10 best window ACs to tackle summer wrath

The summer season in India is always challenging anywhere in the country. The ideal way to make your indoors comfortable is by getting an air conditioner. We have curated a list of the 10 best window ACs that are easy to install and provide cooling during the heat-ridden summer months.

No matter what your favourite season of the year is, summers are hard to get by in India. Some regions of the country see temperature rise up to 50-degree Celsius. This makes it stepping out for work or otherwise extremely hard. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

People resort to different solutions to manage the wrath of the season, but not every solution is as effective as an air conditioner. In recent times, air conditioners have become very popular, so much so that it has become a necessity in most households. These home appliances help you in maintaining the temperature of your room at a comfortable level.

Window ACs are more convenient to install and use than split ACs and the majority of the people prefer it due to the ease of instalment and maintenance. In this article, we go over the 10 best options to consider if you are planning on upgrading your air conditioner system this season, or the coming ones. Read on to know about the features along with the pros and cons of the products we think are a good purchase. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC This is the latest 2023 model of the Voltas window AC that comes with a 1.5 ton capacity suitable for medium-sized rooms to maintain an ambient temperature even in 48-degree Celsius. With features like auto swing, turbo mode and LED temperature display, it ensures comfortable living. The copper condenser coil ensures better cooling and durability, while the R32 refrigerant contributes to environmental protection. Stabilizer-free operation, anti-rust coating and low gas diagnosis are its key advantages.

Specifications: Capacity: 1.5 ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Annual Energy Consumption: 4750 Units

Warranty: 1 Year Comprehensive, 5 Years on Compressor

Copper Condenser Coil {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Special Features: Timer, Auto swing, Anti-Rust Coating, LED Display, Sleep Mode, Turbo Mode, Filter Clean Indicator

Pros Cons Efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms Noise levels can feel high Stabilizer-free operation

2. LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi DUAL Inverter Window AC Are you tired of window ACs looking the same old way and offering the same set of features and specifications? If yes, then this is a good window AC option for you. This LG 1.5 Ton 3-Star window AC is a smart choice for medium-sized rooms. With its inverter compressor and 4-in-1 cooling, it provides efficient and versatile cooling. The Wi-Fi-enabled ThinQ technology allows voice control and smart diagnostics. Its Ocean Black Protection ensures durability, while the HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection contributes to healthier air quality. This reduces the risk of contracting any airborne diseases.

Specifications: Capacity: 1.5 Ton {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Annual Energy Consumption: 1115.04 units

Warranty: 10 Years on Compressor, 5 Years on PCB, 1 Year on Product {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Copper With Ocean Black Protection

Key Features: Convertible 4-in-1 cooling, ThinQ (Wi-Fi), Voice Control, Smart Diagnosis, ADC Sensor, Clean Filter Indicator

Pros Cons Inverter compressor for energy efficiency Energy consumption can feel higher Smart features with Wi-Fi and voice control

3. Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC Lloyd is one of the most reputed home appliance brands in the country that has gained the trust of its customers over the years. This Lloyd window AC is no different as it offers several features apt for an average household. With its non-inverter compressor, it brings a low noise solution that suits various interiors. It's designed for medium-sized rooms, ensuring comfort in spaces of up to 150 square feet. The blue fins coil and 100% inner grooved copper tubes contribute to better cooling performance and durability. While the product offers strong dehumidification and remote-controlled operation, it's important to note that it has a 3-star energy rating. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications: Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Annual Energy Consumption: 1180.51 units {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on Compressor

Blue Fins Coils

100% Inner Grooved Copper Tubes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Efficient cooling for medium-sized rooms Non-inverter compressor may be less energy efficient Blue fins coils enhance durability

4. Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC Do you find yourself in a state of confusion regarding the capacity of an air conditioner? If you are looking for a cooling solution for a relatively smaller room, then this Lloyd 1 ton window AC will be a good choice. With its non-inverter compressor, it offers economic and low-noise cooling. The appliance is tailored for spaces up to 100 square feet. It comes with a 3-star energy rating. The blue fins coils and 100% inner grooved copper tubes contribute to improved cooling performance and durability. Notably, it features strong dehumidification and remote-controlled operation.

Specifications: Capacity: 1.0 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Annual Energy Consumption: 774.11 units

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on Compressor

Blue Fins Coils {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

100% Inner Grooved Copper Tubes

Special Features: Cools at 48-degree C ambient temperature, Clean Air Filter, LED Display, Self-Diagnosis Function

Pros Cons Ideal for smaller room size Non-inverter compressor Blue fins coils for enhanced durability

5. Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC Voltas is a renowned brand in India, and the majority of Indians trust the brand for its quality and service. This window AC is the latest 2023 model, displaying useful features while having a classic look. This AC is tailored for smaller rooms up to 110 sq.ft. With its auto swing feature, it ensures every corner is filled with refreshing air. This economical unit holds a 3-star energy rating, boasting an annual energy consumption of 3100 units. The copper condenser coil enhances cooling efficiency, while the LED temperature display and noise level of 44.5 dB create a user-friendly experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications: Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Annual Energy Consumption: 3100 units {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on Compressor

Copper Condenser Coil

Noise Level: IDU - 44.5 dB {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Special Features: Timer, Auto Swing, LED Display, Sleep Mode

Pros Cons Ambient cooling for smaller rooms Fixed speed compressor LED temperature display

6. Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC Experience refreshing cooling with the Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC. Designed for medium-sized rooms, this AC boasts a capacity of 1.5 ton and features a turbo mode for quick cooling. With a 3-star energy rating and 1571 units annual energy consumption, it's both efficient and eco-friendly. The 100% copper condenser with Blue Fin Anti-Corrosion coating ensures durability, while special features like R32 refrigerant gas and self-diagnosis enhance convenience.

Specifications: Capacity: 1.5 Ton {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Annual Energy Consumption: 1571 units

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years Extended Warranty on PCB, 10 Years Extended Warranty on Compressor {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Turbo mode for quick cooling 3 star energy rating might not be the best Anti-Corrosion coating for enhanced durability

7. Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC The Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC is designed to cool mid-sized rooms with a capacity of 1.5 Ton. Beat the heat with its efficient performance even in extreme temperatures up to 52-degree Celsius. The 3-star energy rating ensures economical usage, while the 100% copper condenser coil with Aqua Clear Protection enhances durability. Enjoy features like 2-way swing, turbo mode, and low noise operation for maximum comfort.

Specifications: Capacity: 1.5 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Annual Energy Consumption: 1206.06 units

Warranty: 5 Years on Compressor, 1 Year on Product

Pros Cons Efficient cooling even at high temperatures None 100% Copper condenser with Aqua Clear Protection for durability

8. Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC Do you think that a 1 ton AC is too much for your requirement? Do you think that you will have to buy at least a 1 ton AC for optimum cooling during the harsh summer months? That is not true, and this AC proves it. You can experience cool comfort with this Blue Star window AC. Perfect for small rooms, this AC offers energy-efficient cooling with a 3-star rating. You can also enjoy features like Turbo Cooling, Comfort Sleep, and Humidity Control, tailored for your comfort. The hydrophilic blue fins and anti-corrosive coating ensure durability, while the eco-friendly R32 refrigerant contributes to a greener environment. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Specifications: Capacity: 0.8 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Annual Energy Consumption: 648.7 units {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Warranty: 5 Years on Fixed Speed Compressor by Blue Star

Pros Cons Energy-efficient cooling Suitable for small rooms only Humidity control for enhanced comfort

9. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC If Blue Star is one of the brand names you trust, but do not want to get a small capacity AC, then this Window AC is the right option for you. Offering efficient cooling with a 3-star rating, this AC ensures comfort in larger spaces. You get to enjoy features like Turbo Cooling, Comfort Sleep, and Energy Saver mode, tailored to your needs. The hydrophilic blue fins and anti-corrosive coating guarantee durability, while the eco-friendly R32 refrigerant supports an eco-conscious choice. Get ready for relaxed and refreshing days.

Specifications: Capacity: 1.5 Ton {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Annual Energy Consumption: 1168.9 units

Warranty: 5 Years on Fixed Speed Compressor by Blue Star {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pros Cons Effective cooling for larger rooms Fixed speed compressor may have limited customization Energy-efficient operations

10. Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC Revitalize your space with the Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC. Providing energy-efficient cooling, this AC ensures a comfortable environment. Its 100% copper condenser coil with Aqua Clear Protection guarantees robust cooling performance and durability. Enjoy features like Turbo Mode and Auto Restart for uninterrupted comfort. With its cooling prowess even at high temperatures, this AC is a reliable choice for your space.

Specifications: Capacity: 1 Ton

Energy Rating: 3 Star {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Annual Energy Consumption: 870.87 units

Warranty: 5 Years on Compressor and 1 Year on product

Pros Cons Effective cooling performance Fixed speed compressor Aqua Clear Protection for enhanced durability

Best 3 features for you {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC Auto Swing for even cooling in every corner Copper Condenser Coil for better cooling and durability Stabilizer-free operation within a wide voltage range LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi DUAL Inverter Window AC Convertible 4-in-1 cooling for versatile comfort Wi-Fi and Voice Control with Smart Assistant R32 Refrigerant for eco-friendly cooling Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC Low Noise and Smart Design Blue Fins Coils for better cooling performance 100% Inner Grooved Copper Tubes for improved heat exchange Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC Cools even at 48°C ambient temperature LED Display and Auto Restart Remote Controlled Operation for convenience Voltas 1 Ton 3 Star, Fixed Speed Window AC Auto Swing for uniform cooling Copper Condenser Coil for efficient cooling Stabilizer-free operation for voltage fluctuations Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star Turbo Mode Window AC Turbo Mode for quick cooling Anti-Corrosive Blue Fin Coating for durability Energy Rating: 3 Star for energy efficiency Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC Energy-efficient cooling at 52°C Stabilizer Free Operation and Low Noise Dust Filter and Turbo Mode for faster cooling Blue Star 0.8 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC Hydrophilic Blue Fins for protection against corrosion High Energy Efficient Rotary Compressor R32 Refrigerant for environment-friendly cooling Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC Turbo Cooling and Comfort Sleep Modes Anti-Corrosive Blue Fins for enhanced durability Stabilizer-free operation and Energy Saver Mode Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC Energy-efficient cooling at 52°C 2 Way Swing and Dust Filter Turbo Mode for faster cooling and Low Noise

Best value for money Among the options, the Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Window AC offers a balanced combination of efficient cooling, various modes, and a reasonable price point.

Best overall product The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi DUAL Inverter Window AC stands out with its versatile cooling modes, Wi-Fi and voice control, and eco-friendly refrigerant.

How to find the right window AC? To choose the right window AC, consider your room size, energy efficiency rating (higher is better), cooling features (like turbo mode and swing), special features like Wi-Fi control or anti-corrosion coatings, and budget. Also, check the warranty and customer reviews to ensure long-term satisfaction. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.