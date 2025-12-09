10 best smartwatches to boost new year resolution goals and health tracking

Smartwatches built to support New Year resolution goals with advanced health tracking, fitness tools and smarter alerts to help you stay consistent every day.

Amit Rahi
Published9 Dec 2025, 08:00 AM IST
A new year brings fresh motivation, and a good smartwatch can help you stay committed to your health and daily goals. Whether you’re focusing on improving your step count, managing stress or monitoring sleep, these wearables offer reliable tools to support every resolution. With better sensors, smoother performance and longer battery life, they make everyday routines easier and more organised.

Best overall

Trusted brand

Latest model

Affordable Apple Watch

Rugged watch

Value for money

FAQs

ProductRatingPrice

Best overall

Garmin Forerunner 165, Running Smartwatch with GPS, Colorful AMOLED Display, Training Metrics and Recovery Insights, (Black/Salte Gray)View Details...

₹24,990

Check Details

Trusted brand

Apple Watch Series 11 GPS 46mm Jet Black Aluminium Case with Black Sport Band - M/LView Details...

₹49,900

Check Details

Latest model

Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (44mm, LTE, Silver) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant IndexView Details...

₹36,999

Check Details

Affordable Apple Watch

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 44mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Denim Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina DisplayView Details...

₹27,900

Check Details

Rugged watch

Amazfit T-Rex 3 Outdoor Rugged Military 48mm Smart Watch, Built in GPS, 27 Days Battery Life, Offline Maps, 2000 Nits Brightness, 10 ATM Water Resistance, AI Coach, for iOS & Android (Onyx)View Details...

₹19,999

Check Details
From detailed heart-rate analytics to advanced fitness tracking modes, today’s smartwatches are now essential companions for wellness and productivity. This list brings together the best options across brands, helping you choose the right device for your lifestyle and long-term health journey.

A bright AMOLED touchscreen and accurate GPS tracking make the Forerunner 165 perfect for runners who want crisp data at a glance during every training session. It combines wrist-based heart rate, Body Battery, sleep monitoring, and HRV status to build a clear picture of daily readiness and recovery. Advanced training tools like race predictions, training effect, and recovery time help guide you from casual jogs to structured plans without feeling complicated.​

Battery life of up to 11 days in smartwatch mode keeps it ready all week, while 17–19 hours of GPS tracking support longer runs and race days. The 43 mm case is lightweight and comfortable, and the watch supports Garmin Pay and smartphone notifications so you can leave your phone in your pocket on the go. Runners get a focused, value-friendly package without paying for ultra-advanced multisport features.​

Specifications

Display
1.2" AMOLED, 390×390 resolution​
Battery
Up to 11 days smartwatch, up to 19 hours GPS​
GNSS
GPS, GLONASS, Galileo (single band)​
Sensors
Wrist HR, SpO2, barometer, compass, accelerometer, thermometer​
Features
Training metrics, HRV status, Body Battery, sleep score, Garmin Pay (select versions)​

Reasons to buy

Excellent value with bright AMOLED and strong running metrics.​

Light, comfortable design with solid battery life.​

Reason to avoid

No multi-band GPS for very demanding environments.​

Lacks some advanced features like maps and real-time stamina.​

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the vivid AMOLED display, comfortable fit, and accurate GPS and heart rate, though a few wish it had more high-end features.​

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you want a runner-focused watch with bright visuals, strong training tools, and week-long battery life without a premium price.​

Tight integration with iPhone and a powerful new chip make Apple Watch Series 11 a seamless extension of Apple’s ecosystem on your wrist. The larger 46 mm display offers more room for complications, workouts, and messages, while the always-on Retina display stays easy to read in bright or low light. Health tools like heart rate notifications, temperature sensing, and advanced workout tracking keep everyday wellness front and center.

Battery life comfortably covers a full day with typical use, and fast charging helps top it up before a night out. For Christmas party flair, the bold Jet Black case and sleek Sport Band pair perfectly with dressy outfits and party looks, while customizable watch faces let you match festive colors and complications for your night’s schedule and music controls. Crash Detection, fall detection, and Emergency SOS add peace of mind wherever the evening takes you.

Specifications

Case size
46 mm aluminium
Display
Always‑on Retina, larger edge‑to‑edge layout
Chip
New-generation Apple S-series SiP (Series 11)
Battery
All‑day battery with fast charging (up to ~18 hours typical)
Features
Advanced workouts, heart rate, temperature sensing, Crash Detection, water resistance

Reasons to buy

Best smartwatch experience for iPhone users with deep app integration.

...

Bright always‑on screen and strong health/safety features.

Reason to avoid

Battery still roughly a day for heavy users, less than some fitness-first watches.

...

iPhone-only compatibility.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the smooth performance, bright display, and rich app ecosystem, though some wish for longer battery life and note the premium pricing.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you live in the Apple ecosystem and want the most polished mix of health tracking, smart features, and style.

Dual GPS accuracy and advanced health tracking make the Galaxy Watch8 a strong choice for serious Android users who want precise outdoor routing and detailed wellness data. The 44 mm LTE model pairs a sharp AMOLED display with a 3 nm processor for smooth performance, better efficiency, and snappy app switching.

Battery life typically lasts around a day to a day and a half depending on LTE and health tracking, with fast charging to prep quickly before long days. Samsung’s suite covers BP monitoring (where supported), ECG, irregular heart rhythm notifications, sleep tracking, and the new vascular load and anti‑oxidant index metrics for deeper insights. All packed in sapphire glass and Armor Aluminum for a tough yet polished everyday watch.

Specifications

Case
44 mm Armor Aluminum, Sapphire Crystal display
GPS
Dual-band GPS for more accurate positioning
Chip
3 nm Exynos-based wearable processor
Battery
Up to about 30+ hours typical, fast charging
Health
HR, SpO2, BP, ECG, IHRN, vascular load, anti‑oxidant index (region dependent)

Reasons to buy

Very strong health suite and precise GPS in a slim package.

...

LTE option for calls and data away from the phone.

Reason to avoid

Battery shorter than more basic fitness watches when features are maxed.

...

Some features limited by regional regulatory approvals.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the smooth performance, bright screen, and health metrics, but some note average battery life with LTE and many features turned on.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you want a premium Android smartwatch with deep health insights and accurate dual GPS in a stylish design.

A lower price with the core Apple Watch experience makes the SE (2nd Gen) ideal for users wanting essentials without every advanced sensor. It retains activity rings, high/low heart rate alerts, irregular rhythm notifications, fall detection, Crash Detection, and robust workout tracking in a lighter package.

Battery life runs around a full day, similar to flagship models, with low‑power settings to stretch it further. The 44 mm Retina display is bright and responsive, and in a Christmas party setting the silver case and denim band look relaxed yet refined, easily dressed up with a festive watch face and notification controls for party messages and rides home.

Specifications

Size
44 mm aluminium case
Display
Retina (non always‑on)
Battery
Up to 18 hours typical use
Sensors
Optical heart rate, crash and fall detection, compass, altimeter
Features
Fitness and sleep tracking, notifications, Apple Pay, swimproof design

Reasons to buy

Great value for iPhone users with core Apple Watch features.

...

Lightweight and comfortable for all‑day wear.

Reason to avoid

No always‑on display or advanced health sensors like ECG.

...

One‑day battery limits multi‑day trips without charging.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the smooth performance, accurate fitness tracking, and lower price, with some missing the always‑on display and extra sensors of higher-end models.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you want an Apple Watch that balances price and features for everyday health, safety, and notifications.

Extreme ruggedness and very long battery life make the T‑Rex 3 a go‑to watch for outdoor and adventure users. Built to military-grade toughness with 10 ATM water resistance, it’s aimed at hiking, trail running, and harsh conditions where durability matters more than third‑party apps.

The battery can stretch over three weeks with typical use, and GPS plus offline maps help navigate remote areas even without a phone signal. Heading into a Christmas mountain getaway or winter party weekend, the 2000‑nit bright screen stays visible in snow glare, and the rugged Onyx look pairs surprisingly well with chunky sweaters and outdoor boots after a day on the trail.

Specifications

Case
48 mm rugged design, 10 ATM water resistance
Battery
Up to 27 days typical (mode dependent)
Display
AMOLED up to 2000 nits brightness
GPS
Multi‑system with offline maps
Features
AI coach, outdoor sports modes, SpO2, heart rate, sleep tracking

Reasons to buy

Very long battery life and strong rugged build.

...

Excellent brightness and outdoor navigation tools.

Reason to avoid

Software and app ecosystem simpler than big phone brands.

...

Large case may feel big on smaller wrists.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like its durability, long battery, and outdoor tracking, with some calling out occasional GPS or app quirks.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you want a tough, long‑lasting adventure watch with bright mapping and outdoor coaching features.

Tight integration of Fitbit health features with Google services sets the Pixel Watch 2 apart for Android users focused on wellness and smart features. It adds a new multi‑path heart rate sensor, improved stress detection, and safety tools like Safety Check and fall detection.

Battery life generally lasts around 24 hours, now including always‑on display support across the full day in many cases. It’s slim and stylish, and during Christmas gatherings it pairs well with both casual and dressier outfits, while Google Assistant, Google Wallet, and turn‑by‑turn Maps directions keep the night running smoothly without constantly handling a phone.

Specifications

Case
41 mm with domed AMOLED display
Battery
About 24 hours with AOD in many scenarios
Sensors
Multi‑path optical HR, skin temperature, cEDA stress sensor, SpO2
OS
Wear OS with Google apps and Play Store
Features
Fitbit Premium metrics, Safety Check, fall detection, Emergency SOS

Reasons to buy

Excellent health and stress tools via Fitbit plus Google apps.

...

Stylish, compact design with rich third‑party app support.

Reason to avoid

One‑day battery with full features on.

...

Android‑only, with best experience on Pixel phones.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the clean design, accurate heart tracking, and Google/Fitbit integration, though some want longer battery and more robust durability.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you want a sleek Android watch that blends Fitbit health insights with powerful Google smarts.

A long smartwatch battery of up to 11 days and broad fitness coverage make the vívoactive 6 a versatile everyday health companion. It offers GPS tracking for runs and rides, plus profiles for gym workouts, yoga, and more, all shown on a bright AMOLED screen.

The watch supports heart rate, sleep, stress, and Body Battery tracking along with on‑device workouts and contactless payments (where supported). With a clean design that fits office days, gym sessions, and low‑key holiday parties, it suits users who want health focus without the full “hardcore runner” experience of dedicated Forerunner models.​

Specifications

Battery
Up to ~11 days smartwatch mode
Display
AMOLED touchscreen
GPS
Built‑in GNSS for sports
Features
Heart rate, SpO2, sleep, Body Battery, sports apps, Garmin Pay (in regions)
Water resistance
Swim‑ready design

Reasons to buy

Strong battery and health features in an everyday style.

...

Bright AMOLED plus broad sports tracking.

Reason to avoid

Fewer deep running metrics than dedicated Forerunners.​

...

App ecosystem smaller than Apple or Wear OS.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the battery life, comfort, and Garmin fitness features, though some wish for more apps and smartwatch polish.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you want a long-lasting health watch with good sport tracking in a low‑profile design.

A fast 3 nm processor and refined health tracking define the Galaxy Watch 7 as Samsung’s mainstream powerhouse for Android users. It offers dual GPS, sapphire glass, and armour aluminum for durability alongside HR, SpO2, BP, and ECG tools where available.

Battery life generally covers a full day and more, with improved efficiency over older models. In the run‑up to Christmas gatherings, the silver 44 mm case and slim profile look sharp with both casual and semi‑formal outfits, and LTE plus Google/One UI apps help control music, messages, and directions during party hopping without pulling out your phone.

Specifications

Case
44 mm Armor Aluminium with sapphire glass
Processor
3 nm next‑gen chip
GPS
Dual-band GPS
Health
HR, SpO2, BP, ECG, sleep tools (regional availability)
Connectivity
BT + LTE, Wear OS with Samsung/Google apps

Reasons to buy

Strong combination of performance, apps, and health metrics.

...

Durable build and bright display.

Reason to avoid

One‑plus‑day battery, shorter with LTE heavy use.

...

Some health features gated by region and paired phone.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the snappy performance and improved health tracking, though some mention modest battery life with LTE and lots of background tracking enabled.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you want a balanced Samsung smartwatch with modern performance, LTE, and advanced health tracking.

A bright 2000‑nit AMOLED display and accurate GPS tracking make the Amazfit Active 2 a strong everyday fitness watch that’s easy to read in sunlight. It supports over 160 sports modes with detailed metrics, plus heart rate, SpO2, and stress tracking.

Battery life can reach around 10–14 days depending on features, giving multi‑day confidence without nightly charging. During Christmas party season, its slim 44 mm case and black band look understated yet stylish, and the vivid display makes festive watch faces pop as you track steps, calories, and even sleep after late‑night celebrations.

Specifications

Display
1.75" AMOLED up to 2000 nits
Battery
Up to around 10 days typical use
GPS
Built‑in multi‑satellite positioning
Sports
160+ modes with training metrics
Features
HR, SpO2, stress, sleep, 5 ATM water resistance

Reasons to buy

Great screen brightness and multi‑day battery.

...

Wide sport mode selection at a competitive price.

Reason to avoid

Smartwatch apps and integrations are more limited.

...

Companion app experience can feel less polished than big brands.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Buyers like the bright display, reliable fitness tracking, and long battery, with occasional criticism of app polish and notifications.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you want a bright, fitness‑focused watch with long battery life and strong value.

A tough titanium case and advanced outdoor‑style durability make the Galaxy Watch Ultra Samsung’s most rugged premium smartwatch. It’s designed for intense workouts and outdoor use while still offering a sharp AMOLED display and LTE connectivity.

Battery life is tuned to handle demanding scenarios, typically beating regular models, with fast charging to refill between adventures. Heading into Christmas ski trips or city parties, the bold Titanium Blue 47 mm case and Quick Button feel purpose‑built for action, while AI‑powered health monitoring and advanced metrics keep tabs on training load, heart health, and recovery during a very social, very active holiday season.

Specifications

Case
47 mm titanium with rugged protection
Display
Bright AMOLED with sapphire glass
Battery
Larger capacity for multi‑day mixed use (mode dependent)
Connectivity
LTE (CAD version), GPS, Bluetooth, Wi‑Fi
Features
AI health metrics, advanced training, quick action button, 5ATM+ rating

Reasons to buy

Rugged yet premium build suitable for tough conditions.

...

Advanced health, training, and LTE smarts in one device.

Reason to avoid

Large size may not suit smaller wrists.

...

Premium pricing over standard Galaxy Watch models.

What are buyers saying on Amazon?

Early buyers highlight its robust build, sharp screen, and strong health suite, while some mention the size and price as considerations.

Why choose this product?

You should choose this product if you want Samsung’s most durable, feature‑packed smartwatch for intense training and everyday use.

Reasons to consider when buying a smartwatch

  • Strong health tracking with heart rate, SpO₂, sleep and stress monitoring.
  • Fitness modes that adapt to workouts, outdoor activity and daily movement.
  • Clear displays that stay readable indoors and outdoors.
  • Long battery life to support consistent tracking without frequent charging.
  • Seamless app integration for notifications, reminders and goal progress.

How do smartwatches support long-term health improvement?

Smartwatches encourage consistent habits by tracking daily metrics like heart rate, steps, sleep and activity levels. Regular insights help you adjust routines, avoid overexertion and build steady progress, making them highly effective for long-term health and New Year resolution goals.

Are budget smartwatches reliable for fitness and health tracking?

Many budget smartwatches now offer dependable readings for heart rate, sleep and movement. While premium models add more accuracy and extra metrics, affordable options still support everyday wellness tracking, making them suitable for users starting new fitness routines or upgrading from basic wearables.

Should I choose a smartwatch based on app ecosystem or hardware features?

Both matter, but the app ecosystem often influences long-term satisfaction. Good software improves insights, syncs data smoothly and offers intuitive controls. Hardware adds durability and better sensors, but without a strong app experience, daily usage may feel limited or less engaging.

Top 3 features of best smartwatches

SmartwatchesDisplay & SizeBattery (approx.)Fitness Features
Garmin Forerunner 1651.2" AMOLED, ~43 mm caseUp to 11 days smartwatch; ~17–19 hrs GPSGPS running, HR, HRV, Body Battery, sleep tracking, training metrics & recovery guidance
Apple Watch Series 11 (46 mm)Always‑on Retina, 46 mm aluminiumAbout 18 hrs typical with fast chargingAdvanced workouts, HR, temp sensing, irregular rhythm, Crash Detection, fall detection
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 (44 mm, LTE)AMOLED, 44 mm, sapphire glassRoughly 1–1.5 days typical (LTE use dependent)HR, SpO2, BP, ECG, sleep, vascular load, anti‑oxidant index (region dependent)
Apple Watch SE 2 (44 mm)Retina (non AOD), 44 mm aluminiumAbout 18 hrs typicalHR, irregular rhythm alerts, fall detection, Crash Detection, activity & sleep tracking
Amazfit T‑Rex 3AMOLED up to 2000 nits, 48 mm ruggedUp to ~27 days typical (mode dependent)Multi‑GNSS GPS, outdoor sports, HR, SpO2, sleep, AI coach
Google Pixel Watch 2Domed AMOLED, ~41 mmAround 24 hrs with AOD in many casesMulti‑path HR, SpO2, skin temp, stress (cEDA), sleep, Fitbit metrics
Garmin vívoactive 6AMOLED, mid‑size caseUp to ~11 days smartwatchGPS sports, HR, SpO2, sleep, Body Battery, stress
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44 mm, BT+LTE)AMOLED, 44 mm, sapphire glassTypically a bit over 1 dayHR, SpO2, BP, ECG, sleep tools (region dependent)
Amazfit Active 2 (44 mm)1.75" AMOLED up to 2000 nitsAround 10–14 days typical160+ sports modes, GPS, HR, SpO2, stress, sleep
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47 mm, LTE)Bright AMOLED, 47 mm titanium, sapphireMulti‑day mixed use (mode dependent)Advanced training, HR, SpO2, extended health/fitness metrics

FAQs
Yes, smartwatches keep you motivated with reminders, progress rings and workout summaries. They help you stay committed to your goals throughout the year.
Many modern models include stress levels, HRV and sleep stages. These help you understand recovery patterns and maintain healthier routines.
Most models feature built-in GPS for precise distance and route tracking. They are dependable for running, walking and cycling.
Yes, smartwatches are designed for continuous wear and use low-power sensors. They are lightweight and comfortable for long hours.
Many work with apps like Google Fit, Apple Health and other brand-specific platforms. This gives you flexibility in tracking data and viewing progress.

Amit Rahi

I have immersed myself in the tech world for over five years, focusing my efforts on providing readers with in-depth reviews of gadgets. Exploring the ins and outs of the latest tech has been quite a journey. As a storyteller, my goal is to make tech both understandable and exciting for people like me who love gadgets....Read more

