10 juicers for your kitchen that offer efficient performance, easy cleaning, and great value for your healthy lifestyle

Bringing a juicer into your kitchen can be a positive step for enhancing your diet. These appliances efficiently extract liquid from fruits and vegetables, allowing for convenient consumption of nutrients.

There are various types available. Some models operate at high speeds, quickly separating juice from pulp, which is beneficial for those in a hurry. Other types employ a slower, gentler pressing action, which is often preferred for maximising nutrient retention and yielding a denser, more flavourful juice, particularly from leafy greens. When selecting, consider the ease of cleaning, the amount of space it will occupy, and the kinds of produce you intend to process most frequently to ensure it aligns with your lifestyle.

The Kuvings B1700 is a premium cold press juicer, with its patented JMCS Technology being a standout feature, promising 10% more juice yield for maximum nutrition. Its whole slow juicing capability allows for less prep time, accommodating entire fruits and vegetables. The powerful 240W motor ensures efficient extraction, making it an excellent all-in-one appliance for both fruits and vegetables, backed by a significant 12-year motor warranty for peace of mind.

Specifications Brand Kuvings Colour Dark Silver Finish Type Polished Material Plastic Item Weight 9.25 Kilograms Reason to buy High juice yield Long motor warranty Reason to avoid Higher price point Plastic construction Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers praise its efficient juicing, quiet operation, and easy cleaning, noting its superior juice quality.

Why choose this product? Choose for superior juice yield, nutrient preservation, and long-term reliability with strong warranty.

The AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer is a professional-grade cold press juicer, with its powerful 240W motor being a key highlight for efficient extraction. It features three strainers, making it an all-in-one solution for creating juices, smoothies, and sorbets. The cold press technology ensures maximum nutrient retention and minimal oxidation, providing healthier and tastier beverages. Its sleek grey/black design also adds a modern touch to any kitchen.

Specifications Brand AGARO Colour Grey/Black Finish Type Stainless Steel Material ABS Plastic (main body) Item Weight 7.2 Kg Reason to buy Versatile with 3 strainers Powerful motor Reason to avoid Relatively heavy No stated warranty duration AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer, Professional Cold Press Whole Slow Juicer, 240 Watts Power Motor, 3 Strainers, All-in-1 Fruit & Vegetable Juicer, Grey/Black

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its efficient juicing, quiet operation, and ability to make diverse beverages, noting good juice quality.

Why choose this product? Choose for its powerful motor, versatility with multiple strainers, and efficient cold press juicing.

The PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer HR2799/00 is a straightforward and efficient way to enjoy fresh citrus juice. Its key highlight is the two-way rotation and two-sized cones, ensuring maximum juice extraction from both large and small citrus fruits with minimal effort. The transparent 1-litre bowl allows easy monitoring of the juicing process and features a pulp selector for customised preferences. Compact and easy to clean, it's perfect for daily use.

Specifications Brand PHILIPS Colour Black & Transparent Finish Type Matte Black Plastic Finish Material Plastic Item Weight 0.813 Kilograms Reason to buy Efficient juice extraction Easy to clean Reason to avoid Only for citrus Basic features PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer HR2799/00

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its ease of use, efficient juicing, and compact design, finding it great for quick fresh juice.

Why choose this product? Choose for hassle-free citrus juicing, maximum extraction, and simple operation in a compact design.

<p><p>The Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 is a compact and efficient centrifugal juicer, with its "QuickClean" technology being a key highlight. This innovative feature ensures the juicer can be cleaned in just one minute, significantly reducing post-juicing hassle. Its powerful 500W motor swiftly extracts up to 1.5 litres of juice in a single go, allowing you to serve the whole family without interruption. The direct serve spout also lets you juice straight into your glass.

Specifications Brand PHILIPS Colour Ink Black Finish Type Brushed Material ABS Plastic Item Weight 1.8 Kilograms Reason to buy Very easy to clean Quick juicing Reason to avoid Not cold press Only 500W motor Philips Viva Collection HR1832/00 1.5-Litre Juicer, Ink Black

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers commend its compact size, quick cleaning, and efficient juice extraction, finding it perfect for daily fresh juice.

Why choose this product? Choose for rapid juice preparation and exceptionally easy cleaning, ideal for everyday fresh juice routines.

The Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 is an efficient centrifugal juicer, with its powerful 800W motor being a key highlight, capable of processing tough fruits and vegetables effortlessly. Another significant feature is the "QuickClean" technology, allowing for thorough cleaning in just one minute, making daily use incredibly convenient. Its extra-large (75mm) feeding tube means less pre-cutting, while the 2-litre capacity allows for large batches of fresh juice in one go.

Specifications Brand PHILIPS Colour Black/Silver Finish Type Aluminium Material Aluminium Item Weight 3.4 Kilograms Reason to buy Very quick cleaning Large feeding tube Reason to avoid Centrifugal (not cold press) Can be noisy Philips Viva Collection HR1863/20 2-Litre Juicer (Black/Silver)

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers praise its quick juicing, easy cleaning, and ability to handle whole fruits, deeming it excellent for busy households.

Why choose this product? Choose for rapid juice production, effortless cleaning, and minimal prep time, perfect for a busy lifestyle.

The Gelife Manual Fruit Juicer is a robust hand-press citrus juicer, with its durable, heavy-duty construction being a key highlight, ensuring longevity and efficient juice extraction. Its simple, lever-based cold press mechanism effortlessly extracts juice from citrus fruits, ideal for instant guest serving. Being entirely manual, it offers quiet operation and requires no electricity, making it perfect for any kitchen or outdoor setting where power isn't available.

Specifications Brand Gelife Colour Black Finish Type Polished Material Stainless Steel Item Weight 4200 Grams Reason to buy Durable No electricity needed Reason to avoid Only for citrus Manual effort Gelife Manual Fruit Juicer Hand Press Citrus Cold Press Juice Machine for Home Made Instant Guest Serving Drink (Black)

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its sturdy build and efficient juice extraction, noting it's easy to use for fresh citrus.

Why choose this product? Choose for durable, quiet, and electricity-free citrus juicing, perfect for instant fresh drinks.

The INALSA Electric Juicer Machine is a powerful centrifugal juicer, with its 900-watt motor and 3-inch big mouth for whole fruits and vegetables being its prime highlight, significantly reducing prep time. Its Cold Extraction System aims to minimise heat build-up, preserving nutrients. The durable 304 SS juicer mesh ensures efficient juice extraction, while the anti-drip nozzle and 1L pulp collector add convenience for a cleaner juicing experience.

Specifications Brand INALSA Colour Black/silver Finish Type Polished plastic/stainless steel Material Stainless Steel Item Weight 3600 Grams Reason to buy Powerful motor Large feeding tube Reason to avoid Centrifugal (not slow press Can be noisy INALSA Electric Juicer Machine 900 Watt Juicer with 3 Inch Big Mouth for Whole Fruits and Veg |2 Year Warranty |Cold Extraction System|304 SS Juicer Mesh|Extra Large Feeding Tube|Anti Drip Nozzle Design|1 L Pulp Collector|1L Juicer Jar

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers praise its quick operation and ability to juice whole fruits, finding it efficient for daily use.

Why choose this product? Choose for rapid juicing, minimal prep, and easy cleaning for a quick health boost.

The Tekcool Portable Juicer Machine is designed for on-the-go convenience, with its integrated steel handle and vacuum locking system being key highlights for secure and leak-proof transport. Its shake function allows for effortless mixing of ingredients, perfect for smoothies and quick juices. This compact, manual juicer is ideal for personal use, providing fresh drinks without needing electricity, anywhere you go.

Specifications Brand Tekcool Colour Multi Finish Type Not specified (likely plastic with steel accents) Material Plastic Item Weight 599 Grams Reason to buy Portable No electricity needed Reason to avoid Manual operation Limited capacity Tekcool Portable Juicer

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its compact size and portability, finding it useful for travel and quick, personal drinks.

Why choose this product? Choose for ultimate portability, simple manual operation, and convenient fresh drinks anywhere.

The CPENSUS Juicer Machine offers versatile cold press extraction for home use, with its three-speed control being a key highlight, allowing optimal juicing for various fruits and vegetables. The 3-inch wide mouth significantly reduces prep time, accommodating larger produce. Its double lock system ensures safe operation, while the 400W motor efficiently processes ingredients. The 1.6-litre capacity is generous for family-sized batches of fresh, nutritious juice.

Specifications Brand CPENSUS Colour Silver Finish Type Polished Item Weight 2.6 Kilograms Material Stainless Steel Reason to buy Three speed control Wide mouth Reason to avoid Only 400W motor Not true cold press CPENSUS juicer machine for home cold press extraction with 3 speed control 3" wide mouth 400W citrus Veg with double lock system (1.6 L)

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers appreciate its ease of use and efficient juicing, finding it suitable for daily fresh juice needs.

Why choose this product? Choose for flexible speed control, convenient wide mouth, and reliable home juicing.

The Atomberg Althea Cold Press Juicer prioritises high nutrition, with its intelligent auto-reverse function being a key highlight, preventing pulp clogs for uninterrupted juicing. It ensures maximum juice extraction and nutrient preservation, ideal for fruits, vegetables, and even nut milks. Designed for user convenience, it boasts easy assembly and cleaning, complemented by advanced safety features, making it a reliable and user-friendly addition to any kitchen.

Specifications Brand Atomberg Colour Midnight Black Finish Type Matte Material Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Item Weight 5.9 Kilograms Reason to buy High nutrient retention Easy to clean Reason to avoid Slower juicing process Higher price Atomberg Althea Cold Press Juicer | High Nutrition | Easy Assembly & Cleaning | Intelligent Auto Reverse | Advanced Safety Features | Ideal for Fruit, Veggie Juices & Nut Milks

What buyers are saying on Amazon? Buyers praise its efficient juicing, quiet operation, and ease of cleaning, noting its superior juice quality.

Why choose this product? Choose for maximum nutrition, effortless cleaning, and intelligent design for premium juicing experience.

Which brand is best for juicer machines? Kuvings, Philips, and AGARO are among the best juicer machine brands, known for durability, innovative features, and ease of cleaning, suiting a range of kitchen and health needs.

How do I choose a good juicer? Choose a juicer based on your usage—cold press for nutrition, centrifugal for speed. Consider wattage, ease of cleaning, noise levels, and available space in your kitchen.

Which type of juicer is healthiest? Cold press (masticating) juicers are considered the healthiest as they extract juice slowly, preserving maximum nutrients, enzymes, and antioxidants without heat, ideal for fruits, vegetables, and leafy greens.



Top 3 features of best juicers for your kitchen

Juicers for your kitchen Special Feature Product Dimensions Wattage Kuvings B1700 Dark Silver Cold Press Juicer JMCS tech for 10% more juice, 12-year motor warranty 45 x 21 x 40 cm 240W AGARO Imperial Slow Juicer 3 strainers, cold press tech, whole fruit design 48.6 x 37 x 32.2 cm 240W PHILIPS Citrus Press Juicer HR2799/00 Compact, large juice capacity, easy clean 18.5 x 18 x 17.5 cm 25W Philips Viva HR1832/00 Juicer QuickClean, compact design, drip stop spout 23.3 x 23.3 x 42 cm 400W Philips Viva HR1863/20 Juicer QuickClean tech, large capacity, sleek look 25 x 25 x 45.7 cm 700W Gelife Manual Fruit Juicer Hand press, no electricity, easy to carry ‎23 x 13 x 9 cm Manual INALSA Electric Juicer Machine 3” mouth, anti-drip, cold extraction, 2-yr warranty 36.6 x 32.4 x 24.8 cm 900W Tekcool Portable Juicer Machine Steel handle, shake function, vacuum lock 24 x 20 x 12 cm Manual CPENSUS Cold Press Juicer 3-speed control, safety lock, 1.6L capacity 35 x 29 x 18 cm 400W Atomberg Althea Cold Press Juicer Auto-reverse, nut milk option, high nutrition 38 x 23 x 51.2 cm 200W

Factors to keep in mind while choosing the best juicer for your kitchen

Type of juicej: Choose between centrifugal, masticating (cold press), or citrus juicers based on your juicing needs. Cold press juicers retain more nutrients but are slower and costlier.

Power and efficiency: Higher wattage means faster juicing, especially for hard fruits and vegetables. However, low-wattage manual or citrus juicers can be ideal for simple tasks.

Ease of cleaning: Select a juicer with dishwasher-safe parts and minimal components. Quick-clean or anti-drip features are a bonus.

Size and storage: Compact juicers save counter space, while larger ones offer more capacity for frequent use.

