of noise-cancelling headphones with a mic can really help. In 2025, there are plenty of options to choose from, some are budget-friendly, while others come with top features for people who don’t mind spending more.

Big brands like Sony, Bose, JBL, Sennheiser, and more offer some of the best headphones with powerful noise cancellation and clear mic quality. This list brings you 10 of the best noise cancelling headphones with a mic you can buy right now.

Some are perfect for office meetings and online classes, others are great for travel or watching content without getting disturbed. Let’s check out the best headphones with a microphone in 2025.

If you’re someone who works long hours, travels often, or just wants peace in a noisy house, the JBL Tune 770NC makes life easier. These headphones don’t just play music, they help you stay focused, block out distractions, and take clear calls on the go. With dual pairing and a strong mic, you can switch between work and personal use without a hassle. These are the best noise cancelling headphones with a microphone if you want reliability without spending a bomb.

Specifications

Battery Life
Up to 70 hours (with speed charge – 5 min = 3 hrs playback)
Noise Cancellation
Adaptive ANC with Ambient Aware and TalkThru
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.3 with dual pairing
Mic
Built-in mic with Voice Aware for clear calls
Sound Quality
JBL Pure Bass sound for a rich audio experience

Reasons to buy

Great battery life for long usage without charging

Comfortable fit for work, travel, and daily wear

Reason to avoid

No waterproof rating

Mic clarity drops slightly in windy conditions

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise battery life, but share mixed views on comfort, durability, sound quality, value for money, and ear cup fit.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it makes calls, work, and travel easy without breaking the bank or your focus.

If you love long music sessions, frequent travel, or calls on the go, Marshall Major IV is made for you. These on-ear headphones don’t need daily charging and give you 80+ hours of playtime, perfect for busy routines. The soft design keeps you comfortable for hours. The mic and control knob help you answer calls or change songs easily. It's one of the best noise cancelling headphones with microphone to consider in 2025 for music lovers and professionals alike.

Specifications

Battery Life
80+ hours with 15-min quick charge for 15 hours
Charging Type
Wireless charging support
Controls
Multi-directional knob for music and call controls
Build
Reinforced loop wire and soft ear cushions
Sound Output
Custom-tuned drivers for deep bass and clear treble

Reasons to buy

Superb battery backup for heavy users

Comfortable fit even after long hours

Reason to avoid

...

No active noise cancellation

...

On-ear fit may not suit everyone

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the sound quality, long battery life, and design, but report mixed comfort and miss active noise cancellation.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it gives long playtime, reliable mic support, and easy controls without extra fuss.

If you want headphones that block outside noise and keep you connected easily, Sony WH-CH720N is a great pick. The noise cancellation helps you focus by cutting out distractions. You can connect two devices at once, making switching from calls to music simple. The clear microphone helps in taking hands-free calls without fuss. This is one of the best noise cancelling headphones with microphone in 2025 for everyday use.

Specifications

Battery Life
Up to 50 hours, quick charge 3 min = 1 hour playback
Weight
192 grams, very lightweight design
Noise Cancelling
Dual Noise Sensor with Integrated Processor V1
Connectivity
Multipoint Bluetooth for two devices at once
Mic
Precise Voice Pickup technology for clear calls

Reasons to buy

Long battery life for nonstop use

Comfortable for hours with light design

Reason to avoid

...

No active ANC modes like some high-end models

...

Limited colour choices

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise comfort, battery life, and lightweight design but have mixed views on sound, connectivity, build quality, and value for money.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers long battery life, good noise cancelling, and clear mic for calls at a fair price.

Sennheiser HD 450BT offer 30 hours of battery life, so you can go through your day without worrying about charging. The active noise cancellation helps cut out background noise, making it easier to focus or relax. The built-in mic works well for calls, and Alexa support adds handy voice control. Plus, the foldable design makes them easy to carry around. These are one of the best noise-cancelling headphones with a mic in 2025.

Specifications

Noise Cancellation
Active Noise Cancellation for clear listening
Battery Life
Up to 30 hours with fast USB-C charging
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.0 with AAC and AptX Low Latency
Mic & Voice Assistant
Built-in mic with virtual assistant button (Siri/Google)
Design
Over-ear, foldable, durable with minimalist style

Reasons to buy

Long battery with quick charge support

Strong noise cancellation for focused listening

Reason to avoid

...

Sound may feel less vibrant for some

...

Limited colour options available

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise battery life and value but have mixed reviews on sound, comfort, build, weight, size, and report connectivity issues.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers strong noise cancellation, long battery, and smart voice controls for everyday use.

The soundcore by Anker Q20i offers the perfect balance of powerful noise cancellation and long-lasting comfort. These headphones help you enjoy your music or calls clearly by cutting out loud background noise like traffic or chatter. With 40 hours of battery, you won’t need to keep charging them all the time. You can connect to two devices easily, switching between calls and music without hassle. If you’re looking for the best noise cancelling headphones with microphone, these are worth considering in 2025.

Specifications

Battery Life
40 hours in ANC mode
Noise Cancellation
Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling with 4 microphones
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.0 with dual device connection
Drivers
40mm dynamic drivers with BassUp technology
Sound Customisation
Adjustable EQ via soundcore app

Reasons to buy

Long battery life lets you use all day without charging

Effective noise cancellation for noisy environments

Reason to avoid

...

Build feels a bit bulky for some users

...

Sound quality through Bluetooth slightly less detailed than AUX

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise sound quality, ANC, comfort, battery life, and value under 5000, but report mixed feelings on weight and connectivity.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers great noise cancelling and long battery life at a reasonable price.

The Sennheiser PC 8.2 Chat headset is made for people who want clear sound for gaming, online classes, or calls without any fuss. Its noise-cancelling mic helps you speak clearly, even in noisy places. The lightweight and comfy design means you can wear it for hours without discomfort. Just plug it into your computer’s USB port and you’re ready—no complicated setup needed.

Specifications

Connectivity
USB-A plug and play
Microphone
Noise cancelling, foldable
Design
Lightweight and foldable for comfort and easy storage
Impedance
32 Ohm
Use
Perfect for gaming, e-learning, and calls

Reasons to buy

Clear voice calls with noise-cancelling microphone

Easy to set up and use without extra software

Reason to avoid

...

On-ear design might cause discomfort during very long use

...

Sound quality is good but not premium for audiophiles

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find headphones good for meetings but report mixed sound, build, comfort, microphone, value, and USB port issues.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers clear sound and comfort for casual gaming and calls at a great price.

The JLab Go Work Wireless On Ear Headset is preferred by people who need reliable sound and clear calls during long workdays or online meetings. With its strong Bluetooth connection, you can easily switch between your laptop and phone without missing a beat. The noise-reducing mic makes sure your voice is heard clearly, cutting out background noise. Plus, 45+ hours of battery means you can work all week without charging.

Specifications

Connectivity
Bluetooth Multipoint & Wired via USB-C to 3.5mm cable
Battery Life
45+ hours on a single charge
Microphone
Dual mic with noise reduction (C3 Calling)
Ear Cups
Comfortable Cloud Foam padding
Controls
On-ear buttons for volume, mute, calls, and EQ settings

Reasons to buy

Can connect to two devices at the same time

Long battery life supports full workweeks without charging

Reason to avoid

...

On-ear design may feel tight after long use

...

Sound quality is good but not for audiophile-level listening

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise sound and Bluetooth but report poor build, microphone issues, mixed comfort, and divided value-for-money opinions.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers clear calls, long battery life, and multipoint Bluetooth for hassle-free work and meetings.

The JBL Free WFH Wireless Over Ear Headset features a lossless, low-lag 2.4GHz USB dongle that ensures stable, wireless connectivity without the hassle of tangled wires. The detachable voice-focus noise cancelling microphone lets you mute background noise during calls and detach the mic when you just want to enjoy music. With up to 22 hours of playback and quick 5-minute charging for 1 extra hour, these headphones with mic keep you powered through long workdays.

Specifications

Connectivity
Wireless 2.4GHz USB dongle
Mic
Detachable noise-cancelling microphone
Battery Life
Up to 22 hours playback
Ear Type
Over-ear with memory foam cushions
Compatibility
Works with Zoom, Teams, Skype, and more

Reasons to buy

Clear voice with advanced noise cancellation

Long battery life with fast charging

Reason to avoid

...

Mic detaches, which might be misplaced easily

...

Over-ear design may feel warm after long use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like battery life and noise-cancelling mic but report poor sound, Bluetooth issues, build quality, and mixed value opinions.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers clear calls, long battery life, and comfortable wear for all-day use.

The Noise Airwave Max 4 headphones bring great value with their massive 70-hour battery, meaning you can use them for days without charging worries. The dual device pairing lets you switch easily between your phone and laptop, making work and entertainment smooth. With powerful 40mm drivers and ultra-low latency, your audio stays crisp and in sync. These are some of the best noise cancelling headphones with microphone in 2025.

Specifications

Battery Life
70 hours playtime
Connectivity
Bluetooth v5.4 with dual device pairing
Driver Size
40mm for clear sound
Latency
Ultra-low up to 40ms
Charging
10 minutes quick charge for 5 hours playback

Reasons to buy

Long battery life for nonstop use

Quick charging keeps you ready fast

Reason to avoid

...

No advanced noise cancellation on mic

...

On-ear design may feel less comfy than over-ear

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise comfort, build, battery life, and design but have mixed reviews on sound, connectivity, and value for money.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers long battery life, easy device switching, and clear, lag-free sound for daily use.

The Boult Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones offer 70 hours of playtime, you can enjoy music, calls, or gaming without worrying about charging often. The ENC mic keeps your voice clear by cutting out background noise, making calls easy even in busy places. You can quickly recharge with Type-C fast charging and switch between wired or wireless modes. These are some of the best noise cancelling headphones with microphone in 2025 for clear calls and solid sound.

Specifications

Battery Life
70 hours playtime
Driver Size
40mm bass drivers
Mic Technology
Zen™ ENC noise cancelling mic
Charging
Type-C fast charging
Features
4 EQ modes, IPX5 sweat resistance, Bluetooth 5.4

Reasons to buy

Long battery and fast charging

Clear voice calls with noise cancelling mic

Reason to avoid

...

On-ear fit may feel tight for some

...

EQ modes might not satisfy all sound preferences

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the powerful bass, comfort, sturdy build, 50-hour battery, stable Bluetooth, and consider these headphones good value.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers long battery life, clear calls, and versatile sound options for daily use and outdoor activities.

What’s the difference between active and passive noise cancellation?

Passive noise cancellation uses the headphone’s design, like cushioned ear cups, to block outside noise. It works best for cutting out basic sounds like fan noise or chatter. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) goes a step further by using microphones and special tech to cancel background sounds in real time. ANC is better for travel, office use, or noisy areas. If you need real silence during calls or while listening to music, go for headphones with ANC. For basic use at home or in quiet places, passive might be enough.

How important is mic quality in noise cancelling headphones?

If you make a lot of calls or attend online meetings, mic quality is very important. A poor mic can make your voice sound muffled or unclear. Good headphones come with noise-reducing mics that cut background noise so the person on the other end hears you clearly. Some models also have multiple mics to improve voice pickup. Look for headphones that are rated well for voice clarity in reviews.

Are over-ear or in-ear noise cancelling headphones better with a mic?

It depends on your comfort and how you plan to use them. Over-ear headphones usually have stronger noise cancellation and better battery life. They’re more comfortable for long use and often have clearer mics. In-ear options (like earbuds) are lighter and easier to carry, but their battery might run out faster. If you need headphones mainly for work calls or long trips, over-ear is better. If you want something small for quick use or travel, in-ear works well too. Both types now come with good mics and ANC options.

Factors to consider while buying the best noise cancelling headphones with a microphone in 2025

  1. Noise Cancellation Type: Check if the headphones offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) or just passive noise isolation. ANC is better for blocking out loud environments like flights, traffic, or busy offices.
  2. Mic Quality: Look for headphones with a clear and noise-reducing microphone, especially if you'll be using them for calls or meetings. Dual or beamforming mics usually offer better voice clarity.
  3. Battery Life: If you're going wireless, make sure the battery lasts long enough for your daily use. Look for at least 20-30 hours of playtime with ANC on.
  4. Comfort and Fit: Over-ear headphones are more comfortable for long use, while in-ear ones are portable. Choose based on how long you wear them and your comfort level.
  5. Sound Quality: Crisp audio with good bass and balanced tones is important. Go for brands known for strong sound performance like Sony, JBL, or Sennheiser.
  6. Budget and Brand Support: Set a budget and pick a reliable brand that offers good customer support and warranty.

Top 3 features of the 10 best noise cancelling headphones with a microphone in 2025

Best noise cancelling headphones with a microphone 

Battery life

Connectivity

Mic

JBL Tune 770NCUp to 70 hours (5 min charge = 3 hrs playback)Bluetooth 5.3 with dual pairingBuilt-in mic with Voice Aware
Marshall Major IV80+ hours (15 min quick charge = 15 hrs)Wireless charging supportedBuilt-in mic
Sony WH-CH720NUp to 50 hours (3 min quick charge = 1 hr)Multipoint Bluetooth (2 devices)Precise Voice Pickup technology
Sennheiser HD 450BTUp to 30 hours with fast USB-C chargingBluetooth 5.0 with AAC & AptXBuilt-in mic with voice assistant
Soundcore by Anker Q20i40 hours in ANC modeBluetooth 5.0 with dual device connectionHybrid ANC with 4 microphones
Sennheiser PC 8.2 ChatN/A (wired USB-A)USB-A plug and playNoise cancelling, foldable
JLab Go Work Wireless On Ear Headset45+ hoursBluetooth Multipoint + USB-C cableDual mic with noise reduction (C3 Calling)
JBL Free WFH Wireless Over Ear HeadsetUp to 22 hours (5 min charge = 1 hr)Wireless 2.4GHz USB dongleDetachable noise-cancelling mic
Noise Airwave Max 470 hoursBluetooth v5.4 with dual pairingBuilt-in mic
Boult Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones70 hoursBluetooth 5.4 + AUX optionZen™ ENC noise cancelling mic

FAQs
Yes, they are perfect for calls, Zoom meetings, and video chats, especially if they have a noise-reducing microphone.
Most do, but not all. Always check the product specs to ensure it has a built-in mic.
Yes, but check for low-latency support and a clear mic. Some models are better suited for gaming than others.
Yes, most connect via Bluetooth or cable and work with smartphones, laptops, tablets, and more.

