10 best water geysers for your bathroom from reputed brands

1. Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater The Havells Adonia Spin redefines the efficiency and aesthetic appeal of modern water geysers. Its 25-litre capacity ensures ample hot water for families, while the 5-Star BEE rating guarantees energy efficiency. The standout feature is its innovative temperature sensing LED ring knob, providing real-time temperature feedback. The Feroglas technology coupled with the Incoloy glass-coated heating element ensures durability and superior heating performance. Designed for high-pressure scenarios, it's ideal for high-rise buildings. The additional safety of its shock-safe plug and the comprehensive warranty coverage makes it one of the best water geysers for any household.

Specifications of Havells Adonia Spin 25-Litre Vertical Storage Water Heater: Type: Storage

Capacity: 25 Litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pressure: 8 Bars

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Temperature Sensing LED Ring Knob

Feroglas Tech with Single Weld Design

Incoloy Glass Coated Heating Element

Warranty: 7 years on inner container, 4 years on heating element, 2 years comprehensive

Whirlflow Technology

Pros Cons Energy-efficient with 5 Star BEE rating Slightly larger product dimensions may require more space Advanced temperature sensing and display features

2. BLOWHOT 15-LTR Storage Electric Geyser The BLOWHOT 15-LTR Electric Geyser is a compact yet powerful solution for water heating needs. With its 15-litre capacity and, 2000W power, it's well-suited for small to medium-sized families. The digital display and glass-lined inner tank provide both functionality and longevity. The geyser's protection against hard water and auto cut-off safety function ensure safety and durability. The warranty terms are customer-friendly, emphasizing BLOWHOT's commitment to satisfaction and reliability. Its swift installation services across 500+ pin codes demonstrate BLOWHOT's dedication to customer convenience, making it a top contender for the best water geyser under this segment.

Specifications of BLOWHOT 15-LTR Storage Electric Geyser Capacity: 15 Litres

Voltage: 230V

Power: 2000W

Water Proof Rating: IPX4

Temperature Range: 75±5-degree C

Warranty: 5 Years on Storage Tank, 2 Years on Heating Element

Glass Lined Tank

Digital Display

Pros Cons Glass lining tank ensures durability Limited capacity may not be suitable for large families Digital display for easy monitoring

3. Racold Omnis DG 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater Racold's Omnis DG 25L is a technologically advanced water heater designed for both efficiency and safety. The Titanium Plus Technology ensures durability and resistance against water impurities. Its unique Silver-Ion Technology provides healthy water, making it stand out as one of the best water geysers. The Auto Diagnosis feature adds a layer of safety and convenience, while Flexomix ensures prolonged hot water availability. The substantial warranty period and the Smart Guard feature for prolonged element life further enhance its appeal. Its impressive 5-star BEE rating and aesthetic design make it a top choice for modern households.

Specifications of Racold Omnis DG 25L Vertical Storage Water Heater: Capacity: 25 Litres

Mount Type: Vertical

Titanium Plus Technology

Silver-Ion Technology

Auto Diagnosis

Flexomix

BEE Star Rating: 5

Power: 2000 Watts

Warranty: 2 years on product, 4 years on heating element, 7 years on tank

Pros Cons Innovative health-conscious features with Silver-Ion technology May require professional installation Advanced safety with Auto Diagnosis

Also read: Looking for best geyser brand? Choose from top 10 options by renowned companies 4. Racold Eterno Pro 25L Vertical Energy Efficient Star Storage Water Heater The Racold Eterno Pro stands out as a top-tier water geyser with its blend of efficiency, safety, and longevity. The 25-litre capacity caters well to medium-sized families. Titanium Plus Technology ensures durability and resistance against water impurities, and the Smart Bath Logic function is a standout feature, allowing for up to 30% electricity savings. The geyser's ability to withstand high pressure makes it suitable for high-rise buildings. A comprehensive warranty package and the Smart Guard feature, which protects the heating element, further enhance its reliability, making it an excellent choice for anyone seeking the best water geyser for their needs.

Specifications of Racold Eterno Pro 25L Vertical Energy Efficient Star Storage Water Heater: Capacity: 25 Litres

Mount Type: Vertical

Titanium Plus Technology

Smart Bath Logic

Smart Guard

Smart Mix

Safety Plus

High Pressure Resistance

BEE Rating: 5 stars

Warranty: 2 years on product, 3 years on heating element, 7 years on tank

Pros Cons High energy efficiency with 5-star BEE rating Installation may require professional assistance Durable with Titanium Plus Technology

5. Crompton Solarium Care 15-L 5 Star Storage Water Heater Crompton's Solarium Care emerges as an excellent option for those seeking a high-quality water geyser. Its 15-litre capacity is suitable for small to medium-sized households. The unit's customized bath modes, including Baby Care and Hair Care, provide a personalized experience. The 5-star BEE rating ensures energy efficiency, while the rust-proof plastic body and glassline coated tank offer durability. The comprehensive warranty adds to the product's reliability. Its innovative features and energy efficiency make Solarium Care a strong contender for the title of best water geyser in its class.

Specifications of Crompton Solarium Care 15-L 5-Star Storage Water Heater: Capacity: 15 Litres

BEE Rating: 5 Star

Customized Bath Modes

Rust Proof Plastic Body

Warranty: 7 years on tank, 3 years on element, 2 years on product

Pros Cons Energy-efficient with a 5-star BEE rating Plastic body may not appeal to all users Customized bath modes for varied needs

6. AO Smith HAS-X1-015-RHS Storage 15 Litre Horizontal Water Heater AO Smith's HAS-X1-015-RHS is a versatile and efficient water heater, ideal for modern homes. Its 15-litre capacity is perfect for small to medium-sized families. The Blue Diamond glass-lined tank and the 4-star BEE rating highlight its focus on longevity and energy efficiency. The compact horizontal design is a boon for spaces with limited vertical clearance, making it suitable for various installations. The geyser's ability to withstand high pressure and the comprehensive warranty make it a reliable choice. Its blend of functionality and design efficiency marks it as one of the best water geysers available.

Specifications of AO Smith HAS-X1-015-RHS Storage 15 Litre Horizontal Water Heater Type: Storage-RHS model

Capacity: 15 Litres

Wattage: 2000 Watts

Pressure: 8 Bars

BEE Rating: 4 Star

Inner Tank Material: Blue Diamond Glass Lined

Warranty: 7 years on inner tank, 2+2 years on heating element, 2 years comprehensive

Pros Cons Energy-efficient with 4-star BEE rating RHS model may not suit all installation needs Durable with Blue Diamond glass-lined tank

7. V-Guard Victo Plus DG Water Geyser 15 Litre V-Guard Victo Plus DG Water Geyser is an excellent choice for those seeking a reliable and efficient water heater. Its 15-litre capacity makes it suitable for small to medium households. The geyser boasts a BEE 5-star rating for energy efficiency, ensuring reduced electricity bills. The Anti-Corrosive tank and Superior Incoloy 800 Heating Element make it suitable for hard water usage, enhancing durability. Added safety features, such as the built-in Safe Shock Module, ensure user safety. With additional features like a stylish digital display and temperature control knob, this geyser is a top contender for the best water geyser in its range.

Specifications of V-Guard Victo Plus DG Water Geyser 15 Litre Capacity: 15 Litres

BEE 5 Star Rating

Anti-Corrosive & Suitable for Hard Water

Safety Assured with Built-in Safe Shock Module

Hygienic & Pungent-Free Water

Designed for Convenience with Stylish Digital Display

Warranty: 2 Years on Product, 3 Years on Heating Element, 5 Years on Inner Tank

Pros Cons Energy-efficient with a 5-star BEE rating May require professional installation Built-in safety features for enhanced protection

Also read: Geyser 15 litre geyser price and performance: Pick from top 8 for winter season 8. Orient Aquator+ 25L Storage Water Heater Orient Aquator+ is a well-designed water heater that offers a blend of performance and durability. Its 25-litre capacity is ideal for medium-sized families. The Ultra-Diamond glassline coating on the tank extends the lifespan by 40%. The heater's high-pressure resistance, up to 8 bars makes it suitable for high-rise buildings. Its Whirlflow technology ensures 20% more hot water output, making it a reliable choice. With a 7-year warranty on the storage tank, Orient Aquator+ positions itself as a strong candidate for anyone looking for the best water geyser in this category.

Specifications of Orient Aquator+ 25L Storage Water Heater: Capacity: 25 Litres

Ultra-Diamond Glassline Coated Tank

Whirlflow Technology

Suitable for High-Rise Buildings

Warranty: 7 Years on Tank, 4 Years on Heating Element, 2 Years on Product

Pros Cons Long-lasting with Ultra-Diamond glass line coating Installation may require specific arrangements High-pressure resistance, ideal for high-rise buildings

9. Racold Andris Uno 15L Vertical BEE 4 Star Storage Water Heater Racold Andris Uno is a stylish and functional water geyser, perfect for contemporary bathrooms. The 15-litre capacity makes it suitable for small families. The Titanium Plus Technology ensures the tank's longevity, while the High Density PUF Heat Insulation offers excellent energy efficiency, evident in its 4-star BEE rating. Safety features like the high-tech adjustable thermostat and multi-function safety valve ensure safe operation. The Italian design by Umberto Palermo adds a touch of elegance. This water heater combines aesthetics with performance, making it one of the best water geysers for modern homes.

Specifications of Racold Andris Uno 15L Vertical BEE 4 Star Storage Water Heater Capacity: 15 Litres

Titanium Plus Technology

High Density PUF Heat Insulation

Safety Plus features

Italian Design by Umberto Palermo

BEE Star Rating: 4

Warranty: 2 Years on Product, 3 Years on Heating Element, 7 Years on Tank

Pros Cons Energy-efficient with 4-star BEE rating May not be suitable for large households Elegant Italian design enhances aesthetic appeal

10. Venus MegaPlus 15EV 15-Litre Storage Water Heater The Venus MegaPlus 15EV is a compelling choice for those seeking a durable and efficient water geyser. With a 15-litre capacity, it's well-suited for small to medium-sized families. The heater's BEE 4-star rating highlights its energy efficiency, making it a cost-effective option. Its Porcelain Enamel Glasslined Tank and Incoloy 800 element provide exceptional corrosion resistance and longevity. The additional PUF insulation ensures better heat retention, further enhancing its energy efficiency. Offering a comprehensive guarantee, Venus MegaPlus 15EV emerges as an excellent candidate for the best water geyser, especially for those prioritizing durability and energy savings.

Specifications of Venus MegaPlus 15EV 15-Litre Storage Water Heater: Capacity: 15 Litres

BEE Star Rating: 4 Stars

Porcelain Enamel Glasslined Tank

Incoloy 800 Heating Element

Extra Thick PUF Insulation for Energy Saving

Warranty: 5 Years on Inner Tank

Multi-Function Safety Valve

Pros Cons Energy-efficient with 4-star BEE rating Limited capacity may not suit large households Durable with Porcelain Enamel Glasslined Tank Professional installation required

Best 3 features for you

Product Name Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Havells Adonia Spin Colour-changing LED Ring Knob Feroglas Tech with Single Weld Design Incoloy Glass Coated Heating Element BLOWHOT 15-LTR Geyser Glass Lining Tank with Digital Display Long-Lasting Heating Element Free Installation With Kit Racold Omnis DG Titanium Plus Technology Silver-Ion Technology for Healthy Water Smart Bath Logic Racold Eterno Pro Titanium Enamelled Coating Smart Bath Logic Smart Guard Anode Protection Crompton Solarium Care 15-L Customized Bath Modes Rust Proof Plastic Body 3 Level Safety AO Smith HAS-X1-015-RHS Blue Diamond Glass Lined Tank Glass-Coated Heating Element High Pressure Rating V-Guard Victo Plus DG In-built Safe Shock Module Stylish Digital Display Advanced Multi-layered Safety Features Orient Aquator+ Ultra-Diamond Glassline Coated Tank Whirlflow Technology Pressure Compatibility for High-rise Buildings Racold Andris Uno Titanium Plus Technology High Density PUF Heat Insulation Italian Art Design Venus MegaPlus 15EV Porecelain Enamel Glasslined Tank Extra Thick PUF Insulation Multi-Function Valve

Best value for money The Crompton Solarium Care 15-L strikes a balance between quality and affordability. With its customized bath modes, rust-proof body, and energy-efficient design, it offers a comprehensive package for everyday home use without breaking the bank. Its safety features and energy efficiency make it an ideal choice for budget-conscious consumers.

Best overall product The Racold Omnis DG stands out as the best overall product. Its innovative Titanium Plus Technology for durability, Silver-Ion Technology for clean water, and intelligent features like Smart Bath Logic and Auto Diagnosis, make it a top-tier choice. This water heater not only offers longevity but also focuses on health and safety, making it a top pick for discerning buyers.

How to find the best water geyser? Choosing the best water geyser involves considering several key factors. Firstly, look at the capacity to ensure it meets your household's hot water demands. Energy efficiency is crucial, so check the BEE star rating to gauge the geyser's power consumption. Durability is another vital aspect, with features like glass-lined tanks and corrosion-resistant elements offering longer life. Safety features such as auto cut-off, thermal cut-out, and

FAQs Question : What size water geyser do I need for my family? Ans : The size depends on the number of family members and usage pattern. Typically, a 10-15 liter geyser is sufficient for a small family, while larger families might need 25 liters or more. Question : How much does it cost to run a water geyser? Ans : This depends on the geyser's energy rating and usage. Higher BEE star-rated geysers consume less electricity, reducing running costs. Question : Can I install a water geyser myself? Ans : It's recommended to have a professional install your geyser to ensure safety and proper functioning. Question : How often should I service my water geyser? Ans : Annual servicing is typically recommended to maintain efficiency and prolong the life of the geyser. Question : What safety features should I look for in a water geyser? Ans : Look for features like auto cut-off, thermal cut-out, pressure release valves, and shock-proof bodies for enhanced safety.

