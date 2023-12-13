10 best phones under ₹25,000: Say hello to performance in budget

In an era where technology is not just a luxury but a necessity, the quest for the perfect smartphone that balances performance with affordability has become more crucial than ever. Enter the realm of budget smartphones, a market segment bustling with options that promise to deliver impressive features without breaking the bank. As we dive into the world of best smartphones under ₹25,000, we find ourselves surrounded by a plethora of choices, each vying for the title of the best value for your hard-earned money.

This carefully curated list of the 10 best smartphones under ₹25,000 is designed to help you navigate through the maze of specifications, features, and brand promises. These smartphones are not just about making calls or sending texts; they are power-packed devices that bring a range of functionalities right to your fingertips. From sleek designs that catch the eye to processors that can handle multitasking with ease, these phones are equipped to keep up with the fast-paced demands of modern life.

Imagine capturing life's precious moments in high-definition with advanced cameras, or experiencing the thrill of gaming with smooth graphics, all on a device that fits snugly in your palm and doesn’t leave a dent in your wallet. These smartphones offer large, vibrant displays perfect for binge-watching your favourite shows, batteries that last all day, and user interfaces that enhance your daily interactions with your device.

As we delve into this list of the 10 best smartphones under ₹25,000, prepare to be surprised by the level of sophistication and performance these budget-friendly phones bring to the table. Each phone in this list has been chosen with the discerning consumer in mind – someone who seeks a balance between cost and performance without compromising on quality. Say hi to performance on a budget, and get ready to find a smartphone that fits not just your pocket, but also your lifestyle and needs.

1. Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G stands tall as a formidable contender for the best phone under ₹25,000. This device is a perfect blend of utility and elegance, showcasing a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, offering vibrant and crisp visuals. The 50MP Triple No Shake Cam is a highlight, capturing stunning images with clarity and stability. Powered by a robust 6000mAh battery, it promises extended usage without frequent charging. The phone's 4 generations of OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates ensure it stays current and secure. With its 12GB RAM with RAM+ and the efficient Exynos 1280 processor, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G offers a seamless and responsive user experience, making it a top choice for anyone looking for the best phone under ₹25,000.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy M34 5G:

Display: 6.5 inches Super AMOLED, FHD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels)

Camera: 50MP+8MP+2MP Triple Rear, 13MP Front

Battery: 6000mAh

Processor: Exynos 1280 Octa-Core

OS & Updates: Android 13, 4 Gen OS Upgrade & 5 Year Security Update

Pros Cons Long-lasting 6000mAh battery Comes without a charger High-quality 50MP Triple Camera setup Heavier due to the large battery 4 Gen OS Upgrade and 5 Year Security Update

2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G emerges as an exceptional choice for the best phone under ₹25,000, offering a harmonious combination of performance and style. Its 6.59-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate provides a smooth and responsive viewing experience. The 64MP main camera, complemented by a depth lens and macro lens, captures detailed and vibrant images. The 16MP front camera excels in selfies and video calls. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, this device handles multitasking and gaming with ease. The 5000mAh battery supported by 33W SuperVOOC ensures quick charging and long-lasting performance. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, with its Oxygen OS based on Android 12, offers a user-friendly interface, making it a strong candidate for the best phone under ₹25,000.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G:

Display: 6.59 inches, 120 Hz Refresh Rate

Camera: 64MP Main, 2MP Depth, 2MP Macro; 16MP Front

Battery & Charging: 5000mAh, 33W SuperVOOC

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

OS: Oxygen OS based on Android 12

Pros Cons High refresh rate display for smooth visuals Lacks an AMOLED display 33W SuperVOOC fast charging Standard design, not very innovative

3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is a strong contender for the best phone under ₹25,000, offering an impeccable blend of innovation and efficiency. It features a large 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, providing vibrant visuals and fluid motion. The camera setup, led by a 50MP main sensor with Sony IMX890, captures stunning photos with remarkable clarity. The 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro lenses add versatility to your photography experience. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G, it delivers smooth performance for gaming and multitasking. The 5000 mAh battery, supported by 80W SUPERVOOC fast-charging, ensures you’re powered throughout the day. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G, with its OxygenOS 13, offers a clean and user-friendly interface, making it an excellent choice for those seeking the best phone under ₹25,000.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G:

Display: 6.7 inches AMOLED FHD+, 120 Hz

Camera: 50MP Main, 8MP Ultrawide, 2MP Macro; 16MP Front

Battery & Charging: 5000mAh, 80W SUPERVOOC

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G

OS: OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13.1

Pros Cons High refresh rate AMOLED display May be large for some users Powerful Snapdragon 782G processor Limited colour options

4. Nokia G42 5G

Nokia G42 5G is a notable option for the best phone under ₹25,000, embodying reliability and performance. This smartphone boasts a Snapdragon 480+ 5G chipset, providing fast and efficient performance. The 6GB RAM, augmented by 5GB virtual RAM, ensures smooth multitasking. Its 50MP Triple AI Camera captures high-quality images, suitable for various photography needs. The large 5000mAh battery provides ample power for day-long usage. Nokia G42 5G is also notable for its software support, offering Android 13 with regular updates, ensuring a secure and up-to-date experience. This phone represents Nokia's commitment to providing reliable, budget-friendly smartphones, making it a strong candidate for anyone looking for the best phone under ₹25,000.

Specifications of Nokia G42 5G:

Camera: 50MP Triple AI Camera

RAM & Storage: 11GB RAM (6GB + 5GB Virtual), 128GB Storage

Battery: 5000mAh

Processor: Snapdragon 480+ 5G

OS: Android 13 with 2 years of upgrades

Pros Cons Efficient Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor Standard design Large battery for extended usage Lowlight camera performance can be better

5. Redmi Note 12 5G

Redmi Note 12 5G emerges as an excellent choice for the best phone under ₹25,000, balancing performance with affordability. It features a 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, offering smooth and vibrant visuals. The Snapdragon 4 Gen1 processor, coupled with Adreno 619 GPU, ensures efficient and responsive performance. The 48MP AI Triple Camera setup delivers quality photography, suitable for various scenarios. The 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging provides long-lasting power and convenience. Redmi Note 12 5G stands out with its sleek Frosted Green design, making it a stylish and powerful option for users looking for the best phone under ₹25,000 without compromising on features.

Specifications of Redmi Note 12 5G:

Display: 6.67 inches Super AMOLED, 120Hz

Camera: 48MP AI Triple Camera; 13MP Front

Battery: 5000mAh, 33W fast charging

Processor: Snapdragon 4 Gen1

Memory & Storage: 4GB RAM, 128GB ROM

Pros Cons High refresh rate AMOLED display Base model only has 4GB RAM Efficient Snapdragon processor

6. Realme Narzo 60 5G

Realme Narzo 60 5G is an attractive option for those seeking the best phone under ₹25,000. It boasts a vibrant 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring crisp and fluid visuals. The device is powered by a capable processor, providing smooth and efficient performance. It features a sleek ultraslim design, measuring only 7.93mm in thickness, combining portability with elegance. The premium vegan leather design adds a touch of sophistication. The Realme Narzo 60 5G's camera setup is versatile, ideal for capturing high-quality photos and videos. This phone is a great blend of style, performance, and affordability, making it a worthy candidate for anyone looking for the best phone under ₹25,000.

Specifications of Realme Narzo 60 5G:

Display: 6.5 inches Super AMOLED, 90Hz

Camera: 64MP Main Camera

Design: Ultra Premium Vegan Leather

Battery: With 33W SUPERVOOC Charger

Processor: Capable chipset for smooth performance

Pros Cons Sleek and stylish vegan leather design Loud design might not appeal to everyone High-quality Super AMOLED display

7. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A14 5G stands out as a strong choice for the best phone under ₹25,000, offering a comprehensive package of features and performance. It boasts a large 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD display, providing a vibrant and clear viewing experience for all types of content. The triple rear camera setup, led by a 50MP main sensor, captures detailed and vivid photos. The phone's substantial 5000mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage, perfect for busy days. Powered by an efficient Octa-Core processor, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G handles everyday tasks and gaming with ease. This device also stands out with its elegant Dark Red design, making it a stylish and practical choice for users seeking a high-quality smartphone from one of the best phone brands under ₹25,000.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy A14 5G:

Display: 6.6 inches FHD+ LCD

Camera: Triple Rear Camera (50MP Main)

Battery: 5000mAh

Processor: Octa-Core 2.4GHz

OS: Android 13 One UI Core 5.0

Pros Cons Large FHD+ display for clear viewing LCD display, not AMOLED Long-lasting 5000mAh battery

8. iQOO Z7 Pro 5G

iQOO Z7 Pro 5G emerges as an impressive option for the best phone under ₹25,000, blending cutting-edge technology with sleek design. This device features a 6.78-inch 3D Curved AMOLED display, offering vibrant colours and high brightness, enhancing the overall viewing experience. The MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G processor ensures top-notch performance and efficiency, suitable for gaming and multitasking. The 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera delivers high-quality photography, even in challenging lighting conditions. The phone's slim and lightweight design, combined with its premium matte finish, adds to its appeal. With a large 4600mAh battery and 66W FlashCharge, the iQOO Z7 Pro 5G is equipped to last throughout the day, making it a strong contender for the best phone under ₹25,000.

Specifications of iQOO Z7 Pro 5G:

Display: 6.78 inches 3D Curved AMOLED, 120Hz

Camera: 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera

Battery: 4600mAh, 66W FlashCharge

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200 5G

Design: Slimmest & Lightest in Segment

Pros Cons High-performance MediaTek Dimensity processor Battery capacity could be larger High-quality OIS camera for stable photos

9. Oppo A78 5G

Oppo A78 5G is a notable entry in the segment of the best phones under ₹25,000, offering a blend of performance and style. The phone features a 6.56-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth and vibrant visuals. The 50MP AI Camera setup captures clear and detailed images, while the 8MP front camera is ideal for selfies. The large 5000mAh battery, supported by 33W SUPERVOOC charging, provides long-lasting usage and quick recharging. The Oppo A78 5G also boasts the Glow Design, adding a unique aesthetic to its build. Equipped with dual ultra-linear stereo speakers, the phone delivers an immersive sound experience, making it an appealing choice for users looking for the best phone under ₹25,000.

Specifications of Oppo A78 5G:

Display: 6.56 inches, 90Hz Refresh Rate

Camera: 50MP AI Rear Camera, 8MP Front

Battery: 5000mAh, 33W SUPERVOOC Charging

Sound: Dual Ultra Linear Stereo Speakers

Design: OPPO Glow Design

Pros Cons Smooth 90Hz display Design might not appeal to everyone Long battery life with fast charging

10. iQOO Z7s 5G by Vivo

iQOO Z7s 5G by Vivo is a compelling choice for the best phone under ₹25,000, showcasing a balance of aesthetics and functionality. This smartphone is powered by the efficient Snapdragon 695 5G processor, offering a smooth and reliable performance. Its 6.38-inch AMOLED display with high brightness and a 90Hz refresh rate provides a pleasing visual experience. The 64MP OIS Ultra Stable Camera captures high-quality, stable images, suitable for various photography needs. The device's slim profile and sleek Pacific Night design make it one of the segment's most stylish options. With 44W FlashCharge capability, the iQOO Z7s 5G ensures quick battery replenishment, solidifying its position as a top contender for the best phone under ₹25,000.

Specifications of iQOO Z7s 5G by Vivo:

Display: 6.38 inches AMOLED, 90Hz

Camera: 64MP OIS Ultra Stable Camera

Battery: 44W FlashCharge

Processor: Snapdragon 695 5G

Design: Ultra Bright AMOLED Display

Pros Cons Efficient Snapdragon 695 5G processor Screen size may be small for some users High-quality camera with OIS

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Samsung Galaxy M34 5G 120Hz sAMOLED Display 50MP Triple No Shake Cam 6000 mAh Battery OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 64MP Main Camera with EIS 120 Hz Refresh Rate 5000 mAh with 33W SuperVOOC OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G 120 Hz AMOLED FHD+ Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G 5000 mAh with 80W Fast-charging Nokia G42 5G Snapdragon 480+ 5G 50MP Triple AI Camera 11GB RAM (6GB + 5GB Virtual) Redmi Note 12 5G 120Hz Super AMOLED Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 48MP AI Triple Camera Realme Narzo 60 5G 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Ultra Premium Vegan Leather Design 33W SUPERVOOC Charger Samsung Galaxy A14 5G 6.6" FHD+ LCD Display Triple Rear Camera (50 MP Main) 5000 mAh Battery iQOO Z7 Pro 5G 3D Curved AMOLED Display MediaTek Dimesity 7200 5G Processor 64MP Aura Light OIS Camera Oppo A78 5G 5000 mAh Battery with 33W SUPERVOOC 50MP AI Camera 90Hz Refresh Rate iQOO Z7s 5G by Vivo Snapdragon 695 5G Processor 64 MP OIS Ultra Stable Camera 44W FlashCharge

Best value for money

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G stands out as the best value for money. Offering a blend of a high-quality 64MP camera with EIS, a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, and robust battery life with 33W SuperVOOC charging, all at an affordable price, makes it an excellent choice for users seeking performance and quality without stretching their budget.

Best overall product

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G emerges as the best overall product. It boasts a superior 120Hz sAMOLED display, a high-quality 50MP Triple Camera, and a massive 6000 mAh battery. Coupled with Samsung's reliability and software support, it offers a comprehensive package that's hard to beat in this price range.

How to find the best phone under ₹ 25,000?

To find the best phone under ₹25,000, start by prioritizing your needs. If photography is key, look for phones with high-quality cameras and image stabilization. For gaming or heavy usage, focus on processors, RAM, and refresh rates. Battery life is crucial for all users, so consider phones with large batteries and fast charging. Display quality impacts your daily experience, so opt for higher resolutions and AMOLED screens if possible. Don't overlook software - a clean, user-friendly OS with regular updates can significantly enhance usability. Finally, read reviews and check user feedback to understand real-world performance and durability. Balancing these aspects will help you find a phone that offers the best combination of features within your budget.

FAQs

Question : How important is the processor in a smartphone under ₹25,000?

Ans : The processor is crucial as it determines the phone's overall performance, including speed, efficiency, and multitasking capability.

Question : Are cameras in budget smartphones good for professional photography?

Ans : While budget smartphones have improved cameras, they may not match professional standards. However, they are quite capable of capturing high-quality photos for everyday use.

Question : Can I expect regular OS updates in phones under ₹25,000?

Ans : This varies by brand and model. Some offer regular updates, while others might not. Check the manufacturer's update policy before purchasing.

Question : Is fast charging widely available in smartphones under ₹25,000?

Ans : Yes, many smartphones in this range now offer fast charging, significantly reducing charging times.

Question : How does screen refresh rate affect the user experience?

Ans : A higher refresh rate, like 90Hz or 120Hz, makes scrolling and animations smoother, which is particularly noticeable while gaming or browsing.

