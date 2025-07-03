Subscribe

10 juicers for your kitchen that offer efficient performance, easy cleaning, and great value for your healthy lifestyle

Explore 10 juicers designed to suit every kitchen need, from cold press to manual options. Whether you prefer nutrient-rich green juices or quick fruit blends, these juicers combine performance, convenience, and style, making your daily juice routine both simple and satisfying.

Nivedita Mishra
Published3 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Juicers for your kitchen that blend health, convenience, and style into every refreshing glass.
Juicers for your kitchen that blend health, convenience, and style into every refreshing glass.

Bringing a juicer into your kitchen can be a positive step for enhancing your diet. These appliances efficiently extract liquid from fruits and vegetables, allowing for convenient consumption of nutrients.

Our Picks

There are various types available. Some models operate at high speeds, quickly separating juice from pulp, which is beneficial for those in a hurry. Other types employ a slower, gentler pressing action, which is often preferred for maximising nutrient retention and yielding a denser, more flavourful juice, particularly from leafy greens. When selecting, consider the ease of cleaning, the amount of space it will occupy, and the kinds of produce you intend to process most frequently to ensure it aligns with your lifestyle.

The Kuvings B1700 is a premium cold press juicer, with its patented JMCS Technology being a standout feature, promising 10% more juice yield for maximum nutrition. Its whole slow juicing capability allows for less prep time, accommodating entire fruits and vegetables. The powerful 240W motor ensures efficient extraction, making it an excellent all-in-one appliance for both fruits and vegetables, backed by a significant 12-year motor warranty for peace of mind.

Specifications

Brand
Kuvings
Colour
Dark Silver
Finish Type
Polished
Material
Plastic
Item Weight
9.25 Kilograms

Reason to buy

High juice yield

Long motor warranty

Reason to avoid

Higher price point

Plastic construction

Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its efficient juicing, quiet operation, and easy cleaning, noting its superior juice quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose for superior juice yield, nutrient preservation, and long-term reliability with strong warranty.

The AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer is a professional-grade cold press juicer, with its powerful 240W motor being a key highlight for efficient extraction. It features three strainers, making it an all-in-one solution for creating juices, smoothies, and sorbets. The cold press technology ensures maximum nutrient retention and minimal oxidation, providing healthier and tastier beverages. Its sleek grey/black design also adds a modern touch to any kitchen.

Specifications

Brand
AGARO
Colour
Grey/Black
Finish Type
Stainless Steel
Material
ABS Plastic (main body)
Item Weight
7.2 Kg

Reason to buy

Versatile with 3 strainers

Powerful motor

Reason to avoid

Relatively heavy

No stated warranty duration

AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer, Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer, 240 Watts Power Motor, 3 Strainers, All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer, Grey/Black

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its efficient juicing, quiet operation, and ability to make diverse beverages, noting good juice quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose for its powerful motor, versatility with multiple strainers, and efficient cold press juicing.

The PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer HR2799/00 is a straightforward and efficient way to enjoy fresh citrus juice. Its key highlight is the two-way rotation and two-sized cones, ensuring maximum juice extraction from both large and small citrus fruits with minimal effort. The transparent 1-litre bowl allows easy monitoring of the juicing process and features a pulp selector for customised preferences. Compact and easy to clean, it's perfect for daily use.

Specifications

Brand
PHILIPS
Colour
Black & Transparent
Finish Type
Matte Black Plastic Finish
Material
Plastic
Item Weight
0.813 Kilograms

Reason to buy

Efficient juice extraction

Easy to clean

Reason to avoid

Only for citrus

Basic features

PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer HR2799/00

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its ease of use, efficient juicing, and compact design, finding it great for quick fresh juice.

Why choose this product?

Choose for hassle-free citrus juicing, maximum extraction, and simple operation in a compact design.

<p><p>The Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 is a compact and efficient centrifugal juicer, with its "QuickClean" technology being a key highlight. This innovative feature ensures the juicer can be cleaned in just one minute, significantly reducing post-juicing hassle. Its powerful 500W motor swiftly extracts up to 1.5 litres of juice in a single go, allowing you to serve the whole family without interruption. The direct serve spout also lets you juice straight into your glass.

Specifications

Brand
PHILIPS
Colour
Ink Black
Finish Type
Brushed
Material
ABS Plastic
Item Weight
1.8 Kilograms

Reason to buy

Very easy to clean

Quick juicing

Reason to avoid

Not cold press

Only 500W motor

Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre Juicer, Ink Black

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers commend its compact size, quick cleaning, and efficient juice extraction, finding it perfect for daily fresh juice.

Why choose this product?

Choose for rapid juice preparation and exceptionally easy cleaning, ideal for everyday fresh juice routines.

The Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 is an efficient centrifugal juicer, with its powerful 800W motor being a key highlight, capable of processing tough fruits and vegetables effortlessly. Another significant feature is the "QuickClean" technology, allowing for thorough cleaning in just one minute, making daily use incredibly convenient. Its extra-large (75mm) feeding tube means less pre-cutting, while the 2-litre capacity allows for large batches of fresh juice in one go.

Specifications

Brand
PHILIPS
Colour
Black/Silver
Finish Type
Aluminium
Material
Aluminium
Item Weight
3.4 Kilograms

Reason to buy

Very quick cleaning

Large feeding tube

Reason to avoid

Centrifugal (not cold press)

Can be noisy

Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 2-Litre Juicer (Black/Silver)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its quick juicing, easy cleaning, and ability to handle whole fruits, deeming it excellent for busy households.

Why choose this product?

Choose for rapid juice production, effortless cleaning, and minimal prep time, perfect for a busy lifestyle.

The Gelife Manual Fruit Juicer is a robust hand-press citrus juicer, with its durable, heavy-duty construction being a key highlight, ensuring longevity and efficient juice extraction. Its simple, lever-based cold press mechanism effortlessly extracts juice from citrus fruits, ideal for instant guest serving. Being entirely manual, it offers quiet operation and requires no electricity, making it perfect for any kitchen or outdoor setting where power isn't available.

Specifications

Brand
Gelife
Colour
Black
Finish Type
Polished
Material
Stainless Steel
Item Weight
4200 Grams

Reason to buy

Durable

No electricity needed

Reason to avoid

Only for citrus

Manual effort

Gelife Manual Fruit Juicer Hand Press Citrus Cold Press Juice Machine for Home Made Instant Guest Serving Drink (Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its sturdy build and efficient juice extraction, noting it's easy to use for fresh citrus.

Why choose this product?

Choose for durable, quiet, and electricity-free citrus juicing, perfect for instant fresh drinks.

The INALSA Electric Juicer Machine is a powerful centrifugal juicer, with its 900-watt motor and 3-inch big mouth for whole fruits and vegetables being its prime highlight, significantly reducing prep time. Its Cold Extraction System aims to minimise heat build-up, preserving nutrients. The durable 304 SS juicer mesh ensures efficient juice extraction, while the anti-drip nozzle and 1L pulp collector add convenience for a cleaner juicing experience.

Specifications

Brand
INALSA
Colour
Black/silver
Finish Type
Polished plastic/stainless steel
Material
Stainless Steel
Item Weight
3600 Grams

Reason to buy

Powerful motor

Large feeding tube

Reason to avoid

Centrifugal (not slow press

Can be noisy

INALSA Electric Juicer Machine 900 Watt Juicer with 3 Inch Big Mouth for Whole Fruits and Veg |2 Year Warranty |Cold Extraction System|304 SS Juicer Mesh|Extra Large Feeding Tube|Anti Drip Nozzle Design|1 L Pulp Collector|1L Juicer Jar

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its quick operation and ability to juice whole fruits, finding it efficient for daily use.

Why choose this product?

Choose for rapid juicing, minimal prep, and easy cleaning for a quick health boost.

The Tekcool Portable Juicer Machine is designed for on-the-go convenience, with its integrated steel handle and vacuum locking system being key highlights for secure and leak-proof transport. Its shake function allows for effortless mixing of ingredients, perfect for smoothies and quick juices. This compact, manual juicer is ideal for personal use, providing fresh drinks without needing electricity, anywhere you go.

Specifications

Brand
Tekcool
Colour
Multi
Finish Type
Not specified (likely plastic with steel accents)
Material
Plastic
Item Weight
599 Grams

Reason to buy

Portable

No electricity needed

Reason to avoid

Manual operation

Limited capacity

Tekcool Portable Juicer

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its compact size and portability, finding it useful for travel and quick, personal drinks.

Why choose this product?

Choose for ultimate portability, simple manual operation, and convenient fresh drinks anywhere.

The CPENSUS Juicer Machine offers versatile cold press extraction for home use, with its three-speed control being a key highlight, allowing optimal juicing for various fruits and vegetables. The 3-inch wide mouth significantly reduces prep time, accommodating larger produce. Its double lock system ensures safe operation, while the 400W motor efficiently processes ingredients. The 1.6-litre capacity is generous for family-sized batches of fresh, nutritious juice.

Specifications

Brand
CPENSUS
Colour
Silver
Finish Type
Polished
Item Weight
2.6 Kilograms
Material
Stainless Steel

Reason to buy

Three speed control

Wide mouth

Reason to avoid

Only 400W motor

Not true cold press

CPENSUS juicer machine for home cold press extraction with 3 speed control 3" wide mouth 400W citrus Veg with double lock system (1.6 L)

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers appreciate its ease of use and efficient juicing, finding it suitable for daily fresh juice needs.

Why choose this product?

Choose for flexible speed control, convenient wide mouth, and reliable home juicing.

The Atomberg Althea Cold Press Juicer prioritises high nutrition, with its intelligent auto-reverse function being a key highlight, preventing pulp clogs for uninterrupted juicing. It ensures maximum juice extraction and nutrient preservation, ideal for fruits, vegetables, and even nut milks. Designed for user convenience, it boasts easy assembly and cleaning, complemented by advanced safety features, making it a reliable and user-friendly addition to any kitchen.

Specifications

Brand
Atomberg
Colour
Midnight Black
Finish Type
Matte
Material
Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
Item Weight
5.9 Kilograms

Reason to buy

High nutrient retention

Easy to clean

Reason to avoid

Slower juicing process

Higher price

Atomberg Althea Cold Press Juicer | High Nutrition | Easy Assembly & Cleaning | Intelligent Auto Reverse | Advanced Safety Features | Ideal for Fruit, Veggie Juices & Nut Milks

What buyers are saying on Amazon?

Buyers praise its efficient juicing, quiet operation, and ease of cleaning, noting its superior juice quality.

Why choose this product?

Choose for maximum nutrition, effortless cleaning, and intelligent design for premium juicing experience.

Which brand is best for juicer machines?

Kuvings, Philips, and AGARO are among the best juicer machine brands, known for durability, innovative features, and ease of cleaning, suiting a range of kitchen and health needs.

How do I choose a good juicer?

Choose a juicer based on your usage—cold press for nutrition, centrifugal for speed. Consider wattage, ease of cleaning, noise levels, and available space in your kitchen.

Which type of juicer is healthiest?

Cold press (masticating) juicers are considered the healthiest as they extract juice slowly, preserving maximum nutrients, enzymes, and antioxidants without heat, ideal for fruits, vegetables, and leafy greens.

 


Top 3 features of best juicers for your kitchen

Juicers for your kitchenSpecial FeatureProduct DimensionsWattage
Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Cold Press JuicerJMCS tech for 10% more juice, 12-year motor warranty45 x 21 x 40 cm240W
AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer3 strainers, cold press tech, whole fruit design48.6 x 37 x 32.2 cm240W
PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer HR2799/00Compact, large juice capacity, easy clean18.5 x 18 x 17.5 cm25W
Philips Viva HR1832/00 JuicerQuickClean, compact design, drip stop spout23.3 x 23.3 x 42 cm400W
Philips Viva HR1863/20 JuicerQuickClean tech, large capacity, sleek look25 x 25 x 45.7 cm700W
Gelife Manual Fruit JuicerHand press, no electricity, easy to carry‎23 x 13 x 9 cmManual
INALSA Electric Juicer Machine3” mouth, anti-drip, cold extraction, 2-yr warranty36.6 x 32.4 x 24.8 cm900W
Tekcool Portable Juicer MachineSteel handle, shake function, vacuum lock24 x 20 x 12 cmManual
CPENSUS Cold Press Juicer3-speed control, safety lock, 1.6L capacity35 x 29 x 18 cm400W
Atomberg Althea Cold Press JuicerAuto-reverse, nut milk option, high nutrition38 x 23 x 51.2 cm200W

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best juicer for your kitchen

Type of juicej: Choose between centrifugal, masticating (cold press), or citrus juicers based on your juicing needs. Cold press juicers retain more nutrients but are slower and costlier.

Power and efficiency: Higher wattage means faster juicing, especially for hard fruits and vegetables. However, low-wattage manual or citrus juicers can be ideal for simple tasks.

Ease of cleaning: Select a juicer with dishwasher-safe parts and minimal components. Quick-clean or anti-drip features are a bonus.

Size and storage: Compact juicers save counter space, while larger ones offer more capacity for frequent use.

FAQs

What type of juicer is best for leafy greens?

Cold press (masticating) juicers extract more juice and nutrients from leafy greens.

Are centrifugal juicers noisy?

Yes, they tend to be louder due to high-speed spinning blades.

Can I juice nuts or make nut milk with any juicer?

Only cold press juicers are suitable for nut milk and soft ingredients.

How often should I clean my juicer?

Clean immediately after each use to prevent residue build-up and bacterial growth.

Are manual juicers suitable for daily use?

Manual juicers are good for citrus but not ideal for regular, varied juicing needs.

