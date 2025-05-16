10 Best noise cancelling headphones with a microphone to consider in 2025: Premium yet affordable headphones

|Product
Best headphonesJBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on JBL Headphones App (Black)View Details
₹5,999
Best battery lifeMarshall Major IV Wireless On-Ear Headphones with 80+ Hours of Playtime, Multi-Dimensional Control Knob, Wireless Charging- BlackView Details
₹9,998
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 35Hrs Battery- BlueView Details
₹8,490
Sennheiser HD 450BT (ANC) Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic, Designed in Germany, Alexa Built-in - Active Noise Cancellation, 30h Battery,Fast Charging, Foldable, 2Yr WARRANTY - BlackView Details
₹7,140
Best value for moneysoundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black)View Details
₹4,499
Tired of background noise during calls or want better sound while listening to music, a good pair of noise-cancelling headphones with a mic can really help. In 2025, there are plenty of options to choose from, some are budget-friendly, while others come with top features for people who don’t mind spending more.
Big brands like Sony, Bose, JBL, Sennheiser, and more offer some of the best headphones with powerful noise cancellation and clear mic quality. This list brings you 10 of the best noise cancelling headphones with a mic you can buy right now.
Some are perfect for office meetings and online classes, others are great for travel or watching content without getting disturbed. Let’s check out the best headphones with a microphone in 2025.
If you’re someone who works long hours, travels often, or just wants peace in a noisy house, the JBL Tune 770NC makes life easier. These headphones don’t just play music, they help you stay focused, block out distractions, and take clear calls on the go. With dual pairing and a strong mic, you can switch between work and personal use without a hassle. These are the best noise cancelling headphones with a microphone if you want reliability without spending a bomb.
Great battery life for long usage without charging
Comfortable fit for work, travel, and daily wear
No waterproof rating
Mic clarity drops slightly in windy conditions
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on JBL Headphones App (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise battery life, but share mixed views on comfort, durability, sound quality, value for money, and ear cup fit.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it makes calls, work, and travel easy without breaking the bank or your focus.
If you love long music sessions, frequent travel, or calls on the go, Marshall Major IV is made for you. These on-ear headphones don’t need daily charging and give you 80+ hours of playtime, perfect for busy routines. The soft design keeps you comfortable for hours. The mic and control knob help you answer calls or change songs easily. It's one of the best noise cancelling headphones with microphone to consider in 2025 for music lovers and professionals alike.
Superb battery backup for heavy users
Comfortable fit even after long hours
No active noise cancellation
On-ear fit may not suit everyone
Marshall Major IV Wireless On-Ear Headphones with 80+ Hours of Playtime, Multi-Dimensional Control Knob, Wireless Charging- Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the sound quality, long battery life, and design, but report mixed comfort and miss active noise cancellation.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it gives long playtime, reliable mic support, and easy controls without extra fuss.
If you want headphones that block outside noise and keep you connected easily, Sony WH-CH720N is a great pick. The noise cancellation helps you focus by cutting out distractions. You can connect two devices at once, making switching from calls to music simple. The clear microphone helps in taking hands-free calls without fuss. This is one of the best noise cancelling headphones with microphone in 2025 for everyday use.
Long battery life for nonstop use
Comfortable for hours with light design
No active ANC modes like some high-end models
Limited colour choices
Sony WH-CH720N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 35Hrs Battery- Blue
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise comfort, battery life, and lightweight design but have mixed views on sound, connectivity, build quality, and value for money.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers long battery life, good noise cancelling, and clear mic for calls at a fair price.
Sennheiser HD 450BT offer 30 hours of battery life, so you can go through your day without worrying about charging. The active noise cancellation helps cut out background noise, making it easier to focus or relax. The built-in mic works well for calls, and Alexa support adds handy voice control. Plus, the foldable design makes them easy to carry around. These are one of the best noise-cancelling headphones with a mic in 2025.
Long battery with quick charge support
Strong noise cancellation for focused listening
Sound may feel less vibrant for some
Limited colour options available
Sennheiser HD 450BT (ANC) Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Over Ear Headphone with Mic, Designed in Germany, Alexa Built-in - Active Noise Cancellation, 30h Battery,Fast Charging, Foldable, 2Yr WARRANTY - Black
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise battery life and value but have mixed reviews on sound, comfort, build, weight, size, and report connectivity issues.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers strong noise cancellation, long battery, and smart voice controls for everyday use.
The soundcore by Anker Q20i offers the perfect balance of powerful noise cancellation and long-lasting comfort. These headphones help you enjoy your music or calls clearly by cutting out loud background noise like traffic or chatter. With 40 hours of battery, you won’t need to keep charging them all the time. You can connect to two devices easily, switching between calls and music without hassle. If you’re looking for the best noise cancelling headphones with microphone, these are worth considering in 2025.
Long battery life lets you use all day without charging
Effective noise cancellation for noisy environments
Build feels a bit bulky for some users
Sound quality through Bluetooth slightly less detailed than AUX
soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise sound quality, ANC, comfort, battery life, and value under 5000, but report mixed feelings on weight and connectivity.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers great noise cancelling and long battery life at a reasonable price.
The Sennheiser PC 8.2 Chat headset is made for people who want clear sound for gaming, online classes, or calls without any fuss. Its noise-cancelling mic helps you speak clearly, even in noisy places. The lightweight and comfy design means you can wear it for hours without discomfort. Just plug it into your computer’s USB port and you’re ready—no complicated setup needed.
Clear voice calls with noise-cancelling microphone
Easy to set up and use without extra software
On-ear design might cause discomfort during very long use
Sound quality is good but not premium for audiophiles
Sennheiser Pc 8.2 Chat,Wired Over Ear Headset for Casual Gaming,E-Learning and Music,Noise Cancelling Microphone,Call Control,Foldable Microphone,High Comfort USB-A Connectivity,Black(1000446)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers find headphones good for meetings but report mixed sound, build, comfort, microphone, value, and USB port issues.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it delivers clear sound and comfort for casual gaming and calls at a great price.
The JLab Go Work Wireless On Ear Headset is preferred by people who need reliable sound and clear calls during long workdays or online meetings. With its strong Bluetooth connection, you can easily switch between your laptop and phone without missing a beat. The noise-reducing mic makes sure your voice is heard clearly, cutting out background noise. Plus, 45+ hours of battery means you can work all week without charging.
Can connect to two devices at the same time
Long battery life supports full workweeks without charging
On-ear design may feel tight after long use
Sound quality is good but not for audiophile-level listening
JLab Go Work Wireless On Ear Headsets with Microphone - 45+ Playtime PC Bluetooth Headset and Multipoint Connect to Laptop Computer and Mobile - Wired or Wireless Headphones with Microphone
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise sound and Bluetooth but report poor build, microphone issues, mixed comfort, and divided value-for-money opinions.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers clear calls, long battery life, and multipoint Bluetooth for hassle-free work and meetings.
The JBL Free WFH Wireless Over Ear Headset features a lossless, low-lag 2.4GHz USB dongle that ensures stable, wireless connectivity without the hassle of tangled wires. The detachable voice-focus noise cancelling microphone lets you mute background noise during calls and detach the mic when you just want to enjoy music. With up to 22 hours of playback and quick 5-minute charging for 1 extra hour, these headphones with mic keep you powered through long workdays.
Clear voice with advanced noise cancellation
Long battery life with fast charging
Mic detaches, which might be misplaced easily
Over-ear design may feel warm after long use
JBL Free WFH Wireless, Over Ear Headset with Detachable Voice-Focus Noise Cancelling Mic, Lossless & Low-lag 2.4GHz USB Dongle for Work from Home, Conference Calls, Online Learning & Teaching (Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers like battery life and noise-cancelling mic but report poor sound, Bluetooth issues, build quality, and mixed value opinions.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers clear calls, long battery life, and comfortable wear for all-day use.
The Noise Airwave Max 4 headphones bring great value with their massive 70-hour battery, meaning you can use them for days without charging worries. The dual device pairing lets you switch easily between your phone and laptop, making work and entertainment smooth. With powerful 40mm drivers and ultra-low latency, your audio stays crisp and in sync. These are some of the best noise cancelling headphones with microphone in 2025.
Long battery life for nonstop use
Quick charging keeps you ready fast
No advanced noise cancellation on mic
On-ear design may feel less comfy than over-ear
Noise Airwave Max 4 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with 70H Playtime, ENC, 40mm Driver, Low Latency(up to 40ms), Dual Pairing, BT v5.4 (Carbon Black)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers praise comfort, build, battery life, and design but have mixed reviews on sound, connectivity, and value for money.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers long battery life, easy device switching, and clear, lag-free sound for daily use.
The Boult Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones offer 70 hours of playtime, you can enjoy music, calls, or gaming without worrying about charging often. The ENC mic keeps your voice clear by cutting out background noise, making calls easy even in busy places. You can quickly recharge with Type-C fast charging and switch between wired or wireless modes. These are some of the best noise cancelling headphones with microphone in 2025 for clear calls and solid sound.
Long battery and fast charging
Clear voice calls with noise cancelling mic
On-ear fit may feel tight for some
EQ modes might not satisfy all sound preferences
Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones with 70H Playtime, 40mm Bass Drivers, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging, 4 EQ Modes, Bluetooth 5.4, AUX Option, Easy Control, IPX5 headphones wireless with mic (Beige)
What are buyers saying on Amazon?
Buyers love the powerful bass, comfort, sturdy build, 50-hour battery, stable Bluetooth, and consider these headphones good value.
Why choose this product?
You should choose this product because it offers long battery life, clear calls, and versatile sound options for daily use and outdoor activities.
Passive noise cancellation uses the headphone’s design, like cushioned ear cups, to block outside noise. It works best for cutting out basic sounds like fan noise or chatter. Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) goes a step further by using microphones and special tech to cancel background sounds in real time. ANC is better for travel, office use, or noisy areas. If you need real silence during calls or while listening to music, go for headphones with ANC. For basic use at home or in quiet places, passive might be enough.
If you make a lot of calls or attend online meetings, mic quality is very important. A poor mic can make your voice sound muffled or unclear. Good headphones come with noise-reducing mics that cut background noise so the person on the other end hears you clearly. Some models also have multiple mics to improve voice pickup. Look for headphones that are rated well for voice clarity in reviews.
It depends on your comfort and how you plan to use them. Over-ear headphones usually have stronger noise cancellation and better battery life. They’re more comfortable for long use and often have clearer mics. In-ear options (like earbuds) are lighter and easier to carry, but their battery might run out faster. If you need headphones mainly for work calls or long trips, over-ear is better. If you want something small for quick use or travel, in-ear works well too. Both types now come with good mics and ANC options.
Best noise cancelling headphones with a microphone
Battery life
Connectivity
Mic
|JBL Tune 770NC
|Up to 70 hours (5 min charge = 3 hrs playback)
|Bluetooth 5.3 with dual pairing
|Built-in mic with Voice Aware
|Marshall Major IV
|80+ hours (15 min quick charge = 15 hrs)
|Wireless charging supported
|Built-in mic
|Sony WH-CH720N
|Up to 50 hours (3 min quick charge = 1 hr)
|Multipoint Bluetooth (2 devices)
|Precise Voice Pickup technology
|Sennheiser HD 450BT
|Up to 30 hours with fast USB-C charging
|Bluetooth 5.0 with AAC & AptX
|Built-in mic with voice assistant
|Soundcore by Anker Q20i
|40 hours in ANC mode
|Bluetooth 5.0 with dual device connection
|Hybrid ANC with 4 microphones
|Sennheiser PC 8.2 Chat
|N/A (wired USB-A)
|USB-A plug and play
|Noise cancelling, foldable
|JLab Go Work Wireless On Ear Headset
|45+ hours
|Bluetooth Multipoint + USB-C cable
|Dual mic with noise reduction (C3 Calling)
|JBL Free WFH Wireless Over Ear Headset
|Up to 22 hours (5 min charge = 1 hr)
|Wireless 2.4GHz USB dongle
|Detachable noise-cancelling mic
|Noise Airwave Max 4
|70 hours
|Bluetooth v5.4 with dual pairing
|Built-in mic
|Boult Q Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones
|70 hours
|Bluetooth 5.4 + AUX option
|Zen™ ENC noise cancelling mic
Elevate your audio experience with the best noise cancelling headphones
Say goodbye to distractions: Why noise cancellation in earbuds and headphones is needed for better sound and focus
Best JBL earphones in 2025 that offer a comfortable premium fit: Top 8 JBL earphones with great sound quality
