10 budget-friendly electric geysers to consider in September 2023

People nowadays are running behind technology for a better and more luxurious life. After a long day at the office, when fatigue sets in and body aches take their toll, there's nothing quite like the comfort of an instant, hot water shower. Regardless of the season, an electric geyser stands ready to provide you with this rejuvenating experience. Whether it's a rainy day, a chilly winter evening, a pleasant spring morning, or a scorching summer afternoon, all it takes is a simple push of a button. It's the one-click solution for an effortless, speedy, and hassle-free bath. So why cling to outdated, traditional methods?

Bid farewell to old, traditional water heating systems and embrace the efficiency of an electric geyser. While the decision to purchase one is undoubtedly a step in the right direction, the daunting task lies in choosing the right brand and the appropriate capacity. To simplify matters, consider your family size. If you have a smaller household, opting for a 5-litre geyser is the ideal choice. Let's explore the market stop-rated 5 litre electric geysers and discover the perfect unit for your needs, all while keeping an eye on the electric geyser 5 ltr price.

1. Crompton Gracee 5L Instant Water Heater (Geyser), wall mounting

Fed up with outdated bathing systems? No worries! The Crompton Gracee 5L water heater, available at an affordable electric geyser 5 ltr price, can swiftly heat water in just a minute, ensuring you enjoy a refreshing, hot shower. This water heater boasts a potent heating element paired with a sturdy tank and incorporates four advanced safety features. An LED indicator guarantees that the geyser is active, with a green light signalling when the water is piping hot and ready for use. Crafted from rust-resistant PP and featuring a weldless tank, the electric geyser offers enhanced corrosion resistance, while its shockproof body ensures long-lasting durability. With a 3000-watt power rating and the ability to heat water up to 75 degrees Celsius, it's ideal for all seasons. Additionally, its high-grade 304L stainless steel tank minimizes the risk of leakage, providing consistent hot water within minutes, regardless of the time or season.

Specifications:

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Voltage: 230 Volts

Heat Output: 75 Degrees Celsius

Weight: 3kg 460g

Maximum pressure: 6.5 bars

Mounting type: wall mount

Special features: Rust-free, fast heating, Pressure-release valve.

Pros Cons The geyser is designed with anti-siphon protection, which prevents backflow of water from the tank Capacity is low The anti-rust-free body provides high life for the geyser. Should get it fixed by the outside plumber.

2. Hindware Atlantic Immedio 5L Water Heater, wall mounting

Hindware is one of the leading brands in 5 ltr electric geysers. The Immedio electric water heateris a modern and instant water heating solution for daily use. It is crafted with rust-proof quality engineered polymer material and a 304-grade stainless steel tank for corrosion protection that provides long life and robust construction. It comes with two color LED indicators, the red indicates the Power On, and the green light indicates the water heating On. The water heater comes with IPX1 Ingress protection to prevent water splash or moisture from entering or damaging the product. The auto cut-off feature is very helpful for the performance and longevity of the heater.

Specifications:

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Voltage: 230 Volts

Heat Output: 75 Degrees Celsius

Weight: 3kg 700g

Maximum pressure: 6.5 bars

Mounting type: wall mount

Special features: Rust-free, Auto restart, Pressure-release valve.

Pros Cons It has an auto cut-off feature which provides longevity of the product. Should rely on a plumber to install it. The corrosion-free body provides high life for the geyser.

3. Havells Carlo 5L Instant Water Heater, 3000 Watt

The Havells Carlo instant water heater, available at a competitive electric geyser 5 ltr price, boasts innovative whirl flow technology designed to expedite heating by maintaining a separation between cold and hot water flow. This remarkable appliance features high-precision thermostat control, complete with user-friendly LED indicators for added convenience. Its heating element is expertly coated with incoloy glass, ensuring outstanding resistance to oxidation and carbonization even at elevated temperatures. Additionally, the inclusion of an anode rod effectively guards against corrosion, making it an ideal choice for high-rise buildings or apartments. The Feroglas technology with a single weld line prevents water leakage.

Specifications:

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Voltage: 230 Volts

Weight: 5kg 350g

Maximum pressure: 8 bars

Mounting type: wall mount

Special features: Incoloy glass provides better resistance at high temperatures.

Pros Cons Feroglas technology prevents water leakage Expensive Temperature control.

4. Lifelong LLIWH105 5L Instant Water Heater geyser.

The modern and beautifully designed electric geyser, available at an attractive 5-liter price, seamlessly blends style and performance, making it an ideal fit for today's lifestyle. Its advanced features include protection against water overheating, a durable body that can with stand tough conditions and resist heat, and a smart shield that safeguards the water tank and heating element from rust or corrosion, effectively preventing water leakage. With a high-quality copper heating element boasting 3000 watts, you can count on rapid heating. LED indicators are a handy addition, signalling when your water is ready for use. During the heating process, a reassuring green light is displayed, which turns off when your water is good to go. Additionally, the automatic cut-off feature enhances safety and reduces power consumption. Crafted with a high-quality stainless-steel body featuring a single-line weld, this geyser ensures leak-free performance. Pay anelectric geyser 5 ltr price for a product that combines style, efficiency, and safety and give you peace of mind.

Specifications:

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Voltage: 230 Volts

Weight: 3kg 450g

Maximum pressure: 6.5 bars

Mounting type: wall mount

Special features: It comes with a pressure release valve for safety measures.

Pros Cons Light weight Bit pricey Durable and fast heating

5. V-Guard Zio Instant Geyser 5L

With a 5L water storage capacity, the V-Guard electric geyser offers versatility that suits both the kitchen, perfect for dishwashing, and the bathroom, ideal for bathing. Ensuring your safety is a top priority, it boasts four advanced safety layers, including a pressure release valve. Its 3KW heating element features a copper sheath and hydrate magnesium oxide insulation for rapid heating. Additionally, an ISI-marked thermostat prevents overheating and automatically cuts off power if the temperature exceeds 55 degrees Celsius. Constructed with a 304 stainless steel inner tank and a rust-proof, high-quality engineering polymer outer body, this geyser excels in heat retention and corrosion prevention, ensuring durability. The stylish color display panel keeps you informed about the heating status and power. You can count on its anti-siphon safety feature to guard against reverse water flow. Designed for energy efficiency, this V-Guard electric geyser is both sleek and compact, making it a perfect fit for high-rise buildings up to 28 floors while with standing pressures of up to 6.5 bars. Discover an elegant and efficient solution spending the V-Guardelectric geyser 5 Ltr price.

Specifications:

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Voltage: 230 Volts

Weight: 4kg

Maximum pressure: 6.5 bars

Mounting type: wall mount

Special features: 4-layer advanced protection.

Pros Cons ISI has a thermostat that cuts off power supply when it exceeds 55 degrees Celsius. No free service installation. Stylish and energy-efficient

6. Amplesta Instaflow 5L 3KW Instant Water heater electric geyser

Ergonomically designed for a warm and seamless bathing experience, the Amplesta electric geyser offers both comfort and safety. Priced affordably, this 5-liter geyser is a powerful instant heating solution. It boasts a reliable and multi-layered safety design, with an inner tank crafted from high-quality 304 stainless steel. This tank houses a superior 3KW copper sheath heating element, ensuring rapid water heating within minutes. In addition to its efficient heating, the geyser is resistant to hard water, making it perfect for areas with such water conditions. It provides protection against overheating, thanks to its ISI marked thermostat that cuts off power supply when the temperature surpasses 55 degrees Celsius. The geyser's robust inner tank is complemented by rust-proof engineering polymer, while the outer body is designed to with stand rust.

Specifications:

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Voltage: 230 Volts

Weight: 4kg 320g

Maximum pressure: 6.5 bars

Mounting type: wall mount

Special features: hard water resistant, maximum heat retention.

Pros Cons Anti-rust free/corrosion prevention No free service installation. Auto cut-off feature saves power Additional installation fees. Compact and modern design Budget friendly

7. Bajaj Skive 5L Instant Water Heater geyser

Are you often rushing to the office, despite waking up early and completing all your household chores? It's time to bid farewell to the old LPG gas and stove systems and embrace the latest technology in water heating. Consider switching to an electric geyser, a game-changer in the industry. When it comes to affordable, high-quality geysers with a multitude of features, Bajaj is the name that stands the test of time. Bajaj's Skive instant electric geyser is perfect for speedy water heating, thanks to its powerful 3KW copper heating element. The water tank, crafted from high-grade stainless steel, ensures longevity by preventing rust and corrosion. With its thermoplastic body, this geyser not only lasts long but also provides safety from shocks and rust. What sets Bajaj apart is its commitment to safety. This geyser boasts multiple safety systems to prevent any accidents. It features a 4-in-1 multifunctional safety valve for pressure release and a fire-retardant water heater cable, guaranteeing protection against dry heating, overheating, and excess pressure. Plus, the LED indicators, with a green light for power On and a red light for heating function, make operation a breeze. Considering the electric geyser 5 ltr price? Look no further than Bajaj for a reliable and efficient solution to your hot water needs.

Specifications:

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Voltage: 230 Volts

Weight: 3kg 500g

Maximum pressure: 6 bars

Mounting type: wall mount

Special features: Fire retardant water heater cable for safety measures.

Pros Cons Easy to use Costly High durable Rust-proof and shock-resistant body Best performance

8. Polycab Etira 5L 3KW Instant Electric Water heater or geyser

The Polycab electric water geyser, with a capacity of 5 litres, boasts a sleek and compact design coupled with an incredibly efficient heating element for rapid water heating. Crafted from high-quality engineering thermoplastic materials, this geyser ensures resistance to rust and corrosion even in the face of hard water. It also features a temperature control knob for your convenience. What sets it apart is the incorporation of S3 technology, providing added safety, and an enhanced storage capacity. With easy installation, it is suitable for both kitchens and bathrooms. And the best part? You can find the electric geyser 5 ltr price that suits your budget without compromising on quality.

Specifications:

Wattage: 3000 Watts

Voltage: 230 Volts

Weight: 3kg

Maximum pressure: 3 bars

Mounting type: wall mount

Special features: Rust-proof, and high-quality water heating element.

Pros Cons Easy to install Low pressure bars LED indicators Budget-friendly

9. COMRADE Prisma 4.5KW instant water electric geyser 5L

The COMRADE Prisma geyser, available at an affordable electric geyser 5 ltr price, boasts an elegant design coupled with a high-grade thermoplastic shock proof body, effectively safe guarding against shock, rusting, and corrosion. Crafted from stainless-steel material with a weldless design, this tank ensures both durability and leak prevention. The built-in Neon LED light system offers clear indications: a red light for geyser ON/OFF status and a green light for indicating when the water is ready to use. With the ability to withstand 6.5 bar pressure, it's an ideal choice for high-rise buildings and apartments. Additionally, it features a fire-retardant power cable to enhance safety by resisting fire spread. The anti-siphon features further safe guards against back flow and dry heating, while the cut-out provides dual safety measures.

Specifications:

Wattage: 4.5KW

Voltage: 230 Volts

Weight: 4kg 900g

Maximum pressure: 6.5 bars

Mounting type: wall mount

Special features: Rust-proof.

Pros Cons Easy to install Requires more space LED indicators

10. Hindware Atlantic Xceed 5L 3KW instant water electric geyser

This 5-litre electric geyser, available at a competitive price, boasts a copper heating element renowned for its rapid water heating capabilities, ensuring top-notch performance. It provides excellentenergy efficiency in a 5 ltr electric geyser. Its 304-grade stainless steel tank adds durability to the mix by shielding against corrosion and rust. The integrated i-thermostat technology diligently regulates water temperature, while the PRV serves as a guardian against excessively high temperatures. With its power-saving auto cut-off feature and convenient LED indicators – red for power ON and green for heating ON – this electric geyser guarantees long-lasting, dependable performance, making it an ideal choice for you and your family.

Specifications:

Wattage: 3KW

Voltage: 230 Volts

Weight: 3kg 200g

Maximum pressure: 6.5 bars

Mounting type: wall mount

Special features: Superior safety, copper heating element and i-thermostat technology.

Pros Cons Easy to install Bit costly Requires less space

Top three best features of the electric geysers

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Crompton Gracee 5L Instant Water Heater (Geyser) 3000 watt 3kg 460g 6.5 bars Hindware Atlantic Immedio 5L Water Heater 3000 watt 3kg 700g 6.5 bars Havells Carlo 5L Instant Water Heater, 3000 watts 3000 watt 5kg 350g 8 bars Lifelong LLIWH105 5L Instant Water Heater geyser 3000 watt 3kg 450g 6.5 bars V-Guard Zio Instant Geyser 5L 3000 watt 4kg 6.5 bars Amplesta Instaflow 5L 3KW Instant Water heater electric geyser 3KW 4kg 320g 6.5 bars Bajaj Skive 5L Instant Water Heater geyser 3000 watt 3kg 500g 6 bars Polycab Etira 5L 3KW Instant Electric Water heater or geyser 3KW 3kg 3 bars COMRADE Prisma 4.5KW instant water electric geyser 5L 4.5KW 4kg 900g 6.5 bars Hindware Atlantic Xceed 5L 3KW instant water electric geyser 3KW 3kg 200g 6.5 bars

Best overall product

Each of the products listed above presents an excellent option. If you're in search of a budget-friendly electric geyser, consider the Polycab Etira 5L instant electric water geyser. Priced competitively, it boasts a 3KW copper heating element and features 3 bars for efficient heating. Its compact design saves space, and the outer body, constructed from high-quality thermoplastic material, not only provides a sleek appearance but also offers protection against rust and corrosion. For those with a tight budget, this product is an ideal choice, and you'll be pleased to know that it also comes at an attractive electric geyser 5 ltr price.

Best value for money product

Priced at just ₹4799, the Havells Carlo 5L Instant Water Heater stands out as an excellent choice. This electric geyser offers a range of multifunctional features, including a powerful 3KW heating element made of Incoloy glass coat. It also features precise thermostat control to maintain the temperature within safe limits. Furthermore, an anode rod is integrated to protect the tank from rust and corrosion, ensuring the longevity of the product. Crafted from stainless steel, the tank adds an extra layer of durability. If you're in search of a top-quality investment, this geyser is the one to go for, especially considering its competitive price point.

How to find the best electric geyser with a capacity of 5L?

When considering the purchase of an electric geyser, it's essential to factor in various key aspects. These include the required capacity, power consumption, multifunctional safety features, auto cut-off functionality, rust and corrosion resistance, and of course, the price. It's wise to opt for a reputable brand with favourable ratings and go through user reviews on 5 ltr geysers. Also, features vs. electric geyser 5 ltr price is a must thing to consider.

In this regard, if you're specifically interested in the electric geyser 5 ltr price, all the products listed above are a good choice for you.

FAQs

Question : How to select the storage of the electric geyser?

Ans : Consider the family size before making a purchase. A larger household demands greater water storage capacity, while a smaller one requires less.

Question : Is a plumber required to install the geyser?

Ans : After your purchase, the product will be promptly delivered to your home. You have the option to either engage the installation service provided by the company you purchased from or choose other independent plumbers.

Question : What should I consider while purchasing an electric geyser?

Ans : You need to consider the capacity of the water, watt, corrosion and rust resistance, auto cut-off, brand and cost.

Question : Does an electric geyser consume more electricity?

Ans : The electric geyser features a high-quality copper heating element, ensuring rapid water heating. Additionally, it includes an auto cut-off feature that disconnects power once the water reaches a specific temperature, leading to efficient electricity usage.

Question : Which is the best gas heater or electric geyser?

Ans : An electric geyser stands out as the optimal and safest choice due to its built-in safety features and space-saving design, whereas gas heaters tend to lack durability.

