10 Best noise cancelling headphones with a microphone to consider in 2025: Premium yet affordable headphones

Tired of background noise during calls or want better sound while listening to music, a good pair of noise-cancelling headphones with a mic can really help. In 2025, there are plenty of options to choose from, some are budget-friendly, while others come with top features for people who don’t mind spending more.

Big brands like Sony, Bose, JBL, Sennheiser, and more offer some of the best headphones with powerful noise cancellation and clear mic quality. This list brings you 10 of the best noise cancelling headphones with a mic you can buy right now.

Some are perfect for office meetings and online classes, others are great for travel or watching content without getting disturbed. Let’s check out the best headphones with a microphone in 2025.

If you’re someone who works long hours, travels often, or just wants peace in a noisy house, the JBL Tune 770NC makes life easier. These headphones don’t just play music, they help you stay focused, block out distractions, and take clear calls on the go. With dual pairing and a strong mic, you can switch between work and personal use without a hassle. These are the best noise cancelling headphones with a microphone if you want reliability without spending a bomb.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 70 hours (with speed charge – 5 min = 3 hrs playback) Noise Cancellation Adaptive ANC with Ambient Aware and TalkThru Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 with dual pairing Mic Built-in mic with Voice Aware for clear calls Sound Quality JBL Pure Bass sound for a rich audio experience Reasons to buy Great battery life for long usage without charging Comfortable fit for work, travel, and daily wear Reason to avoid No waterproof rating Mic clarity drops slightly in windy conditions

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise battery life, but share mixed views on comfort, durability, sound quality, value for money, and ear cup fit.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it makes calls, work, and travel easy without breaking the bank or your focus.

If you love long music sessions, frequent travel, or calls on the go, Marshall Major IV is made for you. These on-ear headphones don’t need daily charging and give you 80+ hours of playtime, perfect for busy routines. The soft design keeps you comfortable for hours. The mic and control knob help you answer calls or change songs easily. It's one of the best noise cancelling headphones with microphone to consider in 2025 for music lovers and professionals alike.

Specifications Battery Life 80+ hours with 15-min quick charge for 15 hours Charging Type Wireless charging support Controls Multi-directional knob for music and call controls Build Reinforced loop wire and soft ear cushions Sound Output Custom-tuned drivers for deep bass and clear treble Reasons to buy Superb battery backup for heavy users Comfortable fit even after long hours Reason to avoid No active noise cancellation On-ear fit may not suit everyone

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the sound quality, long battery life, and design, but report mixed comfort and miss active noise cancellation.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it gives long playtime, reliable mic support, and easy controls without extra fuss.

If you want headphones that block outside noise and keep you connected easily, Sony WH-CH720N is a great pick. The noise cancellation helps you focus by cutting out distractions. You can connect two devices at once, making switching from calls to music simple. The clear microphone helps in taking hands-free calls without fuss. This is one of the best noise cancelling headphones with microphone in 2025 for everyday use.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 50 hours, quick charge 3 min = 1 hour playback Weight 192 grams, very lightweight design Noise Cancelling Dual Noise Sensor with Integrated Processor V1 Connectivity Multipoint Bluetooth for two devices at once Mic Precise Voice Pickup technology for clear calls Reasons to buy Long battery life for nonstop use Comfortable for hours with light design Reason to avoid No active ANC modes like some high-end models Limited colour choices

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise comfort, battery life, and lightweight design but have mixed views on sound, connectivity, build quality, and value for money.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers long battery life, good noise cancelling, and clear mic for calls at a fair price.

Sennheiser HD 450BT offer 30 hours of battery life, so you can go through your day without worrying about charging. The active noise cancellation helps cut out background noise, making it easier to focus or relax. The built-in mic works well for calls, and Alexa support adds handy voice control. Plus, the foldable design makes them easy to carry around. These are one of the best noise-cancelling headphones with a mic in 2025.

Specifications Noise Cancellation Active Noise Cancellation for clear listening Battery Life Up to 30 hours with fast USB-C charging Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 with AAC and AptX Low Latency Mic & Voice Assistant Built-in mic with virtual assistant button (Siri/Google) Design Over-ear, foldable, durable with minimalist style Reasons to buy Long battery with quick charge support Strong noise cancellation for focused listening Reason to avoid Sound may feel less vibrant for some Limited colour options available

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise battery life and value but have mixed reviews on sound, comfort, build, weight, size, and report connectivity issues.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers strong noise cancellation, long battery, and smart voice controls for everyday use.

The soundcore by Anker Q20i offers the perfect balance of powerful noise cancellation and long-lasting comfort. These headphones help you enjoy your music or calls clearly by cutting out loud background noise like traffic or chatter. With 40 hours of battery, you won’t need to keep charging them all the time. You can connect to two devices easily, switching between calls and music without hassle. If you’re looking for the best noise cancelling headphones with microphone, these are worth considering in 2025.

Specifications Battery Life 40 hours in ANC mode Noise Cancellation Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling with 4 microphones Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 with dual device connection Drivers 40mm dynamic drivers with BassUp technology Sound Customisation Adjustable EQ via soundcore app Reasons to buy Long battery life lets you use all day without charging Effective noise cancellation for noisy environments Reason to avoid Build feels a bit bulky for some users Sound quality through Bluetooth slightly less detailed than AUX

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise sound quality, ANC, comfort, battery life, and value under 5000, but report mixed feelings on weight and connectivity.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers great noise cancelling and long battery life at a reasonable price.

The Sennheiser PC 8.2 Chat headset is made for people who want clear sound for gaming, online classes, or calls without any fuss. Its noise-cancelling mic helps you speak clearly, even in noisy places. The lightweight and comfy design means you can wear it for hours without discomfort. Just plug it into your computer’s USB port and you’re ready—no complicated setup needed.

Specifications Connectivity USB-A plug and play Microphone Noise cancelling, foldable Design Lightweight and foldable for comfort and easy storage Impedance 32 Ohm Use Perfect for gaming, e-learning, and calls Reasons to buy Clear voice calls with noise-cancelling microphone Easy to set up and use without extra software Reason to avoid On-ear design might cause discomfort during very long use Sound quality is good but not premium for audiophiles

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers find headphones good for meetings but report mixed sound, build, comfort, microphone, value, and USB port issues.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it delivers clear sound and comfort for casual gaming and calls at a great price.

The JLab Go Work Wireless On Ear Headset is preferred by people who need reliable sound and clear calls during long workdays or online meetings. With its strong Bluetooth connection, you can easily switch between your laptop and phone without missing a beat. The noise-reducing mic makes sure your voice is heard clearly, cutting out background noise. Plus, 45+ hours of battery means you can work all week without charging.

Specifications Connectivity Bluetooth Multipoint & Wired via USB-C to 3.5mm cable Battery Life 45+ hours on a single charge Microphone Dual mic with noise reduction (C3 Calling) Ear Cups Comfortable Cloud Foam padding Controls On-ear buttons for volume, mute, calls, and EQ settings Reasons to buy Can connect to two devices at the same time Long battery life supports full workweeks without charging Reason to avoid On-ear design may feel tight after long use Sound quality is good but not for audiophile-level listening

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise sound and Bluetooth but report poor build, microphone issues, mixed comfort, and divided value-for-money opinions.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers clear calls, long battery life, and multipoint Bluetooth for hassle-free work and meetings.

The JBL Free WFH Wireless Over Ear Headset features a lossless, low-lag 2.4GHz USB dongle that ensures stable, wireless connectivity without the hassle of tangled wires. The detachable voice-focus noise cancelling microphone lets you mute background noise during calls and detach the mic when you just want to enjoy music. With up to 22 hours of playback and quick 5-minute charging for 1 extra hour, these headphones with mic keep you powered through long workdays.

Specifications Connectivity Wireless 2.4GHz USB dongle Mic Detachable noise-cancelling microphone Battery Life Up to 22 hours playback Ear Type Over-ear with memory foam cushions Compatibility Works with Zoom, Teams, Skype, and more Reasons to buy Clear voice with advanced noise cancellation Long battery life with fast charging Reason to avoid Mic detaches, which might be misplaced easily Over-ear design may feel warm after long use

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like battery life and noise-cancelling mic but report poor sound, Bluetooth issues, build quality, and mixed value opinions.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers clear calls, long battery life, and comfortable wear for all-day use.

The Noise Airwave Max 4 headphones bring great value with their massive 70-hour battery, meaning you can use them for days without charging worries. The dual device pairing lets you switch easily between your phone and laptop, making work and entertainment smooth. With powerful 40mm drivers and ultra-low latency, your audio stays crisp and in sync. These are some of the best noise cancelling headphones with microphone in 2025.

Specifications Battery Life 70 hours playtime Connectivity Bluetooth v5.4 with dual device pairing Driver Size 40mm for clear sound Latency Ultra-low up to 40ms Charging 10 minutes quick charge for 5 hours playback Reasons to buy Long battery life for nonstop use Quick charging keeps you ready fast Reason to avoid No advanced noise cancellation on mic On-ear design may feel less comfy than over-ear

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise comfort, build, battery life, and design but have mixed reviews on sound, connectivity, and value for money.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers long battery life, easy device switching, and clear, lag-free sound for daily use.

The Boult Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones offer 70 hours of playtime, you can enjoy music, calls, or gaming without worrying about charging often. The ENC mic keeps your voice clear by cutting out background noise, making calls easy even in busy places. You can quickly recharge with Type-C fast charging and switch between wired or wireless modes. These are some of the best noise cancelling headphones with microphone in 2025 for clear calls and solid sound.

Specifications Battery Life 70 hours playtime Driver Size 40mm bass drivers Mic Technology Zen™ ENC noise cancelling mic Charging Type-C fast charging Features 4 EQ modes, IPX5 sweat resistance, Bluetooth 5.4 Reasons to buy Long battery and fast charging Clear voice calls with noise cancelling mic Reason to avoid On-ear fit may feel tight for some EQ modes might not satisfy all sound preferences

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers love the powerful bass, comfort, sturdy build, 50-hour battery, stable Bluetooth, and consider these headphones good value.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product because it offers long battery life, clear calls, and versatile sound options for daily use and outdoor activities.

What’s the difference between active and passive noise cancellation? Passive noise cancellation uses the headphone’s design, like cushioned ear cups, to block outside noise. It works best for cutting out basic sounds like fan noise or chatter. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) goes a step further by using microphones and special tech to cancel background sounds in real time. ANC is better for travel, office use, or noisy areas. If you need real silence during calls or while listening to music, go for headphones with ANC. For basic use at home or in quiet places, passive might be enough.

How important is mic quality in noise cancelling headphones? If you make a lot of calls or attend online meetings, mic quality is very important. A poor mic can make your voice sound muffled or unclear. Good headphones come with noise-reducing mics that cut background noise so the person on the other end hears you clearly. Some models also have multiple mics to improve voice pickup. Look for headphones that are rated well for voice clarity in reviews.

Are over-ear or in-ear noise cancelling headphones better with a mic? It depends on your comfort and how you plan to use them. Over-ear headphones usually have stronger noise cancellation and better battery life. They’re more comfortable for long use and often have clearer mics. In-ear options (like earbuds) are lighter and easier to carry, but their battery might run out faster. If you need headphones mainly for work calls or long trips, over-ear is better. If you want something small for quick use or travel, in-ear works well too. Both types now come with good mics and ANC options.

Factors to consider while buying the best noise cancelling headphones with a microphone in 2025 Noise Cancellation Type: Check if the headphones offer Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) or just passive noise isolation. ANC is better for blocking out loud environments like flights, traffic, or busy offices. Mic Quality: Look for headphones with a clear and noise-reducing microphone, especially if you'll be using them for calls or meetings. Dual or beamforming mics usually offer better voice clarity. Battery Life: If you're going wireless, make sure the battery lasts long enough for your daily use. Look for at least 20-30 hours of playtime with ANC on. Comfort and Fit: Over-ear headphones are more comfortable for long use, while in-ear ones are portable. Choose based on how long you wear them and your comfort level. Sound Quality: Crisp audio with good bass and balanced tones is important. Go for brands known for strong sound performance like Sony, JBL, or Sennheiser. Budget and Brand Support: Set a budget and pick a reliable brand that offers good customer support and warranty. Top 3 features of the 10 best noise cancelling headphones with a microphone in 2025

Best noise cancelling headphones with a microphone Battery life Connectivity Mic JBL Tune 770NC Up to 70 hours (5 min charge = 3 hrs playback) Bluetooth 5.3 with dual pairing Built-in mic with Voice Aware Marshall Major IV 80+ hours (15 min quick charge = 15 hrs) Wireless charging supported Built-in mic Sony WH-CH720N Up to 50 hours (3 min quick charge = 1 hr) Multipoint Bluetooth (2 devices) Precise Voice Pickup technology Sennheiser HD 450BT Up to 30 hours with fast USB-C charging Bluetooth 5.0 with AAC & AptX Built-in mic with voice assistant Soundcore by Anker Q20i 40 hours in ANC mode Bluetooth 5.0 with dual device connection Hybrid ANC with 4 microphones Sennheiser PC 8.2 Chat N/A (wired USB-A) USB-A plug and play Noise cancelling, foldable JLab Go Work Wireless On Ear Headset 45+ hours Bluetooth Multipoint + USB-C cable Dual mic with noise reduction (C3 Calling) JBL Free WFH Wireless Over Ear Headset Up to 22 hours (5 min charge = 1 hr) Wireless 2.4GHz USB dongle Detachable noise-cancelling mic Noise Airwave Max 4 70 hours Bluetooth v5.4 with dual pairing Built-in mic Boult Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones 70 hours Bluetooth 5.4 + AUX option Zen™ ENC noise cancelling mic

