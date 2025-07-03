10 juicers for your kitchen that offer efficient performance, easy cleaning, and great value for your healthy lifestyle

Bringing a juicer into your kitchen can be a positive step for enhancing your diet. These appliances efficiently extract liquid from fruits and vegetables, allowing for convenient consumption of nutrients.
|Product
|Rating
|Price
AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer, Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer, 240 Watts Power Motor, 3 Strainers, All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer, Grey/BlackView Details
₹14,023
Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre Juicer, Ink BlackView Details
₹6,525
Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 2-Litre Juicer (Black/Silver)View Details
₹8,499
Gelife Manual Fruit Juicer Hand Press Citrus Cold Press Juice Machine for Home Made Instant Guest Serving Drink (Black)View Details
₹1,599
Max discountINALSA Electric Juicer Machine 900 Watt Juicer with 3 Inch Big Mouth for Whole Fruits and Veg |2 Year Warranty |Cold Extraction System|304 SS Juicer Mesh|Extra Large Feeding Tube|Anti Drip Nozzle Design|1 L Pulp Collector|1L Juicer JarView Details
₹4,995
There are various types available. Some models operate at high speeds, quickly separating juice from pulp, which is beneficial for those in a hurry. Other types employ a slower, gentler pressing action, which is often preferred for maximising nutrient retention and yielding a denser, more flavourful juice, particularly from leafy greens. When selecting, consider the ease of cleaning, the amount of space it will occupy, and the kinds of produce you intend to process most frequently to ensure it aligns with your lifestyle.
The Kuvings B1700 is a premium cold press juicer, with its patented JMCS Technology being a standout feature, promising 10% more juice yield for maximum nutrition. Its whole slow juicing capability allows for less prep time, accommodating entire fruits and vegetables. The powerful 240W motor ensures efficient extraction, making it an excellent all-in-one appliance for both fruits and vegetables, backed by a significant 12-year motor warranty for peace of mind.
High juice yield
Long motor warranty
Higher price point
Plastic construction
Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer
Buyers praise its efficient juicing, quiet operation, and easy cleaning, noting its superior juice quality.
Choose for superior juice yield, nutrient preservation, and long-term reliability with strong warranty.
The AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer is a professional-grade cold press juicer, with its powerful 240W motor being a key highlight for efficient extraction. It features three strainers, making it an all-in-one solution for creating juices, smoothies, and sorbets. The cold press technology ensures maximum nutrient retention and minimal oxidation, providing healthier and tastier beverages. Its sleek grey/black design also adds a modern touch to any kitchen.
Versatile with 3 strainers
Powerful motor
Relatively heavy
No stated warranty duration
AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer, Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer, 240 Watts Power Motor, 3 Strainers, All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer, Grey/Black
Buyers appreciate its efficient juicing, quiet operation, and ability to make diverse beverages, noting good juice quality.
Choose for its powerful motor, versatility with multiple strainers, and efficient cold press juicing.
The PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer HR2799/00 is a straightforward and efficient way to enjoy fresh citrus juice. Its key highlight is the two-way rotation and two-sized cones, ensuring maximum juice extraction from both large and small citrus fruits with minimal effort. The transparent 1-litre bowl allows easy monitoring of the juicing process and features a pulp selector for customised preferences. Compact and easy to clean, it's perfect for daily use.
Efficient juice extraction
Easy to clean
Only for citrus
Basic features
PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer HR2799/00
Buyers appreciate its ease of use, efficient juicing, and compact design, finding it great for quick fresh juice.
Choose for hassle-free citrus juicing, maximum extraction, and simple operation in a compact design.
<p><p>The Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 is a compact and efficient centrifugal juicer, with its "QuickClean" technology being a key highlight. This innovative feature ensures the juicer can be cleaned in just one minute, significantly reducing post-juicing hassle. Its powerful 500W motor swiftly extracts up to 1.5 litres of juice in a single go, allowing you to serve the whole family without interruption. The direct serve spout also lets you juice straight into your glass.
Very easy to clean
Quick juicing
Not cold press
Only 500W motor
Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre Juicer, Ink Black
Buyers commend its compact size, quick cleaning, and efficient juice extraction, finding it perfect for daily fresh juice.
Choose for rapid juice preparation and exceptionally easy cleaning, ideal for everyday fresh juice routines.
The Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 is an efficient centrifugal juicer, with its powerful 800W motor being a key highlight, capable of processing tough fruits and vegetables effortlessly. Another significant feature is the "QuickClean" technology, allowing for thorough cleaning in just one minute, making daily use incredibly convenient. Its extra-large (75mm) feeding tube means less pre-cutting, while the 2-litre capacity allows for large batches of fresh juice in one go.
Very quick cleaning
Large feeding tube
Centrifugal (not cold press)
Can be noisy
Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 2-Litre Juicer (Black/Silver)
Buyers praise its quick juicing, easy cleaning, and ability to handle whole fruits, deeming it excellent for busy households.
Choose for rapid juice production, effortless cleaning, and minimal prep time, perfect for a busy lifestyle.
The Gelife Manual Fruit Juicer is a robust hand-press citrus juicer, with its durable, heavy-duty construction being a key highlight, ensuring longevity and efficient juice extraction. Its simple, lever-based cold press mechanism effortlessly extracts juice from citrus fruits, ideal for instant guest serving. Being entirely manual, it offers quiet operation and requires no electricity, making it perfect for any kitchen or outdoor setting where power isn't available.
Durable
No electricity needed
Only for citrus
Manual effort
Gelife Manual Fruit Juicer Hand Press Citrus Cold Press Juice Machine for Home Made Instant Guest Serving Drink (Black)
Buyers appreciate its sturdy build and efficient juice extraction, noting it's easy to use for fresh citrus.
Choose for durable, quiet, and electricity-free citrus juicing, perfect for instant fresh drinks.
The INALSA Electric Juicer Machine is a powerful centrifugal juicer, with its 900-watt motor and 3-inch big mouth for whole fruits and vegetables being its prime highlight, significantly reducing prep time. Its Cold Extraction System aims to minimise heat build-up, preserving nutrients. The durable 304 SS juicer mesh ensures efficient juice extraction, while the anti-drip nozzle and 1L pulp collector add convenience for a cleaner juicing experience.
Powerful motor
Large feeding tube
Centrifugal (not slow press
Can be noisy
INALSA Electric Juicer Machine 900 Watt Juicer with 3 Inch Big Mouth for Whole Fruits and Veg |2 Year Warranty |Cold Extraction System|304 SS Juicer Mesh|Extra Large Feeding Tube|Anti Drip Nozzle Design|1 L Pulp Collector|1L Juicer Jar
Buyers praise its quick operation and ability to juice whole fruits, finding it efficient for daily use.
Choose for rapid juicing, minimal prep, and easy cleaning for a quick health boost.
The Tekcool Portable Juicer Machine is designed for on-the-go convenience, with its integrated steel handle and vacuum locking system being key highlights for secure and leak-proof transport. Its shake function allows for effortless mixing of ingredients, perfect for smoothies and quick juices. This compact, manual juicer is ideal for personal use, providing fresh drinks without needing electricity, anywhere you go.
Portable
No electricity needed
Manual operation
Limited capacity
Tekcool Portable Juicer
Buyers appreciate its compact size and portability, finding it useful for travel and quick, personal drinks.
Choose for ultimate portability, simple manual operation, and convenient fresh drinks anywhere.
The CPENSUS Juicer Machine offers versatile cold press extraction for home use, with its three-speed control being a key highlight, allowing optimal juicing for various fruits and vegetables. The 3-inch wide mouth significantly reduces prep time, accommodating larger produce. Its double lock system ensures safe operation, while the 400W motor efficiently processes ingredients. The 1.6-litre capacity is generous for family-sized batches of fresh, nutritious juice.
Three speed control
Wide mouth
Only 400W motor
Not true cold press
CPENSUS juicer machine for home cold press extraction with 3 speed control 3" wide mouth 400W citrus Veg with double lock system (1.6 L)
Buyers appreciate its ease of use and efficient juicing, finding it suitable for daily fresh juice needs.
Choose for flexible speed control, convenient wide mouth, and reliable home juicing.
The Atomberg Althea Cold Press Juicer prioritises high nutrition, with its intelligent auto-reverse function being a key highlight, preventing pulp clogs for uninterrupted juicing. It ensures maximum juice extraction and nutrient preservation, ideal for fruits, vegetables, and even nut milks. Designed for user convenience, it boasts easy assembly and cleaning, complemented by advanced safety features, making it a reliable and user-friendly addition to any kitchen.
High nutrient retention
Easy to clean
Slower juicing process
Higher price
Atomberg Althea Cold Press Juicer | High Nutrition | Easy Assembly & Cleaning | Intelligent Auto Reverse | Advanced Safety Features | Ideal for Fruit, Veggie Juices & Nut Milks
Buyers praise its efficient juicing, quiet operation, and ease of cleaning, noting its superior juice quality.
Choose for maximum nutrition, effortless cleaning, and intelligent design for premium juicing experience.
Kuvings, Philips, and AGARO are among the best juicer machine brands, known for durability, innovative features, and ease of cleaning, suiting a range of kitchen and health needs.
Choose a juicer based on your usage—cold press for nutrition, centrifugal for speed. Consider wattage, ease of cleaning, noise levels, and available space in your kitchen.
Cold press (masticating) juicers are considered the healthiest as they extract juice slowly, preserving maximum nutrients, enzymes, and antioxidants without heat, ideal for fruits, vegetables, and leafy greens.
|Juicers for your kitchen
|Special Feature
|Product Dimensions
|Wattage
|Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Cold Press Juicer
|JMCS tech for 10% more juice, 12-year motor warranty
|45 x 21 x 40 cm
|240W
|AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer
|3 strainers, cold press tech, whole fruit design
|48.6 x 37 x 32.2 cm
|240W
|PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer HR2799/00
|Compact, large juice capacity, easy clean
|18.5 x 18 x 17.5 cm
|25W
|Philips Viva HR1832/00 Juicer
|QuickClean, compact design, drip stop spout
|23.3 x 23.3 x 42 cm
|400W
|Philips Viva HR1863/20 Juicer
|QuickClean tech, large capacity, sleek look
|25 x 25 x 45.7 cm
|700W
|Gelife Manual Fruit Juicer
|Hand press, no electricity, easy to carry
|23 x 13 x 9 cm
|Manual
|INALSA Electric Juicer Machine
|3” mouth, anti-drip, cold extraction, 2-yr warranty
|36.6 x 32.4 x 24.8 cm
|900W
|Tekcool Portable Juicer Machine
|Steel handle, shake function, vacuum lock
|24 x 20 x 12 cm
|Manual
|CPENSUS Cold Press Juicer
|3-speed control, safety lock, 1.6L capacity
|35 x 29 x 18 cm
|400W
|Atomberg Althea Cold Press Juicer
|Auto-reverse, nut milk option, high nutrition
|38 x 23 x 51.2 cm
|200W
Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best juicer for your kitchen
Type of juicej: Choose between centrifugal, masticating (cold press), or citrus juicers based on your juicing needs. Cold press juicers retain more nutrients but are slower and costlier.
Power and efficiency: Higher wattage means faster juicing, especially for hard fruits and vegetables. However, low-wattage manual or citrus juicers can be ideal for simple tasks.
Ease of cleaning: Select a juicer with dishwasher-safe parts and minimal components. Quick-clean or anti-drip features are a bonus.
Size and storage: Compact juicers save counter space, while larger ones offer more capacity for frequent use.
Similar articles for you
Buy top mixer grinders for home in March 2025 with powerful motors, multi use jars and advanced safety features
750 watt mixer grinders for tough kitchen tasks that fit perfectly into your daily cooking routine at home
Best mixer grinders under ₹5000 with high speed motors and sharp blades for effortless grinding, blending, and mixing
Explore the top Orient mixer grinders for powerful blending, versatile grinding, and effortless cooking
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.