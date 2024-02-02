10 best QLED TVs for an ultimate viewing experience

If you're in the market for a new QLED TV, there are plenty of options to choose from. QLED TVs are known for their exceptional picture quality, vibrant colors, and immersive viewing experience. In this article, we'll explore the top 10 QLED TV s available on the market, comparing their features, specifications, and value for money. Whether you're a movie enthusiast, a gaming fan, or simply want to upgrade your home entertainment system, there's a QLED TV on this list that's perfect for you.

1. TCL 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

Experience stunning 4K picture quality with this TCL QLED TV. Its Dolby Vision and HDR technology deliver vibrant, lifelike colours, while the built-in Google Assistant provides hands-free control. With a sleek design and powerful performance, this TV is perfect for any home entertainment setup.

Specifications:

4K Ultra HD resolution

Dolby Vision and HDR technology

Built-in Google Assistant

Sleek design

Powerful performance

Pros Cons Affordable price Sound quality may not match higher-end models Vibrant color production Build quality could be less premium

2. TOSHIBA 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

Immerse yourself in the action with this Toshiba QLED TV. Its local dimming technology enhances contrast and black levels, while the built-in Google Assistant makes it easy to control your TV and smart home devices. With its stunning design and advanced features, this TV is a standout choice for any home theatre.

Specifications:

4K Ultra HD resolution

Local dimming technology

Built-in Google Assistant

Stunning design

Advanced features

Pros Cons Good picture quality Some models might have a slower user interface Dolby Vision HDR support Less app variety compared to competitors

3. Acer 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

Enjoy immersive entertainment with this Acer QLED TV. Its Quantum Dot technology delivers rich, true-to-life colours, while the integrated Google Assistant provides convenient voice control. With its ultraslim design and exceptional picture quality, this TV is a stylish and high-performing choice for any living room.

Specifications:

4K Ultra HD resolution

Quantum Dot technology

Integrated Google Assistant

Ultra-slim design

Exceptional picture quality

Pros Cons Sharp display and good contrast Brand is less established in the TV market Affordable for a 55-inch QLED Audio quality may not impress

4. VW 43 inches 4K Frameless Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

Experience the future of television with this VW Frameless QLED TV. Its edge-to-edge display and 4K resolution create a truly immersive viewing experience, while the built-in Google Assistant makes it easy to access your favourite content. With its sleek, frameless design and advanced features, this TV is a stunning addition to any home theatre setup.

Specifications:

4K Ultra HD resolution

Frameless design

Built-in Google Assistant

Immersive viewing experience

Advanced features

Pros Cons Sleek, frameless design Brand may not offer the same support as bigger names Affordable price point Picture quality might not compete with top brands

5. OnePlus 65 inches Q2 Pro 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

Elevate your viewing experience with this OnePlus QLED TV. Its advanced colour accuracy and Dolby Vision technology deliver stunning visual clarity, while the integrated Google Assistant provides seamless voice control. With its premium design and cutting-edge features, this TV is perfect for discerning consumers who demand the best.

Specifications:

4K Ultra HD resolution

Dolby Vision technology

Integrated Google Assistant

Advanced color accuracy

Premium design

Pros Cons Excellent picture quality Pricier than some rivals Robust sound system Heavier UI can affect performance

6. Samsung 75 inches Frame Smart QLED TV

Immerse yourself in a cinematic experience with this Samsung Frame Smart QLED TV. Its innovative design and 4K resolution create a captivating viewing experience, while the intelligent Quantum Processor ensures stunning picture quality. With its intuitive features and seamless connectivity, this TV is a top choice for home entertainment enthusiasts.

Specifications:

4K Ultra HD resolution

Innovative frame design

Quantum Processor for picture quality

Captivating viewing experience

Intuitive features

Pros Cons Art Mode adds aesthetic value High price point Top-notch picture quality Some view the art feature as a gimmick

7. Hisense 50 inches 4K UHD Smart TV with Remote Now

Upgrade to a premium viewing experience with this Hisense UHD Smart TV. Its ULED technology and Dolby Vision deliver exceptional picture quality, while the built-in Remote Now feature provides convenient control. With its sleek design and advanced performance, this TV is a great choice for any home entertainment setup.

Specifications:

4K Ultra HD resolution

ULED technology

Dolby Vision for picture quality

Built-in Remote Now feature

Sleek design

Pros Cons Affordable 4K TV Color accuracy may not match QLED models Easy to use interface Sound quality is average

8. Kodak 55 inches 4K Matrix Smart QLED TV

Enjoy crystal-clear visuals with this Kodak Matrix QLED TV. Its 4K resolution and Dolby Vision technology provide stunning picture quality, while the integrated Google Assistant offers seamless voice control. With its slim design and advanced features, this TV is a stylish and high-performing addition to any home theatre.

Specifications:

4K Ultra HD resolution

Dolby Vision technology

Integrated Google Assistant

Crystal-clear visuals

Slim design

Pros Cons Very affordable for QLED technology Picture quality may not be as refined Bright, vivid picture Audio performance is lacking

9. 138.8 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

Experience the ultimate in home entertainment with this 138.8-inch QLED TV. Its massive screen and 4K resolution deliver an immersive viewing experience, while the metallic design adds a touch of sophistication to any room. With its advanced features and larger-than-life display, this TV is perfect for creating a cinematic experience at home.

Specifications:

4K Ultra HD resolution

Massive 138.8-inch screen

Immersive viewing experience

Metallic design

Advanced features

Pros Cons Massive screen size for cinematic experience Extremely high price High resolution and quality Requires substantial space

10. Blaupunkt 50 inches 4K Quantam Smart QLED TV

Upgrade your home entertainment system with this Blaupunkt Quantam QLED TV. Its 4K resolution and Quantum Dot technology deliver stunning visual clarity and vibrant colors, while the integrated Google Assistant provides convenient voice control. With its sleek design and advanced features, this TV is a top choice for a premium viewing experience.

Specifications:

4K Ultra HD resolution

Quantum Dot technology

Integrated Google Assistant

Stunning visual clarity

Sleek design

Pros Cons Good value for QLED technology Brand is newer to the TV market, which may affect reliability Bright display with Quantum Dot technology Sound quality might not be the best

Comparison Table

Picture Quality Design Smart Features TCL 50 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Exceptional Sleek Advanced TOSHIBA 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Enhanced Stunning Integrated Acer 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Rich Ultra-slim Convenient VW 43 inches 4K Frameless Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Immersive Frameless Advanced OnePlus 65 inches Q2 Pro 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Stunning Premium Seamless Samsung 75 inches Frame Smart QLED TV Captivating Innovative Intuitive Hisense 50 inches 4K UHD Smart TV with Remote Now Exceptional Sleek Advanced Kodak 55 inches 4K Matrix Smart QLED TV Crystal-clear Slim Stunning 138.8 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Immersive Metallic Advanced Blaupunkt 50 inches 4K Quantam Smart QLED TV Stunning Sleek Convenient

Best value for money:

The Acer 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV offers exceptional picture quality and convenient voice control with its integrated Google Assistant. With its rich, true-to-life colors and ultra-slim design, it provides outstanding value for money, making it a top choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Best overall product:

The Samsung 75 inches Frame Smart QLED TV stands out as the best overall product in this category. Its captivating viewing experience, innovative frame design, and intuitive features set it apart from the competition, making it the top choice for discerning consumers who demand the best in home entertainment.

How to find the perfect best qled tv:

To find the best QLED TV, compare resolution and size options suitable for your room. Look for models with high refresh rates for smoother images. Consider smart TVs with easy access to streaming apps and voice control for convenience. Check connectivity options for your devices. Read user reviews and professional ratings for reliability and performance. Set a budget and watch for deals from reputable manufacturers to get value for your money.

FAQs

Question : What is the best QLED TV for a budget of 60,000 INR?

Ans : The Acer 55 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV offers exceptional picture quality and convenient voice control with its integrated Google Assistant, making it the best choice for a budget of 60,000 INR.

Question : Do all the QLED TVs listed have built-in voice control features?

Ans : Yes, all the QLED TVs listed come with integrated voice control features, such as Google Assistant, for seamless and convenient control of your TV and smart home devices.

Question : Which QLED TV offers the largest screen size?

Ans : The 138.8 inches 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV boasts the largest screen size among the options listed, providing a truly immersive viewing experience.

Question : Are all the QLED TVs listed wall-mountable?

Ans : Yes, all the QLED TVs listed are wall-mountable, allowing you to create a sleek and stylish home entertainment setup.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority .

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!