10 best TVs under 30,000: Quality on a budget

The hunt for the ideal TV under ₹30,000 has got more thrilling as producers include unique features in reasonably priced models, providing customers looking for value without sacrificing quality with a win-win scenario. Customers now choose from a wide variety of television sets in this price range that have unique features, high-quality specs, and a host of intelligent capabilities. This in-depth article delves deeply into this field and provides a wise roadmap for anyone looking for the best performance without going over their budget.

With vivid screens and sharp images, these types of TVs revolutionize entertainment at an affordable price. Whether you want to enjoy cinematic adventures in the comfort of your homeroom, play games with pals, or binge-watch your favourite series, they bring forth immersive experiences.

Furthermore, it is now difficult to distinguish between high-end and low-end TVs due to technological improvements. Options under ₹30,000 often include features that were previously exclusive to higher-end versions. These days, smart features, seamless connection, and creative user interfaces are standard, greatly increasing the value of these reasonably priced TVs.

Maybe you're a gamer, movie buff, or someone searching for a general entertainment centre. This carefully chosen selection is meant to make choosing easier. Come along for the ride as we explore the world of exceptional, reasonably priced TVs that redefine what's possible without breaking the bank.

1. Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W830K (Black) (2022 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility

This Sony Bravia TV boasts big-picture performance in a small space. The HD Ready 1366x768 resolution and wide 178-degree viewing angle combine with the X Reality Pro processor to upscale and enhance even the most basic cable signal, delivering bright, sharp images that immerse you in action. The 20W audio output with Dolby Audio provides room-filling sound, while the smart Google TV experience gives you access to thousands of apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu, and more with hands-free voice control using Google Assistant. Connect your game console, streaming device, or USB hard drive to one of the three HDMI ports or two USB ports, and cast content from your devices to the big screen using built-in Chromecast or Apple Airplay. With HDR support and Motionflow XR 200 for smooth, fast motion, this Sony Bravia TV punches above its weight, delivering an incredibly vivid and cinematic small-screen experience that big screen viewers will love.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV KD-32W830K (Black) (2022 Model) | with Alexa Compatibility:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Alexa Compatibility

Color: Black

Pros Cons HD Ready display ensures clear and vibrant visuals. Limited to HD resolution, not 4K. Alexa compatibility for easy voice control. Smaller screen size might not suit all spaces. Google TV for a wide range of streaming options.

2. Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-A2IN (Black)

This Acer Smart TV’s HD Ready display delivers vibrant colors and crisp details, while the 24 Watt speakers with Dolby Audio brings movies and shows to life. Powered by the Android TV 11 operating system, this TV offers a world of content at your fingertips. Simply speak into the smart remote to launch apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Disney+ Hotstar instantly using Google Assistant. Connect your laptop, gaming console, or other devices via the multiple HDMI and USB ports, and adjust the picture to suit your mood using the five picture modes. The 64-bit quad-core processor ensures smooth navigation and performance, while the 8GB of storage lets you download and run apps swiftly. All this smart technology comes backed by Acer's one-year warranty, so you can enjoy your entertainment experience.

Specifications of Xiaomi 108 cm (43 inches) X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV L43M7-A2IN (Black):

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart TV Features: Android OS

Color: Black

Pros Cons 4K Ultra HD resolution for superior picture quality. Android OS may require regular updates. Large 43-inch screen suitable for spacious rooms. Smart Android features for enhanced usability.

3. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV AR32AR2841HDFL (Black)

This Samsung smart TV's 32-inch HD-ready LED display delivers stunningly clear and vivid colours with Mega Contrast and PurColor technology, so you can stream your favourite shows and movies with amazing clarity. Connect your compatible devices to one of the two HDMI ports, the USB port or simply share content from your phone or tablet to the big screen with Screen Share. Access all your favourite streaming apps from the Smart Hub and enjoy a world of entertainment at your fingertips. The integrated 20W speakers provide powerful surround sound that immerses you in the action, while the 60Hz refresh rate means you won't miss a moment of the action. Stylish, smart and full of features, this Samsung TV is ready to elevate your at-home viewing experience.

Specifications of Acer 80 cm (32 inches) I Series HD Ready Android Smart LED TV AR32AR2841HDFL (Black):

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready

Smart TV Features: Android OS

Color: Black

Pros Cons HD Ready for good picture quality. Smaller screen size may not be ideal for large rooms. Android Smart features for added convenience. HD resolution isn't as sharp as 4K. Compact size suitable for small spaces.

4. Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE60AKLXL (Black)

This Samsung Crystal iSmart TV comes with 4K Ultra HD resolution and crystal-clear Smart LED display technology. Its intelligent iSmart features let you stream all your favorite shows from Netflix, Hulu and more with the simple press of a button. The ultra-slim design and minimal bezels make this TV a stylish addition to your living room, while Smart TV features like Universal Guide and SmartThings app integration make it easy and intuitive to use. This TV delivers stunning clarity, vibrant color and unbelievable depth that brings all your favorite movies, sports and games to life in a way that has to be seen to be believed. The sophisticated Smart TV interface automatically recommends content just for you based on your viewing habits, ensuring you always have something new and interesting to watch. So forget ordinary TVs and upgrade your home theater experience with this stunning Samsung 4K TV that delivers intelligent features and breathtaking Ultra HD picture quality.

Specifications of Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA43CUE60AKLXL (Black):

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart TV Features: Crystal iSmart Technology

Color: Black

Pros Cons Crystal iSmart technology for crisp images. May be pricier than other models. 4K Ultra HD resolution for high-quality visuals. Large 43-inch screen for immersive viewing.

5. Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black)

Samsung's slim 32 inch HD LED TV features a High Definition resolution that brings content to life in vibrant color and sharp contrast. The 20 watt sound system provides clear audio for your favorite shows and movies, while the two HDMI ports make it easy to connect devices like a Blu Ray player or gaming console. The curved edges and glossy finish give this TV a stylish design that will complement any living space, while the LED panel ensures a consistent picture quality from any viewing angle. The TV's smart features allow you to share content from your devices, access apps and browse an onscreen guide for easy program selection. Altogether, this TV offers a simple yet high-performing viewing experience within a design that will blend in seamlessly with your current decor.

Specifications of Samsung 80 cm (32 Inches) Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32T4340BKXXL (Glossy Black):

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 Inches)

Resolution: HD Ready

Smart TV Features: Wondertainment Series

Color: Glossy Black

Pros Cons HD Ready for decent image clarity. Limited to HD resolution. The Wondertainment series offers great smart features. Screen size may be small for some preferences. Glossy black design adds to aesthetics.

6. VW 80 cm (32 inches) Linux Series Frameless HD Ready Smart LED TV VW32C2 (Black) | with 18 Months Warranty

This feature-rich 32-inch smart TV delivers all the essentials for an immersive viewing experience at home. The HD-ready screen produces over 16 million colors and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees for a crisp picture from any seat. The 20-watt speaker output provides full, rich sound, while the quad-core processor enables a lightning-fast smart experience. Connectivity options abound, with dual HDMI ports for gaming consoles and devices, USB ports for hard drives and media players, and built-in WiFi for streaming apps like Prime Video, YouTube, and more. The Linux-based smart TV platform provides access to a host of streaming services and content apps along with useful features like cinema modes and Zoom for the ultimate personal viewing setup.

Specifications of VW 80 cm (32 inches) Linux Series Frameless HD Ready Smart LED TV VW32C2 (Black) | with 18 Months Warranty:

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready

Smart TV Features: Linux OS, Frameless Design

Warranty: 18 Months

Color: Black

Pros Cons Frameless design for a modern look. HD Ready resolution isn’t the highest available. Linux OS for smooth performance. 32-inch screen may not suit large rooms. 18 months warranty for peace of mind. Linux OS might have fewer apps compared to Android/Google TV.

7. Acer 109 cm (43 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR43GR2851VQD (Black)

This Acer 43-inch 4K QLED Google TV brings cinema-grade visuals into your living room with breathtaking clarity. The stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR10, and Dolby Vision deliver vibrant colors and sharp contrasts, while the QLED display produces 100% color volume for a truly immersive viewing experience. Powered by a quad-core processor and Google TV, you get AI-enabled content recommendations and access to 500,000+ movies and TV episodes from all your favorite streaming apps. The built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant let you easily cast content from your phone or search across apps by voice. With brilliant sound from 30 watts of audio power and Dolby Atmos, you can enjoy everything from movies to music and games with theater-like quality. So get ready for an astonishing audiovisual feast—this smart TV brings the big screen experience home.

Specifications of Acer 109 cm (43 inches) V Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV AR43GR2851VQD (Black):

Screen Size: 109 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Smart TV Features: QLED, Google TV

Color: Black

Pros Cons QLED technology enhances picture quality. Pricier due to advanced QLED technology. Large 43-inch screen for immersive experience. 4K Ultra HD for top-notch resolution.

8. Dyanora Sigma 108 cm (43 Inches) Full HD Smart LED TV DY-LD43F1S (Silver)

This 43 inch smart LED TV delivers everything you need for a more enjoyable watching experience. Its full HD display guarantees crisp images and vivid colors that pull you into the action. The built-in surround sound provides an immersive audio experience with 40 watts of clear, balanced sound. With 2 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports, connecting all your devices is simple, and the in-built Wifi allows easy access to streaming apps like Amazon Video, YouTube and Sony Liv for hours of entertainment right from your couch. All are packed in a slim, elegant design that will complement any living room decor.

Specifications of Dyanora Sigma 108 cm (43 Inches) Full HD Smart LED TV DY-LD43F1S (Silver):

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 Inches)

Resolution: Full HD

Smart TV Features: Sigma Smart Technology

Color: Silver

Pros Cons Full HD resolution offers clear visuals. Not 4K resolution. Large 43-inch screen suitable for big rooms. Silver color might not blend in all decors. Sigma Smart Technology for enhanced features.

9. MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV L32M8-5AIN (Black)

This MI Smart TV delivers stunning visuals and smart features at an affordable price. The 32-inch HD-ready screen brings sharp images to life, while the powerful processor ensures smooth performance. Built-in WiFi and Chromecast give you easy access to streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video, and the Google TV interface makes it simple to browse content recommendations. The vivid picture engine optimizes color and contrast for a more lifelike picture, while the dual-band WiFi ensures a strong, stable connection. The 20W speakers with Dolby Audio fill your room with sound, and the multiple HDMI ports make it easy to connect devices. With Google Assistant built right in, you can control your TV and smart home using just your voice. This MI TV offers a smart, feature-packed experience at an accessible price point, combining the essentials of a great TV with helpful smart features that make everyday viewing even better.

Specifications of MI 80 cm (32 inches) A Series HD Ready Smart Google TV L32M8-5AIN (Black):

Screen Size: 80 cm (32 inches)

Resolution: HD Ready

Smart TV Features: Google TV

Color: Black

Pros Cons HD Ready for good picture clarity. Smaller screen size might not be enough for some users. Google TV offers vast streaming options. HD resolution isn't as sharp as 4K. Compact design suitable for small rooms.

10. VU 108 cm (43 inches) The GloLED 84 Watt DJ Sound Series 4K Smart Google TV 43GloLED (Grey)

This VU GloLED TV takes the home theater experience to dazzling new heights. Its massive 43-inch 4K Glo panel features 94% NTSC color volume for vivid, lifelike imagery that literally glows. Google TV brings all your favorite apps like YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video and Hotstar right to the home screen, while Chromecast built-in lets you cast content from your phone or tablet. The bezel-less design maximizes viewing area, while the built-in 84-watt DJ subwoofer delivers room-filling sound. Dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5. ensure seamless wireless connectivity for streaming content and pairing devices. An ambient light sensor adjusts the backlight automatically to match the room's lighting, so you can enjoy the stunning 4K visuals from this smart Google TV no matter the time of day. The remote control features hotkeys for quick access to popular apps, while the 16GB internal storage and 2GB RAM keep everything running smoothly. This TV puts a glowing, vibrant 4K picture and powerful sound right at your fingertips.

Specifications of VU 108 cm (43 inches) The GloLED 84 Watt DJ Sound Series 4K Smart Google TV 43GloLED (Grey):

Screen Size: 108 cm (43 inches)

Resolution: 4K

Smart TV Features: Google TV, GloLED Technology, 84 Watt DJ Sound

Color: Grey

Pros Cons GloLED technology for enhanced picture quality. Grey color may not suit all interior designs. Powerful 84 Watt DJ Sound for superior audio. Might be pricier due to advanced features. Large 43-inch screen for a great viewing experience.

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Sony Bravia KD-32W830K HD Ready Display Google TV Platform Alexa Compatibility Xiaomi L43M7-A2IN 4K Ultra HD Resolution Smart Android OS 43-inch Large Screen Acer AR32AR2841HDFL HD Ready Android Smart Features 32-inch Compact Size Samsung UA43CUE60AKLXL 4K Ultra HD Crystal Display iSmart Technology 43-inch Screen Samsung UA32T4340BKXXL HD Ready Wondertainment Series Glossy Black Design VW VW32C2 HD Ready Frameless Display Linux OS 18 Months Warranty Acer AR43GR2851VQD 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV Integration 43-inch Screen Size Dyanora DY-LD43F1S Full HD Resolution Smart Features 43 Inches Silver Design MI L32M8-5AIN HD Ready Smart Google TV 32-inch Black Design VU 43GloLED 4K Resolution with GloLED Tech 84 Watt DJ Sound Smart Google TV

Best value for money Sony Bravia 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED Google TV delivers stunning viewing with its HD Ready clarity. The 178-degree wide viewing angle means you get gorgeous picture quality from any seat in the room, whilst the 20-watt speaker output and Dolby Audio provide clear sound. The smart features make it a joy to use, with Google TV bringing together content recommendations from across all your apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Chromecast built-in. The 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports provide plenty of connectivity for all your devices, while the X Reality Pro, HDR and Live Color enhancements optimize every scene for vibrant, sharp images. With built-in Alexa compatibility and Apple Airplay, you can control your TV with just your voice or mirror content directly from your Apple devices.

Best overall product VW 80 cm (32 inches) Linux Series Frameless HD Ready Smart LED TV brings vivid colors and crisp images to your living room at an affordable price. Powered by a quad-core processor and Linux OS, it features 20 Watts of sound, Wi-Fi connectivity, and multiple HDMI ports to connect all your devices. The bezel-less design maximizes the screen real estate, while the 178-degree wide viewing angle ensures everyone gets a great view from anywhere in the room. The HD-ready resolution and 60-Hz refresh rate deliver smooth motion and clarity for all your favorite content. Built-in apps like Prime Video, YouTube and others give you access to endless entertainment options. The eco-friendly design uses IPE technology and consumes less energy, while the Cinema Mode and Zoom features enhance your movie-watching experience. This feature-rich VW smart TV delivers big-screen performance on a budget, bringing the fun and convenience of smart home technology within reach.

How to find the Best TVs Under ₹ 30,000? In order to get the most for your money, finding the finest TVs under ₹30,000 requires a careful review of a number of aspects. To assist you in sorting through the possibilities, here is a guide:

Establish Your Needs: Recognize your use habits. Are you an avid gamer, movie fanatic, or fan of traditional TV shows? Identify the main goal in order to focus on the qualities that are most important to you.

Display Quality: For crisp images, go for Full HD or even 4K resolution. To get greater contrast, brightness, and colour accuracy, take into consideration panel types like LED, QLED, or OLED.

Screen Size: Ascertain what size screen would work best in your room. Strike a balance between comfort and viewing distance; bigger displays may decrease the quality of the image if the distance is too close. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Smart Features: Look for features that make sense. Smart TVs allow users to install apps, browse the internet, and access streaming services. Think of interfaces that are easy to use and support streaming services.

Connectivity: To connect external devices like game consoles, Blu-ray players, or USB drives, make sure the TV has several HDMI and USB connections. To ensure wireless communication, make sure it has Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capabilities.

Sound Quality: While TVs in this price range may not have the best sound, take into account those that have excellent integrated speakers or connections for external sound systems. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reputation of the Brand: Well-known companies often provide superior after-sale support, warranties, and dependability. Newer products could give comparable functionality at cheaper costs.

FAQs Question : What characteristics should I look for in a TV within this price range? Ans : Smart features, many connection choices, Full HD or even 4K resolution, and screen sizes ranging from 32 to 55 inches are standard features of TVs priced around ₹30,000. Question : How can I tell whether the image quality on a cheap TV is adequate? Ans : To guarantee higher image quality within your budget, look for features like high resolution (Full HD or 4K), panel types (LED, QLED, or OLED), compatibility for HDR, and high refresh rates. Question : Can TVs in this price range provide acceptable sound quality? Ans : Even while built-in speakers may not be as good as speakers in more expensive TVs, some of them nevertheless have respectable sound quality. If you want greater audio performance, look into choices with features like Dolby Audio. Question : Are there any well-known streaming services available on these TVs? Ans : Access to well-known streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and others is provided by the majority of smart TVs in this price range. Make sure the TV is compatible with the services you often use. Question : Are these TVs compatible with external devices like game consoles? Ans : Indeed, the majority of TVs in this category include several HDMI and USB connections, making it simple to connect external devices like soundbars, Blu-ray players, and game consoles.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

