10 gaming laptops under ₹80,000 I would trust for smooth and serious gaming

For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.
Buying a gaming laptop is not just about flashy RGB or aggressive design. What really matters is consistent performance, good thermals and hardware that can handle long gaming sessions without stutters or overheating. That balance becomes crucial when you have a fixed budget.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Best overallDell SmartChoice G15-5530, Intel Core i5 13th Gen-13450HX, NVIDIA RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, FHD, 15.6"/39.62cm, 120Hz, Windows 11, MS Office 24, Dark Shadow Grey, 2.65Kg, Gaming LaptopView Details
Most affordableMSI Thin A15, Ryzen 5 7535HS, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop(16GB/512 GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, GDDR6 4GB /Cosmos Gray/1.86Kg), B7UC-067INView Details
₹57,800
Lenovo LOQ 2024, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 12450HX, RTX 3050-6GB, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD, 15.6"/39.6cm, 144Hz, Windows 11, Office 2024, Grey, 2.4Kg, 83GS00PJIN, 3 Mon. Game Pass, Gaming LaptopView Details
₹74,900
acer ALG, Intel Core i5-12th Gen 12450H Processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050-4GB (16GB/1TB) FHD, 15.6"/39.62cm, 144Hz, Win 11 Home, Steel Gray, 1.99KG, AL15G-52, Premium Metal Body Gaming LaptopView Details
₹58,999
HP Victus, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H, NVIDIA RTX 2050-4GB, 16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, FHD IPS, 15.6"/39.6cm, 144Hz, Win 11, Office 21, Blue, 2.3kg, fa1227TX/fa1314TX, Enhanced Cooling, Gaming LaptopView Details
₹60,299
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
This list covers the best gaming laptops under ₹80,000 that I would genuinely consider for gaming, streaming and creative workloads. These machines focus on powerful processors, dedicated graphics cards and efficient cooling, making them suitable for modern games while still being practical for everyday use.
The Dell G15-5530 delivers gaming prowess through its 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13450HX processor and NVIDIA RTX 3050 with 6GB GDDR6, powering fluid 1080p performance across modern titles. Its 15.6-inch FHD display with 120Hz refresh rate captures every frame with clarity and precision.
Crafted in durable Dark Shadow Grey at 2.65kg, it pairs 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD with extensive connectivity, including HDMI 2.1 and USB-C DisplayPort. Backlit keyboard and McAfee security complete a setup built for immersive sessions and creative workflows.
Strong RTX 3050 6GB for 1080p gaming.
Large 1TB SSD storage.
Average battery life around 5-6 hours.
Gets warm during extended gaming.
Buyers like the solid build and performance value. However, display flickering, heating, and short battery life receive mixed feedback.
Choose it for reliable 1080p gaming performance, ample storage, and durable design from trusted Dell engineering.
Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view.
We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.
MSI Thin A15 balances power and portability with an AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS processor alongside NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB graphics, handling intensive games and multitasking with ease. The 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz IPS panel ensures vibrant visuals and responsive gameplay.
Weighing just 1.86kg in sleek Cosmos Grey, its 16GB DDR5 dual-channel RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD enable rapid load times. Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and MSI Centre software optimise performance for mobile gamers seeking lightweight excellence.
Lightweight thin design for portability.
DDR5 RAM for future-proof speed.
Battery lasts under 1-2 hours gaming.
Limited storage at 512GB.
Buyers praise build and performance value. Battery life draws consistent criticism for its short duration.
Choose it for lightweight portability, high-refresh display, and balanced AMD-NVIDIA performance.
Lenovo LOQ 2024 combines 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450HX with RTX 3050 6GB for robust gaming capabilities and smooth frame rates. The 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz IPS screen boasts 100% sRGB coverage and 300 nits of brightness for vivid imagery.
At 2.4kg in Luna Grey, it integrates 16GB DDR5 RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, and Hyperchamber dual-fan cooling. AI Engine+ and MUX Switch enhance graphics output, making it ideal for competitive play and content creation.
Excellent 100% sRGB color accuracy.
Advanced cooling with dual fans.
Battery up to 6 hours light use.
Occasional heating in extreme mode.
Choose it for vibrant display, AI-optimised performance, and expandable storage options.
Acer ALG harnesses a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H processor with RTX 2050 4GB graphics, delivering solid 1080p gaming and productivity performance. The 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display offers sharp details through narrow bezels and a 16:9 aspect ratio.
It's 1.99kg Steel Grey metal body houses 16GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB NVMe SSD, complemented by multi-color illuminated keyboard and Thunderbolt 4 ports. Wi-Fi 6 support ensures seamless online gaming and file transfers.
Lightweight metal build quality.
Generous 1TB SSD capacity.
Fan noise during heavy loads.
Battery drains in 4-5 hours.
Buyers call it strong value but note mixed speed, sound volume, and heating concerns.
Choose it for balanced specs, metal durability, and ample storage in a light package.
HP Victus powers through games with 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H and RTX 2050 4GB, supporting titles from GTA V to Cyberpunk at optimised settings. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS 144Hz micro-edge display features an anti-glare coating and 9ms response.
Blue 2.3kg chassis includes 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe Gen4 SSD, and enhanced thermals via Omen Gaming Hub. Multiple ports provide versatile connectivity for immersive extended play sessions.
Smooth 144Hz anti-glare panel.
Updated cooling system.
Battery 4-5 hours mixed use.
Sound quality average.
Buyers value rugged build but note mixed performance, battery, heat, and audio feedback.
Choose it for immersive display, solid multitasking, and gaming-ready thermals.
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 leverages an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor and RTX 3050 4GB for high-frame-rate gaming and heavy workloads. Its 15.6-inch FHD IPS 120Hz anti-glare panel delivers smooth motion and accurate colours.
Onyx Grey 2.32kg frame features 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, RGB backlit keyboard, and Alexa integration. DTS audio and 3-month Game Pass enhance multimedia and competitive experiences across platforms.
Powerful Ryzen 7 multi-core speed.
RGB keyboard lighting.
Base 8GB RAM needs upgrade.
Battery 4-6 hours variable.
Buyers like performance and value but note mixed display, sound, and battery results.
Choose it for Ryzen power, RGB customisation, and a versatile gaming setup.
Acer Nitro 5 drives performance with 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H and RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6, optimised for 144Hz FHD gaming via IPS ComfyView display. Dual-channel DDR4 RAM supports upgrades to 32GB for future-proofing.
Obsidian Black 2.5kg chassis employs double fan quad exhaust cooling and NitroSense controls. Thunderbolt 4, RGB keyboard, and extensive ports create a comprehensive gaming workstation environment.
Advanced quad-exhaust cooling.
Thunderbolt 4 connectivity.
Weight impacts portability.
Fans audible under load.
Choose it for thermal efficiency, high-refresh visuals, and expandable memory.
MSI Cyborg 15 fuses 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12450H with RTX 2050 4GB and 16GB DDR5 RAM for agile gaming and creation tasks. The 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz IPS screen achieves 45% NTSC colour gamut.
Thin 1.98kg black design incorporates 512GB NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6E, and Gb LAN. MSI Centre software fine-tunes performance, suiting hybrid work-play scenarios with reliable connectivity.
Ultra-light 1.98kg design.
DDR5 RAM performance edge.
Battery 1-2 hours gaming.
Heating during prolonged sessions.
Buyers appreciate build and style but note mixed cooling effectiveness.
Choose it for thin portability, modern DDR5, and balanced gaming specs.
ASUS TUF A15 (2025) employs AMD Ryzen 7 7445HS and RTX 3050 4GB at 75W TGP, pushing high settings in demanding games. The 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz anti-glare display reaches 250 nits of brightness.
Graphite Black 2.3kg military-grade body offers 16GB DDR5 RAM upgradable to 64GB, 512GB SSD, and an RGB keyboard. HDMI 2.1 ports and 720P camera support versatile multimedia applications.
Military-grade durability.
Highly upgradable RAM to 64GB.
Battery drains quickly.
Display flicker reported occasionally.
Buyers value performance but mention mixed heat management and battery drain.
Choose it for rugged build, high TGP GPU, and extensive upgradability.
ASUS TUF Gaming F16 integrates 14th Gen Intel Core 5 210H with RTX 3050A 4GB at 65W TGP for balanced 1080p gaming. Its 16-inch FHD+ 144Hz WUXGA panel delivers 300 nits and a 16:10 aspect ratio.
Mecha Grey 2.20kg chassis includes 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, and an RGB keyboard with Copilot key. Microsoft 365 and Office Home 2024 add productivity alongside gaming capabilities.
Larger 16-inch high-res screen.
Latest 14th Gen processor.
Newer model with limited reviews.
Moderate TGP limits peak performance.
Choose it for expansive display, modern Intel architecture, and balanced gaming portability.
Yes. Many models can run popular AAA and competitive titles smoothly at medium to high settings, offering a solid gaming experience without extreme compromises.
Absolutely. Their powerful CPUs and GPUs make them suitable for video editing, 3D work, streaming and other demanding applications beyond gaming.
Ultra settings at very high resolutions may be limited, but overall performance remains consistent and enjoyable for most gamers.
|Gaming laptops
|Processor
|Graphics
|Display
|Dell G15-5530
|i5-13450HX (13th)
|RTX 3050 6GB
|15.6" FHD 120Hz
|MSI Thin A15
|Ryzen 5 7535HS
|RTX 3050 4GB
|15.6" FHD 144Hz
|Lenovo LOQ 2024
|i5-12450HX (12th)
|RTX 3050 6GB
|15.6" FHD 144Hz
|Acer ALG
|i5-12450H (12th)
|RTX 2050 4GB
|15.6" FHD 144Hz
|HP Victus
|i5-12450H (12th)
|RTX 2050 4GB
|15.6" FHD 144Hz
|Lenovo IdeaPad G3
|Ryzen 7 6800H
|RTX 3050 4GB
|15.6" FHD 120Hz
|Acer Nitro 5
|i5-12450H (12th)
|RTX 3050 4GB
|15.6" FHD 144Hz
|MSI Cyborg 15
|i5-12450H (12th)
|RTX 2050 4GB
|15.6" FHD 144Hz
|ASUS TUF A15 2025
|Ryzen 7 7445HS
|RTX 3050 4GB
|15.6" FHD 144Hz
|ASUS TUF F16
|Core 5 210H (14th)
|RTX 3050A 4GB
|16" FHD+ 144Hz
