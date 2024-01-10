Craving sonic bliss without breaking the bank? Buckle up, music lovers and home theater enthusiasts, because we're about to embark on a thrilling journey through the world of budget-friendly audio nirvana! In this guide, we'll peel back the curtain on the 10 best speakers under ₹20,000 in India, catering to diverse needs and preferences, from thumping bass party machines to crystal-clear soundstage maestros. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Whether you're a bass-chasing party animal, a movie night aficionado, or a vocal clarity purist, there's a perfect speaker out there waiting to serenade your soul. Forget generic background noise, we're talking about heart-pounding rhythms, goosebump-inducing vocals, and immersive cinematic soundscapes that transport you to the heart of the action.

So, grab your favorite beverage, crank up the anticipation, and prepare to discover the sonic soulmate that will soundtrack your life. From portable powerhouses to smart speaker wonders, get ready to be dazzled by the technological marvels awaiting you. Dive into our curated list and find the speaker that speaks to your musical spirit, all without burning a hole in your pocket. Remember, the ideal speaker isn't just about specs and features, it's about finding the one that ignites your passion for sound. Let the listening adventure begin!

1. JBL Xtreme 2 JBL Xtreme 2 is the best speaker under 20000 that effortlessly delivers dynamic and immersive stereo sound. The speaker is armed with four drivers, two JBL Bass Radiators, a rechargeable 10,000mAh Li-ion battery supporting up to 15 hours of playtime. On top of these, the speaker carries a convenient USB charge out. The speaker is IPX7 rated, featuring a waterproof design, with rugged fabric in exclusive colors complementing the Xtreme 2.

Together with JBL Connect+ it can wirelessly link more than 100 JBL Connect+ enabled speakers to elevate your listening experience and making the party even bigger. The speaker carries integrated hooks, a durable metal base, and an added bottle opener to the carrying strap adding to the consumer convenience level whilst on the go. Not to forget it’s just as well a perfect audio solution for any home. Whether in the living room, poolside, or tailgating for the big game, the JBL Xtreme 2 brings bold sound, wherever!

Specifications of JBL Xtreme 2 Brand: JBL

Model Name: XTREME 2

Speaker Type: Portable Speaker

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, Auxiliary, USB

Special Feature: Waterproof

Pros Cons Build quality is excellent It's not that portable Sound quality is also excellent Cover bag not included Battery life is also very good Bluetooth Connectivity

2. JBL Flip 5 JBL Flip 5 is the best speaker under 20000 that lets you enjoy JBL Pure Bass Sound with all new race track drivers that pump booming Bass in a compact package. Keep the music going longer with 12 Hours of playtime under optimal audio settings. This Top Tier Speakers Budget is IPX7 waterproof rated, the Flip 5 allows you to enjoy music in rain or at your pool party.

PartyBoost allows you to pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together for stereo sound or link multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers to pump up your party. Covered with Durable Fabric material along with Rubber housing, the Flip 5 is tough and rugged little gem for outdoors. With 11 distinct colour options, the Flip 5 is anything but boring. Broaden your spectrum with JBL’s signature sound.

Specifications of JBL Flip 5 Brand: JBL

Model Name: Flip

Speaker Type: Outdoor

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, wireless

Special Feature: Built-in Microphone

Pros Cons It is a portable speaker and is small in size Charging time is long Good treble, vocals, and bass The battery is good enough

3. Bose SoundLink Flex The SoundLink Flex the best speaker under 20000 that plays astonishing sound wherever you are. The audio is crisp, balanced, and free of distortions. Plus, the powerful wireless speaker can play over ambient noise while you’re entertaining, and project loudly during outdoor activities. PositionIQ technology detects its orientation and ensures natural, lifelike sound. With up to 12 hours of listening from one charge, it’s an ideal waterproof speaker for the outdoors.

Bluetooth 4.2 offers a reliable connection to paired devices within 30 feet. Unlock product features, update software, and personalize your settings in the app. With Premium Audio Experience, this portable speaker meets IP67 waterproof standards. For added protection from water and dust, the tech is crafted with waterproof materials and sealed to keep out debris. The powder-coated steel grille also resists corrosion and UV light.

Specifications of Bose SoundLink Flex Brand: Bose

Model Name: Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker

Speaker Type: Outdoor

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Special Feature: Proprietary PositionIQ technology; Waterproof speaker; Clearest possible sound

Pros Cons Portability with impressive sound quality Bass could have been more refined A built-in microphone for hands-free calling and voice assistants Bluetooth connectivity

4. JBL Pulse 5 JBL Pulse 5 is the best speaker under 20000 that brightens your nights with 360 degrees of eye-catching colors synced to the beat of your favorite songs. JBL Pulse 5 has a total power of 40 Watt, which includes 30 Watt of Woofer output and 10 Watt of Tweeter output, resulting in a massive sound experience. You'll enjoy pure, bold JBL Original Pro Sound in all directions with its separate tweeter and up-firing driver, while the passive radiator on the bottom of the speaker delivers deep bass so you can truly feel the music.

Customize the lightshow on the Pulse 5's expanded transparent outer body using the JBL Portable app to match your mood. To the pool. To the park. This Luxury Speakers Under 20000 is IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere. Highlight the moment, day, or night, with up to 12 hours of battery life from a single charge.

Wirelessly connect up to 2 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns enjoying JBL Original Pro sound. PartyBoost allows you to pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together for stereo sound or link multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together for endless audio possibilities

Specifications of JBL Pulse 5 Brand Name: JBL

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Is Waterproof: True

Mounting Type: Tabletop

Speaker Type: Outdoor Speakers

Special Features: Portable, Bluetooth, Wireless, Waterproof

Pros Cons Sound is crisp and smooth Bass could have been better Battery backup is as good as they have promised It's pretty heavy Light effects are mind-blowing Ambient sound is one of the most useful feature

5. JBL Charge 5 JBL Charge 5 is the best speaker under 20000 that comes with Long excursion driver, a separate Tweeter, and Dual Bass radiators, the JBL Charge 5 delivers an Impressive Pro level Clear audio. The fun doesn’t have to stop. Packed with an incredible 20 hours of battery life, JBL Charge 5 lets you party all day and into the night. Charging time 4 (hrs). To the pool. To the park. JBL Charge 5 is IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere.

With Bluetooth 5.1, Wirelessly connects up to 2 smartphones or tablets to the speaker and take turns enjoying JBL Pro sound. Don’t put the party on pause. A built-in power bank lets you charge your devices without taking a break from the tunes. Double your Party Energy with the JBL PartyBoost Technology. With PartyBoost, Pair and Link Unlimited JBL PartyBoost enabled speakers and crank up the fun.

Specifications of JBL Charge 5 Brand: JBL

Model Name: Charge 5

Speaker Type: Tweeter

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, USB

Special Feature: Waterproof; Built-in Powerbank; Dustproof

Pros Cons Small lightweight speaker Bass can be overpowering sometimes Bluetooth connectivity Sound quality is good Battery backup also above average

6. Bose SoundLink Micro Bose SoundLink Micro is the best speaker under 20000 that has a compact size, silicone exterior, and tear-resistant strap. SoundLink Micro Bluetooth speaker is portable and rugged enough for all the action in your life. Whether strapped to your backpack or handlebars, it'll play crisp sound with powerful bass. It's waterproof from the inside out. Crisp, balanced sound and unmatched bass for a Bluetooth speaker its size, it plays loud and clear outdoors for beach days or camping trips.

Waterproof speaker from the Inside out (Ipx7 rating), with a soft, rugged exterior that resists dents, cracks and scratches. Easily portable with a Tear-resistant strap to bring it wherever you go, strap to your backpack, cooler or handlebars. Wireless Bluetooth pairing with up to 6 hours of playtime from a rechargeable battery, and a wireless range of up to 30 feet (9 m). Built-in speakerphone for taking calls out loud and voice access to your phone’s Siri or your Google assistant.

Specifications of Bose SoundLink Micro Brand: Bose

Model Name: Sound Link Micro

Speaker Type: Outdoor

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Special Feature: Waterproof, Portable, USB Port, Built-in-Microphone, Tear Resistant, Bass Boost, Voice assistant

Pros Cons Robust and well-built, with a modern design Price is comparatively high Stunningly rich and immersive sound Bluetooth connectivity is seamless Water-resistant design

7. Marshall Emberton II Emberton II is the best speaker under 20000 that delivers sound that is rich, clear and loud, like the artist intended. Experience absolute 360° sound with True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall – where every spot is a sweet spot. Emberton II is faithful to the iconic heritage design of the brand while taking a more sustainable approach. This speaker’s sturdy build comprises 50% post-consumer recycled plastic from used electronics, water bottles and automotive light covers, and is 100% PVC-free.

Emberton II is one of the High-End Audio Systems that comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.1 technology for simple connectivity, exceptional audio quality and wireless music play. Emberton II combines contemporary technology with iconic Marshall design to deliver hard-hitting sound while retaining a classic look. You’ll want to proudly display this speaker anywhere you go. Emberton II is tough and resilient, boasting an extremely durable and easy-to-use design that features an IP67 dust- and water-resistance rating. It won’t let rain or dirt get in the way of your music.

Specifications of Marshall Emberton II Brand: Marshall

Model Name: Emberton II

Speaker Type: Component

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Special Feature: Portable, Water Resistant

Pros Cons Sound is clear Price is a little high Battery life is great Quality is good

8. Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 7 Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 7 is the best speaker under 20000 that comes with its Signature round silhouette and Premium fabric cover, the elegantly crafted Onyx Studio 7 from Harman Kardon is a masterpiece creation producing beautiful sound. By adding dual tweeters into the latest evolution of Harman Kardon's renowned line of portable speakers, the Onyx 7 creates the illusion an immersive, multi-directional soundscape.

This Superior Sound Systems lets you experience beautiful sound non-stop upto 8 Hours under optimum audio settings. Wirelessly connect two Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 7 speakers for an elevated music listening experience. Double your musical possibilities by pairing the playlists of two wireless Bluetooth devices with a portable Onyx 7 speaker for enhanced audio power. The sleek, anodized aluminum handle that delivers a standout look also doubles as a sturdy base for ease of portability.

Specifications of Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 7 Brand: Harman Kardon

Model Name: Harman Kardon Onyx Studio7

Speaker Type: Outdoor

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, wireless

Special Feature: Wireless Dual Sound, Superior stereo performance, 8 hours of playtime, Wireless Bluetooth Streaming

Pros Cons Speaker is a piece of ART Some user says battery backup is low Crystal clear sound with powerful bass Long 8-hour battery

9. Sony SRS-XE300 X-Series Sony SRS-XE300 X-Series is the best speaker under 20000 that keeps the party going with up to 24-hours of battery life on a single charge, and USB-C quick charging gives you up to 70 minutes of playback after just 10 minutes of charge time. With IP67 water and dust resistance, the XE300 keeps on playing when exposed to the elements. Designed to be shockproof, this speaker will outlast inevitable bumps and drops.

Sony's unique Line-Shape Diffuser creates line source and distributes the sound energy evenly, across a wide sound front, to better fill your space with audio. With Party Connect, you can combine up to 100 compatible wireless speakers with BLUETOOTH technology. With Echo Cancelling technology, the XE300 allows for more natural conversations during online meetings.

Use a USB Type-C cable to charge the XE300. Quick, effortless Bluetooth pairing with your Android devices as well as Multipoint Connections that allow two devices to connect simultaneously. The shape of the speaker is designed to naturally fit in your hand.

Specifications of Sony SRS-XE300 X-Series Brand: Sony

Model Name: SRS - X-Series

Speaker Type: Satellite

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth, wireless

Special Feature: Waterproof

Pros Cons Portable to carry Low bass Easy to connect via Bluetooth with multiple devices Nice bass along with sound clarity Ambient light is also good with music hits

10. Marshall Emberton Marshall Emberton is the best speaker under 20000 with rich, clear and loud like the artist intended. Emberton utilises True Stereophonic, a unique form of multi-directional sound from Marshall. Experience absolute 360° sound where every spot is a sweet spot. Emberton offers 20+ hours of portable playtime on a single charge. Tough and resilient, boasting an extremely durable and easy to use design that features an IPX7 water-resistance rating.

This Elite Sound Equipment is simple and easy to use. Control it with the multi-directional control knob. Emberton weighs just 0.7 kg and can fit in the palm of your hand, making it the perfect compact speaker to take with you.

Specifications of Marshall Emberton Brand: Marshall

Model Name: Marshall Emberton

Speaker Type: Soundbar

Connectivity Technology: Bluetooth

Special Feature: Waterproof Portable Battery Bluetooth Speaker

Pros Cons Premium sound quality Price is comparatively high Pairing is easy Build quality is excellent Battery life is as described

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 JBL Xtreme 2 15 Hours of Playtime IPX7 Waterproof Built-in power bank JBL Flip 5 12 Hours of playtime IPX7 Waterproof JBL Pure Bass Sound Bose SoundLink Flex 12 hours of listening IP67 rating waterproof and dustproof Bluetooth 4.2 JBL Pulse 5 12 hours of battery life IP67 waterproof and dustproof Wireless Bluetooth streaming JBL Charge 5 Incredible 20 hours of battery life IP67 waterproof and dustproof A built-in power bank Bose SoundLink Micro 6 hours of playtime IPX7 Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth pairing Marshall Emberton II 30+ hours of portable playtime IP67 dust- and water-resistance rating Bluetooth 5.1 technology Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 7 8 hours of playtime Dual tweeters for stereo sound Bluetooth streaming Sony SRS-XE300 X-Series Up to 24-hour battery life IP67 water, dust, and shockproof design Bluetooth pairing Marshall Emberton 20+ hours of portable playtime IPX7 water-resistance rating 360° sound

Best overall product JBL Flip 5 is the best overall product that lets you enjoy JBL Pure Bass Sound with all new race track drivers in a compact package. This best speaker under 20000 keep the music going longer with 12 Hours of playtime under optimal audio settings. IPX7 waterproof rated, the Flip 5 allows you to enjoy music in the rain or at your pool party. PartyBoost allows you to pair two JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers together for stereo sound or link multiple JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers. Covered with Durable Fabric material along with Rubber housing, the Flip 5 is a tough and rugged little gem for outdoors.

Best value for money Bose SoundLink Micro is the best value for money product with a compact size, silicone exterior, and tear-resistant strap. It is portable and rugged enough for all the action in your life. It's Ipx7 waterproof rating from the inside out. Crisp, balanced sound and unmatched bass for a Bluetooth speaker its size, plays loud and clear outdoors for beach days or camping trips. This is the best speaker under 20000 that has soft, rugged exterior that resists dents, cracks, and scratches. Wireless Bluetooth pairing with up to 6 hours of playtime from a rechargeable battery wireless range up to 30 feet (9 m). Built-in speakerphone for taking calls out loud and voice access to your phone’s Siri or your Google assistant.

How to choose the Right? When choosing the best speaker under 20000, you can consider things like Sound quality, Speaker size, Impedance, Power handling, Speaker materials, and Sensitivity. Look for speakers that can deliver clear vocals, rich bass, and crisp trebles. Speaker size is one factor, but personal preference, speaker type, and the amplifier or receiver are more important.

If your player has a line out, choose speakers with the right impedance. Impedance is measured in ohms and the record player or amplifier might mention this value. Power handling capacity indicates the maximum sound signal that a speaker can accept. Some speakers use heavy-duty materials that hold up better in humid environments.

Speaker sensitivity is measured in decibels (dB) and determines the loudness of the speaker and how it will sound in different environments. You can also consider things like Range, Battery life, Waterproofing and durability, Distortion, loudness, and portability, and Separate drivers for bass. Some things to listen for when choosing a speaker are Clarity, Accurate imaging and soundstage, Flawless neutrality and refinement, and Broad dynamic range.

FAQs Question : Should I buy wired or wireless speakers? Ans : Wired speakers offer superior sound quality and stability, while wireless speakers provide convenience and flexibility. Choose based on your priorities and listening environment. Question : What are the specifications for speakers? Ans : Speaker specifications include Sound pressure level (SPL), Nominal input power, Input impedance, Frequency response, Speaker size, and Speaker weight. Question : What is the frequency response of a speaker? Ans : The frequency response of a speaker is the range of frequencies it can reproduce. It is measured in Hertz. The range of human hearing is about 20 Hz-20 kHz. Question : How can you tell if speakers have good sound? Ans : You can test speakers by: Playing a variety of music and seeing how well the speakers handle different genres, Paying attention to the soundstage, or the width and depth of the sound, and Listening for any distortion in the sound. Question : How much power do I need? Ans : Speaker power (measured in watts) should match your room size and listening preferences. Generally, 20-30 watts per square meter is a good starting point.

