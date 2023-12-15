In today's tech-savvy world, a 60-inch smart TV has become a household staple, merging the allure of large-scale viewing with the convenience of modern technology. As the demand for bigger screens and smarter features grows, the market is flooded with options, making it challenging to find an affordable 60-inch TV that doesn't compromise on quality. This blog aims to simplify your search by presenting the top 10 most affordable 60-inch smart TVs, each a testament to the perfect blend of size, functionality, and value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The allure of a large smart TV lies not just in its size but also in its ability to transform the viewing experience. From binge-watching your favourite series to hosting movie nights, a 60-inch smart TV can turn your living room into a mini-theatre. However, the notion that bigger screens come with hefty price tags is a thing of the past. The market now offers a range of economical large TVs that cater to budget-conscious consumers who don't want to skimp on quality.

In our quest to find the best 60-inch smart TV, we've considered several factors: picture quality, smart features, user interface, connectivity options, and, importantly, the price. Our list is carefully curated to ensure that each TV offers a harmonious balance of these features, making them ideal choices for those who want a big-screen TV without the big expense.

Whether you're a sports enthusiast looking to catch every detail of the game, a movie buff craving a cinematic experience at home, or a family seeking a central entertainment hub, our guide to the most affordable 60-inch smart TVs has got you covered. We understand that every viewer's needs are unique, and our diverse selection reflects this, offering something for everyone.

Stay tuned as we dive into the details of each model, helping you make an informed decision on which affordable 60-inch TV fits your space, needs, and budget the best. Get ready to enhance your viewing experience with a large smart TV that promises both quality and affordability.

1. Nu 164 cm (65 inch) Google Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV LED65QUGNX (Black) 2023 Model The Nu QLED beast brings 4K picture clarity, Android TV smart features and Nu's signature ClearAudio+ sound to your living room in style. Its Ultra HD resolution and Quantum Dot display technology deliver stunning colour and contrast that's vivid enough to transport you right into the action. The powerful 30-watt speakers pump out room-filling audio, while the Game Optimized Mode minimizes input lag for an immersive gaming experience. Connect your favourite devices with the 3 HDMI ports or plug in USB drives to access photos, videos and music. Google Play brings you access to thousands of apps, and Chromecast built-in means you can easily mirror content from your phone or tablet. Whether you're binge-watching the latest shows, gaming into the night or streaming your favourite tunes, the Nu 164cm Google Series 4K TV makes it an experience worth savouring with its brilliant imagery, punchy sound and smart features that go well beyond the norm.

Specifications of Nu 164 cm (65 inch) Google Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV LED65QUGNX (Black) 2023 Model: Display: 65 inches, 4K Ultra HD QLED

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels

Audio: 30 Watt speakers

Features: Game Optimized Mode, Android TV, Chromecast built-in

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, USB ports

Additional: ClearAudio+ sound technology

Pros Cons Quantum Dot display technology for vivid colours and contrast Limited information on the durability of the model 30 Watt speakers for powerful audio May have fewer smart features compared to premium brands Game Optimized Mode for immersive gaming Chromecast built-in and access to numerous apps

2. Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA65QN85AAKLXL (Silver) The Samsung 4K QLED TV brings a cinema-worthy viewing experience right into your living room. With a stunning 163 cm (65-inch) Ultra HD display, Quantum HDR, and Quantum Processor, every scene comes to life with incredible clarity, depth, and realism. The Quantum Dot technology produces over a billion shades of colour for true-to-life pictures, while the 120 Hz refresh rate ensures smooth motion for action scenes and fast-paced gaming. With Tizen Smart TV, you have access to all your favourite streaming apps and content, and the powerful 60-watt speakers deliver surround sound audio that immerses you in the action. The TV's One Connect Box puts all your HDMI, USB, and Ethernet ports in one place for simple cable management, while Bluetooth connectivity and PC Mode give you flexibility. The stylish silver design complements any modern space, and with a 2-year warranty, you can enjoy years of exceptional entertainment.

Specifications of Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA65QN85AAKLXL (Silver): Display: 65 inches, 4K Ultra HD QLED

Resolution: Quantum HDR

Audio: 60 Watt speakers

Features: Quantum Processor, Tizen Smart TV, 120 Hz refresh rate

Connectivity: HDMI, USB, Ethernet ports, Bluetooth

Additional: One Connect Box, PC Mode

Pros Cons Quantum HDR and Processor for realistic picture quality Price may be higher compared to other models Tizen Smart TV with access to various streaming apps 120 Hz refresh rate for smooth motion Stylish silver design

3. LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black) The LG 4K TV brings vibrant colour and stunning clarity to your viewing experience. The Ceramic Black design looks sleek in any setting, while WebOS 22 provides an intuitive interface with user profiles for personalized recommendations. Filmmaker Mode optimizes the picture for each genre while HDR 10 Pro and HLG support ensure vivid contrast. The AI Brightness feature adapts to ambient light for the perfect viewing conditions, and 4K upscaling enhances all content to near 4K resolution. Game Optimizer and ALLM make this TV a gamer's dream with automatic low latency and HGiG mode for HDR gaming. Unlimited streaming apps keep you entertained for hours, and AI Sound enhances the speaker output for virtual 5. surround sound. All this is packed into a slim but powerful TV built to enhance any room with stunning 4K realism and AI-powered intelligence.

Specifications of LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UQ7500PSF (Ceramic Black): Display: 65 inches, 4K Ultra HD LED

Resolution: HDR 10 Pro, HLG support

Audio: AI Sound for virtual 5.1 surround sound

Features: WebOS 22, Filmmaker Mode, AI Brightness, 4K upscaling

Connectivity: HDMI, USB ports

Additional: Game Optimizer, ALLM for gaming

Pros Cons Filmmaker Mode for optimized picture Sound quality may not match the picture quality WebOS 22 for personalized recommendations AI Brightness feature adapts to ambient light Game Optimizer and ALLM for gaming

4. TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65P635 (Black) A large screen for maximum entertainment, this TCL 65-inch 4K TV delivers superb resolution and clarity alongside an impressive array of smart features. With Google TV's built-in and Google Assistant compatibility, you have access to over 7,000 apps, including Netflix, YouTube, and Prime Video, totalling over 10 million hours of content options. The bezel-less design helps you focus on the vivid picture quality, which combined with HDR10 and AI picture enhancement technology, provides lifelike images. With fantastic contrast, brightness and sharpness, this TCL TV provides pure entertainment for movie nights and sports watching.

Specifications of TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65P635 (Black): Display: 65 inches, 4K Ultra HD LED, Bezel-Less design

Resolution: HDR10, AI picture enhancement

Audio: Integrated speakers

Features: Google TV, Google Assistant compatibility

Connectivity: HDMI, USB ports

Additional: Access to over 7,000 apps

Pros Cons Bezel-less design for immersive viewing Lower brand recognition compared to competitors Built-in Google TV and Google Assistant Sound quality may not be as robust as other models HDR10 and AI picture enhancement Access to over 7,000 apps

5. Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65CUE60AKLXL (Black) Samsung Crystal UHD smart TV boasts a stunning 4K display with over 8 million pixels for sharp, clear images and vibrant colours. The crystal processor removes noise and enhances details so you can see every scene come to life. Connect devices to one of the three HDMI ports and enjoy big-screen entertainment while the dual speakers provide ample sound for movies and TV shows. The 20 watts of powerful audio from OTS Lite technology means you'll hear every word and note clearly. With built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, simply connect your smartphone or tablet to the TV for screen mirroring and app casting. The smart TV features allow you to access all your favourite streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube right from the home screen, so you can optimize your entertainment experience. The ultra-slim bezel-less design with a narrow frame makes the large 65-inch display feel more immersive. Overall, this Samsung TV delivers 4K picture quality, smart features and powerful sound in an elegant, minimalist package to upgrade your viewing experience.

Specifications of Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65CUE60AKLXL (Black): Display: 65 inches, 4K Ultra HD LED

Resolution: Crystal UHD

Audio: 20 watts, OTS Lite technology

Features: Built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, screen mirroring, app casting

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, USB ports

Additional: Ultra slim bezel-less design

Pros Cons 4K display with over 8 million pixels Some users may prefer a QLED display Crystal processor for enhanced details OTS Lite technology for clear audio Sleek, minimalist design

6. Kodak 139 cm (55 inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55MT5022 The Kodak QLED TV unleashes stunning 4K Ultra HD visuals and a playful, smart experience. Its infinite contrast ratio and 1. billion colours bring whatever you watch to vivid life, while Dolby Vision HDR and AMO technology ensure clarity from any angle. The powerful 40W speakers and Dolby Atmos audio transform your living room into a theatre. But the fun doesn't stop there. Google TV gives you instant access to over 300 live channels and thousands of apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+. The voice-enabled remote makes searching for your favourites easier than ever. It is all powered by a brilliant QLED display that's ready to dazzle you with vivid colours and crisp resolution from the moment you turn it on.

Specifications of Kodak 139 cm (55 inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55MT5022: Display: 55 inches, 4K Ultra HD QLED

Resolution: Dolby Vision HDR, AMO technology

Audio: 40W speakers, Dolby Atmos

Features: Google TV, voice-enabled remote

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, HDMI, USB ports

Additional: Access to over 300 live channels and streaming apps

Pros Cons Dolby Vision HDR and AMO technology for clarity Smaller screen size compared to others listed Powerful 40W speakers with Dolby Atmos Brand may not be as established in the smart TV market Voice-enabled remote for convenience Access to extensive streaming content

7. Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K (Black) This Sony Bravia TV delivers stunning 4K Ultra HD picture quality that will make you feel like you're right there in the action. Its X1 4K Processor and 4K X Reality Pro technology upscale content to near 4K, while the wide 178-degree viewing angle means the picture looks great from any seat in the room. The built-in Google TV provides access to your favourite streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video and Apple Airplay and works with the voice-enabled remote for hands-free searching. The 20 watts of Dolby Audio sound and Clear Phase speaker technology produce crisp, balanced audio to complement the brilliant 4K visuals. All connected via 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports and built-in Wi-Fi, this Sony smart TV offers a cinematic home theatre experience with its immersive 4K picture, intelligent features and sleek design that enhances any living space.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K (Black): Display: 65 inches, 4K Ultra HD LED

Resolution: 4K X Reality Pro technology

Audio: 20 watts, Dolby Audio, Clear Phase speaker technology

Features: Google TV, Apple Airplay, voice-enabled remote

Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi

Additional: Wide 178-degree viewing angle

Pros Cons X1 4K Processor for upscaling content Price might be higher due to the brand Wide 178-degree viewing angle 20 watts of Dolby Audio sound Built-in Google TV and voice-enabled remote

8. Panasonic 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV TH-65MX660DX (Black) The Panasonic 4K ultra HD television boasts high-end picture and sound quality in a sleek design. The 3840 x 2160 4K resolution produces brilliant colours and sharp images, while features like micro dimming and noise reduction technology ensure consistent brightness and clarity. The built-in Google TV operating system provides easy access to streaming content through apps like Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube, and the 2 GB of RAM allows for smooth navigation and app performance. The 20-watt speakers with Dolby Digital and audio booster technology deliver powerful sound for an immersive entertainment experience. Multiple HDMI ports and USB ports provide versatile connectivity, while Bluetooth and built-in Wi-Fi allow for wireless streaming. The wide viewing angle and high contrast ratio make this television ideal for large rooms or groups, while the 178-degree viewing angle ensures the picture quality remains consistent from any seat.

Specifications of Panasonic 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV TH-65MX660DX (Black): Display: 65 inches, 4K Ultra HD LED

Resolution: 3840 x 2160, micro dimming, noise reduction

Audio: 20-watt speakers, Dolby Digital

Features: Google TV OS, 2 GB RAM

Connectivity: HDMI, USB ports, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Additional: High contrast ratio, wide viewing angle

Pros Cons Micro dimming and noise reduction technology Brand less known for smart TVs 2 GB of RAM for smooth app performance Dolby Digital and audio booster technology High contrast ratio and wide viewing angle

9. Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X82L (Black) Sony Bravia television transforms your living room into an IMAX theatre. The 4K Ultra HD resolution and Triluminos Pro display deliver intense colour and clarity, while Motion Flow XR200 smooths out action scenes for an immersive viewing experience. Google TV makes it simple to find your favourite shows from Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and more, and the built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant help you control content with just your voice. The 20W audio system with Dolby Atmos creates an enveloping soundstage, while the 178° wide viewing angle means everyone gets the best seat. All of this high-performance technology comes wrapped up in a stylish, edge-to-edge display that enhances any decor. Bring the movies to life in stunning detail - this Sony Bravia television is made for those who demand the ultimate big-screen experience.

Specifications of Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X82L (Black): Display: 65 inches, 4K Ultra HD LED, Triluminos Pro display

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Audio: 20W, Dolby Atmos

Features: Motion Flow XR200, Google TV, Chromecast, Google Assistant

Connectivity: HDMI, USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi

Additional: Edge-to-edge display, 178° wide viewing angle

Pros Cons Triluminos Pro display for intense colour and clarity Premium pricing Motion Flow XR200 for smooth action scenes 20W audio system with Dolby Atmos Edge-to-edge display for stylish look

10. Vu 189 cm (75 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 75QMP (Armani Gold) (2022 Model) | Built-in 4.1 Speaker This massive 75-inch QLED smart TV from Vu is perfect for big-screen entertainment. The 4k ultra HD resolution and 120-hertz refresh rate provide crystal clear images and smooth motion, while the advanced QLED display technology brings rich colours and deep blacks. Built-in Wi-Fi, ethernet, USB ports, and multiple HDMI connections ensure easy connectivity to your streaming devices and other sources. The smart Android operating system opens up access to thousands of apps like Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube and more. The four built-in speakers with Dolby Atmos sound provide decent audio for a TV of this size, making it easy to immerse yourself fully in your favourite movies and shows. The included remote has hotkeys for popular streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube and a far-field microphone for hands-free voice commands. Altogether, this huge TV offers a breathtaking home entertainment experience.

Specifications of Vu 189 cm (75 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 75QMP (Armani Gold) (2022 Model) | Built-in 4.1 Speaker: Display: 75 inches, 4K Ultra HD QLED

Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels, 120-hertz refresh rate

Audio: 4 built-in speakers with Dolby Atmos sound

Features: Smart Android operating system, built-in Wi-Fi, ethernet

Connectivity: USB ports, multiple HDMI connections

Additional: Far-field microphone for voice commands, remote with hotkeys

Pros Cons Massive 75-inch screen for immersive experience May be too large for some living spaces Advanced QLED display technology Audio may not match the visual quality 120 hertz refresh rate for smooth motion Built-in 4.1 Speaker with Dolby Atmos sound

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Nu 164 cm (65 inch) Google Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV LED65QUGNX Quantum Dot Display Technology 30 Watt Speakers Game Optimized Mode Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA65QN85AAKLXL Quantum HDR and Processor Tizen Smart TV 120 Hz Refresh Rate LG 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 65UQ7500PSF Filmmaker Mode AI Brightness Feature WebOS 22 for Personalization TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65P635 Bezel-Less Design Google TV and Assistant HDR10 and AI Picture Enhancement Samsung 163 cm (65 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA65CUE60AKLXL Crystal UHD Display OTS Lite Audio Technology Sleek Bezel-Less Design Kodak 139 cm (55 inches) Matrix Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55MT5022 Dolby Vision HDR and AMO Tech 40W Speakers with Dolby Atmos Voice-Enabled Remote Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X74K X1 4K Processor 4K X Reality Pro Upscaling Google TV Integration Panasonic 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV TH-65MX660DX Micro Dimming and Noise Reduction Google TV OS 20 Watt Speakers with Dolby Digital Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X82L Triluminos Pro Display Motion Flow XR200 Dolby Atmos Audio Vu 189 cm (75 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 75QMP 75-Inch 4K QLED Display Android OS with Wi-Fi and Ethernet Dolby Atmos Sound System

Best overall product Among the impressive lineup of televisions, the Sony Bravia 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-65X82L stands out as the best 60-inch smart TV overall. This model exemplifies a harmonious blend of cutting-edge technology and user-centric features. The Triluminos Pro display technology is a game-changer, offering an unparalleled spectrum of colours, ensuring that every scene is vivid and lifelike. This is complemented by the Motion Flow XR200, which smooths out fast-moving scenes, making it ideal for action-packed movies and sports, embodying the essence of a large smart TV.

Sony's commitment to sound is evident in the Dolby Atmos audio system, providing an immersive audio experience that matches the visual splendour. This integration of superior sound and visual quality makes it a top contender in the market. The smart features powered by Google TV further enhance user experience, offering seamless access to a plethora of streaming services and apps. The KD-65X82L is not just a television; it's a centrepiece for any modern home entertainment setup, striking the perfect balance between aesthetic appeal, technological innovation, and user-friendliness.

Best value for money In the realm of affordable 60-inch TV options, the TCL 164 cm (65 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65P635 emerges as the best value for money. This television is a prime example of how advanced features and affordability can coexist, making it an excellent choice for those seeking a large smart TV without a hefty price tag.

The bezel-less design of the TCL 65P635 is its standout feature, offering an immersive viewing experience that rivals more expensive models. This design maximizes screen space, making it ideal for enjoying movies, sports, and gaming. Additionally, the integration of Google TV and Google Assistant adds a layer of convenience and smart functionality, allowing easy access to a wide array of streaming services and apps. The HDR10 and AI picture enhancement technology ensure that the picture quality is crisp and vibrant, further enhancing the viewing experience.

For consumers who prioritize both quality and budget, the TCL 65P635 offers a compelling package. It combines the essential features of a modern smart TV with an attractive price point, making it a smart choice for those wanting to upgrade their home entertainment without overspending.

How to find the best 60-inch TV? When looking to buy the best 60-inch smart TV, particularly one with Android functionality, it's crucial to balance your priorities with the features on offer. Firstly, consider the resolution and display technology. A 4K UHD screen is a standard in this category, offering sharp, detailed images. For an enhanced viewing experience, look for models with HDR support, which dramatically improves colour and contrast.

Secondly, the smart capabilities are vital. Ensure that the TV runs on a recent version of Android, providing access to a wide range of apps and services from the Google Play Store. This feature is essential for those seeking a large smart TV that can double as a home entertainment hub.

Lastly, don't overlook connectivity options. Multiple HDMI and USB ports, along with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, are key for seamless integration with other devices. By focusing on these aspects, you can find a 60-inch Android TV that offers a perfect blend of technology, user experience, and value.

FAQs Question : What are the key features to look for in a 60-inch smart TV? Ans : When shopping for a 60-inch smart TV, key features to consider include 4K Ultra HD resolution for crisp, detailed images, smart connectivity options like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for streaming and device integration, and HDR technology for enhanced contrast and colours. Additionally, consider the TV's operating system for ease of use and access to streaming apps. Question : How do I choose the most affordable 60-inch TV without compromising on quality? Ans : To find an affordable 60-inch TV that still offers quality, prioritize models with essential features like good picture quality and smart functionality. Look for sales or discounts on reputable brands and read reviews to ensure the model offers reliability and value for money. Question : Are there any economical large TVs that are good for gaming? Ans : Yes, many economical large TVs are suitable for gaming. Look for a 60-inch smart TV with features like a high refresh rate, low input lag, and Game Mode, which enhance the gaming experience by providing smoother motion and more responsive gameplay. Question : What makes a 60-inch smart TV the best choice for home theatres? Ans : A 60-inch smart TV is ideal for home theatres due to its large screen size, which provides an immersive viewing experience. Smart features like streaming app compatibility and high-quality audio and video enhancements like 4K resolution and HDR support contribute to a cinematic experience. Question : Can a big screen TV like a 60-inch model be energy efficient? Ans : Yes, many big-screen TVs, including 60-inch models, are designed with energy efficiency in mind. Look for TVs with energy-saving features like LED backlighting and Energy Star certification to ensure lower power consumption while enjoying a large-screen viewing experience.

